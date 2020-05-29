Tech
How To Download DRM-free Songs From Apple Music
Suffice it to say that music streaming is the now, and is the future of how we consume our music. Streaming services have changed the way people access and pay content, so it should be really nice to have the ability to pay a subscription of your own, right? But when you don’t have the budget for it, you’ll need to be more creative in doing things to fit your agenda.
In this article, we’ve collated two surefire ways to make sure that you can enjoy the songs, albums, and playlists that you want without paying for it after your free trial. Apple Music, specifically, gives you the leeway of three months to enjoy their services without paying for it. And in that time frame, you should have downloaded, organized, and decided on your music selection. Here are the ways to make your songs free:
Through Audio Recorders
When you want to download Apple Music songs, you’d need to at least have an individual subscription. A unique email can be used to get 3 months of trial in Apple Music, and in this time period, you can easily download all the songs, albums, and playlists you want. Once that’s done, you can use audio recorders to make the songs DRM-free.
One of the best apps to do exactly this is the Apowersoft Streaming Audio Recorder. What you want to do is install the app, and then set it to record using the “System Sound” option. When that’s done, all you have to do is stream and play the music that you want to have a file on. When the song finishes, stop the recording and save the file.
You’d need to do this on every song. While it can be a daunting task, audio recorder apps are one of the only two ways to effectively get rid of the digital rights management protection from streaming services. So if you want to make the most out of that free trial, make sure to record the songs you can’t live without. Because once your trial is up, your downloaded music will be kaput as well.
Through Music Converters
Another effective way to go about freeing the DRM in streaming music is to convert them to DRM-free ones. You’d need a separate app to do this, but there are some great options for you to choose from. One of which is the DRmare Apple Music Downloader. What most audio recorders do is change the format of the streamed files into ones free of digital rights.
For example, almost all music files in Apple Music have an extension of .m4a. To be able to save it to your ROM or cloud accounts, you’d need to convert it to .mp3 or .aac files. DRmare Apple Music Downloader not only converts your files, but it is also one of the quickest to do. Turnaround time for most songs is no more than 30 seconds. That means it can convert an album in as short as 20 minutes. Plus, it’s free!
The aptly named app Apple Music Converter is the best-paid option to do this. It can automatically connect with your Apple Music and identify the songs you’ve downloaded. You have the option to choose if you want to convert all or just a select few. You can test drive the app first to know if it fits your needs.
Takeaway
Making the most out of your free trial, especially in Apple Music means that you have to be more creative in circumventing the digital rights management protection that these songs have. But if you want to support the artists that you like and admire, we recommend paying for the subscription fees instead. After all, the music you’re listening to can be transformational, and sometimes that you can’t put a price on that.
Tech
Websites to Download Free Movies and Series
Movies have been in high demand for the last couple of years as the largest entertainment for people. The entertainment industry has opened its doors to free streaming, downloading, and file sharing. While most people want to keep a copy of their favorite films or series for various reasons, make sure that they can be legally downloaded.
As you search for titles on various search engines, thousands, if not millions, are available online. A wide selection of movies and series is available at the fingertips ready to be devoured by cinephiles.
There are hundreds of websites to choose from, so we’ve come up with the ultimate list for you to rid yourself of the hassle of searching. So sit back, relax, and read on. Disclaimer alert, you would want to find the best one for you since all of them are already top quality.
The Internet Archive Movies
It is the most notable website to download movies from with its wide selection of numerous films and series categories. Internet Archive Movies is one of the oldest available websites that offer the best digital films and series known to most people on the internet.
With one click of the mouse, you can choose your desired titles from a broad category of film genres like cartoons and live concerts, to name a few. The good news is that you can download your favorite films and series in different file formats to your convenience.
So be sure to check this one out as you get through a tiring day from work or if you’re just planning to take a break from the hustle and bustle.
MoviesFoundOnline
This free movie download website is also popular to film buffs from around the world. MoviesFoundOnline offers 40 exciting genres to choose from. From horror films, documentary series, drama television shoes, short film animations, and indie films, you name it, they have it!
See for yourself and browse on the website to check out those hidden gems. You’ll never run out of movie categories as this site allows you to download exciting comedy movies and television shows.
Sony Crackle
Get your popcorn ready and check out this website owned by Sony. This free downloading website is one of its kind as it offers high-quality movies TV shows which you won’t find in most websites.
You’ll get countless opportunities to download free movies and series as Sony Crackle offers legal content from big media companies like Universal Studios, Fox Digital, and Warner Bros.
One of the advantages of Sony Crackle is that its interface is so easy to navigate. Just sign up on this free movie downloading website, create a watchlist, and suggest some of the best titles.
Vimeo
Though not as big as the other websites we have listed above, this free movie downloading website gets in the trend as it offers a good collection of films and series. Vimeo is well-known to internet users for its video-sharing capabilities. Users can upload and share full-length movies and television shows on this website.
The best part of this free downloading website is that there are no annoying ads. Yes, you read that right. Unlike other movie downloading sites, Vimeo offers free viewing and download without ads.
Vimeo, with its user-friendly interface, offers high definition playback support. So hurry and check out their wide selection of on-demand movies and series. Downloading films and series has never been easy. With Vimeo, you only need to sign up and click on your chosen categories.
YouTube
The largest media content-sharing known to internet users now offers free movie downloads as well. YouTube has evolved from its humble beginnings in the early 2000s to hosting a generous amount of full-length films and TV shows for free.
