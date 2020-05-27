Sign letter to over 500 physicians warning of the silent victims of Shutdown

Share Pin 0 Shares

Do you remember the ridicule and the disdain of those who said that shutdown deaths were be as troublesome as COVID-19 deaths?

We don’t laugh more – it’s probably not about 20 percent real unemployment and the death rates of despair go up with each number we see.

And, if you are one of those who want to listen to facts, listen to the more than 500 physicians, who have signed a letter to President Donald Trump calling “a mass-victim accident” the shutdown.

Dr. Simone Gold, a specialist in emergency medicine in Los Angeles, wrote the letter.

“There are thousands of stories of patient injury from lock-down,” said Gold, in an interview with Fox News on Thursday, saying “America’s Newsroom.”

Gold compared the condition with triage in the text.

“The patients are trialed directly as black, purple, yellow or green in a mass casualty case. The first group, the black triage level, includes those who require too many resources to save during a mass crisis.

“There are major injuries in the red group that can be treated; moderate injuries in the yellow group that are not risking life immediately; and minor injuries in the green Group.”

She wrote that the red group receives the greatest attention.

Do you believe that the lockdowns in coronaviruses will cost more lives than they save?

“There are already millions of Americans at triage red. These include 150,000 Americans a month who routinely detected a new cancer.

Screening that did not occur, millions who missed routine dental care to address heart disease / death problems and preventable stroke , heart attack, and child abuse problems. Suicide hotline calls have risen by 600%, “she said.

“A triage yellow is tens of millions. Prices of liquors rose from 300 to 600 percent, tobacco sales rose, debt went unpaid, family bonds split up and millions of child checks were missed.

“The triage level is green for hundreds of millions. These are people who are solvent today, but who are at risk should worsen the economic situation. Poverty, financial uncertainty and poor health are closely linked to.

Gold wrote, it’s not only abstract theorisation. Rather, she offered details that her colleagues or she saw.

“There is E.S. user. It’s a mom with two children with a part-time job in their office and the husband’s furlough. The dad is smoking more, the mom is stressed and her diabetes is not well handled, and the children will not go to school, “she said.

“The A.F. resident. Medical conditions are chronic but usually stable. Her possible reconstruction of the hip was delayed, contributing in April to a pulmonary embolism.

Another nursing home patient suffered from a stroke and received no rehabilitation, leading to heavy loss and improvement. Another college student cannot return to normal life and is vulnerable to alcohol and to substance misuse, stress and ‘economic financial instability.’

“We are alarmed by the lack of consideration for our patients’ future health. There are massively underestimated and underreported downstream health effects of a deteriorating level. This is a magnitude mistake. The short , medium and long-term risk to human wellbeing can not be over-represented with a constant shutdown.

“To leave work is one of the most stressful events of life and it does not decrease the effect on one’s health because 30 million people have also suffered. Closing schools and universities is incalculably harmful in future decades to children, teens and young adults. The millions of victims of a continuous shutsdown will be hidden from the naked eye, but alcohol, unemployment, suicide, cardiac attack , stroke and kidney failure are called. It is called financial instability, unemployment, despair, drug dependence, unexpected pregnancies, poverty and abuse in youth, “Gold wrote.

Gold said the reality of the situation is overwhelming in her interview with Fox News.

“I was able to read you a heartbreaking tale following a disastrous tale sent me by doctors of patients who died or had serious harm for fear of visiting a hospital, while shutting down their own doctorate,” she said.

The same point was made by social media users. One used to highlight the issue with a photo of the beaches of Los Angeles County closed by the pandemic but re-opened for the day of memorials.

This (the shelter directive) was first introduced in order to flatten the curve and ensure that hospitals have the money to take care of COVID patients. We now have the means to do so, and our other wellbeing is deteriorating.

— VindiciaeContraTyrannos, May 25 , 2020.

California Public Radio another doctor said delays in regular care might mean that cancer patients are going down the highway on a “massive wave.”

“The last couple years have been historically low in terms of volume, in terms of screening for the treatment of cancer operations , mainly because the patients are concerned, and very keen on going to a clinical environment and hospital environments, because of their concerns about COVID-19 …

“Aren’t there patients who don’t want to come in at this time, not only for lung cancer, but also for all cancers, since they are afraid of COVID-19? Then we have been hit in two years with the massive wave of people, all in a future stage of essentially incurable cancers.’ And so they have to avoid mammography, avoid cat scans, prevent colonoscopies, etc.

DiPerna was not a Silver letter signatory.

Indeed, there are large numbers of people infected by the coronavirus. However, it is still unknown how many people will die from a complete shutdown — and it could end up just as difficult.

There is a significant issue with stroke tests that dropped by 40 percent after the COVID-19 outbreak. It’s not that we had too many stroke assessments before the virus came across. Instead, it caused people either to postpone the medical care needed due to fears or the lack of that care.

Don’t be wrong: it’s a disaster. It is too late to save the deaths caused by depression and health negligence. How deep it goes now is the question.