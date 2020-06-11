Connect with us

Business

A SOMALIAN SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR, HUSSEIN ABDI ABDULLAHI, SERVES AS AN ADVOCATE OF HOLISTIC COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

Published

1 hour ago

on

By

SOCIAL

When it comes to helping those in need, the first thing that comes to mind is charity. The world tries to help the weak nations and communities by offering them monetary assistance. It does, to some extent, help them address their problems. It even helps the people living in a community enjoy a degree of peace. However, all effects of charity are temporary, and they begin to fade away after a short while. Charity brings happiness at the doorsteps of low-income homes momentarily. Once the effects of charity fade away, these families and communities are back to square one.

Charity does, however, ensure a steady flow of wealth from the rich to the poor, but it cannot address the roots of poverty, hunger, illiteracy, and hunger. The world needs a better system that can provide long term benefits to cut the roots of these problems. Philanthropists and social entrepreneurs like Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Michael Bloomberg, George Soros are addressing the origins of the social issues that help in strengthening weak communities.

Hussein Abdi Abdullahi, a philanthropist and social entrepreneur from Somalia, is introducing the concept of holistic community development to the weak nations in the East African regions. He is an advocate of sustainable growth and development, which he hopes to achieve through a holistic approach.

Growing Up in a Refugee Camp

Life for Hussein was difficult since his birth. He was born on January 1, 1991, in Mogadishu, Somalia, into a Nomadic family from Ogaden. He was the second child in the family, and during his birth, civil war broke out in Somalia. The situation was getting worse every day, and it led his father to a decision of abandoning their hometown and migrated to Kenya for survival. Hussein and his family finally found refuge at the Dadaab Refugee Camps in Garissa County.

A refugee camp might seem like a temporary solution, but Hussein, along with his family, spent almost 17 years in that camp. Hussein spent his entire childhood in a challenging situation at these refugee camps. IT was a difficult time, but he did not give up. He went to Getune Primary School in Garissa until fifth grade and then entered El-Nino Primary School in Dagahaley till he was 17 years old.

Spending such a long time at a refugee camp instilled a sense of responsibility within the young boy. Hussein started thinking about ways he could make the lives of people living in East African nations. As he had to go through the challenges himself, he knew exactly what the people were going through. It was at the camps that Hussein decided to one day take a step that could end the suffering of people living in the third world.

Laying the Foundations of International Development & Humanitarian Organization

After 17 years in the Dadaab Refugee Camps, Hussein and his family got resettlement in the United States as refugees. The move to the United States was a turning point in Hussein’s life as he could now fulfill his responsibility of serving the people back in his hometown.

He graduated from Renton High School in Renton, Washington, and began preparing himself for the future. He completed multiple certifications and pieces of training from UNICEF and several other notable platforms. He acquired leadership, child protection, and justice in matters involving child victim training.

Hussein also obtained several diplomas in sustainable development, environmental science, childhood and youth studies, and many others. It was after all these certifications, pieces of training, and diplomas that he came to understand the value of holistic community development. It helped him with his vision of his non-profit organization.

He tirelessly worked on the concept and decided the build the foundation of his organization over holistic community development. He firmly believes that community development starts with people, and he created a plan which would work to strengthen the youth of a nation, resulting in better opportunities for the growth and development of a weak country.

On October 22, 2016, Hussein founded the International Development & Humanitarian Organization with Kristine Lynch. He aimed to use his organization to address issues including education health and hygiene, sanitation, human rights, gender equality, female education, and youth empowerment in nations located in the Horn of East Africa.

Building a Better World

In addition to founding IDHO, Hussein has more than eight years of experience in community advocacy and peace-building initiatives. Moreover, he actively participates in the humanitarian sector and girl child education to empower females and prepare them for a better future. He was appointed as the Youth Ambassador for Skyway Solutions in Washington. The organization provides youth and homeless the opportunity to grow and thrive. Most of Hussein’s efforts revolve around empowering youth because he believes that it is the biggest asset for every community.

In addition to this, he also co-founded the Ogaden Youth and Student Union (OYSU) in Washington State in 2013. It was founded as an international youth organization to support the rights of the Somali people in the Ogaden region under Ethiopian occupation. He also founded the Children’s Rights Club (CRC) in Dadaab Refugee Camps as a youth movement and community awareness of early childhood education.

Hussein is a philanthropist, human rights’ activist, social entrepreneur, and a community development professional who believes that every community needs strong youth to prosper. He is a firm believer in applying a holistic approach to strengthen weak communities and work on individual development as it lays the ground for sustainable growth and development of a community.