It might be easy to find free movies on YouTube now, but you can check out a few YouTube channels that offer full-length films and series. YouTube channels like The Paramount Vault and Maverick Entertainment provide a large variety of movie titles we’re sure you will enjoy.
Just make sure you type in the specific movie titles or names of the series you wish to watch as thousands of films may not show up unless you do so. You may also do a quick search on YouTube if you’re looking for older movies.
Takeaway
These are just one of the few websites to choose from. It’s also important to note that some of these free movie downloading websites offer paid subscriptions for a superb experience. This option is provided to film buffs who wish to see top-tier films and series, but signing up for these paid subscriptions is all up to you.
Now that you have a list of some of the best free movie download websites, all you need to do now is to get your popcorn ready. Be sure to check on these websites thoroughly to find some of the best films you’ll ever find online.
Tech
4 Ways On How To Edit A PDF File
Editing a PDF file is one of the most useful skills that you can acquire. When your work directly involves annotating, editing, checking, and approving any type of paperwork, knowing how to deal with PDF files is a necessity. In this article, we’ve collated the best ways to edit a PDF file:
Through MS Word
How to edit a PDF file through MS Word, you may ask? Well, it’s quite easy. You just have to open the file through MS Word, wait for it to load then use the editing tools that appear. While you can readily edit text through it, when you have a graphics-heavy or picture laden file, MS Word may not be able to render it effectively. So always exercise caution when using it.
Use the “Edit Text” menu option to edit, delete, or replace text. You can also change the font, alignment, and color of it. In some PDF files, you can’t directly edit the text because of restrictions, but you can always crush out text and add them on top. The “Comment” menu is especially helpful when you just want to go through the file and recommend necessary edits.
Through Adobe Acrobat XI Pro
One of the most powerful apps to ever grace PDF editing, this paid app is packed full of features in editing PDF files that you may not want to use any other program again once you’ve used this one. With the XI Pro, you not only have the ability to open and edit any type of PDF file, but you can also create, sign, and validate access for any device.
But the XI Pro is not without its limits. One of the most glaring is that it can’t convert a word document to PDF, and it can’t export other Adobe files like Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign to become PDF files either. It’s expensive as well, so if you’re not buying it because of business, or won’t be using it professionally, you are better off using other programs.
Through Apple Preview
Mac’s Preview is its default PDF and Image viewer. Not only is it a clean and straightforward program to edit PDFs, but it also is intuitive enough for heavy annotation. With Preview, you can sign a PDF easily, add comments, highlight text, and even add special instructions. Unfortunately for Windows users, you can’t separately download Preview as an app. It’s native to the Mac OS system.
To add text, you only need to place the cursor where you want to edit. Then type away after going to “Tools”, then “Annotate”, then “Text”. The “Markup Toolbar” carries a set of powerful editing tools that you can use to change your document’s look further. If you want to add a text box, you can do so as well by taking it out of the toolbar.
Through Google Docs
Google Docs is perfect when you are working with several people online. A shared document is the best way to collaborate, put in new ideas, and edit each other’s work. To open a PDF file through Google Docs, you need to have access to the file first. Once that’s done, open the file through Google Docs then edit. While the online word processing tool has limited capabilities, it can do basic things like sign, edit, add text, etc.
Takeaway
Suffice it to say that there are numerous ways of editing a PDF file. Knowing the tricks is convenient but it still will heavily depend on the app or operating system that you are currently working from. For example, if you are editing from a smartphone, chances are Google Docs is the best way to go. If it’s on the desktop, apps like the Adobe Acrobat and Acrobat Reader are top pics. When you’re online, Google Docs is king.
News
Facebook Announces Launch ‘Shops’ for Facebook and Instagram
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new Facebook Shops, which enables companies to easily list their Facebook and Instagram products.
- Using Facebook Marketplace, businesses can list their goods on their Facebook account, Instagram profile, stories, or advertisements.
- In the future, Facebook Shops will also allow businesses to sell goods during live streams to consumers using WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram Direct chat apps and tag goods.
The recent involvement by Facebook could allow small businesses to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic. The technology giant launched “Shops” on Facebook and Instagram, allowing businesses to create digital shops to sell their goods directly to consumers on Facebook apps. The aim is to help these companies manage and improve their customer travel and, obviously, to help Facebook enter the lucrative digital business sector.
“I think it’s especially important now because so many small businesses migrate online to deal with the economic consequences of the Covid-19,” Mark Zuckerberg announced in a Facebook message.
Given the state of affairs, as most countries are locked, small businesses that maintain physical workshops have the brunt of the pandemic. Since there is no guarantee as to whether life will return to normal, these businesses are under pressure.
Avoiding the physical aspects of shopping, Facebook Shops allows you to access small online stores, which allow consumers to view the company’s history and their items, which can then be purchased in applications. It decreases the time staking cycle to switch to a browser and to enter a credit card code again if a user likes a product.
The shops are easy to build and maintain despite their convenience. We will appear on Instagram and Twitter and soon even on Whatsapp and Whatsapp. When they are first set up.
Facebook also work with partners including Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Channel Advisor, CedCommerce, Cafe24, Tienda Nube and Feednomics in order to create a convenient eco-system for such businesses. The companies will agree on their desired degree of integration.
Facebook engineers them to create a shopping experience for consumers when it comes to applications. Instagram will have a dedicated shopping tab and a section on the discovery page where you can find and purchase your favorite items. On Facebook and Instagram we can also expect a live shopping feature that allows users to shop live on time.
