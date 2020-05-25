Music
A Musical Retreat with a Difference
Sudhanshu Sharma, an Internationally respected Music Teacher and Performer, with over 15 years of experience, holds space for Music Retreats across the world with the vision and mission of letting the music empower us, soothe us, and to bring a sense of peace throughout our bodies- starting with the toes, working our way up to the head.
MUSIC+ is the brand name of his Music retreat which endeavors to create spaces for practice and perpetuation of Indian Classical Music & Sacred Sound and to be able to guide and facilitate the growth of musical talent. We charge our cell phones every night, but how do we recharge our minds? Music with an amalgamation of Yoga and Pranāyama has been a proven practice in reducing stress, gaining self-confidence, activating the energy Ćakrās and balancing the mind, body and soul.
Delightful settings of the most exotic locations around the World, away from the jangle and disquiet of urban life – Company of some great Musicians, Yogis and Divine Souls – precious time full of Music and Musicianship. With so much in place and intention, Music does not just remain Music. It becomes Music+Meditation, Music+Yoga, Music+Artistry, Music+Devotion, Music+Traditions & Culture, Music+Destinations, Music+Liberation….and the list is endless!
We learned to discover and explore our voice and its possibilities under a nurturing and supportive guidance. Sudhanshu’s approach to teaching is very friendly and welcoming. He taught us the most difficult of musical phrases and concepts with ease and a natural flow. His musical retreats are marked by his unique approach to enabling the body to perform to its full potential through the use of Yogāsanas. The yoga sessions conducted by master yoga teachers during his retreats are worthy enough to accomplish the ideal balance of Mind, Body, and Soul.
I feel, Sudhanshu Sharma has been an empowering teacher. His music retreats have been able to us set up a well-defined curriculum for practice and workouts in order to create an ideal vocal health. You can feel the change, the empowerment in your voice just in a couple of days attending his retreats and being in his presence. His methodical approach to the opening of sound in our voice is pathbreaking, I feel. His Nāda Yoga exercises – meditation through sound for Toning up the voice is a game-changer and you feel that you have evolved not only as a better musician, but also as a better human being. He helped us to improve flexibility of the singing voice by using methodical techniques of voice movements. Through his music retreats, I can assure you that you will fall in love with Indian classical music again and again. He is a storehouse of knowledge when it comes to the sacred art of Indian Classical Music. His lectures combined with interesting stories and anecdotes are full of nourishment for the mind. The basics and in-depth study of Indian Classical Music and Rāga Music even in one of his retreat is enough for a lifetime of practice and sadhana.
Mantra Chanting and Kīrtan Singing are two important aspects of his retreats which are covered under an authentic guidance, true to the roots of Indian traditions. What is most interesting that you get to learn the proper diction and enunciation of the mantras and kīrtans, which he teaches through easy-to-master tools, even for the beginners. His kīrtans are Rāga based, and so when you are learning them, you are also learning the rāga associated with that mantra/kīrtan. This creates an added ambience to the chanting experience and you sit there fully engulfed in the powers of the rāga and the sacred sound.
How AI is the ideal niche for royalty-free music space
A strong brand audio identity can be a powerful tool for every company, and the most important part of this is music. The value of a distinctive’ tone’ quickly becomes as critical as a recognizable feel, especially given the growing prevalence of the’ audio first’ strategy. It extends to products of all sizes, from YouTubers to the biggest multinational companies.
It is, therefore, no odd that the industry that offers business music is thriving, albeit mostly at the detriment of the musicians that make this. Content needs a soundtrack to really bring it back to life, but material creators around sites such as YouTube and TikTok have not enough time— or money— to license or warrant backup soundtracks for every video they upload. The true music updates from TakeTones Royalty Free Music are the best in class music.
YouTube has not, although they have attempted, succeeded in creating a music library that is completely free of royalties. The producers and advertisers have used stock music for the most part. This will be a long-term phenomenon, with market analysts Technavio forecasting that the stock market will earn a CAGR of 6 percent for 2019-2023, with several audio industry leaders heading to orbit. Apple collaborated with PlayNetwork to create a company-wide streaming and personalized soundtrack for Apple Music for Company. Shutterstock has also launched a music subscription program for YouTubers, social media administrators and radio producers.
