FIGHTING THE PANDEMIC: SEVEN WAYS TO SAVE OURSELVES FROM CORONAVIRUS

Everything was going smooth and healthy before the outbreak of coronavirus that has affected the lives of millions of people. Either big or small, everybody in this world is aware of this virus and trying their best to survive it. Not only one or two, but countless countries have become the target of this virus. And are still busy in fighting with this disease. Initially, it spread in the city of Wuhan, where it caused a huge disaster. And now it is further spreading everywhere in the world.

The disease is known as Covid-19, as it emerged in the year 2019. It has changed our way of living entirely in so many ways. One cannot go outside without wearing masks as it can enter via our nasal route or mouth. In the same way, maintaining social distance with our loved ones has become mandatory now. According to WHO, at least six feet distance is compulsory between two people. But it is essential to know the transmission of this virus if you want to get saved from it. Whenever a person coughs or sneezes near you, their droplets can enter via the nose. On the other hand, physical contact with the affected ones is another principal cause.

That is why you need to rinse your hands frequently with soap or hand sanitizer. Follow the Covid-19 handwashing instructions properly to wash your hands effectively. As these are the few ways by which you can keep yourself protected from it. Here we are going to share some valuable tips that will help you to fight against this pandemic. So, give this article a read.

TIPS TO GET PROTECTED FROM CORONAVIRUS:

When it comes to discussing the protection ways of Covid-19, there are so many—like, washing your hands for 20 seconds. Do not get close to the person having travel history or any symptoms. If you are facing any symptoms like fever, cough, or difficulty in breathing, immediately consult a doctor. And cover your face with a mask etc. Let’s discuss them one by one to give you a clear view.

..WASH…AND WASH…!

Yes, you have heard it right; one of the first and foremost steps is physical hygiene. No matter where you are and what you are doing, always wash your hands repeatedly with soap and water. If they are not available, use any effective sanitizer to get your hands clean and free from all viruses. Most of the time, we unintentionally touch infected surfaces like trolleys at the superstore or doorknobs. And these are the places from where we can catch viruses. Therefore, after touching anything outside your home or receiving any parcels, it is good to wipe your hands.

STOP TOUCHING YOUR FACE:

When we say this, it does not mean we are talking about the face only. It includes your nose, eyes, and ears. These are the passages from where the virus can enter your body and can then affect your lungs. Therefore, as maximum as possible, try not to touch them. And if you want to do so, then clean your hands properly and proceed further. In this way, no virus will enter via these routes.

LEARN TO COUGH PROPERLY:

It might sound strange to a few people, but yes, gone are the days when coughing and sneezing in public was not a big deal. As we all are aware of the fact that this virus transmits when an infected person coughs or sneezes. So, if anybody is close to that person, they can inhale the virus due to the droplets in the air. Hence, cover your cough with your elbow to avoid spreading the droplets in the atmosphere. Either use a tissue and if you do not have any, then cover it with your elbow. These are the simple ways with which you and your dear ones will also remain shielded from this novel virus.

GOING IN CROWDED PLACE IS A BIG NO!

The fear of coronavirus has spread everywhere, and we have no idea about who is infected and who is not. A lot of patients are asymptomatic or show signs and symptoms in 14 days. So, start avoiding going to such places where there are too many people. People above the age of 50 or 60 and kids should especially avoid stepping out during this pandemic. Their immune system is not healthy enough like adults, so it is better to stay at home.

FEELING SICK? STAY AT YOUR PLACE:

Though every cough and fever does not mean that you are having Covid-19. But even if you are having minor symptoms, it is good to stay at your home and do not go to your workplace. In this way, you and your friends will remain safe from it. And you will also recover quickly before the symptoms get worst.

DO NOT FORGET TO DISINFECT:

Keep this point in your mind every time. You do not know who has touched the surfaces of your kitchen, work desks, and doorknobs with the infected hands. Instead of living in misapprehension, disinfect these surfaces with an active and powerful disinfectant.

GET INF0RMATION FROM RELIABLE SOURCES:

As we all know, this is the world of technology where every single person is using smartphones and has access to the internet and social media. So, there are a lot of chances of misinformation being spread by others. If you want to know anything regarding this virus and its related symptoms, trust the authentic resources. Misinformation can cost a life; therefore, it is advised to consult the national public health sector or WHO agency to clear your queries.

CONCLUSION:

This virus is affecting everyone regardless of their age, gender, and cast. The only way by which you can protect yourself and your family is to take some precautions. Cover your mouth whenever you are out and wash your hands frequently. Avoid close contact with any of the people these days and do not cough openly in the air.