The technology giant uses its AI expertise to further expand its knowledge. Mark Zuckerberg writes in a post detailing the new launch: “We will use our AI and augmented reality technology in the near future to create better shopping experiences. We identify and mark products automatically for feeds so that when you find things you like, people can easily click to buy. Small enterperies can also personalize their factory faces by posing items that are most important to you first and using increased reality to let you practice things like shades, lipsticks or cosmetics online to see how they look at you or what furniture will appear in your room before you purchase.
The move will certainly assist small enterprises in recovering certain level activities as a platform for their products to remain in the market. Facebook provides a complete package in its entirety that can help someone develop a firm within their room. Around the same time, Facebook is given the ability, albeit through small and medium enterprises, to move into a lucrative eCommerce industry. Facebook was very aggressive on the front with a recent investment of 5.7 billion USD in India’s Jio platforms to build something like ‘Shops.’
Facebook shops comes with Facebook’s efforts in helping small companies during the coronavirus pandemic, and Zuckerberg claims he has worked on the feature personally. The overwhelming majority of Facebook’s small businesses include over 8 million advertisers, Zuckerberg said on Tuesday. Even if the shops are open, small businesses are encouraged to remain actively involved. Since the pandemic started, a $100 million initiative has been launched that will help small companies through subsidies and provide small businesses with a way to sell cards directly to consumers on Facebook.
Shops and other products of e-commerce can help Facebook drive more sales ads over the long term, said Zuckerberg.
“Our business model here is marketing, and we know that if customers are good for businesses, they usually want to sell more advertising,” says Zuckerberg, instead of charging companies for shops. “So we’re finally going to benefit capital.”
While it is easy for companies to list their products on Facebook, users will mostly need to leave Facebook and go to the website of a company to complete the purchase.
The social network purchases are open only to businesses that engage in Facebook’s Checkout, a Facebook-only invitation system. Facebook charges a purchase price for purchases carried out through checkout, but refuses to reveal the amount, as it is still beta-based.
The company noted that it is working to help small businesses through partners such as Shopify, BigCommerce and others. After the Facebook Shops report, Shopify’s share price rose more than 2%.
“Small companies need a way to find new customers,” Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke said on the Zuckerberg live stream. “The fact that these powerful instruments are native to the Facebook platform would be an immensely powerful new reality for everyone in retail space.”
The company said that Facebook shops will begin to be introduced on Tuesday and become more open in the next few months.
“We hope that the instruments will ease some of the burden SMEs face at the moment and allow businesses of all sizes to plan themselves for the future,” the statement said.
Tech
Top 5 Reasons Why Online Reviews are Essential for Your Brand
Online reviews are crucial to every business that wants to boost its online reputation. Ever since they became a thing, online reviews completely changed the way marketing on the web works. Having customers and experts share their feedback allows companies to bridge the gap between word-of-mouth and viral web content. But why exactly does your brand need online reviews? Here are five reasons you have to be aware of.
You can use online reviews to increase sales
Ever since the internet emerged, shopping started involving. People no longer have to rely on friends and family recommendations, as they can do their own research online before making a purchase. This is exactly what most consumers do. In fact, a recent study has shown that 88 percent of customers read online reviews before buying a product or service. Therefore, by including reviews in your marketing strategy, you’ll expose your product or service to 88 percent of the buying population. No matter what kind of business you’re running, increasing your sales has to be your ultimate goal. Since online reviews can help you do that, including them in your marketing strategy is a no-brainer.
Online reviews increase your local search rankings
While the internet has made online shopping possible, most people still buy stuff in local stores. Local customers are an important part of your business, and targeting them when promoting online is a must. The good news is that online reviews can also help you increase your local search rankings. When looking for a business they can turn to, most people don’t just look for an address or website. Instead, they want to see what other local customers have to say about it. Google and other search engines understand this and they favor companies with online reviews. Therefore, online reviews improve search visibility and can help drive even more local customers to your business. SEO plays a crucial role in brand-building and the worst thing you can do is ignore it.
It improves your keyword content
If you did your research on SEO, you know how important keywords are. The more keywords you use, the better your website will rank. However, you can’t just go and stuff content with keywords to gain better ranking. Luckily, you don’t have to do everything yourself. If you encourage customers and experts to review your business on the web, they’ll be very likely to use your keywords in their reviews. As a result, your ranking will improve and so will your online reputation. The best part of it is that search engines favor micro-content such as online reviews. This makes any feedback you receive from customers and experts the perfect place for using your keywords.
Expert opinion matters more than you think
We talked about how important customer reviews are. Consumers prefer learning about people’s experiences with your business before they make a purchase. However, they are aware that opinions differ and that they may not be able to learn everything about your business from customer reviews. This is where expert reviews come into play. The content experts create is extremely valued by consumers and they engage in it as much as they engage in customer reviews. Just take a look at websites such as AskGamblers. They post expert online reviews and help players find online casinos that suit all their needs. Using expert reviews as guidance, they don’t have to worry about making deposits on websites they’ve never played on before.
