Husband of Gov. Whitmer ‘s Planning Boat Party While ordering Michigan to remain at her home
- Democrats Gov Gretchen Whitmer said residents in Michigan had to cancel non-essential travel and stay at home in accordance with strict lock-in rules.
- A dock firm in Michigan claims the husband of Gov. Whitmer wished for the Memorial Day weekend so his ship should have his second home in the harbor – because his wife told him not to go to the field and sit at home.
Gov. Whitmer lives with her husband, Marc Mallory, in the state capital of Lansing, in a governor’s palace, but the couple have also a property in the Elk Rapids area, so Mallory probably breaks Michigan’s home guidelines and visits his second home for a holiday weekend on the water.
Tad Dowker, the owner of the NorthShore Dock, posted a Facebook comment on Thursday claiming that the husband of Gov. Whitmer asked his boat for the weekend in the lake near the second home of his family.
“When I got called by the office this morning, there was an innkeeper who needed his boat in the water before the weekend,” the post said. “I was working.
‘If you’re a holiday day, and since we started working three weeks late, that will not change.
He said, “I am the husband of the governor; does that make a difference”.’ “Our office staff had explained that to the man, well.
DailyMail report: Two emojis were included, one expressing laughter and the other showing curiosity.
‘What a difference you could imagine would put you on your back!!!
‘Our governor and husband would not get their boat for a commemorative day, without asking.
‘I love it when karma is coming, but in tiny doses, to be nice not to share.
One rule for me, one rule for you
Whitmer’s Tiffany Brown, did not confirm or reject Dowker ‘s claims.
Brown told The Detroit News that Whitmer did not acknowledge “any internet speculation.”
“Our custom is not to think of a specific calendar / planning for the governor or her families,” said Gray. ‘And we won’t make it a practice to deal with each on-line rumor.
Three days after Whitmer declared that it will relax certain restrictions on business and travel in the Lower North and Upper Peninsula areas, Dowker released the message on Facebook.
The areas that house holidaymakers who own seaside cottages have fewer cases of COVID-19 than in other parts of the government.
Whitmer, a Democrat, has been severely criticized by its political adversaries who accuse them of overshooting the authority of the coronavirus by imposing sweeping lockdowns.
On 23 March the first state-wide residence orders were announced.
Whereas Whitmer lives with her husband in the governor ‘s house in Lansing, the couple owns an estate in the Elk Rapids area.
It is estimated that the property is worth about half a million dollars somewhere in the region.
His company posted a statement that his staff had been flooded with news comment requests and that they had no time to address the issue after Dowker deleted its post.
“The organization went on to advise the governor’s husband to inquire for available installation after a long day in the operation of crews to meet with additional safety requirements required for our small companies and to address requests from consumers who were disappointed with our disrupted timetable.
‘We, as a company, had no idea until then that we had their dock or boat installed.’
The firm said that Mallory was respectful and understanding when he was told that he could not accommodate his request to have the boat prepared in the lake early.
Whitmers adversaries in Michigan took the request of her husband to criticize her for plans for their holidays, even as she recommends that other Michiganders think twice before going on unimportant trips.
Whitmer said at a news conference last Monday ‘If you don’t live in those areas, think long and hard before you go on a trip to them.’
‘The hospital network may be brought into very sudden pain by a slight spike.
‘We ask everyone to continue with their role precisely because of this.
‘Don’t come down from all regions of the state into Traverse City.’
Elk Rapids is only a 25-minute drive away from Traverse City, a popular destination in Michigan.
Tom Barrett, a Republican representative, released a Facebook post condemning Mallory for his demanded boat preparation.
The post was viral, because 500 times it was shared.
But Barrett dropped this post after Senate Leader Mike Shirkey, also a Republican, was approached by the Governor’s Office.
Whitmer helpers told the Shirkey office it was wrong and requested it to be removed.
Barrett said that his original post was right and he looked into the matter. The governor was critical of saying that people should not ‘go down’ on Traverse City.
‘Nevertheless, what did the family try to do? ‘He said Barrett.
‘We have a history in the army that chow leaders last behind everyone else in the unit.
‘This is our State ‘s leader. … Her family tries to line up people.’
Sign letter to over 500 physicians warning of the silent victims of Shutdown
- Do you remember the ridicule and the disdain of those who said that shutdown deaths were be as troublesome as COVID-19 deaths?
- We don’t laugh more – it’s probably not about 20 percent real unemployment and the death rates of despair go up with each number we see.
