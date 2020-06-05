The former Minneapolis police officer who knelt over George Floyd’s neck and added charges against those other officers who were on the scene, was charged by Minnesota Prosecutor General Keith Ellison.

According to the Star Tribune, Ellison raised charges against former officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of second degree. He is still accused of assassination and massacre of the second degree.

“The police have been trained to make this type of contention with a subject who is prone inherently harmful, according to the modified complaint lodged against the former officer.

The complaint read, ‘Officer Chauvin’s long-term withdrawal of Mr. Floyd was an essential factor in the loss of conscience of Mr. Floyd which constituted significant physical harm, but also the death of Mr. Floyd’s.’

The three other officers on stage also were Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane charging them with assisting and encouraging second-grade killings while committed a crime and with guilty fault, both classified as unintentional crimes.

Ellison will discuss the high fees and provide an update on Wednesday afternoon ‘s state investigation into the case.

After 19 years of incident, Chauvin and three other officers were fired immediately following the incident and arrested last Friday.

Kueng was one of the first on stage officers according to the Star Tribune and helped pin Floyd to the ground and Thao watched the events which led to Floyd death.

Separate accusations told Lane that before he was handcuffed, he pointed a gun onto Floyd and asked the officers whether they should roll him on his side.

Ellison’s family lawyer Benjamin Crump issued a statement praising this decision before he made his announcement.

The Floyd ‘s family, Crump and the legal team said the joint declaration, “This is a bitterweet moment for George Floyd ‘s family.

“We are deeply glad that Attorney General Keith Ellison took decisive action in this case, arresting, indicting and upgrading the charge against Derek Chauvin to the felony of assassination of all those involved in Floyd ‘s death.

“We are glad that this significant step took place before the Body of George Floyd was put to rest,” said the Prime Minister.

“This is a source of peace in this painful time” the statement added.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar also praised the Twitter decision , saying “It’s a major step forward for the judicial system.”

Minnesota Solicitor General Keith Ellison issues allegations of 2nd degree in the killing of George Floyd against Derek Chauvin and arrests three other officers. This is another important step in the interests of justice.

— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar)

The revised indictment is due to take over by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz days after Ellison was asked on Sunday.