Experts Address, Resolve 3 Key Keto Diet Problems
Embracing a new diet can be tricky at first. You’re changing the types of foods you’re eating, the amounts you’re allowed to have and often experiencing a new way of cooking. Then there’s deciding which type of diet regime you want to follow, which actually dictates most, if not all, of the decisions above. Amid a marketplace brimming with pound-shedding solutions, one diet approach continues to reign supreme. This as registered dietitians have yet again anointed keto as “King” in the annual Pollock Communications and Today’s Dietitian “What’s Trending in Nutrition” survey.
Even with keto maintaining its stronghold on the No. 1 spot as the most popular diet in America for 2020, many struggle with common challenges associated with the diet. To address the top three, including the best ways the solve them, below are insights from Rami and Vicky Abrams—authors of the ‘Keto Diet For Dummies’ and ‘Keto in Five’ cookbook series who also founded the Tasteaholics portal encompassing everything related to the keto diet:
Challenge No. 1: Tracking Net Carbs
The Problem: It’s easy to think of keto as merely getting rid of all carbs, but that isn’t entirely accurate. Carbs can be divided into two types: total and net. Total carbs include every single gram that’s classified as a carbohydrate, and that’s easy to calculate as it’s stated clearly on most nutrition labels. Net carbs get a little more complicated: Typically, you would subtract any fiber and sugar alcohols from total carbs. Keto operates on net carbs for a simple reason: Your body doesn’t break fiber and sugar alcohols into glucose and pass them on to your bloodstream (like it does with regular carbs); they’re passed through the digestive system virtually intact, having little-to-no effect on blood glucose.
Unfortunately, it isn’t as simple to count net carbs as it is total carbs. Nutrition label standards and rules differ depending on the country and their accuracy can vary. Dieting apps often neglect to subtract or display sugar alcohols making tracking difficult. Eating out is also problematic: Restaurants are getting much better at creating keto-friendly options and publishing more complete nutritional information, but more often than not, they’ll still only print the calories rather than breaking them down into their individual macronutrient parts.
The Solution: Three things can make your life easier.
First, maximize the amount of home cooking you do. Eating out, consuming processed foods (even if keto-friendly) and excessive snacking can make staying healthy and on-track much more difficult. Knowing what and exactly how much goes into your food will ensure accurate caloric intake.
Second, use recipes that include macro information. There are dozens of excellent low-carb sites on the internet with thousands of recipes that fit this category.
Third, get a dedicated keto tracking app. Calculating macros manually is an exercise in frustration, so program-specific apps like the Total Keto Diet can drastically simplify the process. This specialized kind of app allows you to track hundreds of thousands of foods, provides thousands of in-app keto recipes and can even generate customized keto meal plans. What’s key is that users can track net carbs accurately for virtually any food, providing a far easier means of differentiating between net and total carbs.
Challenge No. 2: Customizing Keto to Fit Your Body Type
A: The Problem: Even a brief exposure to the dieting world reveals that there is no “one-size-fits-all” approach. Although keto is a relatively simple diet, there are numerous factors that affect what your goal food intake should be. You should factor in gender, weight, body fat percentage, daily activity level and fitness goals (e.g., weight loss, maintenance or muscle building). As you achieve your target weight goals, you’ll need to continue to adjust your dietary intake. The macros you need for weight loss at 190 pounds aren’t the same macros you’ll need to keep burning fat at 175 pounds. Each variation introduces dietary adjustments you have to take into consideration.
The Solution: The first step is to release yourself from the pressure of perfection. Dieting, fitness and health are journeys, not destinations. Remind yourself that it’s normal to adjust your food intake based on where you are and what’s happening in your life. You don’t have to get it perfect the first try; in fact, there’s really no such thing as “perfect”—there’s only progress.
The next step is identifying your objectives: What do you want to achieve? I’m a huge fan of SMART goals: Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant and Time-bound. This will drive everything you do, from the food you eat to the exercise program you choose. Many people fall into the trap of creating vague goals (“I want to lose weight”) or starting without any goals at all. This is a recipe for disappointment. Identifying how you want your body to change is foundational to customizing your diet.
Finally, choose a consistent source. If you run the same data through three different keto macro calculators, you’ll end up with three different sets of macros; they’ll be close, but won’t be identical. Find a resource that will offer everything from recipes to diet instructions to articles on the science behind keto. Whatever resource you choose, emphasizing consistency will decrease the chances that you experience frustration.
Challenge No. 3: Designing a Program that is Sustainable and Enjoyable
The Problem: One of the most common criticisms of the ketogenic diet is that it’s difficult. There’s legitimacy to this complaint: In a world obsessed with carbs, emphasizing fat first can feel like swimming upstream. Depriving yourself of sweets and eating different foods can create feelings of social isolation as you see everyone around you enjoying carb-laden treats.
The Solution: The solution is deceptively simple: Make your diet enjoyable, which starts with a fundamental shift in perspective. Rather than focusing on what you can’t have, concentrate on exploring all the new options that are available to you. Keto is unique in that it doesn’t primarily rely on reducing calories to achieve weight loss; instead, you’re changing metabolic pathways to change how your body approaches nutrition as a whole. This allows you to enjoy the full spectrum of tasty possibilities: from appetizers and entrees to seasonal dishes for special occasions.
Also, endeavor to embrace the keto lifestyle with enthusiasm. Be proud of your diet. We love sharing our food with people who aren’t on the keto diet and encourage you to do the same. It’s rewarding to see someone who criticized the low-carb lifestyle go back to the dessert table for seconds after tasting one of the keto creations. You’ll be on your way to a better you, and with a little help, anyone can experience a better, healthier lifestyle.
Rami recalls the considerable number of challenges he and his wife faced when embarking on their own keto diet journey, finding and then parsing through one website after another, amassing a piecemeal patchwork of resources. That frustration led them to launch the Tasteaholics.com platform—a one-stop-shop for everything related to the keto diet. Today, this centralized, feature-rich portal includes automated meal planning tips, thought leadership-rich blog posts, an array of useful products, educational books and cookbooks and more.