And, if you are one of those who want to listen to facts, listen to the more than 500 physicians, who have signed a letter to President Donald Trump calling “a mass-victim accident” the shutdown.
Dr. Simone Gold, a specialist in emergency medicine in Los Angeles, wrote the letter.
“There are thousands of stories of patient injury from lock-down,” said Gold, in an interview with Fox News on Thursday, saying “America’s Newsroom.”
Gold compared the condition with triage in the text.
“The patients are trialed directly as black, purple, yellow or green in a mass casualty case. The first group, the black triage level, includes those who require too many resources to save during a mass crisis.
“There are major injuries in the red group that can be treated; moderate injuries in the yellow group that are not risking life immediately; and minor injuries in the green Group.”
She wrote that the red group receives the greatest attention.
Do you believe that the lockdowns in coronaviruses will cost more lives than they save?
“There are already millions of Americans at triage red. These include 150,000 Americans a month who routinely detected a new cancer.
Screening that did not occur, millions who missed routine dental care to address heart disease / death problems and preventable stroke , heart attack, and child abuse problems. Suicide hotline calls have risen by 600%, “she said.
“A triage yellow is tens of millions. Prices of liquors rose from 300 to 600 percent, tobacco sales rose, debt went unpaid, family bonds split up and millions of child checks were missed.
“The triage level is green for hundreds of millions. These are people who are solvent today, but who are at risk should worsen the economic situation. Poverty, financial uncertainty and poor health are closely linked to.
Gold wrote, it’s not only abstract theorisation. Rather, she offered details that her colleagues or she saw.
“There is E.S. user. It’s a mom with two children with a part-time job in their office and the husband’s furlough. The dad is smoking more, the mom is stressed and her diabetes is not well handled, and the children will not go to school, “she said.
“The A.F. resident. Medical conditions are chronic but usually stable. Her possible reconstruction of the hip was delayed, contributing in April to a pulmonary embolism.
Another nursing home patient suffered from a stroke and received no rehabilitation, leading to heavy loss and improvement. Another college student cannot return to normal life and is vulnerable to alcohol and to substance misuse, stress and ‘economic financial instability.’
“We are alarmed by the lack of consideration for our patients’ future health. There are massively underestimated and underreported downstream health effects of a deteriorating level. This is a magnitude mistake. The short , medium and long-term risk to human wellbeing can not be over-represented with a constant shutdown.
“To leave work is one of the most stressful events of life and it does not decrease the effect on one’s health because 30 million people have also suffered. Closing schools and universities is incalculably harmful in future decades to children, teens and young adults. The millions of victims of a continuous shutsdown will be hidden from the naked eye, but alcohol, unemployment, suicide, cardiac attack , stroke and kidney failure are called. It is called financial instability, unemployment, despair, drug dependence, unexpected pregnancies, poverty and abuse in youth, “Gold wrote.
Gold said the reality of the situation is overwhelming in her interview with Fox News.
“I was able to read you a heartbreaking tale following a disastrous tale sent me by doctors of patients who died or had serious harm for fear of visiting a hospital, while shutting down their own doctorate,” she said.
The same point was made by social media users. One used to highlight the issue with a photo of the beaches of Los Angeles County closed by the pandemic but re-opened for the day of memorials.
This (the shelter directive) was first introduced in order to flatten the curve and ensure that hospitals have the money to take care of COVID patients. We now have the means to do so, and our other wellbeing is deteriorating.
— VindiciaeContraTyrannos, May 25 , 2020.
California Public Radio another doctor said delays in regular care might mean that cancer patients are going down the highway on a “massive wave.”
“The last couple years have been historically low in terms of volume, in terms of screening for the treatment of cancer operations , mainly because the patients are concerned, and very keen on going to a clinical environment and hospital environments, because of their concerns about COVID-19 …
“Aren’t there patients who don’t want to come in at this time, not only for lung cancer, but also for all cancers, since they are afraid of COVID-19? Then we have been hit in two years with the massive wave of people, all in a future stage of essentially incurable cancers.’ And so they have to avoid mammography, avoid cat scans, prevent colonoscopies, etc.
DiPerna was not a Silver letter signatory.
Indeed, there are large numbers of people infected by the coronavirus. However, it is still unknown how many people will die from a complete shutdown — and it could end up just as difficult.
There is a significant issue with stroke tests that dropped by 40 percent after the COVID-19 outbreak. It’s not that we had too many stroke assessments before the virus came across. Instead, it caused people either to postpone the medical care needed due to fears or the lack of that care.
