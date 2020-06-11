Connect with us

Solar Energy and its Prospects in India

Solar Energy

Sunlight is the genesis of all the energies existing on Earth as it is inexhaustible and globally distributed. Sunlight refers to the electromagnetic radiation emitted by the Sun. It takes approximately 8.3 minutes for the light to reach the Earth’s surface. The atmosphere of Earth filters Sunlight, and it further on comes in as infrared, visible and ultraviolet light.

These are the basics with which we practically grew up. But a comprehensive portion of the world depends upon the Sun as a commercial power generator.

Solar distribution among the world is quite uneven owing to the physical, geographical and time zone differences. However, one thing that remains common among them is the even array of solar prospects in the field of electrical utilities and other power generating domains.

To start the distribution of solar energy in India with solar plants, the location is the foremost thing to be considered. India being a tropical country, is ideal for such utilities to be set up. The nation receives abundant Sunlight as most of the country enjoys almost 4-7 kWh solar light per sq — metres with about 2300- 3200 sunshine hours per year.

This Sunlight is a critical factor in generating power in any country. The Sunlight fulfils the requirement as the best-fitted energy utility by supplying the energy throughout the day with minimal pollution. Presently it has become a significant source of power and electricity distribution in India as well.

ETV Bharat News – Today, India is using both the ways of obtaining power through solar light. In a very reasonable period, our nation has devised several measures to produce electrical utilities using Solar Power. As a result, our country holds a high rank in the cheapest producer of power using Sunlight.

How was this made possible?

India too followed the two conventional methods of generating power from the Sun. The distribution of solar energy in India was channelised by two cheapest means of obtaining and sustaining solar energy. We too followed both the photovoltaic as well as thermal way of power generation.

  1.  SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC CELLS

Solar Radiations convert into electricity through Solar Photovoltaic cells. These SPVs comprise semiconducting materials like crystalline silicon, amorphous silicon, CdTe and CIGS cells which create heat when exposed to Sunlight. The availability of these materials and brainpower led to the creation of these cells very quickly.

All cells are strewn together, converted into a sheetlike tabloid again woven into an interconnected four-cornered structure.

  1. SOLAR THERMAL ROUTES

Concentrating power systems were transplanted under the aegis of the solar thermal plants. These thermal plants concentrated solar energy as one high-temperature energy source to produce electric utility via thermal routes. These routes are capable of generating temperatures as high as 1000 C at the receiver terminal and attain the highest efficiency in the field of power distribution in India.

 

 A PROMISING FUTURE IN INDIA

The solar utility sector has promised a safe and inexhaustible energy source, and hence the Indian Economy is launching several large projects to boost the current statistics. There are several big-budget projects lined up to meet the demands of ever-expanding Indian needs for utilities. The only aim our central government holds is to fill the gap between the urban, rural gap of power distribution of solar energy in India.

Below mentioned are few such instances:

The hottest region of India, the Thar desert, has propositioned one of the best solar power projects in the world. The project shortly is estimated to produce 700 to 2100 GW of energy.

The Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission(JNNSM) initiated by the government of India is striving to achieve its proposed target of generating 20,000 solar energy power by 2022.

Tracing back to July 2009, a $19 billion project was introduced to sustain the production of 20GW of solar utility by 2020.

66MW of solar energy is allotted until the unspecified time for the rural districts of Indian states for the irrigation and street lighting system.