“One of the reasons my partner, Vicky, and I created Tasteaholics was to provide a single platform where keto dieters can run macros, find hundreds of recipes and meal plans, and access the robust Total Keto Diet app used by over 2 million—all of which utilize the same databases, resources and calculations,” Rami said. “Vicky and I also recently published Keto Diet For Dummies because we wanted to write a no-nonsense guide to starting and sustaining a successful keto diet.”
All told, the Abrams are single-handedly helping keto dieters worldwide—and those interested in possibly trying the diet approach—overcome challenges and easily garner the information they desire so that it can be applied to their life sooner and without annoyance. A tasty endeavor indeed.
~~~
Nutrition Experts Forecast 2020 will Usher in the Ultimate Food Revolution
Easy Makeup Tips That Will Make Your Skin Look Flawless
If you want to create an everyday natural, yet flawless makeup look that won’t leave your skin looking dry and cakey, these four tips will help you do so.
Consider skincare as your makeup primer
Before you even start applying makeup, it is very important to prep your skin the right way. If you want to achieve that glowy natural look when doing your makeup, the best way to do it is to create a healthy base for your foundation and concealer. What most people tend to go for are matte, oil-blocking primers. However, that might not be the best option. Some of the professional makeup artists tend to avoid primers because they can affect the way foundation layers on top of our skin. What they do instead is prep the client’s skin with moisturizer. That is what will ensure that the skin is looking as healthy and glowing as ever.
Another great option would be to start with an exfoliating peel pad. It will help you get rid of the dead skin that would otherwise make your foundation look cakey and dry. Also, you absolutely have to wear sunscreen every day, whether you are applying makeup or not. It can prevent premature aging. You can apply moisturizer in layers. Or you could even do a fifteen-minute sheet mask to get the glowing skin.
Get smart about shade-matching
Finding the right shade for your foundation might actually be the most important thing if you want to achieve that healthy and flawless makeup look. However, we all know how challenging that can be. The best way to find your perfect shade is to swatch a little bit of the foundation along your lower jawline down to the neck. If the foundation disappears seamlessly into your skin, then that’s the right one for you.
However, if you don’t mind spending a few extra dollars, you can also buy two shades. Skin is never one color only. By having slight variations of options you can combine different shades and see what works for you. This way you will be able to get that natural finish. Also, having two shades can be useful because then you’ll be able to switch between them in different seasons. In summer, you can use the one that will match your summer tan, and during winter you can use the paler one. And you can always mix them to get something in between.
Get the most mileage out of your concealer
The next important step is finding a good concealer. Concealer is there to additionally cover up anything that the foundation couldn’t. It can cover everything from dark circles to acne. One option would be to go for a BB or CC cream and then cover the problematic areas with a full-coverage concealer. One great trick is to cover the spot with a little bit of eye primer and then, once it dries, go in with the concealer.
You might think that a brighter shade of concealer is the best option for covering the dark circles. However, it might end up drawing even more attention to them. What you want to do instead is make the under-eye area blend in with the rest of your skin, and then you can brighten a little bit. That way it will look more natural. You can find any of these amazing concealer combinations and many other high-quality cosmetics online where you can also choose different shades and types of applicators.
Set your makeup strategically
Lastly, the way you set your makeup matters as well. If you want to ensure your makeup not only looks natural and flawless but also last for a long time, you need to use a setting powder. The best options out there are loose and pressed powders that won’t leave your face cakey and chalk-looking. What you can do here, for example, is set your foundation lightly by using a weightless, pigment-free powder. It will set your makeup but without making it too matte. And the best thing about it is that it won’t change the color of your foundation.
However, if you accidentally went too heavy with the setting powder, don’t worry. Any mistake can be fixed. You can use a little bit of face mist or a setting spray for glowing skin. It will instantly bring back some dew into your skin. Another great trick is to apply some moisturizer. Now, it does sound kind of risky to apply moisturizer on top of makeup, but if you know how to apply correctly it won’t be a problem. All you need to do is take a little bit of it and rub your hands to spread it across your palms. Then lightly press it into your cheekbones. This method will spread the moisturizer right where it needs to be without taking any makeup off.
Conclusion
All things considered, these are some of the basic steps of getting the natural and flawless makeup look. The rest of the process concerning the eye shadows and mascara is totally up to you and your own preferences.
Fire-up your metabolism the right way
We all know that our metabolism slows down with age. So when we get older we should start watching our weight by exercising and carefully choosing our diet. If you decide to take these necessary steps you will boost your metabolism, cut weight, have more energy and sleep better.
Healthy breakfast
There is a common misconception that sugary foods like donuts and waffles are a good way to start your day. In reality, this kind of breakfast will increase and then crash your blood sugar, delivering your metabolism to a halt. The better way is to try a breakfast that is rich in protein and these include eggs, steaks, and yogurt. Oatmeal with milk and nuts are also a good way to boost your protein. Protein takes a lot of energy to digest so basically you’re cranking up your metabolism and you will probably ingest fewer calories during the day.
Walk or ride a bicycle to work
Sometimes we exercise without knowing it. So what better time to use for exercise than when going to or going from work. Walking on a daily basis is really good cardio especially if you are going uphill. Cardio exercise is known to reduce stress and is good for your overall mental health. So, if your job is not that far and you want to improve your health or lose weight all you need to do is buy some good shoes for walking and the streets are your gym. If your job is too far for walking then your best option is a bike. Riding your bicycle falls into the category of aerobic training. It strengthens your lower body, burns calories and is excellent for your cardio. If you decide to ride a bike on a daily basis it is wise to get some crucial bicycle accessories that can be helpful in some situations. For example, if you have a flat tire you will need a repair kit and a pump. Also, when you’re riding you will sweat and you will have to stay hydrated and that’s why you need a water bottle rack. So, if you’re not a gym person and don’t like to work out, then maybe exercising while going to work is the thing for you.
Strength training
It is important to do compound exercises like squats, pull-ups, and pushups because these kind of workouts develop lean muscles. These muscles are the ones that don’t have any fat on them and are harder to obtain once you pass 30. Exercises like these are unique in a way that they increase your metabolic rate so your body burns calories even when you’re not working out. So if you want to save time and money at the gym and feel strong and healthy, then these workouts are for you.
