Calling e mail-in votes in ‘The Republican Parties Accuse Gavin Newsom’

On Sunday, republicans fired a vote-by-mail plan against California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom released a Management Order earlier this month to allow postal voting in the fall elections. The order indicated that in-person voting will still be allowed, but clarified that, “every Californian eligible to vote in the General Election of November 3, 2020 shall obtain a vote by mail.”

A legal case has been taken in the United States by the Democratic National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the California Republican Party. The Western District Court in California.

The move aims at California’s news officer and secretary of state Alex Padilla.

“Governor Newsom issued a Management Order aimed at rewriting the whole electoral code of the November 2020 election in a direct usurpation of the legislative authority,” said the prosecution.

“It does not comply with state laws and breaches both the U.S. Election Clause and the U.S. Electoral Clause. Constitution. Constitution: The order of the governor is unconstitutional and should be revoked, “he added.

The complaint alleged that Newsom “created a program that would infringe the freedom of electing people.”

“He produced a catastrophe receipt by immediately demanding that voting-by-mail ballots be sent to any eligible elector — including those who are absent, voters who become null, voters who transferred, electors who died of death and voters who did not wish to vote.

Although every country can accept absentee mail-in votes, according to the lawsuit, California’s efforts are unique.

Do you agree with the GOP lawsuit that e-mail voting is a “disaster recept?”

“No State which holds State elections in all mail on a regular basis mails ballots automatically to inactive voters, as it calls for bribery, intimidation, stealing and any illegal vote. Fraudulent and unjustified votes dilute the votes of honest citizens and in violation of the 14th Amendment they deprive them of their right to vote.

The action was also made, because the governor “reservated the sole discretion of choosing whether and where voting will take place, to deprive voters of their rights. The discretion of the Fourteenth Amendment violates the Equal Protection Clause, “which leads to an arbitrary and disparate vote for individual electorates.

The lawsuit claims that California does not recognize that voting rolls are often inaccurate because of “bureaucratic failure, intentional fraud and mistakes.”

“A state sending ballots to all registered voters will necessarily send votes to people with false registrations, unlawful registrations or outdated registrations, as a result of these widespread inaccuracies. It is a grave threat to the true and perceived integrity of the electoral system that hundreds of thousands of ballots are placed “outside both the control of electoral officials and the hands of voters who are supposed to vote them out of control.”

“This vulnerability is exacerbated by election procedures — that is, concerted attempts to ensure the selection from absentee ballots by third parties and their processing in polling stations or polling sites,” she adds.

The case claimed that polling by email had been the Democratic Party’s primary target.

“To force a hurried switch to no-excuse postal voting, to remove voting-identification requirements and other existing safeguards, the democratic national committee, the Democratic Parties, and various related group organizations throughout the country have filed lawsuits. Democrats advocated these changes long before COVID-19, because they think their electoral prospects will benefit from the resulting free-for-all. The Democrats have not been able to convince lawmakers to support such revisions, arguing that the COVID-19 means that the Constitution is now obliged to make their desired reforms.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel explained in a speech the partisanship of the vote via mail.

Do not make a mistake. This pandemic is being used by democrats to redesign our entire election systems to achieve political gain.

‘Democrats tend to use this pandemic as a means of enforcing their political voting agenda, and the newest overt assault on the legitimacy of our democracy is the executive order of Governor Newsom,’ she added. “The illegal seizure of power by Newsom is a disaster recipe that destroys the trust Californians merit in their vote.”

“In a pandemic, promoting voting by mail is not partisan-a social obligation to protect voting rights and national welfare” Padilla responded to a Twitter complaint. For years voting by mail in red, blue and purple countries has been used safe and efficiently.

The Democrats called the prosecution part of the “political disregard for voting by mail” campaign of President Donald Trump. We are not going to allow this virus to be used to abolish the voting.