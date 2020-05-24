News
Missing Madison Bell, a teenager from Highland County, found safe
- Madison Bell is a missing woman who is stable in the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.
- Bell, 18, had been missing for almost a week when she went to a nearby salon tanning on May 17, after vanishing.
Members of Parliament said that in a parking lot across the street from the tanning salon were found Bell’s car and mobile phone.
Bell was found healthy shortly after 5:00 am by the Sheriff’s office. It’s Saturday. Saturday.
Last Sunday morning, Madison Bell, 18, saw her leave home saying she was going to a tanning salon to her mother.
Sheriff Donnie Barrera tells CNN, “Bell has been protected and left on their own free will. There was no other detail.
This week the office of the Sheriff said Bell did not appear to have arrived at the salon. She found her car in a nearby church parking lot.
He told CNN WBNS affiliate, her mother, Melissa Bell, found her daughter’s car unlocked inside her telephone and keys still in the ignition.
Melissa Bell said: “This will be her senior high school week, so that we will not miss a lot of activities this week,” said Bell.
“We ask the media and public to respect our privacy because we are emotionally vulnerable during this difficult period. We are only happy to learn that Maddie lives and is not threatened physically. Thanks to every one who has searched for Maddie including Rescue 101 Search and Rescue, Texas Equusearch, the wonderful members of the local community, and our daughter’s volunteers from other places.
Thanks to those who contributed on behalf of Maddie to make sure we had a reward for their safe return. Thank you for the hard work you have done in the last 6 days and for leaving no rock unturned. Thanks to friends and family who helped us in our toughest lifetime. We have been touched by all attempts to find Maddie and we love her from the bottom of our hearts.
News
Facebook Announces Launch ‘Shops’ for Facebook and Instagram
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new Facebook Shops, which enables companies to easily list their Facebook and Instagram products.
- Using Facebook Marketplace, businesses can list their goods on their Facebook account, Instagram profile, stories, or advertisements.
- In the future, Facebook Shops will also allow businesses to sell goods during live streams to consumers using WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram Direct chat apps and tag goods.
The recent involvement by Facebook could allow small businesses to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic. The technology giant launched “Shops” on Facebook and Instagram, allowing businesses to create digital shops to sell their goods directly to consumers on Facebook apps. The aim is to help these companies manage and improve their customer travel and, obviously, to help Facebook enter the lucrative digital business sector.
“I think it’s especially important now because so many small businesses migrate online to deal with the economic consequences of the Covid-19,” Mark Zuckerberg announced in a Facebook message.
Given the state of affairs, as most countries are locked, small businesses that maintain physical workshops have the brunt of the pandemic. Since there is no guarantee as to whether life will return to normal, these businesses are under pressure.
Avoiding the physical aspects of shopping, Facebook Shops allows you to access small online stores, which allow consumers to view the company’s history and their items, which can then be purchased in applications. It decreases the time staking cycle to switch to a browser and to enter a credit card code again if a user likes a product.
The shops are easy to build and maintain despite their convenience. We will appear on Instagram and Twitter and soon even on Whatsapp and Whatsapp. When they are first set up.
Facebook also work with partners including Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Channel Advisor, CedCommerce, Cafe24, Tienda Nube and Feednomics in order to create a convenient eco-system for such businesses. The companies will agree on their desired degree of integration.
Facebook engineers them to create a shopping experience for consumers when it comes to applications. Instagram will have a dedicated shopping tab and a section on the discovery page where you can find and purchase your favorite items. On Facebook and Instagram we can also expect a live shopping feature that allows users to shop live on time.
The technology giant uses its AI expertise to further expand its knowledge. Mark Zuckerberg writes in a post detailing the new launch: “We will use our AI and augmented reality technology in the near future to create better shopping experiences. We identify and mark products automatically for feeds so that when you find things you like, people can easily click to buy. Small enterperies can also personalize their factory faces by posing items that are most important to you first and using increased reality to let you practice things like shades, lipsticks or cosmetics online to see how they look at you or what furniture will appear in your room before you purchase.
The move will certainly assist small enterprises in recovering certain level activities as a platform for their products to remain in the market. Facebook provides a complete package in its entirety that can help someone develop a firm within their room. Around the same time, Facebook is given the ability, albeit through small and medium enterprises, to move into a lucrative eCommerce industry. Facebook was very aggressive on the front with a recent investment of 5.7 billion USD in India’s Jio platforms to build something like ‘Shops.’
