Four Cheapest Marketing Tactics for SMEs

Small and Medium Enterprises don’t have a big budget marketing – that’s if they do any marketing at all. Marketing was too expensive for most small businesses until technology took over. Even online paid advertising can be hard on the pocket for new entrepreneurs. Luckily, there are some cheap and effective methods of marketing that will help you increase brand awareness and increase sales.

SMS Marketing

You can easily start text message marketing with just one tool and a convincing short message. Thanks to smartphones, SMS marketing is alive again. People may not check their Facebook every day, but they never ignore text messages. It only requires a one-time investment on an SMS and contacts management tool that proves itself worth it.

Create a Social Media Page

It doesn’t cost anything to create a social media page. You can update regular posts that are interesting to your audience and relevant to your business. It costs only when you boost a post to increase the following. Although sites like Facebook have made it difficult to attract organic traffic, you can still build a loyal audience through the right content plan and engaging posts. You also have Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube, and TikTok to help you.

Start a Useful Blog

Many blogs get organic traffic without any SEO or paid PPC. You just need to write useful articles on relevant issues that your audience would like. You may have to hire a content writer if you can’t write blogs yourself. It is suggested to post regular articles to keep the traffic coming that you can convert to leads and then customers. Furthermore, try to follow all SEO guidelines to rank pages on search engines like Google.

Create an Email Marketing Plan

Emails don’t cost anything. However, writing an effective email that converts is no piece of cake. You can easily attract visitors and potential customers through emails as long as you don’t spam it. Use your social media pages and blog to build an email list of your prospects. Emails will help you nurture leads until they become customers and send newsletters to keep them engaged.