Don’t be wrong: it’s a disaster. It is too late to save the deaths caused by depression and health negligence. How deep it goes now is the question.
Pandemic: The main hypothesis of 2020 conspiracy
The coronavirus pandemic has now inundated the whole world with rumors and fake news. COVID-19 launched a number of conspiracy theories, and Pandemic is one of the most common.
Furthermore, Pandemic is one of the videos about conspiracy theory and looks more like a 26-minute documentary. The video is published in May 2020 and this is a big explanation of why it is the most highly debated subject worldwide. This video shared much disinformation and false news about the coronavirus. This documentary was made by Elevate, a production company based in California, Mikki Willis. And it is also believed that a number of conspiracy videos had previously been produced by the same company.
This film, which should be released in the summer of 2020, was also stated by the documentary producers to be just a teaser. The video saddened Judy Mikovits, a retired scientific researcher. Mikovits was seen as an anti-vaccine protester in this video for speculation which she denies. In reality it was one of the most famous videos in the world, sponsored by some conspiracy theorists, and has also drawn millions of viewers to this site.
This makes it “one of the most famous bits of misinformation about coronavirus.” The video has been deleted from virtually every website, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Vimeo because the video is misleading to the general public and does not ethically promote disinformation.
The video was criticized for promoting misinformation and conspiracy theories by scientists and health professionals. Science magazine published an editorial that examines the video and details its mistakes.
In his essay, the doctor and comedian Zubin Damania wrote: “Don’t waste your time looking at it. Don’t waste time sharing. Do not waste your time. Don’t waste time thinking about it. Don’t waste your time. I can’t imagine that I wast my time. Nonetheless, I just want to avoid sending calls.
Tara Haelle, a science journalist, described the film as deception and stated that “for three reasons disinformation was highly successful”: (1) that it “taps into people’s incertidiness, insecurity and desire for answers,” (2) it “is very professionally designed and uses traditional techniques already associated with factual documentaries,” and (3) that it incorporates effectively different aspects of it. Willis said that a reasonable definition of the film was propaganda.
Hillary Clinton A ‘Skank’ Trump Shares Tweet
President Trump gained insults from prominent women Democrants such as Hillary Clinton, Stacey Abrams and Nancy Pelosi during a weekend series of tweets.
The original tweets of failed conference candidate John K Stahl, named “Skank” Hillary Clinton, show that the mouth of NancyPelosi has been closed and the psychic appearance of former Georgian governor Stacey Abrams has been mocked.
The president recently reported that a few hours after another Scarborough murder allegation, the country closes with the 100 K dead coronavirus, called the first woman to be nominated from either of the major political parties in the United States “a skank.” Pic.twitter.com/4H3E5KVE
— May 24 , 2020, Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT).
Independent reports: The President posted a number of tweets criticizing missing voters and spreading unfounded conspiracy theories regarding MSNBC-hoster Joe Scarborough, and a death count of around 100 , 000 people. The President claimed that John K. Stahl – who also named Abrams “Shamu” and the President of the House “Mega Skank” – published 8 posts. “Mega Skank”
In addition , Mr. Trump spent part of the weekend at his Trump National Golf Club in Virginia on the Memorial Day.
One of the posts criticizing former Clinteon Secretary of State and Bidden as “Malarkey, nazis,” says: “I ‘m thinking I have to call the same 1,000 HRC people as in 2016 who have said that Skank is 6–8% higher when I see one of those polls that have Malarkey the Racist 6–8 points everywhere.”
Mr Stahl said in a post with two photoshopped images of Trump’s branded face and canvas wrappings, “She is going to tongue and adjust her dental skin easier. You can’t drink booze on the job with duct tape.
Mr Stahl, whose prolific Twitter amplifies right-wing Democratic troops in 2012, ran as a Republican for a California congressional seat, but was defeated when he captured less than 4 percent of the vote. How Mr. Stahl ended up on the president’s radar is unclear.
He also kept pushing a conspiracy to suggest that former MSNBC host Joe Scarboough and the 2001 death of a former intern working for him. Scarborough was a former congressman.
The president just retweeted someone calling the first woman nominee of either major political party in the US “a skank” a few hours after another Scarborough murder allegation on the weekend the country closes in on 100K coronavirus deaths. pic.twitter.com/5H2E63kWOn
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 24, 2020
Event Boosts the estimated sum for charities Woods and Manning Beat Mickelson and Brady
- Tom Brady fired the match so that the remainder of his swings could quickly be missed. Tiger Woods didn’t miss a fairway and got Phil Mickelson a small amount of revenge.