There’s nothing more important than understanding customers
You can’t grow your business unless you know what your customers want. You can come up with new products and features, but if they’re not what customers want, you’ll only lose money. To avoid this, you need to keep trying to gain a better understanding of your customers. And what’s better than having them review your business online. That way, you’ll get content you can analyze and use results for determining your next move. Not to mention that you’ll be boosting your reputation and increasing your sales along the way. Expert reviews also provide you with professional opinion that can help you take your business to the next level. Rely on data you collect and you’ll know exactly what people want from your business. Also, there’s no need to say that customers love brands that fulfil all their needs.
To sum up
So many businesses drop out just because their online reputation can’t compare to that of large corporations. If you don’t want this to happen to your business, encouraging online reviews is critical. Find customers and experts who’ll be ready to review your business on the web and you’ll see your reputation skyrocket. As a result, you’ll have more customers and your site will rank better on search engines. If you’re struggling to find reviews, try offering freebies and discounts to those ready to help you out.
Tech
Second Hand Mobile Phones: How to Spend Less & Get More
As last year came to an end, everyone was so excited to go into 2020 and start experiencing the roaring 20s of this century. Sadly, all of these expectations of prosperity and social and economic developments were shattered with the breakout of a global pandemic due to the coronavirus. As many countries chose to go on a full lockdown to spare the health and lives of the people, many businesses were affected and thousands, if not millions, of people, had to cut their living costs to a minimum so that they can sustain a safe lifestyle during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While cutting back on luxury spending is not only wise at these times, but also a necessity, some items have moved in the past few years from the luxury category to the must-have category. However, with the sky-rocketing prices of smartphones in recent years, it is becoming more and more difficult to find a good smartphone with powerful specs that are able to provide reliable performance at a reasonable price. At the same time, smartphone users who used to compromise on the quality of their phones in exchange for a cheaper price can no longer make this sacrifice as their smartphones have turned into their main driver for conducting everyday essential tasks from keeping up with working from home to staying connected to their loved ones and the rest of the world over social media during quarantine time.
This is why opting for second hand mobile phones is becoming the more popular option for most people nowadays. It allows people to buy whatever smartphone they are thinking about getting at a lower price point which, of course, results in saving a lot of money. However, second hand phones and devices, in general, come with an attached risk of either being scammed into a phone that will turn out to be no good or end up spending more money on repairing issues with the phone, buying accessories, …etc. So, to avoid taking this risk and still save money on your next used phone purchase, this post is going to help you in your quest for finding the best smartphone that offers the greatest value while paying less money at the same time! So, keep on reading to find out all about it!
Order your second hand mobile phone online
Due to the current circumstances of the lockdown, it is difficult to find a mobile shop opened so that you can walk in and look at smartphone devices so that you can choose one to buy. So, if you need to buy a mobile phone, the best option is to order one online so that you are able to control the circumstances and minimize your chances of being infected and minimize the effort that you have to spend as all you’d need to do it to disinfect the package upon receiving it and nothing more.
With the risk of going out for smartphone shopping out of the way, it is now the time to think about the risk of ordering a second hand phone online. This decision in itself contains increased risk compared to any other way of buying a smartphone. The reason for this additional risk is that you can order the phone and receive it only to find out that it is not working or it is not in the condition that the seller promised in the listing.
So, it is essential that you do not settle when it comes to the guarantees and assurances of the used phone deal you are considering to buy. The two most important guarantees are the warranty period and the return policy. For the latter, you have to make sure that you can get a full refund if you decide to return your smartphone within the return period specified by the seller.
As for the warranty, it must be long enough so that you get a sufficient period of time to test and use the phone to make sure it’s working fine. With QwikFone’s second hand mobile phones, for example, all customers get a 12-month warranty for repairing the phone should it have any technical issues due to a manufacturing error. The warranty of QwikFone also grants the customers the right to have their phones replaced if the repair specialists find that the problem with the phone cannot be fully repaired or if that problem can reappear in the future. As for the return policy, QwikFone allows a 14-day returning period, which is the standard return period for brand-new items, with a full refund.
The different conditions of second hand phones
Before buying a second hand mobile phone, it is important for you, as the buyer, to learn and understand what each word in the phone’s listing means in order not to leave the room for misunderstandings to take place and make you purchase a device that you don’t really want.
Mobile phones conditions
There are several descriptive words that can be used when it comes to used phones conditions. For example, you can find phones listed as in a “Good condition” and others listed as “Excellent”. However, it is difficult to tell the differences between the two phones which are listed as good and excellent conditions. The reason for this is that there are no specific criteria for those conditions. So, they are left to the assessment of the seller to call them in good, excellent, or otherwise.
As you can see, these condition names can be misleading in some way. Thankfully, there is the pristine condition which has a specific criteria that you can expect your phone to be in. Pristine phones, as the name indicates, should be in a like-new condition. This means that the phone can’t have any scratches on the screen or visible markings on the back; the whole body of the phone should look as good as new. The same goes for the camera(s), speakers, battery, and every other internal part of the phone.
Once you find a pristine second hand phone that has a decent return policy and a reliable warranty policy, then you’ve hit the jackpot! This is the perfect way to spend less money on the phone and get more value on it.
Tech
How Life Chat Bots Have Turned Beneficial For Online Businesses?
Do you know, your Chabot section can be part of your business growth? As these are the quickest and simplest mean to converse and buzz your friends and family anytime. The most popular are Facebook Messenger, Snapchat, Slack, Telegram, and more are there.
As a fact, the surge of these swift messaging and connecting chatbots are getting popular every day. These days it is necessary to use catboats for business growth on the global interface that is the internet. Chabot’s are not only important for business and online trade but even can be used for other digital aspects. You can use chatbot while creating websites to deliver informative news, articles updates, or also creating an anonymous Blog Post.