Related Topics:

Mahesh is leading digital marketing initiatives at RecentlyHeard, a NewsFeed platform that covers news from all sectors. He develops, manages, and executes digital strategies to increase online visibility, better reach target audiences, and create engaging experience across channels. With 7+ years of experience, He is skilled in search engine optimization, content marketing, social media marketing, and advertising, and analytics.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Solar Energy
Business57 mins ago

Solar Energy and its Prospects in India
_Penang
Travel1 hour ago

5 Tips for Beginner Skiers
Impact of Covid-19 on Higher Education in India
Education1 hour ago

Impact of Covid-19 on Higher Education in India
SOCIAL
Business1 hour ago

A SOMALIAN SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR, HUSSEIN ABDI ABDULLAHI, SERVES AS AN ADVOCATE OF HOLISTIC COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
Reasons to Get an Inspection Before Buying a Car
car1 hour ago

Reasons to Get an Inspection Before Buying a Car
A - Z Health Guides1 hour ago

Great Quality of Kratom for Sale
5 Benefits of Medical Answering Services For Doctors
A - Z Health Guides3 days ago

5 Benefits of Medical Answering Services For Doctors
Four Cheapest Marketing Tactics for SMEs
Marketing3 days ago

Four Cheapest Marketing Tactics for SMEs
Top 10 Timeless Fashions for You
Fashion3 days ago

How To Dress For A “Smart Casual Dress Code” For Women
netflix
Entertainment5 days ago

List of NETFLIX Movies and Series Guide For June 2020
12 Backpacking Essentials & Items for Your Next Big Adventure
Travel6 days ago

12 Backpacking Essentials & Items for Your Next Big Adventure
Reasons To Consider Silestone Quartz Worktops For Your Kitchen
Kitchen6 days ago

Reasons To Consider Silestone Quartz Worktops For Your Kitchen
Rosa Diaz
Entertainment6 days ago

Here we dig FEW TV Characters who’ve actually Said They Were Bisexual- On and OFF Screen
Black Pro-Life activists have been arrested outside PP, while tens of thousands have gone free.
News7 days ago

Black Pro-Life activists have been arrested outside PP, while tens of thousands have gone free.
Calling Protestants 'Animal animals that have escaped from a zoo' Rapper Trina Blasted
News7 days ago

Calling Protestants ‘Animal that have escaped from a zoo’ Rapper Trina Blasted
Like rabbit, Rosenstein is systematically tearing him away during the hearing of the Senate
News7 days ago

Like rabbit, Rosenstein is systematically tearing him away during the hearing of the Senate
kanya west
News7 days ago

Kanye West gives George Floyd’s daughter 2 million dollars, country school tuition.
Hydroxchloroquine
News7 days ago

Covid-19 Policy following suspect hydroxychloroquine data Governments and WHO Change Policy
Chauvin, Will Prosecute Other 3 officers of George Floyd Case Minnesota AG Upgrades Charge
News7 days ago

Chauvin, Will Prosecute Other 3 officers of George Floyd Case Minnesota AG Upgrades Charge
Hollywood Celebs Demand We ‘Defund The Police’; LA Mayor To Cut $150M From LAPD To ‘Reinvest’ in...
News7 days ago

We ‘Defunde The Police’; LA Mayor To Cut $150M LAPD To ‘Reinvest’ In Hollywood Celebs Demand We…
NYPD Chief Terence Monahan addresses rumors about a police shooting.
News7 days ago

Chief Justice of the Left Wing Judiciary Roberts Sides in Bans in Religious Services
Front-line nursing work united after nine weeks with her two girls
News7 days ago

Front-line nursing work united after nine weeks with her two girls
Former M16 Chief Says Coronavirus was 'Man Made' & 'Accidently Released'
News7 days ago

Former M16 Chief Says Coronavirus was ‘Man Made’ & ‘Accidently Released’
'Virtual Walkingout' stage of Facebook staff following the response from Zuckerberg to the post of Trump
News7 days ago

‘Virtual Walkingout’ stage of Facebook staff following the response from Zuckerberg to the post of Trump
Former President George W. Bush has praised the "protesters" who he says are marching for "a better future" and "lasting peace" while hundreds of cities across the country are engulfed in chaos and organized destruction.
News7 days ago

Where America Burns, George W. Bush commends ‘Protestors’ on ‘Better Future’ and ‘Turning Peace’
Fitness Center
Fitness1 week ago