Facebook shops comes with Facebook’s efforts in helping small companies during the coronavirus pandemic, and Zuckerberg claims he has worked on the feature personally. The overwhelming majority of Facebook’s small businesses include over 8 million advertisers, Zuckerberg said on Tuesday. Even if the shops are open, small businesses are encouraged to remain actively involved. Since the pandemic started, a $100 million initiative has been launched that will help small companies through subsidies and provide small businesses with a way to sell cards directly to consumers on Facebook.
Shops and other products of e-commerce can help Facebook drive more sales ads over the long term, said Zuckerberg.
“Our business model here is marketing, and we know that if customers are good for businesses, they usually want to sell more advertising,” says Zuckerberg, instead of charging companies for shops. “So we’re finally going to benefit capital.”
While it is easy for companies to list their products on Facebook, users will mostly need to leave Facebook and go to the website of a company to complete the purchase.
The social network purchases are open only to businesses that engage in Facebook’s Checkout, a Facebook-only invitation system. Facebook charges a purchase price for purchases carried out through checkout, but refuses to reveal the amount, as it is still beta-based.
The company noted that it is working to help small businesses through partners such as Shopify, BigCommerce and others. After the Facebook Shops report, Shopify’s share price rose more than 2%.
“Small companies need a way to find new customers,” Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke said on the Zuckerberg live stream. “The fact that these powerful instruments are native to the Facebook platform would be an immensely powerful new reality for everyone in retail space.”
The company said that Facebook shops will begin to be introduced on Tuesday and become more open in the next few months.
“We hope that the instruments will ease some of the burden SMEs face at the moment and allow businesses of all sizes to plan themselves for the future,” the statement said.
News
Hilary Duff Accused Sex Trafficking By Twitter Trolls Over Alleged Photo Of Son
Earlier on Saturday morning, Hilary Duff fired Twitter trends with a variety of completely non-founded and triple statements. They focused on a reported Instagram self-posted video showing Duff ‘s son in the nude and with “white marks all over his body” – the “Young” actress found herself taking # 1 on Twitter with the platform reminiscent of her as a “sex trafficker” despite the claims that she is both a deleted and evidently malicious theme.
Hilary was 32 years old and posted a photo of son Luca Cruz to Instagram last month. The image is intended to look at the child of the former Disney star lying in a bed with postcards.
Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting….. whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby
— Hilary Duff (@HilaryDuff) May 23, 2020
The Lizzie McGuire alum finds itself trending on Twitter on Friday night and Saturday morning. This was for the strangest and most slanderous motives, though.
Many on social media, Duf, who shared an Instagram story of her children, accused him of being involved in sex-trafficking. This is important to remember that these allegations against the actress have not been confirmed.
And what caused these diamonds? Recently a 32-year-old actor posted a Story video that was deleted. In the video, she revealed her son, Luca Cruz (8), lying nude. She hid his body parts in her video, however.
View this post on Instagram
On their clip, a user of Twitter captured her, she told us, “Someone pointed out I’ve done a nude on Instagram so that we covered it up with sticker.”
The youngest star has responded to the allegations since becoming a trending subject, shutting down Twitter online trolls.
“We all know now that everyone bored … but it’s really gross ……” Saturday morning she started a tweet. “If you dreamed of that and put that garbage inside the universe, you should take a break from your goddamn telephone.
Hilary’s replacement also issued a declaration to E! News about false and diffamatory Twitter actress allegations.
“Let me put this in the best possible terms, this is all the distasteful, fake Internet myth that has been made, and perpetuated by the trolls and idiots. “Anyone who knows Hilary has complete awareness of how amazing her mom is and does not need further input. If only people with too much time to help fix the actual challenges of the world will use their resources.”
View this post on Instagram
As fans of the actress know, she’s a proud mama of their son and one-year-old daughter, Banks Violet (to whom she shares with husband Matthew Koma), who shares it with former husband Mike Comrie.
“Ugh …. the skin, blue eyes, freckle placement, best part of everything is the heart placement,” she shared. “I love you all the way.” “My sweet , sweet Luca.
Earlier this week, with some tasty therapies and amazing family time, the younger actress celebrated her son birthday. She told Instagram stories: “Bday Cake’s makin going down.”
On the big day of the 8-year-old, Matthew showed the family joy too. The step-dad wrote in his Instagram stories, “Having made this guy the bday cake.”
She recorded last month her quirky make-up look, which no one but her baby kid made.
“My 8-year-old make-up is over,” she told her friends. She asked her. I never did make it like that before, but it’s good to me, in particular the top left-hand side.” ‘It’s subtle, it’s unique.