- The PGA Tour will be back in just over two weeks and has a rough time.
The Sunday series was as exciting as the real thing at the second and last charity match, which put live golf on TV.
Woods lagged close enough for his partner, Peyton Manning, to put his long birdie putt. In “The Match: Charity Winners,” it won a 1-up victory over Mickelson and Brady.
The goal was that COVID-19 relief funds would raise $10 million or more and online donations would have risen to around twice the amount.
It is worth paying for the $9 million TV series, which Mickelson won during a playoff under the lights at a weekend of thanksgiving in 2018, played for a winner-to-all game of $9 million in Las Vegas. It was coerced, awkward and technologically challenging.
Throw two NFL greats in Brady and Manning, encouraging fans to travel for 18 holes in Hobe Sound, Florida, Medalist Golf Club, among four of sports’ greatest athletes.
As a columnist, Justin Thomas joined in, offering the right number of words with a combination of humor and perspective.
Woods and Manning took the lead of the third hole and never trailed, establishing a 3-up advantage in front nine fourballs with two birdies made by Manning (one of which was a par).
Today came to watch Peyton Manning.
That’s a 2-time championship birdie.#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/8G2DVPFM6E.
All in a day’s work.
$20 million raised for COVID-19 relief efforts. 👏 pic.twitter.com/0u7IrhagwA
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 25, 2020
— PGA TOUR, May 24 , 2020 (@PGATOUR).
At six Super Bowl wins more than any NFL quarterback in history, Brady has faced the hit from Charles Barkley’s social media and radio booth, pledging $50,000 in funds for charities even while Brady is just on par 3.
He skipped it to the right and was close to a pass and entered the stands in three rows.
Chuck said if Brady would hit the green … He would throw in $50k
Wasn’t near at all?
Never doubt @TomBrady.
Charles Barkley learned the hard way … pic.twitter.com/muZ0xkt5xJ
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 24, 2020
pic.twitter.com/9bVGnaYNBx ([email protected])
— Report Bleacher, May 24 , 2020. Bleacher Report
New Orleans Coach Sean Payton weighed on Twitter and Brady noted that Brady liked Florida Brady more as a free agent for Tampa Bay.
If Brady could only make a set, Brooks Koepka bid $100,000.
In fact, as he split his socks, Brady was mocked.
This time I should make sure I wear my trousers @UAGolf # LessonLearned https:/t.co/GauGM9ZLdl
.@TomBrady 😂👖#TheMatch pic.twitter.com/m90RbtimuI
— ESPN (@espn) May 25, 2020
— Tom Brady, May 25 , 2020 (@TomBrady).
Everybody fired up one arrow.
No matter that before returning to the fairway, on Par 5 7, Brady had to pay a penalty drop. Brady’s shot flew past the pin and bounced back into the cup, for his fourth shot, despite Barkley continually needleing him.
Brady, whose microphone part sang from behind his trousers, said, “Schut your ass, Chuck.”
No doubt @TomBrady. No way.
Charles Barkley has been learning the hard way …
Chuck said he’d throw in $50K if Brady could hit the green…
Wasn’t even close 😅
(➡️@Progressive) pic.twitter.com/9bVGnaYNBx
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2020
— PGA TOUR, May 24 , 2020 (@PGATOUR).
With a twenty-five foot eagle, Woods still thought he won the hole, then flipping fast from his back. And they eventually halved the hole. All this.
The contributions for the relief funds COVID-19 kept accumulating, and even when rain returned, entertainment did not end. At the start, it triggered a 45-minute break. “I normally don’t play in situations like this,” Woods said in the field of practice.
The last time they were on the PGA Tour in the final party, Mickelson pulled out his “Tiger Slayer” buttter that he shot at 64 at Pebble Beach in 2012. That day, Woods shot 75. It didn’t help Lefty to level the match with some vital birdie frames, but rode into a 15 foot par putt to hold 1 with two to go.
The nine backs of the shot was altered by an option – both players took tee shots. It was critical for the quarterback that the pros were found to take shots in the grass, and Brady passed until the 18th.
Woods played in Los Angeles for the first time since the 16th of February. For the next four weeks, he decided not to practice on his back, and so the pandemic halted golf and sports around the world.
Want to see more these events?
Wood, with his game and vocabulary, looked sharp for the most part. At the fifth hole, Mickelson asked Woods to mark his ball about 80 meters apart.