Get enough sleep
Our metabolism is undoubtedly connected with the quality of our sleep. When you sleep your body rests and literally repairs itself. Sleep is extremely important for everyone especially for people who train hard at the gym so their muscles need to rest and repair. Experience has taught us that when the human body doesn’t get enough sleep it creates increased ghrelin levels. This hormone sends a signal to our brain that we are hungry. It is best to maintain normal sleeping habits meaning you should go to bed at the same time every night.
Hydrate yourself
We are 50- 65 % water, and so in order to keep our metabolism working intact, drinking water is a must. Water is the best way to stay hydrated. Other drinks can help you but they sometimes contain sugars and calories and are best to be avoided. Eight glasses a day is the recommended optimum dosage.
Avoid alcohol
As we all know, too much alcohol can have a bad effect on our liver. The liver is an organ that is crucial for our metabolism’s well being because it synthesizes proteins and produces biochemicals that are necessary for digestion. Most of us don’t know that when we have a drink our body uses alcohol as fuel instead of our body’s fat. This makes it harder for your body to lose calories. That’s why it is recommended to avoid high-calorie alcoholic drinks and go for the less sugary ones like beer or wine.
Fiber-rich foods
Vegetables, fruits, whole-grain foods, and generally fiber-rich food are a great thing to incorporate into your diet. When you eat fibers you feel fuller for longer periods of time so you won’t need to eat unhealthy snacks between your meals. It is well known that people who eat food that is rich in fibers gain less weight over time.
Move around
Eating healthy foods and exercising by going to the gym or jogging is a great way to improve your quality of life and boost your metabolism but sometimes this isn’t enough. Many of us have desk jobs meaning that we sit from eight to ten hours and this has a devastating on our metabolism. The best advice is to move as much as you can. For example, always take the stairs instead of the lift, walk when you go to buy groceries and use your coffee and lunch breaks at work to walk around and stretch.
Coffee
As it turns out coffee is not that bad for your health. Caffeine stimulates your fat loss especially while exercising. So if you’re a coffee consumer don’t worry because coffee can help your metabolism if you drink it in optimum amounts.
Overall our metabolism is a complex system and needs to be looked after if you want to live a healthy life. It is important to be careful with your lifestyle and be careful about what you eat. Listen to your body and use these tips to be creative with exercise and food that you eat.
Cardio Vascular Exercise That Work
Cardiovascular exercises maintain heart efficiency and ensure better blood circulation to the body organs. Due to the poor lifestyle and stress, cardiovascular diseases are increasing tremendously. Some of the cardiovascular exercise benefits are a reduction in the percentage of your body fat and the risk of heart diseases and diabetes. Including cardiovascular exercises in your exercise regime every day, help you in developing stamina and improving your overall health.
The list of cardiovascular exercises is known to everyone, because from every walk of life people have done some basic activities such as jogging, cycling, walking, hiking, jumping and many more. Incorporating cardiovascular exercises in your everyday life helps in preventing many diseases. It even lowers down your cholesterol levels. It is not necessary that you have to go to the gym for doing cardiovascular exercise. At home also you can perform cardiovascular exercises.
What Are The CardioVascular Exercises?
The cardiovascular system is even known as the circulatory system. The main components of your cardiovascular system are blood, heart and blood vessels. Your heart pumps out the blood and blood vessels transfer as well as deliver blood in your body. Cardiovascular exercise is essential for maintaining a healthy cardiovascular system. It is also sometimes known as an aerobic exercise or just cardio. It involves large groups of muscle like legs.
They also improve the cardiovascular system efficiency in absorbing as well as transporting oxygen. Cardiovascular exercises include flexibility and strength exercises. The exercises are known as cardiovascular because these exercises work on your lungs and heart. This means you need to train the important body parts to work efficiently. Cardiovascular exercises are the best way to control or reduce weight as well as reduce stress. Both stress and obesity can increase the risk of growing heart disease.
Different Types Of Cardio Vascular Exercises
The great thing about cardiovascular exercise is it has a huge number of exercises, which work out on your lungs and heart. There are varieties of cardiovascular exercises that you will certainly find the one that will suit your lifestyle and needs. There are mainly 2 types of cardiovascular exercise, outdoor and indoor exercises.
Outdoor cardiovascular exercises include inline skating, walking, bicycling, jogging, swimming, running and many more. Indoor cardiovascular exercises include the use of rowing machines, treadmills, ladder climbers, elliptical trainers, stationary bicycles and other equipment in the gym. Walking is the cheapest, simplest and easiest of all the exercises. Walking is best for those who are just beginning to exercise.
Walking on a plain flat surface is very easy, but it becomes difficult when you start walking uphill. Another easy exercise is the treadmill. Running and jogging are much harder as compared to walking, they have more impact on your body. Swimming is a no-impact cardiovascular exercise, which involves all the body muscles. It is effective for people who are just now recovering from any type of injury. Cycling is also a no-impact exercise.
How Much To Exercise?
The routine of cardiovascular exercise you do depends on your physical fitness. You cannot suddenly start your workout by running miles in just one night. Most of the health experts tell that the cardiovascular workout should be for 20 minutes to 60 minutes. The average duration is just about 30 minutes to 40 minutes. While doing exercise your heart rate must be measured. It can be measured either manually or by a heartbeat monitor.
The maximum heartbeat can be calculated by the formula of 226 minus the woman’s age and 220 minus the man’s age. The best way is to talk with your physician regarding the workout plan appvalley, to know how much you should exercise. You can even start slowly by doing half an hour of cardiovascular exercises. Make a perfect exercise plan with the help of your physician and become physically fit.
Benefits
Cardiovascular exercises are a must for people who want to lose extra weight. It helps you in maintaining a perfect figure by burning-out the calories from the body. If you can’t afford costly exercising equipment, then cardio exercises are perfect for you. Some of the cardiovascular exercises can help you in achieving maximum results, such as swimming, rock climbing, rowing, running, skipping and aerobics. Cardiovascular exercises help in improving your heart health.