A significant number of artists use their time and skills to store this growing number of resources to create music that is just decent enough to provide an inoffensive context to complement a large amount of audiovisual content produced every day. This is a huge waste of creative talent and it is extremely deceptive to see so many music’s works distorted to be combined with visual content. While the background music can be high quality and Sympathie For The Devil might continue as a backdrop on the next yesterday, it is very doubtful, and that is a shame.
This is where the music produced by AI comes in. AI music never will achieve Bohemian Rhapsody’s greatness but it does not have to be flawless for stock music, which makes it ideal for companies seeking something new but not inherently groundbreaking. It places the value of human creations on the ability to tell stories, something AI can not do, instead of its ability to create an appropriate context for the work of someone else. Instead of using their time and creativity to create music for the royalty-free music libraries, artists can regain independence, write, produce and perform in a meaningful way and advertisers can rely on alternatives driven by AI to create the soundtracks they need at scale.
Amazons AWS Deepcomposer also leverages AI to turn melodies into original songs, without asking composers to try to understand the Technology and the software it underlies. Nevertheless, as with human music, the quality of any generated music is still dependent on its ability to provoke an emotional response. While input parameters such as speed, timber, key, and instrument selection are all mechanically useful, the real potential of the music created by AI is unleashed when we can build compositions around individual emotions quickly and easily.
In the wider creative music industry, AI’s position should not be seen as something that seeks to replace human beings and their imagination. Like the best resources, the time and effort required to achieve a specific objective can be dramatically reduced without diminishing current skills and abilities. No mistake, no artist exists for the joy of making undescribed merchandise songs, and the time saved can be spent on things that AI never can do, like tell stories no one else can, and create tomorrow’s true musical masterpieces.
DJ Montreal: What is the Role of Being a DJ?
To crowds at dance clubs and other live events, DJs create music mixes. Being a DJ is more than just a series of tunes, and many consider DJs as musicians and musical artists.
DJs pick tracks for their audience and use specialized equipment to control and combine songs using methods such as rhythm mixing, matching phrases and scraping.
Back in the day, it was literally sacrilegious to put your hands on a vinyl record. Yet early DJs like Kool Herc, Grandmaster Flash, and Grand Wizard Theodore pioneered the methods that we now take for granted. Breakbeats, scraping, looping, and punching are DJ’s talents and if you want to partake in the disc-jockey world you should train to continue. Learn how to improve your tools and basic skills, and how to bring your fan base and expertise into your career.
Let’s make one thing clear before we continue. This is not only a new adventure, but it’s also a change of lifestyle. It doesn’t matter why you want to be a DJ because everybody has their own vision. It’s a music dedication that few people can grasp, let alone equal. Becoming a DJ is not an introvert or fainthearted thing. It takes your soul out into the world and declares, “This is who I am!”Face the slings and arrows of haters and dishonest people who think that you can do better than you or that you are garbage. You’ll have to contend with some of the worst kinds of people who do not see you as an artist, but as a tool to make money for them. You will find a career that will be gratifying, stressful, thrilling and above all enjoyable if you can bear all that and still be yourself.
Getting started on Being a DJ:
First of all, what does the DJ do? You are actually the one who plays music in any place. That’s as basic as it’s, but so much more is available. The rotary boss, the Club DJ, the radio DJ, and the handheld DJ are present. You can concentrate on one, but a good DJ must be able to work in a variety of these disciplines. When you want to be a DJ club, that’s all right. Note, it’s your job. A player who can shoot but can not play defense, rebound, pass or dribble won’t make it into any squad. It’s no better to become a DJ. If you can blend different types of music and change your fly theme, you will have as many chances as you can. You also need to learn how to combine and produce applications. This is probably the most difficult part. Get closer to the app. Understand what tools the app can bring and how it functions–it allows you to break down the music.
