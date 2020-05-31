The record rate of Online Poker Betting during the Pandemic

Myths are rarely real. They are often the result of misconceptions gone haywire. Creating a myth can do a lot of damage to the reputation of a game or even a business. If someone says that Hughesnet internet usually disconnects at night, it can tarnish the reputation of the business. Even though the persons starting this myth have no such proof, the damage would be done.

Similarly, the good game of golf has many myths surrounding it. They likely started with misconceptions as well. This blog will aim to do away with some of these myths. My Game Needs This way to helpfully recover the damaged reputation of this fine game.

What Are the 10 Weirdest Myths About Golf?

Sure, it is true that every myth steps from some truth. But the problem is that over time myths tend to get so far removed from the truth. You will find that some border on the bizarre. Such myths don’t even warrant the time it takes to type out a clarification. You are smart enough to realize which myths can have some iota of truth behind them.

1. Playing the Same Tees is good for Your Game

On the golf course, we have often heard that you should stick to the same tees. People believe that is a key factor in improving their game. Sure, they will play better over time if they keep playing the same tees. But that will not make their game improve.

Playing the same tees over again will never help you improve your game. In fact, it will make your game stagnant. Yes, you will get used to the course and that may improve your game a little. Let’s say you can cook an egg. If you keep on cooking an egg, you’re bound to get better at it. You might be able to cook the best eggs in the world. But cooking an egg well doesn’t make you a chef.

It’s the same thing here. Golf is not a sport that you can master by repeating the same thing over again. You might be able to master a technique, but not the game.

2. Many Factors Determine the Flight of the Ball

You would have this gem. This can affect the flight of the ball or that can affect the flight of the ball. None of that is true. Only two things can affect the flight of the ball. Your swing and the wind. That is it. Everyone who knows golf knows this.

3. If You Do ‘X’ the Result is ‘Y’

Sure that is true for some things, but not golf. Golf is not a cause and effect kind of game. The way we are, our brains are conditioned to create a relation between an action and the result. If during practice, you tried a certain technique and it gave you a result, you will link the two together. Even if there is no correlation there. This is the number one cause of frustration for golf coaches the world over.

4. Pro Golf is Easy

Because amateurs go to the golf course and have fun, they believe the game is easy. Everyone on the golf course has at one point thought about how easy it would be to be a pro golfer. That is not the case. Pro golfers have to work hard at their game, and even harder off the course. Just because the game is fun, doesn’t mean that going pro would be easy.

5. Equipment is Not Important to a Pro

You have likely heard this on the course as well. Some people think that your equipment does not matter if your game is good. That is nowhere near the truth. The equipment does indeed matter. The game of a pro is good, no doubt over there. But equally good are their clubs.

6. Spending More Time Practicing Makes Your Game Improve

The more you practice the better you get. But just like the myth about tees, there is a point where your game might stagnate. Practicing more is not the same as practicing smart. You can spend hours practicing and improve less than you would by practicing smartly in half the time.

7. Golf is a Mind Sport

Golf is not a mind sport. Chess is a mind sport. Golf is a mind and body sport. In golf, you need to strategize and implement those strategies physically. Your body and mind need to work together.

8. Pro Instructors Know Better

This is another common myth. Your golf game is unique to you. Your game depends on your techniques and your capabilities. Pro instructors can guide you through their process, but if their process could feel unnatural. Do not stop thinking for yourself. If you feel something is not right, change it.

9. Perception Matches Reality

Try this. The next time you’re on the course, film yourself. You will see the difference between your perception of your technique and the reality. That is the best way to improve your game.

10. Your Head Must Always be Down

No, it must not. If you are putting then sure, it is better to keep your head down. But there is no rule in golf that says that your head can’t be sideways or even up. Do what feels natural and what works for you.

Golf is an entirely personal game. It is one of the few sports that you can play by yourself. Similarly, if there is an issue with your game, there is no shame in asking for help. That is exactly what the coaches at the golf club are for. Improving your game is in your hands.