What Are Chatbots?
Well, let’s make it simple that computer programs to have real conversations and interactions are known as chatbots. This precisely gives chatbots and users to connect. Generally, instant messaging applications are chatbots that help in writing, texting, and interpreting your words. The best example is all smartphone applications are chatbot based on functioning with simple and quick means of messaging and calling.
Types of Chatbots
Though the cost and poser of chatbot differentiate over the bases of needs and technology used to design it. Thus, popularly there are two main categories in chatbots.
Command-based chatbots: These are basically based on immediate replies and heuristics options. But the fact is chatbot based on command functioning fails to create and generate new texts and answers. Such chatbot cannot reply and answer outside its code.
AI-based chatbots: These are advanced and smart learning chatbots that amazingly answer any question. They perform and generate text accordingly to the specific query.
How Business Uses Chatbots?
Using chatbots in business now a vogue to boost trade online with no much effort. As chatbots give quick to reply with apt and efficient functioning that humans. From simple business tasks from weather updates, food ordering, everything is easy. Even chatbot is not used to hire cabs, shopping delivery systems with automating tasks, and power to manage.
Chabot’s are Exceptional Future
When the world is encircled with technology and smart gadgets, advanced use of chatbots is beneficial. These are automated helpers on apps, and websites to use digital interface more efficiently. With chatbots, users can outbreak the complexity of browse, compare, purchase, and support.
Smarter Chatbots Boost Your Social Presence:
These are technically smart and innovative functioning modes to assist and help common use issues. It is undoubtedly going to be the next generation e-commerce industry weapon to stay connected with customers and manufacturers.
Offer User Interface Service on Smart Gadgets
Installation of chatbot based applications is really important to connect with others. The use of chatbots precisely offers better services on mobiles, laptops, computers, and tablets to streamlined quickly.
Things to Consider Chatbots for Business Purpose
- It is imperative if your chatbots are simple, user-friendly, and have enough of the required features. It should give better interaction and conversation functioning to greet your customers.
- It should help customers to understand your business assistance, including the services and products.
- It should be designed with end-to-end details to trust your brand or business.
- The use of theme, design, text, font, images, etc. should be of high-quality.
- It must demonstrate the ability to interact with users with all related questions, upfront feedbacks, etc.
- Moreover, crucial is chatbot should have the NLP library to deal with any grammatical errors and spelling loops.
Why Business Needs Chatbots?
This is a genuinely processing technology that comes with many benefits to boost business over digital media. It helps in rapid replies, interactions, and feedbacks of customers with business services and products. Chatbots are also the newest marketing tool for people to get engage with an online business.
- Chatbots are replica for humans, thus available 24/7 in service and support of customers with all questions.
- They uphold the power to handle the customers more efficiently with no stress, confusion, and hassles.
- It even helps in saving money and time with fewer efforts while serving customers anytime.
- Moreover, deliver 100& client satisfaction with all questions and queries about business-related issues.
- It works with perfection with no fear of human errors, and that critically saves time.
- Chatbots are reliable personal assistant that works in an organized manner.
- It helps in developing marketing content for different digital channels.
Tech
Tech Entrepreneurs Derrick Butler & Mario Goins bring Hair Services On-Demand
Beauty on demand is a revolutionary idea that has taken over the world by surprise, bringing more convenience to people than ever before. Derrick Butler and Mario Goins, the two inspiring entrepreneurs, have shown that getting a new look only requires a few taps on the screen.
Who are tech entrepreneurs? Well, these are not mere buzzwords, but in fact, people who are able to find real-world problems and then solve it using technology. Tech Entrepreneurs are visionary geniuses aiming to find innovative solutions to the most underlying challenges faced by the society, and the story of Derrick Butler & Mario Goins is no exception.
Derrick Butler, Founder & CEO of Krisspi, was a student at St Mary’s College, trying to find a balance to his social, academic, and personal life – it was a real juggle. You know how they say that necessity is the mother of all inventions? Well, this is precisely what happened here. The idea of an on-demand hair service came into Derricks’ mind when he needed a haircut after 7 pm so that he could catch a flight the next day in the morning for a wedding. It was at that moment when Derrick realized that there is a need for a hairstyling service – hairstylists come to your doorstep and get the job done. No more waiting, no more delays.
However, Krisspi was still just an idea then, and now it was time to turn it into a reality. In 2017, Derrick met Mario Goins, the Co-Founder & CTO of Krisspi. Fast forward three years, and just like that, Derrick Butler & Mario Goins introduced the world to Krisspi, an application-based company that provides haircuts on-demand to its customers. Think of it as “UBER” for your hair styling needs.
Benefits of On-Demand Hair Services
Summon your staff with the tap of a button? These are things people normally associate with celebrities and famous public figures. But what happens when everyone can have that kind of power and accessibility? Sound revolutionary, right?
In a world of instant gratification economy, there is a demand for everything that brings convenience to people, and that is what Derrick Butler & Mario Goins knew when they started Krisspi. The two tech entrepreneurs had an idea, saw an opportunity, and created something that was unheard of before.
On-demand hair services offer several benefits which include:
Affordability
The biggest advantage of having on-demand hair service is there is no cost of managing a salon. It’s an online platform where hairstylists from different experiences, credentials, and qualifications are gathered in a single platform to deliver the best service to the end-user.