If you want to go “old school,” you don’t have to use tech. Scratching the old types of vinyl to their inevitable destruction is a highly valued art form, a lot of fun and the toughest to learn. It needs a little creativity and a song to become a true DJ, but everyone likes one. Technology may help speed up your workflow as a remote DJ, but you may not have as big a cool factor. Being a scratch DJ is both very costly in time and in money, it is time-consuming, but it is worth driving around the city trying to find the few vinyl stores available. Yet saving between $5 and $50 on a single record costing just $8 the day it was initially dropped would throw the budget into a dent when you need to buy hundreds. Do you want a DJ for an event like a wedding or commercial parties etc.
Good Knowledge on DJ Equipment:
The countless keys, levers, sliders, and dials can first be somewhat overwhelming, but once you get a sense of what they offer to you, they will become like your brushes. Starting with DJ’ing requires developing your skills and you have to be confident in the controls to do so. Let’s get the controller going. An all-in-one DJ controller is definitely one of the best on the budget (read the manual for a decent beginner pick), although it can go from around US$ 100 to about USD3500. A DJ controller and a vinyl deck are quite the same as how they work, and the distinction is that the vinyl deck uses music. You don’t need a $3500 bat unit, or perhaps ever. You can get everything you need to start mixing and recording songs with a few hundred bucks. Today, new controllers have a LAN interface that will allow you to connect to several devices at once, and combine it with applications to enable you to access loops, share music and link them between devices. The Slip Mode lets you repeat or scrape audio on another tune, and you can scrape and scrub your music with the jog dial (or wheel).
A DJ mixer now switches to the mixer as an air traffic controller. It is responsible for taking all the inputs into the equalizer and for controlling the tone. You don’t also need a machine to operate a CDJ mixer that’s useful if you want to be a standing DJ. The downside is, though, that about $1000 is costly. This monitors the volume and sound frequency level of each unit and transmits it to the speakers. Each mixer has at least two channels, but there are several club mixers. -the channel has a Frequency Control and a Fader, all of which are operated by a Master Control Input. The headphones are the way you synchronize and plan the next step before you splash the audience. Because you can only hear this performance, it will give you some time to solve problems, to find your next record and to make sure that everything is ready.
Working on Crazy Music Variations:
Know the music you play from the BPM. The song’s beats per minute (BPM) dictate how quickly or seamlessly you can blend it with another song. By measuring the beats with a stopwatch, you can measure BPM, but it is quite repetitive. Most mixers will have a BPM counter on the wall, whilst most DJ software measures the BPM of a track, even though this might not be 100% correct, so there is a good sense of the BPMs yourself.
You can use a pitch shift to suit the beats, even if two tracks are only a few BPM apart. Yet use it on an album that has no vocals yet. Speeding up or slowing down switches the focus and messes about it all.
Observing and Learning New DJ Styles:
Select a DJ whose style you respect and watch as much as you can. Be vigilant of how songs are designed and how the audience is handled. Upon watching them many times, get to the DJ after the show and ask for some tips. Many DJs will be glad to help you lead if they know that you are concerned.
Get ideas from the major DJs. It can sometimes help to see celebrities including Headhunterz, Tiesto, Avicii, Knife Party, Sebastian Ingrosso, Deadmau5 and Skrillex.
Be a Multi-Gender DJ. You can still be an expert if you have several styles— you are just a logic specialist. Most DJs are excellent in one kind of music–being better in several ways gives you the crop’s cream.
Keep up with current developments in rock. To be competitive in the fast-moving world of today, you have to be on the top of all charts and where things seem to be heading. You must be up to today and move into tomorrow.
You should always write yourself notes, figure out what the music you just heard was and keep a list of suggestions for later while you relax and do your thing. Keep your phone or pen still ready so creativity calls when you want. And your best friend does the same when he needs you to hear his new track.
Recording: Home Recording Tips for DIY Musicians
Home practice is apparently the best way to improve. And if you are a musician who is just starting a career or planning to have one, home recording is exactly what you need to jumpstart everything.