“You want to have me marked with an American. The award is open? “Woods said the only major Mickelson ‘s three-time champion did not win.
“You’ve got one? “I’ve got some platinum,” said Mickelson, pointing to his six runner-up finishes.
Mickelson boasted about taking Woods on the Medalist’s home race and his TV matches were now tied up to 1. Mickelson said that on front nine of the rally, he was a little tense until he found his rhythm and chose the green on a par-4 11th.
Anything in the work of a day.
Received $20 million for relief efforts of COVID-19. THAT IRHANGWA pic.twitter.com/0u7
Peyton Manning came to play today.
That’s a birdie for the 2-time Super Bowl champ.#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/8G2DVPFM6E
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 24, 2020
— PGA TOUR, 25 May 2020.
“He was excited, Phil said. I remember that Tom and I exchanged notes, “said Manning. “It was also a great feeling to be under the clothes in the world of these guys and to be in the arena with them. All the way, I haven’t been confident. It was an pleasure to be asked to recognize 20 million dollars and to support people in difficult times.
Facebook Announces Launch ‘Shops’ for Facebook and Instagram
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new Facebook Shops, which enables companies to easily list their Facebook and Instagram products.
- Using Facebook Marketplace, businesses can list their goods on their Facebook account, Instagram profile, stories, or advertisements.
- In the future, Facebook Shops will also allow businesses to sell goods during live streams to consumers using WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram Direct chat apps and tag goods.
The recent involvement by Facebook could allow small businesses to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic. The technology giant launched “Shops” on Facebook and Instagram, allowing businesses to create digital shops to sell their goods directly to consumers on Facebook apps. The aim is to help these companies manage and improve their customer travel and, obviously, to help Facebook enter the lucrative digital business sector.
“I think it’s especially important now because so many small businesses migrate online to deal with the economic consequences of the Covid-19,” Mark Zuckerberg announced in a Facebook message.
Given the state of affairs, as most countries are locked, small businesses that maintain physical workshops have the brunt of the pandemic. Since there is no guarantee as to whether life will return to normal, these businesses are under pressure.
Avoiding the physical aspects of shopping, Facebook Shops allows you to access small online stores, which allow consumers to view the company’s history and their items, which can then be purchased in applications. It decreases the time staking cycle to switch to a browser and to enter a credit card code again if a user likes a product.
The shops are easy to build and maintain despite their convenience. We will appear on Instagram and Twitter and soon even on Whatsapp and Whatsapp. When they are first set up.
Facebook also work with partners including Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Channel Advisor, CedCommerce, Cafe24, Tienda Nube and Feednomics in order to create a convenient eco-system for such businesses. The companies will agree on their desired degree of integration.
Facebook engineers them to create a shopping experience for consumers when it comes to applications. Instagram will have a dedicated shopping tab and a section on the discovery page where you can find and purchase your favorite items. On Facebook and Instagram we can also expect a live shopping feature that allows users to shop live on time.
The technology giant uses its AI expertise to further expand its knowledge. Mark Zuckerberg writes in a post detailing the new launch: “We will use our AI and augmented reality technology in the near future to create better shopping experiences. We identify and mark products automatically for feeds so that when you find things you like, people can easily click to buy. Small enterperies can also personalize their factory faces by posing items that are most important to you first and using increased reality to let you practice things like shades, lipsticks or cosmetics online to see how they look at you or what furniture will appear in your room before you purchase.
The move will certainly assist small enterprises in recovering certain level activities as a platform for their products to remain in the market. Facebook provides a complete package in its entirety that can help someone develop a firm within their room. Around the same time, Facebook is given the ability, albeit through small and medium enterprises, to move into a lucrative eCommerce industry. Facebook was very aggressive on the front with a recent investment of 5.7 billion USD in India’s Jio platforms to build something like ‘Shops.’
Facebook shops comes with Facebook’s efforts in helping small companies during the coronavirus pandemic, and Zuckerberg claims he has worked on the feature personally. The overwhelming majority of Facebook’s small businesses include over 8 million advertisers, Zuckerberg said on Tuesday. Even if the shops are open, small businesses are encouraged to remain actively involved. Since the pandemic started, a $100 million initiative has been launched that will help small companies through subsidies and provide small businesses with a way to sell cards directly to consumers on Facebook.
Shops and other products of e-commerce can help Facebook drive more sales ads over the long term, said Zuckerberg.
