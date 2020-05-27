CDC Estimates The COVID Fatality Rate is 0.26%, more than 13 times lower than the original WHO claim.

Share Pin 0 Shares

A number of our public policy decisions on COVID-19 have been informed by so much: 3.4%.

On 3 March, during a media briefing that guided us on how we viewed the danger posed par the new coronavirus, the World Health Organization’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus commented.

“While many people have developed immunity to seasonal flu strains globally, COVID-19 is a new virus with no immunity. This means that more people are susceptible to infection and some are seriously ill, “said Tedros during the briefing.

“Around 3.4% of cases reported in COVID-19 died globally. By comparison, seasonal influenza typically kills less than 1% of infected people.

Was this based on incomplete data? Naturally.

At a certain level, people who work from an extremely limited dataset are difficult to blame.

This small data collection, on the one hand, affected our approach to this epidemic — and it turns out that, if the latest “best estimation” of the COVID-19 death rate of the Epidemic Control and Prevention Centers is correct, it is 13 times less than the original WHO say.

Statistics show that the mortality rate from COVID-19 could be as low as 0.26 percent based on data received by the CDC before 4/29/2020.

The estimates are based on the newest out of “five COVID-19 Pandemic Forecasting Models that help guide decision-making by the statistical modelers and health officials,” the CDC states.

Does the media overestimate the death rate of the new coronavirus?

“A set of numerical values for biological and epidemiological features for COVID-19 are used for each scenario. These values — known as parameter values — can be used to estimate possible COVID-19 effects in the USA. The value of parameters will be updated and increased over time in each scenario as we learn more about COVID-19 epidemiology.

Situation 5 – the main situation, at least in view of the evidence we have – includes some fascinating details on recent coronavirus death rates.

Data from the CDC indicates that the percentage of symptomatic case fatality is 0.4%.

The more detailed reading of the data shows that it is even lower.

Scenario 5 contains data on “[percentage] of asymptomatic infections,” a figure that is 35%, according to the CDC.

Do the math, therefore: it appears that according to the CDC’s own figures, the mortality rate is just 0.26 percent.

Now, does that really mean that the death rate is 0.26%? Naturally not. Right now, we ‘re at the beginning of the latest coronavirus numbers. What is obvious, however, is that we will not be within the 3.4 percent that the World Health Organization first expected, until all is finished and done.

Many people expected that at the outset, including President Donald Trump, who was mocked on March 4 for claiming that 3.4% were “completely fake” and the real death rate was “under 1%.”

Now, does it mean the president or anyone else who predicted this is physicians or epidemiologists? No. No. But they had a basic understanding of the functioning of statistics. You know that the figures appear to be much higher in the early days of the outbreak, with little research and little evidence.

But Tedros was not the only one who found the death rate of the coronavirus to be greater than current evidence. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious disease, Head of Dr. Anthony Fauci, said in February that it was 2%.

“In China and you simply make math — the math is roughly 2 per cent when you look at those instances that are brought to the attention of the medical authorities. When looking at other age categories and risk groups, there’s even more fatality, “according to CNBC, Fauci told Congress.

This matters for a reason.

If there is a rapidly spreading disease and the death rate is 2 or 3%, it will indeed be a reasonable reaction to lock down the population.

When we think of anything close to 0.26 trillion, it appears to be an overreaction to bring the planet into a new Grand Depression.

For the novel coronavirus, we do not yet know the final death rate. However, one thing is certain — it is not 3.4% or something near it. It may not be 13 times lower, but at the outset it is much closer to what was predicted.

This has many consequences, even when we begin to think about what we have done to society and to the economy to stop the propagation of the disease.