In the absence of a professional sound engineer, DIY home recording is the best option. But of course, you will need to prepare everything for this journey of yours.
Get The Right Gear For Your Music
Whether you are aiming to record your vocals or your guitar lessons, you will need to have the right gear for your home recording. Depending on the type of your music, the gears and equipment will vary.
So, if you are the type of musician who plays more acoustic music, then the gears will be much less complicated than those who want to record music with drums and other musical instruments. But whatever the case, it is very important for you to get the right set of gears for your music.
Get A Preamp
In order for you to accomplish your home recording effectively and efficiently, you must also get a preamp. You can also consider this as one of the gears that you must have, whatever music you will play.
As it happens, a preamp is mainly designed for the amplification of low-level signals to the line level. Keep in mind that the line level is the standard. And you will need all signals from all your music sources to be at the standard level so that it would play at the right amount of sound level after recording.
Invest in One Good Large Diaphragm Condenser Microphone
If you are doing a home recording for the sole purpose of practicing your vocals, along with a single musical instrument, then you must invest in a good quality of large-diaphragm condenser microphone.
It is worth noting that condenser microphones come in two diaphragm sizes: small and large. You can pretty much use the small one in almost all cases of home recording. But it is much more appropriate to utilize the large diaphragm when you want to single out your voice, especially if your type of music focuses on acoustic or acapella.
Invest In Some Good Mastering Software
Aside from having a right set of gears, a good quality of condenser microphone, and a preamp, you will also need a good mastering home recording software. Keep in mind that without this, you cannot fully accomplish or render the output of your recording.
If you’ve taken a few music lessons before, then you probably know how to check for a good type of mastering software. But if not, here are some of today’s best mastering plugins:
- Waves – Abbey Road TGMastering Chain
- Eventide Elevate Bundle
- Izotope Ozone 8
- Ik Multimedia T-racks One
- AudifiedMixChecker
- Expose by Mastering the Mix
You may check them all first and try to consider the underlying features and specifications.
Record at 24-bit
There is actually an ongoing debate between recording at 24-bit and 16-bit as many people would consider one from the other. But even so, it has been found that recording at 24-bit has so much more benefits than at 16-bit.
As it appears, DIY musicians would essentially prefer recording at 24-bit since it makes the whole mixing and recording a lot easier. Not to mention, it also offers greater “headroom” margins unlike recording at 16-bit.
EQ While Recording
Recording with EQ is highly recommended by many tenured DIY musicians. This is because it makes the mixing and tracking a lot easier and more convenient. In fact, it works well when recording at 24-bit.
So, if you are thinking twice whether to EQ or not, try to do make a good trial and error test. See it for yourself which way would work best on your case.
Always Finish Your Mix After a Good Night’s Sleep
The quality of your output, whether it’s in the mixing stage or final one, can be largely impacted by the condition of your body and mind. Similar to how you would consider your overall state and condition when you record at home, you must also do the same when you are finishing your mix.
According to experts and experienced home recorders, having a good night’s sleep is one of the secrets to having a great mixing output. This is because it allows your cognitive functions to work better. Hence, your hearing abilities will be so much more effective if your mind and brain have rested enough.
Back-up Your Hard Drive
Lastly, but definitely not the least is to back-up your hard drive, every single time you do a recording. Whether it may be a draft or an editing output, you must always keep a backup file. You can never know what could happen in the middle of the recording or editing.
It is worth noting that with one single mistake, no matter how small or big, you could end up doing everything all over again, which, of course, is a huge inconvenience. Not to mention if you’ve accomplished a great part already that you will be forced to repeat again. So, it is really important to stress out the importance of backing up your hard drive.
Final Thoughts
All in all, home recording is relatively challenging. But with the right call and consideration, you can easily set it all up. Also, it is best that you research everything first before spending or investing your money. And with these simple tips, along with your self-learned notes, you can definitely start your home recording as an effective DIY musician.
