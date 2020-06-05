News
Black Pro-Life activists have been arrested outside PP, while tens of thousands have gone free.
- You have the freedom to riot and destroy parts of New York City under the cloak of protesting police brutality, but you should not stand outside a space where babies are killed, and try to counsel women who are pregnant.
The fact that two black pro-life women were arrested in Manhattan on Saturday outside the Margaret Sanger Center Planned Parenthood because the women did not comply with social separation guidelines shows just how real this message is.
According to Live Action Television, Bevelyn Beatty and Edmee Chavannes, whose arrests have been caught on video, have been summoned to testify in court on charges of fraud.
“For some time, we have stood for the welfare of children and taken the Gospel to these people because they need both assistance and the infants. Their welfare are very important. “Beyond the abolitionist, we believe COVID was used strategically,” said Beatty at Live Action.
Meanwhile, in every corner of the country, thousands of revolts — even in NYC — plunder companies, destroy property, injure innocent people, and most do not respond to anyone.
The Big Apple’s double norm and hypocrisy are evident.
Countless thousands are protesting the senseless deaths of George Floyd, whose death on 25 May in Minneapolis was about nine minutes after a police officer knelt on his back.
In connection with what the medical examiner has ordered a homicide, the former cop was fired and charged with killing.
Were these two pro-life women arrested because they were peacefully outside the clinic?
This has led to several demonstrations peacefully protesting the brutality of the police. However, there have been lawless riots across the country, including in New York City.
Many citizens who demonstrate calmly seek to convey a message of reform, while rioters will cause nothing but terror and chaos.
Meanwhile, Beatty and Chavannes tried, in nonviolent exercise of their First Amendment Rights in the United States Constitution, to make a meaningful difference.
Beatty said in the Facebook video she had captured the event, “we have the right to be here.
The two appeared early Saturday to reach women in the facility looking for an abortion. They haven’t even protested, according to Beatty – they just tried to advise women.
“The barricades were acquired by Planned Parenthood on this particular day, as Beatty and Chavannes said, in order to disrupt the pro-life activities of women, they were placed on either side of the entrance of the building. “Beatty and Chavannes, however, refused to stop this.”
Expected Parenthood protested and told the police of the breach of the social isolation directives given to women by the state and city authorities.
“[Planted Parenthood] doesn’t follow social distancing, you know — the person I’ve been with, so we don’t have to walk social distanzation. However, police said that we violate social distance and only those who work there are supposed to be, “Beatty told Live Action.
“We said we didn’t move because it’s a public sidewalk and we’re entitled to be there. They could be because they are working for Planned Parenthood, but as long as this is a public sidewalk, we can be here. “They can be there.
However, the officers did not budge, and they were arrested after the women failed to drive twice under the orders of the officers.
Again, remind me who are the criminals in this place? Two women who try to make a difference and save unborn Black Babies or women who cause real and permanent damage to structures and lives throughout the city?
According to the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute, almost 60,000 abortions were performed in New York City in 2016. Between 2012-2016, the Wall Street Jurisdiction reported that more black babies (136,426), quoting a report from the NYC Health Department, were aborted in the city (118,127).
Should those chilling figures not scold the people of the town??
People burn the city – most often without consequences – and two black women have been arrested for trying to stop the assassination of black babies.
New York Gov. Andraw Cuomo and Bill de Blasio, Mayor of NYC, lack accountability and equal compliance and have sent a letter to all New Yorkers — go ahead and kill properties openly.
Black Pro-Life activists have been arrested outside PP, while tens of thousands have gone free.
Calling Protestants ‘Animal that have escaped from a zoo’ Rapper Trina Blasted
Like rabbit, Rosenstein is systematically tearing him away during the hearing of the Senate
Kanye West gives George Floyd’s daughter 2 million dollars, country school tuition.
Covid-19 Policy following suspect hydroxychloroquine data Governments and WHO Change Policy
Chauvin, Will Prosecute Other 3 officers of George Floyd Case Minnesota AG Upgrades Charge
We ‘Defunde The Police’; LA Mayor To Cut $150M LAPD To ‘Reinvest’ In Hollywood Celebs Demand We…
Chief Justice of the Left Wing Judiciary Roberts Sides in Bans in Religious Services
Front-line nursing work united after nine weeks with her two girls
Former M16 Chief Says Coronavirus was ‘Man Made’ & ‘Accidently Released’
‘Virtual Walkingout’ stage of Facebook staff following the response from Zuckerberg to the post of Trump
Where America Burns, George W. Bush commends ‘Protestors’ on ‘Better Future’ and ‘Turning Peace’
4 Ways To Motivate Yourself to Exercise
The Most Popular Perfumes That Are Perfect Enticers and Head Turners!
