Education
Impact of Covid-19 on Higher Education in India
Because of the ongoing Covid-19 or Coronavirus pandemic, all schools, colleges, and educational institutions across the country are temporarily closed until further notice. As per the present scenario, there is uncertainty looming large regarding when colleges and other educational institutes will reopen. Undoubtedly, this is a very crucial time for the education sector as the entrance tests of various universities and other competitive examinations are usually held during this period. Besides that, the board examinations, college admissions, etc are stuck too.
The COVID-19 has jolted everyone and is causing a lot of anxiety and stress to students who were scheduled to appear in professional entrance exams such as JEE for getting admission in B.Tech Engineering courses, B.Com Programme, etc. Some exams that were scheduled in April 2020 like KCET, MHT CET, GUJCET are not postponed. Considering the state of affairs, it is a matter of concern on how this pandemic will affect higher education in India.
As per a report of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, the Government of India has done a survey on higher education and seen that there are a total of 39931 Colleges, 993 universities, and approximately 10725 Stand Alone Institutions on their portal contributing to education. These colleges and institutions also reflect the student density of India as the total number of enrolments in higher education each year is about 37.4 million, which proves the expanding prospects of the education industry. This sector was really catching pace until Coronavirus impacted India and the world intensely.
Impact of COVID-19 on Indian Education Sector
- All major entrance examinations like engineering, medical, agriculture, law, fashion and designing courses, etc are postponed. This situation is like an alarming bell particularly in private sector universities as the jobs and salaries of faculties and employees could be affected.
- The lockdown in the country has given rise to uncertainty about the exam cycle. The colleges and universities may also face impact as there could be a slowdown in student internships and even placements could be affected. There also could be a lower fee collection which would be a big roadblock in managing the working capital.
- It will also affect the paying capacity of various people in the private sector, which is catering to a sizable fragment of the students in the country.
- Student counseling functions are also affected.
- Various institutions may stop faculty hiring plans.
- Technology is playing an important role in the lockdown period as online classes, study from home, and work from home are being encouraged. In India, only some private schools could begin online teaching methods as it requires enough finances and technology. As a result, some places are experiencing a complete shut down as they have no access to e-learning solutions.
- Higher education sectors are completely disrupted in the country. Thousands of Indian students who took admissions in colleges abroad like in the UK, US, Australia, etc are not able to go and join their courses. There is uncertainty and if the situation persists, then there will be a huge decline in the demand for such international higher education too.
- Another major challenge will be employment opportunities. Students who have completed their graduation or higher education are fearing that they wouldn’t get apt offers or withdrawal of job offers due to the current situation. AS per the data given by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, there is an unemployment shortage from 8.4% in mid-March to about 23% in early April, whereas the urban unemployment rate stands at 30.9%.
Will the 2020 Academic Year Suffer?
With the grade 10, 12 board exams, college entrance tests, university exams, higher education entrance tests like B.Tech Engineering being postponed, it will be a major challenge for the universities to complete their schedule on time without compromising on the training quality. Due to colleges being shut down and postponement in national-level entrance exams, this academic year could suffer. For instance, JEE Main is the ticket to getting engineering education in India, and that exam has been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. This will further postpone or delay the beginning of academic sessions of the majority of the engineering colleges in India and the various universities will also follow that postponement. Because of all this, the students who are seeking admission in this academic year are currently clueless and stressed about how and where they should apply and how they should proceed further.
College Placements: COVID-19
The Covid-19 outbreak has also prompted various colleges in India to allow their GD/PI process. There is a likelihood that the 2020 placement season may also witness a dip as the global economy is experiencing a gigantic decline. There is an ever-increasing number of multinational and other companies talking about an ‘outplacement’, wherein support administration is offered by some associations to allow previous representatives to go for new openings or are conceding their joining dates. It won’t be false to expect that across the world, we are moving towards a major recession in 2020. In case of such uncertainty and vulnerability, the students who were planning to go abroad can consider this year as a lucky break and utilize this time to hone some skills.
Solar Energy and its Prospects in India
5 Tips for Beginner Skiers
Impact of Covid-19 on Higher Education in India
A SOMALIAN SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR, HUSSEIN ABDI ABDULLAHI, SERVES AS AN ADVOCATE OF HOLISTIC COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
Reasons to Get an Inspection Before Buying a Car
Great Quality of Kratom for Sale
5 Benefits of Medical Answering Services For Doctors
Four Cheapest Marketing Tactics for SMEs
How To Dress For A “Smart Casual Dress Code” For Women
List of NETFLIX Movies and Series Guide For June 2020
12 Backpacking Essentials & Items for Your Next Big Adventure
Reasons To Consider Silestone Quartz Worktops For Your Kitchen
Here we dig FEW TV Characters who’ve actually Said They Were Bisexual- On and OFF Screen
Black Pro-Life activists have been arrested outside PP, while tens of thousands have gone free.