Hilary and Luca clearly have a special relationship between the mother and their son. In addition , when it comes to her children, she is not to be disturbed.
News
The next DNI Trump’s Rep. John Ratcliffe reported
Appointment to the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on 5 May 2020, by Andrew Harnik / POOL / AFP via Getty ImagesRepublican Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas. (Through Getty Pictures Andrew Harnik / Lake / AFP)
On Thursday, the Senate confirmed the next National Intelligence Director, Rep. John Ratcliffe.
After withdrawing his candidacy last year from the opposition, Fox News announced that the Texas Republican was backed by a 49–44 vote.
According to CNBC, the number of “no” votes has been the highest ever against DNI selection since the post started in 2004.
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
As the Head of National Intelligence, the Senate confirmed John Ratcliffe. Just @ODNIgov
\r\u0027service.de \u0027a
Republican Senate (@SenateGOP) 21 May 2020 Republicans
Regarding “unmasking” Trump’s allies, Ratcliffe will replace Richard Grenell as president of the federation of 17 intelligence agencies, while the intelligence community is yet another strategic twist.
„ The DNI ‘s role is crucial for our national safety, “said Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Marco Rubio in a statement, according to M. Rubio. „ I look forward to working with Director Ratcliffe to oversee the efforts of the 17 intelligence agencies of our nation.
“If the threats against our country are numerous and varied, it is essential that a confirmed DNI from the Senate ensure that an extensive range of intelligence agencies shares information across the board, coordinates and supports the security of our country using the state-of-the-art capabilities of the 21st Century.”
As a federal prosecutor, Ratcliffe pointed to his work as one of his qualifications to achieve his pledge to provide information without prejudice.
Do you believe that DNI is a good choice for Ratcliffe?
The Senate Intelligence Committee told Ratcliffe at its May 5 audience: “The best work I’ve ever had was the U.S. prosecutor.” An apolitically what I did …
“I always stood up to represent America’s United States. Never parties or parties. And I see this as a DNI role in large measure.
“And I trust that it will carry out with dignity all tasks given the DNI,” added Rubio. The delegate knows the duty.
President Donald Trump, when he resigned on 28 July 2019, reported the Washington Post, originally nominated Ratcliffe as a replacement former Indiana Sen.
At the time the key Republicans declared Ratcliffe to be one of the least concerned members of the House Intelligence Committee lacking national security expertise to serve as a DNI.
On 2 August, Ratcliffe retreated and Trump blamed the media for “very unfairly” treating Ratcliffe. Seven months later, he was renamed again.
The Republicans and Democrats pressed the congressman during the hearing of the Ratcliffe confirmation on his former defense of Trump.
‘I want to make it quite clear that if confirmed as a DNI, all whistleblowers will be protected by the law, past, present and future,’ he said.
“Wherever we want to show our information, the information that I provide will not be changed or influenced by external interference if verified.”
News
‘The Right View.’ Trump Campaign is starting ‘The Right View’
President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is venturing into daytime women’s talk show territory with the unveiling of a weekly web program to counter ABC’s “The View.” That show, created by Barbara Walters, has run on the network since 1997 and has been notably hostile toward conservatives, more so in recent years. But for people turned off by the leftward slant of the talk show, the Trump campaign is now offering an alternative. “The Right View” will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.
The show features Lara Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Katrina Pierson and Mercedes Schlapp from the Trump campaign discussing issues important to conservatives in a traditional talk show format similar to that of “The View.” Lara Trump teased the first episode on Wednesday on Twitter.
Join us tonight at 8pm for The Right View — only on @TeamTrump Online! RSVP here 👉🏽 https://t.co/wmMhgnDacT 🇺🇸 @KatrinaPierson @kimguilfoyle @mercedesschlapp @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/NPp8uVpYwK — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) May 20, 2020 “If you’ve ever felt like the talk shows out there don’t represent your thoughts and views, come on over, the water’s warm.
We’ll take the haters too,” she also tweeted. If you’ve ever felt like the talk shows out there don’t represent your thoughts and views, come on over, the water’s warm. We’ll take the haters too 🤍🇺🇸 https://t.co/jUtwhnPi6r — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) May 21, 2020 “For too long, women on ABC’s ‘The View’ have believed they represent all women’s views,” Schlapp told Just the News. “They project the fake news’ narrative to viewers across the country and are obsessed with their blatant hatred of President Trump.