The role of big data, machine learning and 3D printers to help alleviate the effects of Covid-19
FIGHTING THE PANDEMIC: SEVEN WAYS TO SAVE OURSELVES FROM CORONAVIRUS
ETHICAL PROBLEMS ENCOUNTERED IN PSYCHIATRIC NURSING PRACTICE
The Amazing Fitness Ideas to Introduce In Field Of Business
Income Tax Rules Aren’t the Same After Budget 2020. Know What’s Changed
The cop of Seattle caught George Floyd’s protestor in a knee video
The record rate of Online Poker Betting during the Pandemic
Pandemics impact overworked structures for Home Plumbing
Kick your SEO Strategy into Gear, Chat with Local SEO Company
The Future of Technology in the Automotive Industry
Websites to Download Free Movies and Series
How To Download DRM-free Songs From Apple Music
4 Ways On How To Edit A PDF File
BELIEVE WHAT YOU ARE, AND YOU WILL BE, KRISTINA JOHNSON, BUILDING WOMEN ACROSS THE GLOBE
Playing The Indian Stock Market: What makes SBI Card IPO A Good Investment?
Things You Need to Do Before Shifting To A New Home
The role of big data, machine learning and 3D printers to help alleviate the effects of Covid-19
Activities you can do with your friends from a distance
Even internet connection is possible to this HDTV
Tech Entrepreneurs Derrick Butler & Mario Goins bring Hair Services On-Demand
Good News For American Expats From The IRS
Here’s Why You Should Purchase The Invest 4G Plan From Canara HSBC OBC Insurance Plan
FROM A SERIOUS IMMIGRATION LAWYER TO A SUCCESSFUL INFLUENCER – GIANNI MENDES TONIUTTI KNOWS HOW TO LIVE LIFE
Corona Virus and Work: Your Questions Answered
Is Mobile Gambling Set to Rule the Gambling World?
Make Your Dream Come True with Effective EB5 Business Plan
200% Increase in Google Search for “How to Play Poker”
Facebook Announces Launch ‘Shops’ for Facebook and Instagram
FRESH PAWZ, THE OFFICIAL STREETWEAR BRAND FOR DOGS, HELPS MILLENNIALS UP THEIR STYLING GAME
TV Personality Melissa Rycroft Reveals Health ‘Reality’
How long does Sildenafil last?
FIVE EMERGING TRENDS OF TECHNOLOGY IN MARKETING
Tips for First-Time Home Sellers in Colorado Springs
9 Amazing Health Benefits of Sleep
7 Modern Online Business Ideas
Four Reasons Why You Should Be Marketing Your Business During Covid-19
6 Most Common Male Sex Problems & Their Solutions
How Life Chat Bots Have Turned Beneficial For Online Businesses?
Cost of living in New York vs New Jersey in 2020
CAREER PROSPECTS FOR INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS DEGREE
She ‘d still say to liberal journalist ‘vote for Biden, if he has boiled and ate babies’
Nigerian lawmaking professionals Accuse Bill Gates of Bribing Theme
What Should You Know Before Singing Triple Net Lease?
Rise in Global Need For Healthcare Workers
How AI is shaping the future Of Investment Banking?
Jan Brewer: Democrats from Arizona will show their cynicism on claims of sexual harassment
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Star Wars: The Clone Wars New Season Announced 2018
Trending
- Tech2 days ago
The role of big data, machine learning and 3D printers to help alleviate the effects of Covid-19
- Travel4 weeks ago
Activities you can do with your friends from a distance
- News4 weeks ago
Even internet connection is possible to this HDTV
- Tech4 weeks ago
Tech Entrepreneurs Derrick Butler & Mario Goins bring Hair Services On-Demand
- News4 weeks ago
Good News For American Expats From The IRS
- Finance4 weeks ago
Here’s Why You Should Purchase The Invest 4G Plan From Canara HSBC OBC Insurance Plan
- startup4 weeks ago
FROM A SERIOUS IMMIGRATION LAWYER TO A SUCCESSFUL INFLUENCER – GIANNI MENDES TONIUTTI KNOWS HOW TO LIVE LIFE
- News4 weeks ago
Corona Virus and Work: Your Questions Answered
- Sports4 weeks ago
Is Mobile Gambling Set to Rule the Gambling World?
- Business3 weeks ago
Make Your Dream Come True with Effective EB5 Business Plan
- Sports3 weeks ago
200% Increase in Google Search for “How to Play Poker”
- News2 weeks ago
Facebook Announces Launch ‘Shops’ for Facebook and Instagram
- care4 weeks ago
FRESH PAWZ, THE OFFICIAL STREETWEAR BRAND FOR DOGS, HELPS MILLENNIALS UP THEIR STYLING GAME
- Entertainment3 weeks ago
TV Personality Melissa Rycroft Reveals Health ‘Reality’
- A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago
How long does Sildenafil last?
- Marketing4 weeks ago
FIVE EMERGING TRENDS OF TECHNOLOGY IN MARKETING