“Our business model here is marketing, and we know that if customers are good for businesses, they usually want to sell more advertising,” says Zuckerberg, instead of charging companies for shops. “So we’re finally going to benefit capital.”
While it is easy for companies to list their products on Facebook, users will mostly need to leave Facebook and go to the website of a company to complete the purchase.
The social network purchases are open only to businesses that engage in Facebook’s Checkout, a Facebook-only invitation system. Facebook charges a purchase price for purchases carried out through checkout, but refuses to reveal the amount, as it is still beta-based.
The company noted that it is working to help small businesses through partners such as Shopify, BigCommerce and others. After the Facebook Shops report, Shopify’s share price rose more than 2%.
“Small companies need a way to find new customers,” Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke said on the Zuckerberg live stream. “The fact that these powerful instruments are native to the Facebook platform would be an immensely powerful new reality for everyone in retail space.”
The company said that Facebook shops will begin to be introduced on Tuesday and become more open in the next few months.
“We hope that the instruments will ease some of the burden SMEs face at the moment and allow businesses of all sizes to plan themselves for the future,” the statement said.
Hilary Duff Accused Sex Trafficking By Twitter Trolls Over Alleged Photo Of Son
Earlier on Saturday morning, Hilary Duff fired Twitter trends with a variety of completely non-founded and triple statements. They focused on a reported Instagram self-posted video showing Duff ‘s son in the nude and with “white marks all over his body” – the “Young” actress found herself taking # 1 on Twitter with the platform reminiscent of her as a “sex trafficker” despite the claims that she is both a deleted and evidently malicious theme.
Hilary was 32 years old and posted a photo of son Luca Cruz to Instagram last month. The image is intended to look at the child of the former Disney star lying in a bed with postcards.
Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting….. whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby
— Hilary Duff (@HilaryDuff) May 23, 2020
The Lizzie McGuire alum finds itself trending on Twitter on Friday night and Saturday morning. This was for the strangest and most slanderous motives, though.
Many on social media, Duf, who shared an Instagram story of her children, accused him of being involved in sex-trafficking. This is important to remember that these allegations against the actress have not been confirmed.
And what caused these diamonds? Recently a 32-year-old actor posted a Story video that was deleted. In the video, she revealed her son, Luca Cruz (8), lying nude. She hid his body parts in her video, however.
View this post on Instagram
On their clip, a user of Twitter captured her, she told us, “Someone pointed out I’ve done a nude on Instagram so that we covered it up with sticker.”
The youngest star has responded to the allegations since becoming a trending subject, shutting down Twitter online trolls.
“We all know now that everyone bored … but it’s really gross ……” Saturday morning she started a tweet. “If you dreamed of that and put that garbage inside the universe, you should take a break from your goddamn telephone.
Hilary’s replacement also issued a declaration to E! News about false and diffamatory Twitter actress allegations.
“Let me put this in the best possible terms, this is all the distasteful, fake Internet myth that has been made, and perpetuated by the trolls and idiots. “Anyone who knows Hilary has complete awareness of how amazing her mom is and does not need further input. If only people with too much time to help fix the actual challenges of the world will use their resources.”
View this post on Instagram
As fans of the actress know, she’s a proud mama of their son and one-year-old daughter, Banks Violet (to whom she shares with husband Matthew Koma), who shares it with former husband Mike Comrie.
“Ugh …. the skin, blue eyes, freckle placement, best part of everything is the heart placement,” she shared. “I love you all the way.” “My sweet , sweet Luca.
Earlier this week, with some tasty therapies and amazing family time, the younger actress celebrated her son birthday. She told Instagram stories: “Bday Cake’s makin going down.”
On the big day of the 8-year-old, Matthew showed the family joy too. The step-dad wrote in his Instagram stories, “Having made this guy the bday cake.”
She recorded last month her quirky make-up look, which no one but her baby kid made.
“My 8-year-old make-up is over,” she told her friends. She asked her. I never did make it like that before, but it’s good to me, in particular the top left-hand side.” ‘It’s subtle, it’s unique.
Hilary and Luca clearly have a special relationship between the mother and their son. In addition , when it comes to her children, she is not to be disturbed.
Missing Madison Bell, a teenager from Highland County, found safe
- Madison Bell is a missing woman who is stable in the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.
- Bell, 18, had been missing for almost a week when she went to a nearby salon tanning on May 17, after vanishing.
Members of Parliament said that in a parking lot across the street from the tanning salon were found Bell’s car and mobile phone.
Bell was found healthy shortly after 5:00 am by the Sheriff’s office. It’s Saturday. Saturday.