Calling Protestants ‘Animal that have escaped from a zoo’ Rapper Trina Blasted
Like rabbit, Rosenstein is systematically tearing him away during the hearing of the Senate
Kanye West gives George Floyd’s daughter 2 million dollars, country school tuition.
Covid-19 Policy following suspect hydroxychloroquine data Governments and WHO Change Policy
Chauvin, Will Prosecute Other 3 officers of George Floyd Case Minnesota AG Upgrades Charge
We ‘Defunde The Police’; LA Mayor To Cut $150M LAPD To ‘Reinvest’ In Hollywood Celebs Demand We…
Chief Justice of the Left Wing Judiciary Roberts Sides in Bans in Religious Services
Front-line nursing work united after nine weeks with her two girls
Former M16 Chief Says Coronavirus was ‘Man Made’ & ‘Accidently Released’
‘Virtual Walkingout’ stage of Facebook staff following the response from Zuckerberg to the post of Trump
Where America Burns, George W. Bush commends ‘Protestors’ on ‘Better Future’ and ‘Turning Peace’
4 Ways To Motivate Yourself to Exercise
The Most Popular Perfumes That Are Perfect Enticers and Head Turners!
The role of big data, machine learning and 3D printers to help alleviate the effects of Covid-19
FIGHTING THE PANDEMIC: SEVEN WAYS TO SAVE OURSELVES FROM CORONAVIRUS
ETHICAL PROBLEMS ENCOUNTERED IN PSYCHIATRIC NURSING PRACTICE
The role of big data, machine learning and 3D printers to help alleviate the effects of Covid-19
Facebook Announces Launch ‘Shops’ for Facebook and Instagram
TV Personality Melissa Rycroft Reveals Health ‘Reality’
200% Increase in Google Search for “How to Play Poker”
Make Your Dream Come True with Effective EB5 Business Plan
How long does Sildenafil last?
7 Modern Online Business Ideas
Nigerian lawmaking professionals Accuse Bill Gates of Bribing Theme
How Life Chat Bots Have Turned Beneficial For Online Businesses?
9 Amazing Health Benefits of Sleep
How AI is shaping the future Of Investment Banking?
Top 5 Reasons Why Online Reviews are Essential for Your Brand
Cost of living in New York vs New Jersey in 2020
World Bank: Extreme hunger impacts for 60 million people
She ‘d still say to liberal journalist ‘vote for Biden, if he has boiled and ate babies’
6 Most Common Male Sex Problems & Their Solutions
What Should You Know Before Singing Triple Net Lease?
Jan Brewer: Democrats from Arizona will show their cynicism on claims of sexual harassment
Rise in Global Need For Healthcare Workers
When you run and grow your business you need staffing recruitment
How to Boost Your Income Through the Gig Economy
In Easton, Connecticut, 5G phase out barred due to ‘checking’
Second Hand Mobile Phones: How to Spend Less & Get More
How SEO Services Can Improve Search Engine Rankings?
Hilary Duff Accused Sex Trafficking By Twitter Trolls Over Alleged Photo Of Son
Rectifiers in Real Life
DC Circuit Court asks Sullivan Judge to clarify why he opposes the issue of dropping Flynn
TOUCHING LIVES THROUGH MUSIC, DI HIGRADE, THE AFROBEAT/DANCEHALL ARTIST
6 Effective Ways To Get Your Brand Noticed Online and Offline
The Most Popular Perfumes That Are Perfect Enticers and Head Turners!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Star Wars: The Clone Wars New Season Announced 2018
Trending
- Tech1 week ago
The role of big data, machine learning and 3D printers to help alleviate the effects of Covid-19
- News3 weeks ago
Facebook Announces Launch ‘Shops’ for Facebook and Instagram
- Entertainment4 weeks ago
TV Personality Melissa Rycroft Reveals Health ‘Reality’
- Sports4 weeks ago
200% Increase in Google Search for “How to Play Poker”
- Business4 weeks ago
Make Your Dream Come True with Effective EB5 Business Plan
- A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
How long does Sildenafil last?
- Business4 weeks ago
7 Modern Online Business Ideas
- News3 weeks ago
Nigerian lawmaking professionals Accuse Bill Gates of Bribing Theme
- Tech4 weeks ago
How Life Chat Bots Have Turned Beneficial For Online Businesses?
- A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
9 Amazing Health Benefits of Sleep
- Business3 weeks ago
How AI is shaping the future Of Investment Banking?
- Tech3 weeks ago
Top 5 Reasons Why Online Reviews are Essential for Your Brand
- News4 weeks ago
Cost of living in New York vs New Jersey in 2020
- News2 weeks ago
World Bank: Extreme hunger impacts for 60 million people
- News3 weeks ago
She ‘d still say to liberal journalist ‘vote for Biden, if he has boiled and ate babies’
- Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Most Common Male Sex Problems & Their Solutions
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must log in to post a comment.