“Our new series — ‘The Right View’ — will make talk shows great again by breaking through the mainstream media’s deception and providing the facts about President Trump’s clear record of accomplishment.” “The Right View” streamed its first episode Wednesday night on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, and was also shared by the president and a number of Trump campaign pages and surrogates.
Wednesday’s episode of “The Right View” also fired a shot across the bow of the ABC talk show by opening with images of “The View” co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar with an overlay that said, “Make Talk Shows Great Again!” Love those ladies!!! ♥️ — Caroline Pefley (@HisWeighLLC) May 21, 2020 The stream shared by Trump on Facebook alone had over 1 million views as of Thursday morning. For comparison,
“The View” on ABC averaged 2.615 million total daily viewers in March, according to Nielsen ratings. The new web show comes as the Trump campaign continues to expand its already-dominant online presence ahead of the November election. Do you think President Trump will be re-elected? The campaign has launched a number of web shows in recent months, and campaign surrogates and supporters churn out ads, memes and other content that go viral daily.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, meanwhile, continues to struggle to give his campaign a solid online footing. Virtual events held by the presumptive Democrat nominee are often marred with technical difficulties, including audio issues, video issues and bloopers during live broadcasts as the 2020 campaign has moved mostly online during the coronavirus pandemic.
News
300 million US orders for the October roll-out of the in-development Coronavirus Vaccine
The U.S. government has approved 300 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and expects that the vaccine will be effective as early as October.
“This contract with AstraZeneca is a major milestone in Operation Warp Speed ‘s work towards a safe , effective, widely available vaccine by 2021,” said Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services, Thursday.
“Getting a vaccine to the American public as soon as possible is part of President Trump’s multi-faceted strategy to re-open our country safely and bring life back to normal, which is crucial to American physical and mental well-being in so many ways.”
Project Lightning Pace is President Donald Trump’s plan to create a vaccine for COVID-19 before the end of the year.
“The Trump Administration is making a number of major investments in developing and manufacturing promising vaccines long before they are approved so that a successful vaccine will reach the American people without a waste of time,” Azar said.
AstraZeneca said it received more than $1 billion from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to develop the vaccine, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Although only one of the many vaccines in production, the Oxford prototype was one of the fastest to develop with human testing starting at the end of April.
The vaccine — named AZD1222—injects the genetic material of the coronavirus into a neutralized cold virus and triggers the immune system to fight it by imitating COVID-19.
Preliminary test results may not be available until mid-June, and there will be more extensive testing.
Are you hoping for a chance to get a coronavirus vaccine before the end of the year?
“We are so happy to be partnering with Oxford University to turn their pioneering research into a drug that can be developed internationally,” said Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer of AstraZeneca.
AstraZeneca has raised $80 million from the British Government on Sunday to “make up to 30 million doses available to people in the UK by September,” according to the Times.
The firm said it is also collaborating with international organisations such as the World Health Organization “to ensure the equal procurement and delivery of vaccinations around the globe.”
“Several more agreements are expected to deliver on AstraZeneca’s commitment to ensuring global access,” the representative said in an email to Fortune.
“These arrangements are being negotiated in conjunction with a view to ensuring a safe and equal supply of vaccinations worldwide without any benefit during the pandemic.”
The United States also provided $30 million to the French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi to develop the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The U.S. government has the right to the highest pre-order because it is engaging in risk-taking,” said Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson to Bloomberg News.
Later, he added, “That’s how it’s going to be because they’ve spent to try and protect their people, to rebuild their economy.”
News
Church Battling Lockout Controls Burns Down in Alleged Arson
Mississippi Church fights to keep its doors open in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic that burned to the ground early Wednesday morning in what is being investigated as a suspected arson.
The First Pentecostal Church in the northern Mississippi community of Holly Springs is described as a total loss after being burned in the middle of the night.
WATN-TV reported that the firefighters arrived at the church at approximately 2:30 a.m. after receiving a fire call. It’s Wednesday.
A message, painted on concrete outside the church, seemed to mention the congregation ‘s struggle to worship freely as the church fought a government-imposed stay-at – home order.
“Bet you sit home now you are hypocritic,” said the painted post.
“Bet you stay home now you hypocrits (sic)” was spray painted in front of the church. Investigators believe that the North Mississippi Church was intentionally set on fire. Read more — > https:/t.co/3qqW31VS5p pic.twitter.com/wAj0OmBsU9
-Jessica Jaglois WMC (@JessicaJagsTV) May 20, 2020.
WATN-TV announced that Jerry Waldrop, who has been a pastor at the First Pentecostal Church for more than 30 years, filed a complaint against Holly Springs City in April to prohibit city authorities from disturbing church services.
While Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves considered church services to be “essential” in his home order, local police disrupted Easter Sunday service and later a mid-week Bible study.
Do you think the church was burnt down on purpose?
Local officials have introduced a nighttime curfew last month, which the police warned they were likely to impose.
“Please be informed to the residents of Holly Springs that the Police Department of Holly Springs should apply at 11:00 p.m. About 6:00 a.m. Curfew for our area, approved by our Mayor and the Alderman Board on 2 April 2020. Therefore, if you’re not out for simple reasons, you can hide in your house, “the Holly Springs Police Department posted on Facebook on April 2.
The group, whose case requested a temporary restraining order against the city, said that three police officers had interrupted a gathering in the group on April 10.
In the legal complaint, Waldrop claimed that he held outdoor services that depended on weather, but the Church sought the protection of her First Amendment rights to freely gather and worship.
Holly Springs City Prosecutor Shirley Byers spoke on the disrupted incident, saying that between 35 and 40 congregants were inside the chapel, and according to WLBT, police served a warrant.
Byers claimed that the city did not find churches to be critical businesses under the city ‘s initial home-stay order, but on 24 April, the federal judge ruled that the “First Amendment to the Freedom to Free Exercise of Religion is reasonably important for it to provide a fair accommodation.”
That same day, the council passed a resolution enabling the service to be carried out, and the congregation finally gathered on the next Sunday from their cars.
After the fire, Waldrop told WLBT that the church had no suspected enemies, although police suspect the fire was caused by an arsonist.
“We’ve tapped our brains, and we don’t know,” he said to the outlet. “There are no rivals we speak about. We don’t know anybody who we really believe they might be capable of doing anything like this.
The Church was supported in the case by the Chicago-based Thomas More Society, which describes itself as “a non-profit, national public-interest law firm committed to promoting respect for life, culture , and religious liberty.”
Judicial papers filed on behalf of the Church argued, “The nearby Walmart shop regularly holds crowds of hundreds and thousands of individuals, as do the Cash Savers shop and the Dollar Tree store, and Protector has taken no action whatsoever against either of these organizations.”
The Thomas More Society released a statement to WATN-TV on the loss of the First Pentecostal Church building.
“The Thomas More Society is saddened by the news that the First Pentecostal Church of Holly Springs destroyed a fire last night. It is distressing to hear that the police are investigating this as an accident, and we hope that the victims of this tragic incident will be brought to justice. Our most sincere prayers are with the people of this church and their pastor, “said Attorney Stephen Crampton, the organization’s senior counsellor.
“They have been distressed by the failure to assemble as a group after the COVID-19 pandemic home orders forced the closing of their church home and now they have to grieve for the lack of this sacred sanctuary, their place of worship,” Crampton continued.
Many state authorities are assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol , Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the investigation into the cause of the blast.
News
In Easton, Connecticut, 5G phase out barred due to ‘checking’
The City of Easton, Connecticut, has unanimously prohibited the deployment of 5G wireless technology, citing serious health concerns and lack of research and testing.
Report of the WTNH:
“The City of Easton has agreed to pause the roll-out of the 5 G wireless infrastructure. Unless studies and tests demonstrate that it is healthy for humans and the climate, a decision of 5 G was overwhelmingly accepted by the city on May 7.
The American Academy of Pediatrics and hundreds of medical and science professionals have urged the Federal Communications Commission to test the long-term health of 5 G technologies.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. applauded the town for ordering Big Telecom to stop the 5 G rollout.
“Three Cheers for Easton Connecticut, the first town in New England to order Big Telecom to stop its 5 G wireless rollout,” Kennedy Jr said.
“On 7 May, Easton ‘s Town Selectmen, in a bipartisan vote, unanimously approved a resolution ordering these companies to” cease and desist “from building 5 G infrastructure until research and testing proves that it is safe for humans and the environment.
‘The American Academy of Pediatrics and hundreds of medical and science professionals have urged the Federal Communications Commission to assess the long-term health of 5 G technologies.
“A $25 million FDA study in 2019 found” clear evidence of cancer and DNA damage “among the myriad known 5G-related injuries.
“The amendment heralds a clash with the Titans of Telecom. If Telecom were to move ahead, Easton could either reject or refuse to process applications.
News
James Woods Offers Brilliant Tweet in response to Pelosi’s Trump Insult ‘Morbidly Obese’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had her personal insult to President Donald Trump handed her over this week on a Twitter platter.
Yet she was not necessarily meant to be surprised — she tried to beat Trump at her own game, and lost badly.