In a traditional salon, you have your traveling cost, which you need to get to the salon, then you wait for your turn, which, if you are a busy professional, equals loss of money. In on-demand hair services, you are in charge of everything. The hairstylists come at your doorstep at a time you desire, exactly how celebrities do it.
Convenience
Imagine you need to attend a wedding the next day tomorrow. All salons are far away in the city, and there is no time for you to go there. What do you do then? Go without a haircut? That’s just too absurd even to think.
On-demand hair services make sure you are never out of options. You have an app that connects you directly with your preferred hairstylist, and all you need to do is fill out the time and place. No worries at all.
Feedback
The ability to give feedback is extremely satisfying. Whether you had a good or bad experience, having a place to say whatever you felt gives you the assurance that your opinion matters. At Krisspi, people can post their reviews through the website or mobile app and let other people know of their experience. This helps others make better decisions related to the service.
Consultation
The majority of hairstylist are also good counselors. They know what looks good on you and help you decide the perfect look when you are confused. An expert hairstylist will have all the information on the latest trends and understanding of hairstyles based on facial features such as hair texture, face structure, skin complexion, etc.
How Krisspi Helps Busy Professionals
The biggest clientele of Krisspi is the busy, and career-oriented professionals, busy professionals who like Derrick have busy lives and need to take control of their calendars. Krisspi provides an ability to have On Demand or Schedule future service at a time and place that most convenient. Finding success in your career as a professional demand hard work and untiring efforts, and the two founding fathers of Krisspi understand that better than anyone else.
The idea behind Krisspi is to make people’s lives easier, and that is what it does best. It meets the needs of busy professionals by giving them the freedom to get a haircut at a time that favors their schedule, offering them convenience – something they cannot get through traditional methods.
Download the Krisspi App
To get the hairstylist at your doorsteps, all they need to do is download the Krisspi App from their respective app stores. Select the time, enter the place, choose the hairstylist they want, and schedule the appointment. See, it’s exactly like “UBER.” It’s all about giving the client the control and flexibility of their time.
Tech
Win a Brand New Car with these Online Giveaways
Who doesn’t love that fresh smell of a brand new car? And you know what smells even better than a new car? When that brand new car is free!
Every day contests are posted online, including incredible car prizes and giveaways. You could have your very own set of wheels when you check out all that the internet has to offer. To
win a car contest prize, visit the most up-to-date source for the best online giveaway offers and start entering today!
Next time you’re scouring the internet for something fun to do, consider entering a contest that could win you a brand new vehicle. Start planning your upcoming road trip now and read on to find exciting car giveaways.
Experience the 2020 Hyundai Venue
Last month, Hyundai presented an exciting promotion for online users. The company offered a contest where one lucky contestant could win a brand new Hyundai Venue — the latest charismatic crossover with oodles of style — just by entering the contest through the Hyundai website.
A prize worth $23, 205 CAD, contestants submitted an easy-to-fill form online or via regular mail.
Keep your eye out for further amazing prizes from Hyundai because you never know what they’ll offer next!
The 2021 Lexus RX 450h Contest
Imagine cruising down the freeway listening to your favourite song, the windows down, and the breeze on your face. Now, imagine all of that in your very own luxury SUV! And wait, there’s more — the luxury SUV? It’s all yours for free!
You could win an SUV from Lexus that combines the finest of craftsmanship, style, and comfort, while also containing a powerful and efficient engine.
Toyota Canada is giving away one Grand Prize: a 2021 Lexus RX 450h F Sport Series 3 with destination/ freight charges and all applicable fees and taxes. The value of this prize is $84, 531.57 CAD.
To enter the contest, you must be of legal driving age in your province or territory (this contest is only available to Canadians). Click on http://www.lexus.ca/rx450hcontest, enter your full name, email, postal code, phone number, and complete the easy contest form. Hit the “Submit” button and keep your fingers crossed! You could soon have your getaway on four wheels.
Check your online source for additional car contests. If you miss deadlines or aren’t able to enter due to geographical reasons, there will be more exciting contests in the future, so don’t miss out.
For many folks, a car signifies freedom. It allows you to go anywhere you want to go at any time. However, that freedom usually comes at a very high cost. Try your luck and enter online contests and giveaways with new and exciting car prize packs.
They don’t cost a cent to enter, they’re fun, and you don’t even have to leave your house to fill out the forms. Find the perfect route for you and your friends to get on that open road with the car of your dreams today.
Tech
HOW TO KEEP YOUR MICROWAVE IN PARAMOUNT CONDITION?
Generally, microwaves do not have a lifespan of more than ten years. They can last between 5-10 years, according to how people use it daily. Anything which is used roughly will hardly last for a long time, and the same goes for microwaves. They have a pretty strong built, but they need your love and attention just like anything else in your house. If you want your microwave to stay in a paramount condition, then several measures will have to be taken in advance.
There are plenty of people out there who do not have proper knowledge about the maintenance of home appliances. This is mainly because they never paid much attention to it or just did not care at all. Whatever the reason may be, one thing is certain –the hefty price of kitchen appliances. Yes, kitchen and other home appliances have a long-term purpose, and they usually cost an arm and a leg. Such appliances are more like an investment you make for the betterment of your future. This is why how you use them has a great impact on their wellbeing.
