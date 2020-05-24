Missing Madison Bell, a teenager from Highland County, found safe

For a Republican Governor, when it comes to reopening, Maryland’s Larry Hogan was not exactly at the tip of the spear.

This should probably not have surprised many. Hogan is, to some extent, a Liberal Republican out of necessity; a Republican politician in a statewide office in a deep-blue state is a deeply endangered species, so it’s hardly surprising that he’s not exactly Ron DeSantis.

One always assumes, however, that is not the only explanation why he is so. Hogan was mentioned not infrequently in this year’s election as a potential primary challenger to Donald Trump, and he managed to spar with the president not infrequently about the novel coronavirus policy.

So it’s not particularly surprising that with Republican governors Maryland is not opening up quite as fast as other states.

And so, as of May 13, Hogan started to allow religious congregations to operate at a capacity of 50 per cent as long as social distance standards were met. But he also left it to individual counties to determine if they wanted to allow congregations to reconvene or not.

Baltimore County ruled against it according to the Baltimore Sun. County executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said that while hospitalizations were decreasing in the state due to the novel coronavirus, there was not enough research in place to allow religious services to resume in-person.

That explanation did not completely impress Rev. Stacey Shiflett, pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church in Dundalk.

In a statement on the website of his church, Shiflett wrote that “the churches were shut down again by the Baltimore County Executive, without conferring to the other Council members and in direct opposition to the Governor’s Roadmap to Recovery Press Conference.”

He added that “he had no desire to repeat with the County Executive, that long process of letters and unanswered appeals I had directed against the Governor.

Should churches meet in person without restraint?

“Together with our Deacon Board’s backing, I decided to abide by our announcement to reopen our church at 17th to 50% capacity – according to the Phase 1 Guidelines of the Governor.”

This inevitably had consequences; the congregation received a letter from the Department of Health and Human Services of Baltimore County for conducting services with more than 10 members.

And, mid-sermon, he just ripped the letter up.

According to Fox News, if he was going ahead with in-person services in defiance of the Baltimore County order, Shiflett had been threatened with a $5,000 fine.

While his church was in keeping with Hogan’s order and socially distancing — only 100 members of the congregation appeared for Wednesday service even though the building could hold 600—he made sure to point out the decision of Baltimore County to target his church.

“News flash: Pharaoh can’t dictate how they worship their God to the people of God,” he said in a video of the Twitter sermon.

“God is the one who sets parameters. God is the one who expresses His will for His church and His mission, not Egypt.

“And now I’m telling you—with this cease-and-desist letter in my hand, the Bible says to the church of the New Testament, ‘Not forsaking the assembly of yourselves together, as some are, but so much more, as you see the day approaching.’

“And the closer we come back to Jesus, the more church we should have and not less church! “he continued. “The conditions of Allah.”

Then, Shiflett tore up the cease-and – desist order.

“I’m breaking this cease-and – desist order right now, and I’m asking you right now, God’s way we’re going to do it! God tells us how to worship Him and no one else can do that.

Shiflett told Fox News that it is a risky slippery slope, if the decision to reopen is ceded to the government in this situation.

“Either we have the freedom to worship, or we are allowed to worship,” Shiflett told Fox News. “It’s become abundantly clear that we will never have freedom again if we settle for permission.”

The viral video highlights one of the main differences as far as COVID-19 legislation is concerned: whether or not the freedom of religious congregations to meet under the First Amendment may be abrogated due to a public health emergency for an extended period of time.

At least in one of the first major test cases, it appears the courts have come down on the congregations’ side.

A federal court ruled earlier this month that the First Amendment was being violated by severe restrictions on in-person services in Kentucky.

“A new virus is sweeping the planet, ravaging our economy and endangering our health. According to WBKO-TV, public officials, including the defendants in this case, make minute-by-minute decisions with the best of intentions and the goal of saving our citizens’ health and lives,” United States District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove wrote in his decision.

“But in times like these, what about the everlasting Constitution? Does that mean something else because society is desperate for a prescription or a cure?

“To put it simply, that is the question that was put here. The Tabernacle Baptist Church wishes to gather for the worship of companies. I want to openly express their deeply held religious conviction in what it means to be a practicing Christian. It is “important” for them to do so. And on this point, they wish to invoke the protection of the Constitution.

“But the governor has put a stop to that by executive order. He can do that, but he needs to have a compelling reason to use his authority to limit the right of a citizen to freely exercise something that we greatly value — the right of every American to follow his conscience on religious matters. As explained below, it doesn’t appear at this preliminary stage that justification exists for an honest motive.

This will be something states will be grappling with in the next few weeks and months — and it’s a matter, judging by this decision, that states are likely to be on the losing end of.

Churches are not just nightclubs or bars, but under the aegis of the First Amendment they enjoy strong rights. Extended lockdown rules, some of which may last longer than a year, are unlikely to keep up with the constitutional muster just as they have not been in Kentucky so far.

For the time being, pastors like Shiflett will be the ones to tear up cease-and – desist orders from the Baltimore County Department of Health and Human Services.

One gets the feeling that if the county continues to issue them, then the courts will be the next ones to rip them up.