She described the president in an interview with CNN on Monday as “morbidly obese,” while discussing his use of the antimalarial medication hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure against coronavirus.
Actor James Woods responded with a picture of the speaker on Twitter and two words saying it all: “Morbidly corrupt ….”
Corrupt morbidly … pic.twitter.com/HNj6gB5XN3
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods)
That drop-the-mic moment shows that progressive liberals are not successful in trying to keep up with Trump in the game of nicknames.
Trump has an innate ability to imitate him by making his opposition want to. They can try it, but it does never seem to work very well.
In the moments following the State of the Union speech in February, Pelosi tried to upstage Trump as she ripped her official copy of the transcript on live TV. Her temper tantrum shot back.
Do you consider that Nancy Pelosi is “morbidly corrupt?”
And now, former Vice President Joe Biden himself has made an attempt to jump into the game of nickname.
In a feeble effort to poke fun at the president’s tweets, he branded Trump as “Chief Tweety” Trump is well known for his Twitter posts around the clock, after all.
The puny attempt Biden made to mark the president failed to gain momentum and was a dude out of the gate.
Is this what he did when he was hunkering down in his basement? Trying to invent a Trump nickname?
The only play it got on social media was ridicule:
People not named Trump really should stop playing the game of nicknaming. Nobody is looking very good at it and it ‘s embarrassing. Assad: https:/t.co/PLXehqlHeI
— (@megynkelly) May 19, 2020
When Trump hands a nickname down, that sticks.
When the opposition attempts to counter this, they will never do so in an successful manner.
Trump’s designated nickname for Biden is “Sleepy Joe.”
And none will ever forget the nickname “Crooked Hillary” he offered his 2016 Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.
Trump is well known to give Republicans derogatory nicknames too.
He tagged the former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush “Low Energy Jeb” during the 2016 GOP primaries and let everyone know his thoughts on “Lyin’ Ted Cruz.”
The lessons learned by those who try to describe Trump with a nickname or a personal insult are that he often counterpunches harder when you try to strike back.
When it comes to keeping up with Trump after he slams them on Twitter, during a rally or in any other public fashion, Leftist Democrats have never been successful.
Certain volunteers also come in for his defence.
Woods fired two small words at Pelosi, heard all over the world in this case. She did not counter it, because she was unable to.
Woods knew he had faced an unarmed opponent in the battle of wits.
News
Ivanka Trump, Business Leaders Release ‘Call-to-Action’ on ‘Unprecedented Technology Investment’
President Donald J. Trump is not his only family member trying to save the economy.
First daughter and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump is supporting the fight of her father to boost the economy by emphasizing how important the American workforce is to economic growth.
Ivanka Trump is co-chair of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board which aims to help “build the technological infrastructure needed for the future of work” in the face of the current health crisis.
Commerce Wilbur Ross is the board’s other co-chair, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Walmart Chairman and CEO Doug McMillon, and IBM Executive Director Ginni Rometty, along with other government officials and prominent business leaders.
We digitally convened our 5th meeting yesterday and continue to put FIRST, the greatest asset of our country-the American worker! # # PledgetoAmericasTasks
www.t.co / kyekbjZQDl
— Ivanka Trump (@Trump) 20 May 2020
“The nature of work and education is changing — and we need to use every possible path to provide Americans with the most in-demand skills in innovative and versatile ways to re-emerge stronger than ever,” Ivanka Trump said to Fox Business.
“It is important to link displaced workers to develop their skills and skills and to ensure that they have access to the online resources and distance learning they will need to lead them towards good jobs in rebounding fields as the health crisis is diminishing and the economy is recovering,” the task force said in a statement.
“In response, to accelerate the U.S. economic recovery, immediate and unprecedented investments in American workers and the pathways needed to get them back to work are required.”
Should action be taken to drastically improve the opportunities for online careers and education?
Tuesday, the board voted to adopt a “call-to – action” aimed at “helping the millions of workers who need help now, and building the resilient and agile workforce of the future powered by skilled American workers.”
Most of the goals and actions suggested by the advisory board involve financing and expanding opportunities for online education.
The hope is that by increasing online training and education, many Americans who would not otherwise have had the opportunity would be able to learn useful skills that will enable them to reach the workforce and improve their productivity significantly.
The board ‘s statement includes three objectives — “investing in career paths and implementing skills-based hiring,” “removing obstacles to modernizing American education and training” and, most notably, “building the technological infrastructure needed for the future of work.”