The heart is composed of several muscles; therefore it should be properly worked out for making it stronger. Getting your heartbeat at a rapid rate will keep it always healthy. Cardiovascular exercises help in improving the rate of metabolic reactions, which take place in your body. So it increases the overall rate of your body metabolism. They also improve your hormonal profile. As the exercise will release some hormones in your body and will make you feel good.
They also reduce the symptoms of depression and fatigue, which are common in today’s life. Physical activity regularly will improve the functioning of the cardiovascular system. This means it will increase blood circulation, right from your heart and to the blood vessels. Thus, your lungs and heart work effectively.
Exercise even helps you in breathing properly, at a high rate. More oxygen goes inside your body and reaches different tissues and body cells. Cardiovascular exercises not just help in reducing weight, but even help in the overall improvement of the body stamina. These exercises lower down fatigue as well as strengthen your body muscles and this results in improved body stamina.
Do Remember
Always remember that you do a proper warm-up before you start any of the cardiovascular exercises. Your warm-up session should involve ample stretches for your body muscles. Warm-up makes your body alert and active before starting your exercise routine. By doing the cardiovascular exercise you will start feeling some difference within a few days only. So if you have not started taking care of your health, then start now, because you don’t know what can happen in the future. So you should start taking care of your health, by doing cardiovascular exercise.
8 Unknown Facts about Protein Intake
Meta description: No matter if you are into fitness or you try to have a healthy diet, you undoubtedly heard a lot of proteins, fats, and carbs discussions. While for the last two, opinions are still controversial, almost everyone can agree that protein is essential. Check out some interesting facts about protein and see if your intake is within recommended doses.
It just feels like you cannot be sure of anything these days when talking about nutrition and health matters. With so much involvement from big companies looking to make a profit, even the most researched statements feel like they could be biased, and that is not good for anyone. We will not add any more drops in this infinite ocean. How whey protein nutrition facts are accurate or how you can get protein without meat – just two randomly picked talks. Instead, we are going to present some very interesting facts about proteins that are also based on scientific studies. They are not meant to influence anyone at all.
Protein Reduces Hunger Levels and Appetite
Not that there is a competition between proteins, carbs, and fats, but if such a thing happened, protein would be the most filling by far. It makes you feel full with fewer quantities. It occurs because it reduces the secretion of ghrelin – the hunger hormone – and it increases the flow of peptide YY, a hormone responsible for making you feel full. For a list of ailments with a high protein count, you will not need my kitchen advisor or any others for that matter. It is all in the studies.
These two combined effects have a powerful impact when talking about how much food you need to feel full. And this affirmation is backed up by facts since overweight women ended up eating 441 fewer calories each day after their protein intake was increased from 15% to 30%. Moreover, this happened without any intentional restrictions.
Increases Strength and Muscle Mass
The word “protein” comes from the old Greek word proteins that can be translated as “primary.”
Of course, this does not support the statement in the header at all. However, it is another way of helping you understand it is a building block for muscles. You did not need premier protein nutrition facts. Numerous studies showed that adequate protein intake helps muscle growth and maintains muscle mass. Of course, the growth part can only be achieved through weight training.
Furthermore, making sure you get the recommended protein intake will help you prevent muscle loss when you are trying to lose weight. You do not have to take our word for it, here’s the study on the matter.
Increases Bone Resistance
Now, it is time to bust a myth that keeps running for some time now. More precisely, the theory is that animal protein could be bad for the bones. This theory is formulated using the idea that the acid load in your body is increased by protein. That leads to calcium leaching from the bones for acid neutralization. However, long-term studies show that all protein types come with benefits for bone health.
Proteins Have a Short Lifespan
The average lifespan of most proteins spread across a couple of days. However, there were recent discoveries that tend to indicate some proteins have hugely increased lifespans, and that could lead to breakthroughs for cell aging and neurodegeneration.
You Get Lower Blood Pressure
Continuing the list of complete protein facts and exciting things to know, we have a hard one for you. For years in a row, various specialists claimed that high protein intake could increase the risk of heart attacks or strokes. However, over 40 controlled trials, the increased protein intake lowered blood pressure and even reduce cholesterol.
Speeds up Injury Recovery
Another one of the protein facts biology backs refers to a faster recovery in case of injuries when a high-calorie diet is induced. Since the protein is considered to be the building blocks of muscles, tissues, and organs, it makes perfect sense. Of course, there are other factors involved in healing faster. However, protein plays its part as well.
Protein Increase Fat burning and Boosts Metabolism
If you know your way around premier protein shake nutrition facts, you may already know that a high protein intake boosts your metabolism. It also leads to a higher calorie burn. It is all tied to the higher thermic effect shown by proteins over other foods.
Protein Keeps You Fit as You Age
Common sense disclaimer needed here. You will stay fit if you also exercise and avoid the bad stuff. However, taking more protein is your best bet to reduce age-related muscle deterioration and avoid sarcopenia.
Conclusion
All right, maybe we went a bit overboard with these protein facts and gave one too many clinic studies references. However, that is the only way we can attempt and end the controversy around various nutrition myths.
Author's bio:
Scott Pine is a nutritionist who advises others on matters of food and nutrition and their impacts on health. He is convinced that the protein deserves more space on the plate. He knows about some great protein options that will help improve health and fitness.
Kale Vs. Spinach: What’s Better for Your Health?
This is no more a hidden fact that green leafy vegetables are extremely healthy for our body. We all know how immensely rich these green veggies are with essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals.
One of the most common and healthiest amongst other leafy greens are Kale and Spinach. They might not look pleasing but acquires the ability to resolve many of our health issues and preserves various health benefits as well. They are the most common ingredient that we use in cooking and salads of course!
When it comes to maintaining our health in the long run, we all reach for those superfoods that stands among the top to provide us maximum health benefits. Right?
So, let’s have an overview to find out which is the healthiest and nutrient-dense among the two – Kale or Spinach?
Is kale really a superfood?
The presence of higher vitamin C, vitamin A and vitamin K with calcium and protein makes kale an ideal pick to add in the diet.
The slightly bitter in taste than spinach, kale is an important item to add in salad bowls, cooked chips, cookies, smoothies etc.