4 Ways To Motivate Yourself to Exercise
Popular Perfumes for Women
Business1 week ago

The Most Popular Perfumes That Are Perfect Enticers and Head Turners!
Tech1 week ago

The role of big data, machine learning and 3D printers to help alleviate the effects of Covid-19
FIGHTING THE PANDEMIC SEVEN WAYS TO SAVE OURSELVES FROM CORONAVIRUS
A - Z Health Guides1 week ago

FIGHTING THE PANDEMIC: SEVEN WAYS TO SAVE OURSELVES FROM CORONAVIRUS
ETHICAL PROBLEMS ENCOUNTERED IN PSYCHIATRIC NURSING PRACTICE
A - Z Health Guides1 week ago

ETHICAL PROBLEMS ENCOUNTERED IN PSYCHIATRIC NURSING PRACTICE

Tech1 week ago

The role of big data, machine learning and 3D printers to help alleviate the effects of Covid-19
facebook
News3 weeks ago

Facebook Announces Launch ‘Shops’ for Facebook and Instagram
Entertainment4 weeks ago

TV Personality Melissa Rycroft Reveals Health ‘Reality’
Whats the difference between online and live casino?
Sports4 weeks ago

200% Increase in Google Search for “How to Play Poker”
eb5 business plan
Business4 weeks ago

Make Your Dream Come True with Effective EB5 Business Plan
How long does Sildenafil last
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago

How long does Sildenafil last?
online business
Business4 weeks ago

7 Modern Online Business Ideas
Nigerian lawmaking professionals Accuse Bill Gates of Bribing Theme
News3 weeks ago

Nigerian lawmaking professionals Accuse Bill Gates of Bribing Theme
chat bots
Tech4 weeks ago

How Life Chat Bots Have Turned Beneficial For Online Businesses?
sleep
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago

9 Amazing Health Benefits of Sleep
investment
Business3 weeks ago

How AI is shaping the future Of Investment Banking?
branding
Tech3 weeks ago

Top 5 Reasons Why Online Reviews are Essential for Your Brand
An Active Sex Life Boosts Brain Power
Relationship4 weeks ago

6 Most Common Male Sex Problems & Their Solutions
New York vs New Jersey
News4 weeks ago

Cost of living in New York vs New Jersey in 2020
World Bank: Extreme hunger impacts for 60 million people
News2 weeks ago

World Bank: Extreme hunger impacts for 60 million people
She 'd still say to liberal journalist 'vote for Biden, if he has boiled and ate babies'
News3 weeks ago

She ‘d still say to liberal journalist ‘vote for Biden, if he has boiled and ate babies’
Attorney
Business4 weeks ago

What Should You Know Before Singing Triple Net Lease?
Jan Brewer: Democrats from Arizona will show their cynicism on claims of sexual harassment
News3 weeks ago

Jan Brewer: Democrats from Arizona will show their cynicism on claims of sexual harassment
Rise in Global Need For Healthcare Workers
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago

Rise in Global Need For Healthcare Workers
Recruitment
Business3 weeks ago

When you run and grow your business you need staffing recruitment
Freelancing Income
Business3 weeks ago

How to Boost Your Income Through the Gig Economy
In Easton, Connecticut, 5G phase out barred due to 'checking'
News3 weeks ago

In Easton, Connecticut, 5G phase out barred due to ‘checking’
Search Engine Rankings
Business3 weeks ago

How SEO Services Can Improve Search Engine Rankings?
mobile phones
Tech3 weeks ago

Second Hand Mobile Phones: How to Spend Less & Get More
hillary
News3 weeks ago

Hilary Duff Accused Sex Trafficking By Twitter Trolls Over Alleged Photo Of Son
Rectifiers in Real Life
Education4 weeks ago

Rectifiers in Real Life
DC Circuit Court asks Sullivan Judge to clarify why he opposes the issue of dropping Flynn
News3 weeks ago

DC Circuit Court asks Sullivan Judge to clarify why he opposes the issue of dropping Flynn
music artist
Celebrities3 weeks ago

TOUCHING LIVES THROUGH MUSIC, DI HIGRADE, THE AFROBEAT/DANCEHALL ARTIST
freelancer
Business2 weeks ago

6 Effective Ways To Get Your Brand Noticed Online and Offline
Popular Perfumes for Women
Business1 week ago

The Most Popular Perfumes That Are Perfect Enticers and Head Turners!

Trending