The statement also lists several specific actions relating to how to achieve the goal of building the technological infrastructure of the economy.
The first of those planned measures is to “initiate unparalleled digital infrastructure investment.”
“The government and private sector will work together to launch a one-in-a-generation technology program to provide reliable, high-speed access to online healthcare , education, and shopping for all Americans,” the statement said.
In turn, the board recommends measures to expand the availability of “education-to-work” programs, allowing more employees the ability to learn relevant skills across a variety of industries.
“Such a program would incorporate the skills and competencies required to integrate education-to-work effectively, which does not exist today. It will guide learners and workers in making opportunities available, and will provide lifelong learning and growth, “the statement said.
“The federal government, states, educational providers, trade unions, and the private sector all have important responsibilities to promote this program, including providing more comprehensive guidelines and data sharing flexibilities.”
Lastly, the advisory board proposes the development of a student-owned Interoperable Learning Record with the purpose of translating a “worker’s full education, skills-based training, and work experience to a record of transferable skills that will open doors to opportunity.”
“The board ‘s mission was to help more people come off the sidelines,” Fox told Ivanka Trump.
“The challenge is distinct now. It reconnects workers to the workforce.’
News
Watch: Pastor says ‘We’re going to do it in the spirit of Heaven’ as the letter is shredding.
For a Republican Governor, when it comes to reopening, Maryland’s Larry Hogan was not exactly at the tip of the spear.
This should probably not have surprised many. Hogan is, to some extent, a Liberal Republican out of necessity; a Republican politician in a statewide office in a deep-blue state is a deeply endangered species, so it’s hardly surprising that he’s not exactly Ron DeSantis.
One always assumes, however, that is not the only explanation why he is so. Hogan was mentioned not infrequently in this year’s election as a potential primary challenger to Donald Trump, and he managed to spar with the president not infrequently about the novel coronavirus policy.
So it’s not particularly surprising that with Republican governors Maryland is not opening up quite as fast as other states.
And so, as of May 13, Hogan started to allow religious congregations to operate at a capacity of 50 per cent as long as social distance standards were met. But he also left it to individual counties to determine if they wanted to allow congregations to reconvene or not.
Baltimore County ruled against it according to the Baltimore Sun. County executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said that while hospitalizations were decreasing in the state due to the novel coronavirus, there was not enough research in place to allow religious services to resume in-person.
That explanation did not completely impress Rev. Stacey Shiflett, pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church in Dundalk.
In a statement on the website of his church, Shiflett wrote that “the churches were shut down again by the Baltimore County Executive, without conferring to the other Council members and in direct opposition to the Governor’s Roadmap to Recovery Press Conference.”
He added that “he had no desire to repeat with the County Executive, that long process of letters and unanswered appeals I had directed against the Governor.
Should churches meet in person without restraint?
“Together with our Deacon Board’s backing, I decided to abide by our announcement to reopen our church at 17th to 50% capacity – according to the Phase 1 Guidelines of the Governor.”
This inevitably had consequences; the congregation received a letter from the Department of Health and Human Services of Baltimore County for conducting services with more than 10 members.
And, mid-sermon, he just ripped the letter up.
According to Fox News, if he was going ahead with in-person services in defiance of the Baltimore County order, Shiflett had been threatened with a $5,000 fine.
While his church was in keeping with Hogan’s order and socially distancing — only 100 members of the congregation appeared for Wednesday service even though the building could hold 600—he made sure to point out the decision of Baltimore County to target his church.
“News flash: Pharaoh can’t dictate how they worship their God to the people of God,” he said in a video of the Twitter sermon.
“God is the one who sets parameters. God is the one who expresses His will for His church and His mission, not Egypt.
“And now I’m telling you—with this cease-and-desist letter in my hand, the Bible says to the church of the New Testament, ‘Not forsaking the assembly of yourselves together, as some are, but so much more, as you see the day approaching.’
“And the closer we come back to Jesus, the more church we should have and not less church! “he continued. “The conditions of Allah.”
Then, Shiflett tore up the cease-and – desist order.
Pic.twitter.com / klOrD2Bgn7 Read more
— Stacey Shiflett on May 21, 2020 (@staceyshiflett).
“I’m breaking this cease-and – desist order right now, and I’m asking you right now, God’s way we’re going to do it! God tells us how to worship Him and no one else can do that.
Shiflett told Fox News that it is a risky slippery slope, if the decision to reopen is ceded to the government in this situation.
“Either we have the freedom to worship, or we are allowed to worship,” Shiflett told Fox News. “It’s become abundantly clear that we will never have freedom again if we settle for permission.”