Last Sunday morning, Madison Bell, 18, saw her leave home saying she was going to a tanning salon to her mother.
Sheriff Donnie Barrera tells CNN, “Bell has been protected and left on their own free will. There was no other detail.
This week the office of the Sheriff said Bell did not appear to have arrived at the salon. She found her car in a nearby church parking lot.
He told CNN WBNS affiliate, her mother, Melissa Bell, found her daughter’s car unlocked inside her telephone and keys still in the ignition.
Melissa Bell said: “This will be her senior high school week, so that we will not miss a lot of activities this week,” said Bell.
“We ask the media and public to respect our privacy because we are emotionally vulnerable during this difficult period. We are only happy to learn that Maddie lives and is not threatened physically. Thanks to every one who has searched for Maddie including Rescue 101 Search and Rescue, Texas Equusearch, the wonderful members of the local community, and our daughter’s volunteers from other places.
Thanks to those who contributed on behalf of Maddie to make sure we had a reward for their safe return. Thank you for the hard work you have done in the last 6 days and for leaving no rock unturned. Thanks to friends and family who helped us in our toughest lifetime. We have been touched by all attempts to find Maddie and we love her from the bottom of our hearts.
The next DNI Trump’s Rep. John Ratcliffe reported
Appointment to the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on 5 May 2020, by Andrew Harnik / POOL / AFP via Getty ImagesRepublican Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas. (Through Getty Pictures Andrew Harnik / Lake / AFP)
On Thursday, the Senate confirmed the next National Intelligence Director, Rep. John Ratcliffe.
After withdrawing his candidacy last year from the opposition, Fox News announced that the Texas Republican was backed by a 49–44 vote.
According to CNBC, the number of “no” votes has been the highest ever against DNI selection since the post started in 2004.
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
As the Head of National Intelligence, the Senate confirmed John Ratcliffe. Just @ODNIgov
\r\u0027service.de \u0027a
Republican Senate (@SenateGOP) 21 May 2020 Republicans
Regarding “unmasking” Trump’s allies, Ratcliffe will replace Richard Grenell as president of the federation of 17 intelligence agencies, while the intelligence community is yet another strategic twist.
„ The DNI ‘s role is crucial for our national safety, “said Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Marco Rubio in a statement, according to M. Rubio. „ I look forward to working with Director Ratcliffe to oversee the efforts of the 17 intelligence agencies of our nation.
“If the threats against our country are numerous and varied, it is essential that a confirmed DNI from the Senate ensure that an extensive range of intelligence agencies shares information across the board, coordinates and supports the security of our country using the state-of-the-art capabilities of the 21st Century.”
As a federal prosecutor, Ratcliffe pointed to his work as one of his qualifications to achieve his pledge to provide information without prejudice.
Do you believe that DNI is a good choice for Ratcliffe?
The Senate Intelligence Committee told Ratcliffe at its May 5 audience: “The best work I’ve ever had was the U.S. prosecutor.” An apolitically what I did …
“I always stood up to represent America’s United States. Never parties or parties. And I see this as a DNI role in large measure.
“And I trust that it will carry out with dignity all tasks given the DNI,” added Rubio. The delegate knows the duty.
President Donald Trump, when he resigned on 28 July 2019, reported the Washington Post, originally nominated Ratcliffe as a replacement former Indiana Sen.
At the time the key Republicans declared Ratcliffe to be one of the least concerned members of the House Intelligence Committee lacking national security expertise to serve as a DNI.
On 2 August, Ratcliffe retreated and Trump blamed the media for “very unfairly” treating Ratcliffe. Seven months later, he was renamed again.
The Republicans and Democrats pressed the congressman during the hearing of the Ratcliffe confirmation on his former defense of Trump.
‘I want to make it quite clear that if confirmed as a DNI, all whistleblowers will be protected by the law, past, present and future,’ he said.
“Wherever we want to show our information, the information that I provide will not be changed or influenced by external interference if verified.”
‘The Right View.’ Trump Campaign is starting ‘The Right View’
President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is venturing into daytime women’s talk show territory with the unveiling of a weekly web program to counter ABC’s “The View.” That show, created by Barbara Walters, has run on the network since 1997 and has been notably hostile toward conservatives, more so in recent years. But for people turned off by the leftward slant of the talk show, the Trump campaign is now offering an alternative. “The Right View” will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.