There is nothing wrong in admitting that you care about the things you have bought for your home. No matter how much it would have cost you, it is important to take full care of every single home appliance. Certain households still might be using the same old microwave they bought ten years ago. Well, nothing is shocking about it as many people take good care of their appliances. With the help of proper love and maintenance, appliances can last for a lifetime! However, it does require hard work and a little bit of dedication. It will be nearly impossible to let the microwave live for a lifetime without these elements.
Now, it is your responsibility to ensure nothing bad happens to your microwaves, especially if you have bought it with your own money. Keep reading if you want to know how to keep your precious microwave in paramount condition.
- Deep Cleaning is a Must!
The very first step to take optimal care of your microwave is to clean it properly. So pick a day when you do not have much work to do, and start the deep cleansing of your microwave. This is best for those microwaves which have spilled food inside them. Normally, the food that falls sticks to the surface and it can be tricky to take it off. The best way to deep clean your microwave will be through a steam wash. This method is most suitable for the microwave as no harsh chemicals are used during the process. The steps to do this are simple and easy. Let us check them out:
- Firstly, pour 2 cups of water in a bowl and add around four tablespoons of vinegar in it.
- To prevent the water from boiling, place a toothpick in the bowl.
- Now, put the bowl in the microwave and turn it on for five minutes.
- Let it stay in the microwave for approximately 4 minutes.
- Take out the bowl carefully and try not to spill any warm water.
- With the help of a sponge, wipe the microwave properly.
Through this simple step, your microwave will be germfree and stainless until its next deep wash.
- Frequent Maintenance of Microwave
Always remember that there are other methods as well to keep your microwave in tip-top condition. Deep cleaning is just one of the methods, which makes it easier to implement some after-care measures. To keep the microwave in a good state, some steps should be taken after the deep cleaning process ends. These steps work for everyone as anybody can do this at home. Let us find out these tips and tricks for your microwave’s maintenance.
- If you are going to warm something that could spill or splatter everywhere, then always opt for a plastic food cover (microwave friendly) or a clean paper towel. This will help in preventing the food from spilling inside the microwave.
- If you are warming up a liquid that can boil and spill in the microwave, then try placing a cover on top of the bowl and place the bowl on a plate. If the liquid boils over, it will stay in the plate and not spill directly in the microwave. Just try to carefully remove the plate from microwave and wash it later in the basin.
- You can also use wipes to clean off any food spills that happened by mistake. Wet wipes help in cleaning the microwave within a matter of seconds. However, do this when the microwave is still a little warm, not too warm, or you will burn your hands.
- No More Damage to the Door
The most ignored part of the microwave is its door. People would slam it shut or open it before turning off the microwave which can cause permanent damage to it. Mostly, microwave doors get unaligned and out of shape after constant mishandling. There are interlocking switches on the door that helps in opening and closing the microwave door. These switches turn off the microwave as soon as you open the door, and without it, the door will have no specific purpose. This is why it is important to be patient with the microwave door. Try to gently open and close it while using it and wait for the microwave to stop. If the door stays in place, the microwave will automatically function better with time.
- Take Advantage of the Microwave Warranty Cards
If you still have the warranty card with you, then try to take advantage of it. If you want to have a full-blown maintenance service of your microwave, you can always call in a sales representative. Warranties are super beneficial at needy times where a professional can repair your microwave within seconds. You can also consult them for different guidelines to follow for your microwave’s future maintenance and cleaning. They will surely let you know what is wrong with your microwave and how to make it perform better.
- Do Not Run Your Microwave Uselessly
Something basic like this should not be even mentioned here, but it is necessary to discuss it at least once. Using microwaves when there is no liquid or food inside, it can be an immature thing to do. Try to only run your microwave when there is a specific purpose behind it, or it will lose its quality. Also, when people turn it on uselessly, the electromagnetic waves inside it find nothing to absorb in and they absorb in themselves. This can damage the whole microwave, which is why it should not be used without a purpose. Try to use pre-set buttons to warm food and signal the microwave in advance about the type of food you will be warming up.
CONCLUSION
Another important thing to remember is the type of material you can use in a microwave. For instance, plastic, microwave-friendly dishware, glass, and ceramic. Also, do not use any type of material you are not sure about. With the help of the tips and tricks mentioned above, anybody can take good care of their microwave. Now that you know about them, why not go and clean your microwave right away?
Tech
PolarDB, an RDBMS by Alibaba Cloud, helps eCommerce Businesses Enhance their Decision-Making Ability
The world is rapidly moving towards technological advancements. Computer scientists, programmers, and IT specialists work together to create innovative solutions to the problems. With commercial-level soft robots, driver-less cars in the pipeline, and solutions such as automation and digitalization, the world is moving towards a convenient lifestyle. From the healthcare sector to the corporate world, technological solutions are making the lives easy and simple. When it comes to digitalization, eCommerce is the greatest outcome. People love the convenience of online shopping as it saves their time as well as effort.
Moreover, it has made starting a retail business cost-effective and easy. Aspiring entrepreneurs can set up a digital business without a huge budget. They just have to create an eCommerce website and implement a smart digital marketing strategy, and that is it.
Due to the rise of eCommerce, many consumers have stopped shopping from brick-and-mortar stores. It exposes the eCommerce stores to excessive traffic and a massive amount of data. The companies have to gather all the data and use it to make smart decisions for their business. However, none of the companies are equipped to organize a massive amount of data. Even Alibaba, the largest eCommerce platform in the world, had to face innumerable challenges in data management until 2017, when Alibaba Cloud launched a beta version of its Relational Database Management System, RDBMS, PolarDB.
