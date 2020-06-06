List of NETFLIX Movies and Series Guide For June 2020

We’re nearing the halfway point for 2020, a year which can’t seem to stop throwing bad news, disasters, pandemics and other nonsense at us.

At least we have simple pleasures. The warm summer months mean more time spent outdoors rather than being cooped up at home, as long as people can continue to practice smart, responsible social distancing, of course. This is a great time to camping off the beaten path, take long hikes through the wilderness, or find some other remote places to explore.

Even with Netflix’s recommendation algorithm serving you new movies, new TV shows, and original programming tailored to your viewing habits, the streaming service’s fire hose of content makes what’s coming and going difficult .That’s why we break down each month’s info dump with a few recommendations for what to keep on your radar. Queer Eye’s Fab Five are coming back to help start the summer off to as warm a start as possible. Also returning are Ryan Murphy’s The Politician, supernatural series The Order, and DreamWorks Animation’s Kipo and the Age of the Wonder beasts. There’s also a cute anime film about a girl who turns into a cat, Will Ferrell’s Eurovision comedy, and the last seasons of Fuller House and 13 Reasons Why

Controversial high school teen drama/suicide mystery 13 Reasons Why returns for Season 4. I admit, I gave up on this one in the first season, but I know it’s quite popular. The show returns on June 5th.

The Politician is another high school drama but very different from 13 Reasons Why. I’m still on the first season. Season 2 lands on June 13th .

NETFLIX LIST FOR JUNE:

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (Netflix Original)

From Netflix: In this romantic drama, a health care worker and an author suffering from an antisocial personality disorder end up healing each other’s emotional and psychological wounds.

One Take (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Members of Thai girl group BNK48 share the ups and downs of preparing for the 6th Single Senbatsu General Election.

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 2

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story

Available June 1

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

Available June 2

Alone: Season 6

Fuller House: The Farewell Season (Netflix Original)

From Netflix: Jimmy and Steph bring their new baby home and dive headfirst into the world of parenting. But no worries: They’ve got a houseful of hands to help.

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

True: Rainbow Rescue (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: True and Bartleby venture to the other side of the Neverending Rainbow to bring back Dillydally — a brave explorer who’s the Rainbow King’s best friend!

Available June 3

Killing Gunther

Lady Bird

The first time Greta Gerwig made a coming-of-age movie starring Saoirse Ronan.

Spelling the Dream (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Following four hopeful competitors’ journeys, this documentary explores the trend of Indian Americans ruling the Scripps National Spelling Bee since 19999

June 4

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga — Netflix Anime

Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-tu? — Netflix Original

June 5

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai — Netflix Film

Hannibal: Seasons 1 – 3

The Last Days of American Crime — Netflix Film

Queer Eye: Season 5 — Netflix Original

June 6

Queen of the South: Season 4

June 7

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 — Netflix Original (New Episodes Weekly)

June 8

Before I Fall

June 10

Curon — Netflix Original

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5

Lenox Hill — Netflix Documentary

Middle Men

My Mister: Season 1

Reality Z — Netflix Original

June 11

Pose: Season 2

June 12

Addicted to Life

Da 5 Bloods — Netflix Film

Dating Around: Season 2 — Netflix Original

F is For Family: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Jo Koy: In His Elements — Netflix Comedy Special

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 — Netflix Family

One Piece: Alabasta

One Piece: East Blue

One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

One Piece: Entering Into the Grand Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series — Netflix Family

The Search — Netflix Original

The Woods — Netflix Original

June 13

Alexa & Katie: Part 4 — Netflix Family

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6

June 14

Marcella: Season 3 — Netflix Original

June 15

Underdogs

June 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

June 17

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 — Netflix Original

June 18

A Whisker Away — Netflix Film

The Order: Season 2 — Netflix Original

June 19

Babies: Part 2 — Netflix Documentary

Father Soldier Son — Netflix Documentary

Feel the Beat — Netflix Film

Floor is Lava — Netflix Original

Lost Bullet — Netflix Film

Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 — Netflix Original

One Way to Tomorrow — Netflix Film

The Politician — Netflix Original

Rhyme Time Town — Netflix Family

Wasp Network — Netflix Film

June 21

Goldie

June 22

Dark Skies

June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything — Netflix Comedy Specia

June 24

Athlete A — Netflix Documentary

Crazy Delicious — Netflix Original

Nobody Knows I’m Here — Netflix Film

June 26

Amar y vivir — Netflix Original

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga — Netflix Film

Home Game — Netflix Documentary

Straight Up

June 29

Bratz: The Movie

June 30