Besides being a nutritional powerhouse and enriched with anti-oxidants, it proves to be extremely beneficial for the health due to the following reasons:
- It makes the skin healthy and glowing naturally
- It helps maintain and improves the eye-vision
- Better for blood, bones and tissue health
- Lower the risk of heart disease
- Consist of certain nutrients and vitamins which combat malnutrition
- Makes hair smooth and shiny
Is spinach the most nutritious leafy green?
Spinach nutritious game is no less than the kale. The smooth textured with sweet flavored spinach has a higher content of fiber, iron, magnesium, potassium folate, and vitamin E.
Have a look at some of the many health benefits that spinach provides to maintain our health:
- Suitable for those suffering from anemia
- Promotes better sleep
- Lower the risk of certain type of cancer
- Improves digestion and leads to better stool production
- An important pick for pregnant women and those who wish to conceive
- Helps maintain the blood-pressure
Which is easiest to eat – Kale or spinach?
Kale is not chewable and requires to massage its leaves or steamed to eat it easily. On the other hand, spinach is smooth and considered the best if added in smoothies and as a part of varied vegetables or salads.
As spinach gets shrink in the process of preparing dish, therefore, higher content of spinach is required to make a single serving, unlike kale which does not shrink moreover it is heavier and dense than kale.
You can make kale chips or soup which tastes delicious and provides a hand fill of health benefits. If you want to intake both of their benefits together, consider cold pressed green mix juice.
Cold-pressed juice has the ability to retain important, nutrients, vitamins and minerals as no heat is produced in its extraction. It is a healthier choice than gulping regular juice or chemical-filler tetra pack juices.
What are the side-effects of eating excessive kale and spinach?
Apart from providing exceptional benefits to stay fit and healthy, eating an excessive amount of kale and spinach regularly might lead to create certain health issues.
Let’s have a look at some of them below:
Side-effects of eating Spinach:
- The presence of vitamin K could reduce the effectiveness of blood thinners if spinach is eaten in large amounts
- Not suitable for those on diabetic medication as it lowers blood pressure to a greater extent
- Harmful for people with kidney problems
- Eating spinach regularly in large amount can upset stomach
- The presence of oxalates in spinach gives rise to kidney stones
Side-effects of eating kale:
- Not suitable for the infants as it might upset their stomach
- People suffering from digestive problems should avoid adding kale in their diet
- Results in various allergies like swollen eyes, runny nose, itching in eyes etc. (DO NOT eat kale if you are already allergic to broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage etc.)
- Can raise thyroid concerns
- Not recommended for those on oxalate restricted diet it otherwise causes pain in different parts of the body organs
By keeping this in mind, it is advised to eat every food in moderation no matter how health benefits it might hold. Eating a rainbow of different fruits and veggies is an ideal way of having a balanced diet.
Who won the superfood battle – kale or spinach?
It is inappropriate to label any of them healthier than the other since both help to achieve your fitness goals and to lead a healthy life.
It rather depends upon your nutritional needs for e.g if you want to have good skin than eat kale, if you wish to boost the immune system then pick spinach. It’s you who has to choose either of them as per the vitamins and minerals that you want to fill up on.
Have a balanced diet with different leafy greens and fruits every day. Trust on me, this is the best way to eat and enjoy every food item.
5 Best Scientifically Proven Ways to Overcome Lack of Workout Motivation
The workout is vital for a healthy and balanced living yet lots of people still discover it difficult to adhere to a routine workout program. This can be specifically testing for individuals that have actually been less active for a lot of their lives. When I ask individuals concerning their challenges to working out, I’m typically consulted with a range of reasons: it’s also warm; it’s also cool; it’s drizzling; it’s snowing; I do not have time; I’m tired; my feet injured; my back harms; I can not manage the fitness center.
Although the checklist of reasons is unlimited, the underlying problem is typically inspiration.
Let’s reserve the reasons and also rather check out the nature of inspiration and also just how we can uncover the capability to maintain our energy. The trick to continuing to be inspired is to discover worth in the experience itself, instead of concentrating solely on the result.
Innate vs. External Inspiration
There are 2 various sorts of inspiration: innate and also external. External incentives are worths obtained from the outdoors atmosphere. For a workout, these are incentives such as just how we look, desiring appreciation from others, weight-loss. These are not worthless factors, yet they are not likely to maintain you encouraged unless there is additionally some innate inspiration.
Innate inspiration is the definition we discover and also the interior incentives that we experience as the outcome of any type of venture. When you view a jogger battering the sidewalk on a wet mid-day, possibilities are that individual has actually discovered some interior contentment from running itself. Significance, the jogger might not just be attempting to look great, yet additionally discovers some deep individual gratification that improves the high quality of their life.
Innate incentives that can be amassed with workout consist of: psychological durability, reduced tension degrees, a feeling of well being, spiritual gratification, self-confidence, greater objective and also psychological development. For individuals that work out in teams, a feeling of athe rea is additionally an innate incentive.
Individuals that adhere to work out programs in the long-term all have some innate inspiration. If your medical professional encourages that you require to include workout right into your day-to-day live, you will certainly require to discover some factor past slimming down or obtaining your high blood pressure to assist maintain you encouraged daily. Individuals that are not inherently inspired typically explain incongruence: what they need to be doing opposes with what they desire to do. That is, they recognize they need to work out, and also yet psychologically they do not intend to.
Just How to Create Innate Inspiration
The initial step towards continuing to be dedicated to a workout program is constructing innate inspiration. This will certainly require time and also perseverance, specifically if you have actually been less active for a lot of your life. Working out on a regular basis takes self-control, yet the incentives are countless.
Below are 5 pointers.
1. Discover Something You Take Pleasure In
Prior to launching a brand-new workout program, it is valuable to consider your character and also think about which task could interest you most. As an example, some individuals delight in team workout courses, team runs or strolls; whereas, some individuals choose the seclusion of solo training. Some individuals delight in the area of recurring activity workouts such as swimming and also running, strolling or biking. Others choose the range of a dancing or Pilates course, also water aerobics. You are far more most likely to really feel that you intend to work out when you have actually selected a task that you such as.