The way eCommerce businesses organize their data by addressing these issues, determine their decision-making capabilities. The RDMBS by Alibaba Cloud is a smart cloud-hosted database that is proving of immense help to the eCommerce businesses since it was commercially launched in the year 2018.
Better Management of Data, Better Decision-Making Skills
PolarDB uses a distributed shared-storage architecture, which is what helps online retailers better manage their databases and massive amounts of data. There is no denying there; RDBMSs serve as the foundation of companies worldwide and a major prerequisite in the digital transformation of businesses. There are several cloud-hosted databases, but there were some major issues that enterprises had to deal with to ensure the smooth working of operations. The major problems revolve around matters such as data backup, the performance of databases, upgrades, disk capacities, and much more. As the volume of data increases, it increases the time required for scaling, backing up, and migrating data. The delays due to these problems are a major hindrance to company operations. However, with PolarDB, Alibaba Cloud was able to redefine the way the cloud-hosted database performs. By innovating the existing DBaaS model, the RDBMS addresses all previous problems that cloud-hosted database was exposing businesses to.
Cloud-native databases have made businesses hopeful and are promising businesses a better future. PolarDB is an innovative tool that makes use of innovative technologies. The RDBMS incorporates the latest technologies of IT hardware, such as high-speed network and storage devices. Distributed storage architecture separates compute and storage. Moreover, companies can benefit from its features, including full compatibility, high performance, flexibility, read-only nodes, self-adaptive data scalability, and high availability.
PolarFS and X-Engine
Two features that make PolarDB a smart option for e-commerce businesses are PolarFS; a paper about it was published in the VLDB conference in 2018, and X-engine, a paper it was published in SIGMOD in 2019. PolarFS is an ultra-low latency and failure resilient distributed file system for a shared storage cloud database. X-engine is an optimized storage engine for large-scale eCommerce transaction processing. The X-engine was a feature that helped Alibaba during Singles’ Day event activities on November 11, 2019.
Alibaba was facing critical challenges, including management of a drastic increase of transactions per second with the kickoff of major sales and promotion events. In addition to this, they had to tackle a large number of hot records, which were overwhelming system buffers, and quick shift of the “temperature” of different records due to the availability of promotions on different categories over different short time periods. With X-engine for PolarDB, they were able to process more than 491,000 sales transactions per second.
The Bottom Line
PolarDB is an RDBMS that is proving useful for businesses in innumerable ways. The cloud-hosted database provides up to 100TB in storage, and up to 88vCPUs and 710GB of memory for computation. An update was released in 2019, providing compatible features with MySQL, Oracle Database, and PostgreSQL, which further eased out the matters for businesses. eCommerce platforms can easily manage big data development. Alibaba Cloud has migrated about 400,000 database instances to the cloud. The perfect example of the effectiveness of PolarDB is its performance in the toughest pressure test of Alibaba Group’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. Alibaba Cloud is taking things to a higher level of convenience for eCommerce businesses. It is one of the major contributors to the growth of this sector as it now makes up 13% of the entire world’s economy. By making things easy for an online retailer, PolarDB encourages brick-and-mortar retail store owners to transition to the digital platform.
Websites to Download Free Movies and Series
How To Download DRM-free Songs From Apple Music
4 Ways On How To Edit A PDF File
BELIEVE WHAT YOU ARE, AND YOU WILL BE, KRISTINA JOHNSON, BUILDING WOMEN ACROSS THE GLOBE
Playing The Indian Stock Market: What makes SBI Card IPO A Good Investment?
Things You Need to Do Before Shifting To A New Home
Close the vehicle doors: robbery of cars is growing
Joe Biden first shows up in Well Over Two Months
Breakthrough work Near the North White Rhino Sub-Species Live Alive
Coronavirus’ impact on world education sector
Gun Gear Guide: Understanding Firearm Accessories
The OSRS Arceuus Spellbook
Even internet connection is possible to this HDTV
Activities you can do with your friends from a distance
Good News For American Expats From The IRS
Multiple Uses of Botanical Extracts in the Consumer Retail and Medical Field
Use classified ads to advertise your product on the internet
NY Archbishop Slams Paper As He Touts Trump’s Value for Recovery
Here’s What the Super-Rich Do With Their Money During a Crisis
Tech Entrepreneurs Derrick Butler & Mario Goins bring Hair Services On-Demand
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
- electronics4 weeks ago
Gun Gear Guide: Understanding Firearm Accessories
- Education4 weeks ago
The OSRS Arceuus Spellbook
- News3 weeks ago
Even internet connection is possible to this HDTV
- Travel3 weeks ago
Activities you can do with your friends from a distance
- News3 weeks ago
Good News For American Expats From The IRS
- A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Multiple Uses of Botanical Extracts in the Consumer Retail and Medical Field
- startup4 weeks ago
Use classified ads to advertise your product on the internet
- News4 weeks ago
NY Archbishop Slams Paper As He Touts Trump’s Value for Recovery
- Finance4 weeks ago
Here’s What the Super-Rich Do With Their Money During a Crisis
- Tech3 weeks ago
Tech Entrepreneurs Derrick Butler & Mario Goins bring Hair Services On-Demand
- Finance3 weeks ago
Here’s Why You Should Purchase The Invest 4G Plan From Canara HSBC OBC Insurance Plan
- News3 weeks ago
Corona Virus and Work: Your Questions Answered