The viral video highlights one of the main differences as far as COVID-19 legislation is concerned: whether or not the freedom of religious congregations to meet under the First Amendment may be abrogated due to a public health emergency for an extended period of time.
At least in one of the first major test cases, it appears the courts have come down on the congregations’ side.
A federal court ruled earlier this month that the First Amendment was being violated by severe restrictions on in-person services in Kentucky.
“A new virus is sweeping the planet, ravaging our economy and endangering our health. According to WBKO-TV, public officials, including the defendants in this case, make minute-by-minute decisions with the best of intentions and the goal of saving our citizens’ health and lives,” United States District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove wrote in his decision.
“But in times like these, what about the everlasting Constitution? Does that mean something else because society is desperate for a prescription or a cure?
“To put it simply, that is the question that was put here. The Tabernacle Baptist Church wishes to gather for the worship of companies. I want to openly express their deeply held religious conviction in what it means to be a practicing Christian. It is “important” for them to do so. And on this point, they wish to invoke the protection of the Constitution.
“But the governor has put a stop to that by executive order. He can do that, but he needs to have a compelling reason to use his authority to limit the right of a citizen to freely exercise something that we greatly value — the right of every American to follow his conscience on religious matters. As explained below, it doesn’t appear at this preliminary stage that justification exists for an honest motive.
This will be something states will be grappling with in the next few weeks and months — and it’s a matter, judging by this decision, that states are likely to be on the losing end of.
Churches are not just nightclubs or bars, but under the aegis of the First Amendment they enjoy strong rights. Extended lockdown rules, some of which may last longer than a year, are unlikely to keep up with the constitutional muster just as they have not been in Kentucky so far.
For the time being, pastors like Shiflett will be the ones to tear up cease-and – desist orders from the Baltimore County Department of Health and Human Services.
One gets the feeling that if the county continues to issue them, then the courts will be the next ones to rip them up.
Facebook Announces Launch ‘Shops’ for Facebook and Instagram
Hilary Duff Accused Sex Trafficking By Twitter Trolls Over Alleged Photo Of Son
Missing Madison Bell, a teenager from Highland County, found safe
The next DNI Trump’s Rep. John Ratcliffe reported
‘The Right View.’ Trump Campaign is starting ‘The Right View’
300 million US orders for the October roll-out of the in-development Coronavirus Vaccine
Church Battling Lockout Controls Burns Down in Alleged Arson
In Easton, Connecticut, 5G phase out barred due to ‘checking’
James Woods Offers Brilliant Tweet in response to Pelosi’s Trump Insult ‘Morbidly Obese’
Ivanka Trump, Business Leaders Release ‘Call-to-Action’ on ‘Unprecedented Technology Investment’
How to Make Him Cum Fast and Hard on Bed?
What is Resurge Supplement – Does Resurge Work Or NOT?
5 Secrets to Make Love Your Husband on Bed
PolarDB, an RDBMS by Alibaba Cloud, helps eCommerce Businesses Enhance their Decision-Making Ability
THE BENEFITS OF TADALAFIL FOR ENLARGED PROSTATE AND ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION
Gun Gear Guide: Understanding Firearm Accessories
Forming Foundations: What You Need To Start A Business
Kevin Hart Set to Avoiding $7M Lawsuit Judgement
Win a Brand New Car with these Online Giveaways
The OSRS Arceuus Spellbook
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
- Sex Relationships4 weeks ago
How to Make Him Cum Fast and Hard on Bed?
- Fitness4 weeks ago
What is Resurge Supplement – Does Resurge Work Or NOT?
- Sex Relationships4 weeks ago
5 Secrets to Make Love Your Husband on Bed
- Tech4 weeks ago
PolarDB, an RDBMS by Alibaba Cloud, helps eCommerce Businesses Enhance their Decision-Making Ability
- A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
THE BENEFITS OF TADALAFIL FOR ENLARGED PROSTATE AND ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION
- electronics4 weeks ago
Gun Gear Guide: Understanding Firearm Accessories
- Business4 weeks ago
Forming Foundations: What You Need To Start A Business
- News4 weeks ago
Kevin Hart Set to Avoiding $7M Lawsuit Judgement
- Tech4 weeks ago
Win a Brand New Car with these Online Giveaways
- Education4 weeks ago
The OSRS Arceuus Spellbook
- News2 weeks ago
Even internet connection is possible to this HDTV
- Food4 weeks ago
How to Make the Most of Your Easter Weekend