More: California Wildfire: Thousands of People Evacuated, Charge grows to five as flames rage on
2. Establish Incremental Goals
One challenge towards structure innate inspiration is establishing objectives that are also enthusiastic and also bring about failing. This will certainly zap also one of the most sympathetic individual’s inspiration.
As an example, if you desire swim for half an hour without quiting, you will certainly require to accumulate to this. The long-lasting objective is to swim for half an hour. Establish smaller sized, step-by-step objectives that will certainly bring about the long-lasting objective: I will certainly swim 3 days today; I will certainly swim one lap without quiting and also take a 30 2nd break in between laps. Following week, I will certainly swim 2 laps without quiting. Regardless of your age or previous sports capability, adhering to a step-by-step program will certainly construct endurance and also toughness.
As you obtain more powerful, the sensation of endurance and also toughness will certainly assist create innate inspiration. You are more probable to discover gratification in the task if you really feel great concerning what you’re doing. Establishing reasonable objectives will certainly avoid you from undermining your progression.
3. Discover Your Regular
Ideally, preparing exercises around the exact same time every day can be valuable. As an example, some individuals are much more able to adhere to exercise programs if they go initial point in the early morning. Others discover it much easier during the night, some throughout lunch. There is no correct time; just the correct time for you The vital part is to make workout component of your everyday regimen.
Consider it, you most likely comb your teeth and/or consume your coffee around the exact same time everyday; workout requires to end up being as reflexive as these everyday routines.
More: Popcorn News: Free Bar Popcorn Has Saved Us All
4. Be Accountable
Lots of people discover employing an individual fitness instructor or signing up with a team aids them remain inspired, due to the fact that they are currently answerable to others. Registering for an occasion such as a 5K run or stroll, a rotating or dancing charity event, can offer your training definition, as the occasion offers you something to pursue. In both circumstances, the common concentrate on health discovered within teams constructs comradery.
More: 3 Communications Basics that Build Confidence
5. Adjustment Your Assumption
Assumption and also perspective have a huge influence on inspiration. If you fear mosting likely to the fitness center, possibilities are your experience at the fitness center will certainly be terrible. Adjustment the means you take a look at workout. Instead of seeing it as something you need to do or need to do, involve see it as a chance to discover higher life contentment. If you can stick to a program enough time to construct some physical endurance, you will certainly uncover lots of interior incentives: leisure, a feeling well being, a far better overview, decreased tension, psychological durability, self-confidence, objective.
Hold your horses. Be dedicated. Declare. The even more you move your viewpoint, the much more inspired you will certainly be. This is an assurance.
Best Abs Workout for Women at Home
Best Abs Workout for Women at Home: The abs, also known as the rectus abdominal muscle, function with a group of core muscles and also the obliques which wrap around the sides of the torso.
These are bands of muscles that connect the pelvis with the rib cage. Core muscles connect the upper and lower body and are essential for the movement of the entire body.
Firstly, if you have a lot of belly fat, you will have to burn it all out before beginning with the abs exercises. Before shaping your abdominal region, cutting down the fat is important. For weight loss, aerobic exercises and strength training are a must. Then comes shaping. There is an end number of abs exercises that you can perform at home itself.
Best Abs Workout for Women at Home, Here are few exercises to get you started.
1- Knee to elbow crunches
These crunches involve core, abs, lateral abs, lower abs, and front hip flexors. It targets the lower abdominis and more specifically, the obliques.
Instructions:
Lie down flat on your back with your hands behind your head. Bend your knees and lift them towards your chest. Twist your upper body and rotate to the right to meet the left knee with the right elbow. While doing this, make sure that you extend your right leg straight out. Now try the opposite side that is your left elbow trying to touch your right knee. Repeat this exercise till the required number of reps are completed.
- Touch your head lightly to avoid neck strain.
- Twist your torso on each rep.
2- Leg Raises
Lying leg raises helps to get rid of belly fat, build abs and toned thighs. Hanging leg raises might affect your back but in lying leg raises, back muscles are not involved. Hence, you can prevent back injuries and back pain. This exercise is perfect for improving flexibility and enhancing the alignment of your spine.
Instructions:
Lie with your back flat on the floor, legs straight and place your hands under your glutes. Raise your legs straight up until they make a 60° angle with the floor (for more strain go for 90°). Exhale as you perform this movement and hold the contraction at the top for a second or two. Now slowly lower your legs back to the initial position while you inhale.
- Try to use variations by forming your legs into V position at the top of each rep.
- For advances, you can add on some weight in between your feet.
3- Upward downward dog
This exercise is most likely seen in yoga practice. You can feel the effects from head to toe as it involves usage of the entire body. It is one of the best exercises to be performed before the sun because it encourages blood flow and both energizes and calms your body.
Instructions:
Lie on the ground on your belly with your legs extended straight behind you. Place your palms beside your ribs and bend your elbows so that your forearms are perpendicular to the floor. While inhaling, press your palms firmly lifting your torso, hips, and the top of your thighs. Your shoulders should be stacked over the wrists. Roll your shoulders back and try pulling your chest forward through your upper arms. Now look up to the ceiling and stay in that position for a while. Take 5 to 10 deep breaths before beginning the downward position.
- Make sure you stretch along the upper side while doing the upward dog portion.
- Avoid doing downward dog if you have a back injury or high blood pressure.
Must: Best Abs Workout For Men (Build Six-Pack Fast)
4- Elbow plank step-outs
This ab exercise is good for training your obliques and provides stabilization to your spine. It strengthens your core and engages multiple muscles at a time. This exercise will definitely boost your mood as it keeps every part of your body active. Let’s see how it works.
Instructions:
Begin with an elbow plank and extend your right leg out to the side, tapping your toes to the ground. Now bring your foot back to the plank and repeat the same with your right leg. Do this movement till the required reps are complete.
- Make sure you don’t let your shoulders, head or hips sag or it can lead to injuries in the muscle.
- Maintain a proper distance between your hands, this will help maintain stability.
5- Side plank rotations
Side plank rotation helps tighten and shrink your waistline. It activates the deep abdominal muscles, improves balance and increases core strength. This exercise is best for boosting your performance so make sure you religiously complete your reps as required.