The show features Lara Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Katrina Pierson and Mercedes Schlapp from the Trump campaign discussing issues important to conservatives in a traditional talk show format similar to that of “The View.” Lara Trump teased the first episode on Wednesday on Twitter.
Join us tonight at 8pm for The Right View — only on @TeamTrump Online! RSVP here 👉🏽 https://t.co/wmMhgnDacT 🇺🇸 @KatrinaPierson @kimguilfoyle @mercedesschlapp @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/NPp8uVpYwK — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) May 20, 2020 “If you’ve ever felt like the talk shows out there don’t represent your thoughts and views, come on over, the water’s warm.
We’ll take the haters too,” she also tweeted. If you’ve ever felt like the talk shows out there don’t represent your thoughts and views, come on over, the water’s warm. We’ll take the haters too 🤍🇺🇸 https://t.co/jUtwhnPi6r — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) May 21, 2020 “For too long, women on ABC’s ‘The View’ have believed they represent all women’s views,” Schlapp told Just the News. “They project the fake news’ narrative to viewers across the country and are obsessed with their blatant hatred of President Trump.
“Our new series — ‘The Right View’ — will make talk shows great again by breaking through the mainstream media’s deception and providing the facts about President Trump’s clear record of accomplishment.” “The Right View” streamed its first episode Wednesday night on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, and was also shared by the president and a number of Trump campaign pages and surrogates.
Wednesday’s episode of “The Right View” also fired a shot across the bow of the ABC talk show by opening with images of “The View” co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar with an overlay that said, “Make Talk Shows Great Again!” Love those ladies!!! ♥️ — Caroline Pefley (@HisWeighLLC) May 21, 2020 The stream shared by Trump on Facebook alone had over 1 million views as of Thursday morning. For comparison,
“The View” on ABC averaged 2.615 million total daily viewers in March, according to Nielsen ratings. The new web show comes as the Trump campaign continues to expand its already-dominant online presence ahead of the November election. Do you think President Trump will be re-elected? The campaign has launched a number of web shows in recent months, and campaign surrogates and supporters churn out ads, memes and other content that go viral daily.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, meanwhile, continues to struggle to give his campaign a solid online footing. Virtual events held by the presumptive Democrat nominee are often marred with technical difficulties, including audio issues, video issues and bloopers during live broadcasts as the 2020 campaign has moved mostly online during the coronavirus pandemic.
300 million US orders for the October roll-out of the in-development Coronavirus Vaccine
The U.S. government has approved 300 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and expects that the vaccine will be effective as early as October.
“This contract with AstraZeneca is a major milestone in Operation Warp Speed ‘s work towards a safe , effective, widely available vaccine by 2021,” said Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services, Thursday.
“Getting a vaccine to the American public as soon as possible is part of President Trump’s multi-faceted strategy to re-open our country safely and bring life back to normal, which is crucial to American physical and mental well-being in so many ways.”
Project Lightning Pace is President Donald Trump’s plan to create a vaccine for COVID-19 before the end of the year.
“The Trump Administration is making a number of major investments in developing and manufacturing promising vaccines long before they are approved so that a successful vaccine will reach the American people without a waste of time,” Azar said.
AstraZeneca said it received more than $1 billion from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to develop the vaccine, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Although only one of the many vaccines in production, the Oxford prototype was one of the fastest to develop with human testing starting at the end of April.
The vaccine — named AZD1222—injects the genetic material of the coronavirus into a neutralized cold virus and triggers the immune system to fight it by imitating COVID-19.
Preliminary test results may not be available until mid-June, and there will be more extensive testing.
Are you hoping for a chance to get a coronavirus vaccine before the end of the year?
“We are so happy to be partnering with Oxford University to turn their pioneering research into a drug that can be developed internationally,” said Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer of AstraZeneca.
AstraZeneca has raised $80 million from the British Government on Sunday to “make up to 30 million doses available to people in the UK by September,” according to the Times.
The firm said it is also collaborating with international organisations such as the World Health Organization “to ensure the equal procurement and delivery of vaccinations around the globe.”
“Several more agreements are expected to deliver on AstraZeneca’s commitment to ensuring global access,” the representative said in an email to Fortune.
“These arrangements are being negotiated in conjunction with a view to ensuring a safe and equal supply of vaccinations worldwide without any benefit during the pandemic.”
The United States also provided $30 million to the French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi to develop the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The U.S. government has the right to the highest pre-order because it is engaging in risk-taking,” said Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson to Bloomberg News.
Later, he added, “That’s how it’s going to be because they’ve spent to try and protect their people, to rebuild their economy.”
