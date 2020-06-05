News
Calling Protestants ‘Animal that have escaped from a zoo’ Rapper Trina Blasted
Rapper Trina is being challenged by social media networks who threaten who call out the actions of militant masses that joined demonstrations over George Floyd ‘s death.
The commentary on social media of the “Love and Hip Hop Miami” star has been viral since it was on its radio show “Trick N’ Trina Morning Show.”
Trina has a backlash to say she is not frightened because she knows her rights, because she has a backlash about the protestors.
2/2 pic.twitter.com/3bxiZoiexa “Half of all marching are not even careful …
— THE TALK NEIGHBORHOOD TOLK (@TNHTalk)
RT reports: Trina has requested a tougher curfew in Miami to keep the “streets clean and nice.”
“It’s like I thought they have to make a curfew from 6 pm to 6 am. “These animals stay out of the streets … act as if they have escaped a zoo. Lock them at 17:00, so the streets can be clean and beautiful.
The current curfew is from 21:00 until 6:00 in Miami.
Trina’s co-host, Trick Daddy, has turned away from her criticisms and has been arguing that looters and violent protesters are only “some” people who walk on the streets.
“They ‘re just a handful. The rest of us are tired, you are not supposed to be scared when the police get behind you and the red and blue lights come on.
Trina continued to offer another perspective by saying that she was not afraid that the police would pull her in because she is a law-abiding citizen. She has also revealed that her friend whose marketplace in town had apparently been demolished by protesters has been able to plunder and destroy property.
https:/www.youtube, watch / service? Failed to incorporate v = O4z9gDePc64.
While her co-host appears to appear to be against the looters and the militant protesters, that was enough for him and other protestors, all of whom have called for the “cancelation” of Trina to shed a light on the more negative sides of the protests.
“It is so disgusting to call yourselves ‘animals.’ Thanks for your memories, Triune, but you and black celebrities like you are well riddled. We ‘re both missing, “tweeted writer Michael Arceneaux.
Dang Trina.-Dang Trina. I don’t think you know NANN really. Oh , oh, well. · DEVER ATTENTION
June 3, 2020 — Kevín (@KevOnStage)
Given the retrogression, the singer did not back up her claims and said she was prepared to protect her position on Wednesday, a claim she made on the radio show many times. She also blasted people who argued against her as “ignorant,” and went back and forth with Twitter critics.