Instructions:
Begin with a side plank with your right shoulder over your elbow. Your body should be in a straight line. Now lift your left hand toward the ceiling. Twist your torso forward and bring your left arm under your body. Repeat this exercise and then change sides. Exhale as you slowly twist your torso and inhale as you raise your hand.
- If you find difficulty doing this exercise try taking the support of your knees.
- Your shoulder should be able to stabilize your position.
6- Side bridges
Side bridges improve stamina and give stability to your body. It tones the lower body and corrects your posture. To improve your core strength, this exercise should be performed regularly and with proper sets and reps.
Instructions:
Start in a side plank position so that your body forms a straight line. Being your left hand as the support, place your right hand on your waist. Exhale as you lift your pelvis off the floor and hold for three seconds. Then slowly lower your pelvis back to the floor to complete one rep. Repeat this exercise for the required number of reps or do more if you can.
Perform these abdominal exercises at your place to build overall strength and tone your body.
Read More: Best Abs Workout for Women: Get Six Pack Abs in Weeks
Best Abs Workout For Men (Build Six-Pack Fast)
Best Abs Workout For Men: Regular exercise is one of the most important things to make your health better. Men should be fit as it immensely affects their daily work and supports healthy sleep.
The main focus should be on the core body. It gives strength and support to the entire metabolism and makes you feel good about yourself. Abs are a part of your core and the stronger they are, healthier will be the core. They provide a powerful axis for your entire body.
These exercises make you a better athlete because a strong core lets you transfer more power. It helps you keep your torso in a stable position. The abdominal strength and endurance have positive benefits when it comes to daily function and physical health.
Here are 5 exercises with benefits and instructions that will help men keep their rectus abdominal in shape.
1- Ab wheel rollout
Benefits:
- Ab wheel rollout helps to strengthen your muscles and has several health benefits.
- It not only has an effect on your abs but also your hip flexors.
- This exercise increases your stamina and helps you manage your weight.
- It reduces anxiety and improves your balance.
- It also improves your posture due to midsection strength.
Exercise Instructions:
Place the roller on the floor, hold it with both your hands and kneel on the floor. Now slowly roll the ab roller forward, stretching your body in a straight position. Try to go as far as you can, without touching the floor with your body. While stretching out, breathe in deeply then take a pause at the stretched position. Then pull yourself back to the initial position and breathe out. While performing this exercise, keep your abdominal muscles tight at all times.
2- Hanging leg raise
Benefits:
- It not only strengthens your abs but also your back, arms, shoulders, and even legs.
- It has a huge effect on the entire abdominal region.
- They help with reducing belly fat by burning the fat.
This exercise strictly requires strength, flexibility, endurance, and a tight hold or grip.
Exercise Instructions:
Hang from a bar with both arms stretched and legs straight down with the pelvis rolled slightly backward. Now raise your legs until the abdomen makes a 90° with the legs. You can even curl knees up to your chest as per trying few variations. Exhale while lifting up and hold the position for a second or more. Then go back to the initial position and breathe in.
You begin to feel the pressure on your abdomen after following a few reps.
Must Read: 6 Easy Ways to Boost Your Metabolism (Researchers Data)
3- Crunches
Benefits:
- Crunches improve your muscle strength and flexibility.
- It is a core working exercise and works the rectus abdominis muscle.
- It builds endurance and helps maintain good posture.
- You can do this exercise anywhere because no storage space or tools are required.
Exercise Instructions:
Lay down flat on your back with your hands behind your head and your knees bent. Now rise up using your shoulders and core to meet your pelvis. Make sure you don’t apply pressure through your hands or neck to rise up. Breathe in and out while performing this abdominal exercise. You will begin to feel your abs contracting after doing 8-10 crunches. That’s when you know your carbs are burning.
4- Bicycle crunches
Benefits:
- It builds abdominal strength and works on the core muscles.
- Chest muscles are also toned up and built in this exercise.
- It engages all your ab muscles and is excellent for building core strength.
- Bicycle crunches are perfect to lose weight because cycling is an effective cardio exercise.
Exercise Instructions:
Lay yourself flat on the floor with your face up. Place your hands behind your head and raise your legs such that your thighs and calves are parallel to the ground. Now touch your right elbow to your left knee while pulling your knee up towards your head. While doing this activity, tense your muscles and repeat this with other sides as well. Repeat this for 10-20 times or for 20 to 60 seconds.
5- Abdominal toe toucher
Benefits:
- This exercise targets the middle and upper area of your abs.
- Abdominal toe toucher helps to tone and tighten up your midsection to get a lean stomach.
Exercise Instructions:
Lie faceup on the floor and lift your legs straight up into the air. Now point both your arms stretched up in order to touch your toes with your fingertips. While doing this, make sure that your lower back is pressed flat on the ground. Exhale while you crunch forward and hold for few seconds. Repeat this exercise till required. This helps bring stability and balance.
Must Read: Best Abs Workout for Women: Get Six Pack Abs in Weeks
Quick Workout: Best 5 Minutes Abs Workout
An intensive 5 minutes abs workout includes some of the best strength training workouts that will shape the abdominal part and core efficiently.
Perform each exercise in the given amount of time and number of sets for best results. You will see that every day five minutes will add up to your fitness gradually. Other than this, you can pair it with your cardio sessions too. This quick routine will shake your core by the end but it will be worth it.
Now let’s begin with the daily 5 minutes ab workout:
1- Planks
The plank helps develop strength in the arms, core, shoulders, and glutes. Plank exercises increase the body’s stability because they rely on body weight. It is one of the most effective full-body exercises.
How to do it?
Get in the position like that of a push-up and bend your elbows 90°, resting your weight on your forearms. Your elbows should be directly under your shoulders and your body forming a straight line from head to toe. Now hold the position for as long as you can. The time limit should be at least 30 seconds.
|Exercise
|Sets
|Time or Reps
|Plank
|2-3
|30-60 seconds
Perform plank daily and try holding the position a little longer each time.
2- Twisting crunch
This exercise helps in improving the stability and balance of the body. Let’s see how it’s done.
How to do it?
