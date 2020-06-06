Connect with us

List of NETFLIX Movies and Series Guide For June 2020

netflix

We’re nearing the halfway point for 2020, a year which can’t seem to stop throwing bad news, disasters, pandemics and other nonsense at us.

At least we have simple pleasures. The warm summer months mean more time spent outdoors rather than being cooped up at home, as long as people can continue to practice smart, responsible social distancing, of course. This is a great time to camping off the beaten path, take long hikes through the wilderness, or find some other remote places to explore.

Even with Netflix’s recommendation algorithm serving you new movies, new TV shows, and original programming tailored to your viewing habits, the streaming service’s fire hose of content makes what’s coming and going difficult .That’s why we break down each month’s info dump with a few recommendations for what to keep on your radar. Queer Eye’s Fab Five are coming back to help start the summer off to as warm a start as possible. Also returning are Ryan Murphy’s The Politician, supernatural series The Order, and DreamWorks Animation’s Kipo and the Age of the Wonder beasts. There’s also a cute anime film about a girl who turns into a cat, Will Ferrell’s Eurovision comedy, and the last seasons of Fuller House and 13 Reasons Why

Controversial high school teen drama/suicide mystery 13 Reasons Why returns for Season 4. I admit, I gave up on this one in the first season, but I know it’s quite popular. The show returns on June 5th.

The Politician is another high school drama but very different from 13 Reasons Why. I’m still on the first season. Season 2 lands on June 13th .

NETFLIX LIST FOR JUNE:

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (Netflix Original)

From Netflix: In this romantic drama, a health care worker and an author suffering from an antisocial personality disorder end up healing each other’s emotional and psychological wounds.

One Take (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Members of Thai girl group BNK48 share the ups and downs of preparing for the 6th Single Senbatsu General Election.

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 2
The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story

Available June 1

  • Act of Valor
  • All Dogs Go to Heaven
  • Bad News Bears
  • Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac

Available June 2

Alone: Season 6

Fuller House: The Farewell Season (Netflix Original)

  • From Netflix: Jimmy and Steph bring their new baby home and dive headfirst into the world of parenting. But no worries: They’ve got a houseful of hands to help.
  • Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

True: Rainbow Rescue (Netflix Family)

  • From Netflix: True and Bartleby venture to the other side of the Neverending Rainbow to bring back Dillydally — a brave explorer who’s the Rainbow King’s best friend!

Available June 3

  • Killing Gunther
  • Lady Bird

The first time Greta Gerwig made a coming-of-age movie starring Saoirse Ronan.

Spelling the Dream (Netflix Documentary)

  • From Netflix: Following four hopeful competitors’ journeys, this documentary explores the trend of Indian Americans ruling the Scripps National Spelling Bee since 19999
  • Lady Bird
  • Killing Gunther
  • Spelling the Dream — Netflix Documentary

June 4

  • Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga — Netflix Anime
  • Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-tu? — Netflix Original

June 5

  • 13 Reasons Why: Season 4 — Netflix Original
  • Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai — Netflix Film
  • Hannibal: Seasons 1 – 3
  • The Last Days of American Crime — Netflix Film
  • Queer Eye: Season 5 — Netflix Original

June 6

  • Queen of the South: Season 4
  • Lady Bird
  • Killing Gunther
  • Spelling the Dream — Netflix Documentary
  • Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga — Netflix Anime
  • Can You Hear M

June 7

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 — Netflix Original (New Episodes Weekly)

June 8

  • Before I Fall

June 10

  • Curon — Netflix Original
  • DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
  • Lenox Hill — Netflix Documentary
  • Middle Men
  • My Mister: Season 1
  • Reality Z — Netflix Original

June 11

  • Pose: Season 2

June 12

  • Addicted to Life
  • Da 5 Bloods — Netflix Film
  • Dating Around: Season 2 — Netflix Original
  • F is For Family: Season 4 — Netflix Original
  • Jo Koy: In His Elements — Netflix Comedy Special
  • Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 — Netflix Family
  • One Piece: Alabasta
  • One Piece: East Blue
  • One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
  • One Piece: Entering Into the Grand Line
  • Pokémon Journeys: The Series — Netflix Family
  • The Search — Netflix Original
  • The Woods — Netflix Original

June 13

  • Alexa & Katie: Part 4 — Netflix Family
  • How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6

June 14

  • Marcella: Season 3 — Netflix Original

June 15

  • Underdogs

June 16

  • Baby Mama
  • Charlie St. Cloud
  • The Darkness
  • Frost/Nixon

June 17

  • An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
  • Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 — Netflix Original

June 18

  • A Whisker Away — Netflix Film
  • The Order: Season 2 — Netflix Original

June 19

  • Babies: Part 2 — Netflix Documentary
  • Father Soldier Son — Netflix Documentary
  • Feel the Beat — Netflix Film
  • Floor is Lava — Netflix Original
  • Lost Bullet — Netflix Film
  • Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 — Netflix Original
  • One Way to Tomorrow — Netflix Film
  • The Politician — Netflix Original
  • Rhyme Time Town — Netflix Family
  • Wasp Network — Netflix Film

June 21

  • Goldie

June 22

  • Dark Skies

June 23

  • Eric Andre: Legalize Everything — Netflix Comedy Specia

June 24

  • Athlete A — Netflix Documentary
  • Crazy Delicious — Netflix Original
  • Nobody Knows I’m Here  — Netflix Film

June 26

  • Amar y vivir — Netflix Original
  • Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga — Netflix Film
  • Home Game — Netflix Documentary
  • Straight Up

June 29

  • Bratz: The Movie

June 30

  • Adú — Netflix Film
  • BNA — Netflix Anime
netflix