Lie down on a flat mat or floor and place your hands at the back of your head. Bend your knees and place your feet flat on the ground. Keep space between your chin and chest. You can even place one leg on the other for variation. Now lift your upper body towards one side and get back to the center. Exhale while doing this. While inhaling, lower your back to the floor. Alternate sides.
|Exercise
|Sets
|Time or Reps
|Twisting crunches
|3-4
|20-30 Reps
Be sure that you don’t use your arms and hands to help lift you up. Let the pressure come on your abdominal and hips.
3- Weighted Sit Up
It is a body weight sit-up that strengthens the lower abdominals, hip flexors and lowers back.
How to do it?
Lie on your back with your knees bent 90° and feet flat on the ground. Cross your hands against your chest or hold a dumbbell for applying more weight. Now raise your upper body and contract your core until your forearms touch your thighs. Hold this position and slowly get back to your initial position.
|Exercise
|Sets
|Time or Reps
|Weighted Sit Up
|3-4
|20-30 Reps
Keep your upper body upright while you perform this exercise.
4- Hanging knee raise
It is one of the best ab moves as it activates your entire core to develop strength in your lower ab muscles. Also, it challenges your grip and the hold of your forearms.
How to do it?
Hang freely from a bar with your body straight, using an overhand grip. Bend your knees and brace your core muscles or lower abs to raise your legs until your thighs are parallel to the ground or try to touch your chest. Hold your position for a second or two and lower your legs back to the initial position. Repeat till the required number of reps are done.
|Exercise
|Sets
|Time or Reps
|Hanging knee raise
|2-3
|10-20 Reps
Be slow while performing this exercise and keep your torso still.
5- Dumbbell side bends
To get rid of your love handles, this is the best exercise. But to overcome these, the first thing you need to do is to fix your nutrition. Your body fat needs to drop, only then will this exercise work.
How to do it?
Stand up straight while holding your dumbbells in each hand. Bend your waist to each side turn by turn. Keep your back straight and bend down to your left and then right without pausing at the top. Make sure you feel the stretch on your obliques and repeat as per the desired reps.
|Exercise
|Sets
|Time or Reps
|Dumbbell side bends
|2-3
|10-20
Always keep your dumbbells close to your body and concentrate on the stretch and contraction of the oblique muscles.
This quick 5 minutes abs workout if done regularly, will give the best results for your abdominal muscles. Follow the sets and reps religiously for each exercise and you will find yourself in a better physique.
Best Abs Workout for Women: Get Six Pack Abs in Weeks
Abs workout for women:: Regular physical activity is important for good physical and mental health. In the case of women, they need more power and strength to work through the day. These days, they consider fitness and exercise as a vital part of staying fit and healthy. There is not much difference between the muscles of men and women but women have a longer waist and are wider through the pelvis. So exercises vary according to the shape of the body. To be in shape, it only takes 10-15 minutes of exercising a day. Best Abs Workout for Women in the gym only makes it worse by making the body stiff and straining the muscles. Hence, it is just a matter of exercising for a few minutes and you are done. Let’s take a peek through these exercises best result for women.
Best Abs Workout for Women
Here are some of the best Best Abs Workout for Women–
1-Planks
Plank, also known as the front hold is a strength exercise for maintaining a position just similar to push-up for the maximum time possible. It is one of the most challenging abs exercises for women as well as men. There are many plank variations one can try- Elbow plank, raised leg plank, side plank, full plank and more. Now let’s see how to do it.
Lie face down with feet together and hands extended flat straight on the floor just under shoulders. The hips should be tucked in with head up and back straight. Now hold the position for as long as you can. Try doing it for 30 to 60 seconds or maybe more. You will notice that your shoulder muscles, your back, abs, and even your obliques are being tested and strained. Follow this daily for best results.
Benefits:
- More flexibility
- Reduces back pain
- A toned belly
- Improves balance and posture
- Improves metabolism
2- Leg Raise
This exercise particularly strengthens the rectus abdominal muscle and stabilizes the body during the motion. Leg raises focus mainly on the lower body workout as the weight of the legs forces your abs to do the work of lifting. How to do it?
So first lie down straight on your back with feet placed together. Place your hands under your butt then lift your legs straight up. Now hold up for few seconds and slowly lower your legs by contracting your abdominal muscles to stabilize your spine as you lift your legs back to the initial position. And keep repeating this.
Benefits:
- Burns calories
- Reduces belly fat
- Prevent back pain
- Tone thighs
- Build abs
3- Abdominal Hold
This exercise tests your endurance and abdominal strength. It takes you out of your comfort zone and pressurizes the abs and hardens them.
Sit up straight on the edge of a sturdy chair and place your hands on the edge with your fingers facing your knees. Lift your butt off the chair and bring your toes 2 to 4 inches off the floor. Tighten your abdominal part so as to feel the pressure. Hold this position for around 5 to 10 seconds or as long as you can. Continue this exercise for a minute.
Benefits:
- Quality posture
- Builds strength
- Improves body balance
- Better stability
Must Read: Ladies Scottish Open: Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn wins at Gullane
4- Pilates hundred exercise
This exercise oxygenates and warms up the body. It is basically a warm-up for the abdominal muscles that improves circulation, stability, and strength. This exercise can be performed in different positions. Let’s see how.
Lie down on your back with your knees bent and breathe deeply. Place your arms at your sides, palms facing down. Now lift your head up from the ground, and lift your arms until they are parallel to the floor. Bring up your legs (feet together), and hold this position for as long as you can. Inhale and exhale deeply and keep repeating this in different positions.
Benefits:
- Increase endurance
- Strengthen abdominal muscles
- Stimulates circulation
- Increases lung capacity
- Develop stabilization
5- V-up
This exercise is the most advanced form of abs workout. It challenges your flexibility, abdominal strength, and your back.
Lie down on a mat with your legs stretched straight. Bring your legs up in the air and try to touch your toes. Make sure that your hands and legs are lifted straight. Then fall back down and keep repeating this till you feel the pain in your abs.
Benefits:
- Strengthens lower back muscles
- Tones rectus abdominal
- Improves balance
- Tones upper and lower abdominal muscles
- Tightens the thighs
Must Read: 6 Easy Ways to Boost Your Metabolism (Researchers Data)
