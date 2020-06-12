Tech
Top 5 Ideas for an Effective YouTube Intro
Creating YouTube videos is quite a complex task as it includes lots of scripts, editing, and recordings. However, all your hard work can go in vain is you fail to create an equally attractive intro. Why is it important to create an intro for the YouTube videos? Is it worth it? Let’s find out.
You see, an intro reflects the higher level of dedication and professionalism put into making a video. It works towards highlighting a brand, creating familiarity, and enhancing its authority on YouTube. It is an effective way to introduce a brand, its concept, and create positivity about what comes next.
There are over 1.9 billion YouTube users who watch 1 billion hours of video every day. To make their presence count, brands must focus on making smart, captivating, and eye-catching intros. Here are some ideas to create a fantastic YouTube intro:
- Same Scene Intro Idea
Brands can create a sense of oneness and familiarity by going for the same scene intro videography. This idea works excellently in developing a strong bond between a brand and its consumers. The intro starts from the same fixed location every time.
It’s like the host is interacting with its audience from the same space every time a new video is uploaded. To enhance the freshness and positivity of the content, they can choose areas like large windows, gardens, or creative indoor spaces.
- Zoom-in and zoom-out Intro Ideas
This is a popular intro style used in many YouTube videos. In the zoom-in concept, the camera will zoom on the speaker’s face or a particular dish, making everything else blur. This is an interesting way to keep the viewers hooked to the main topic. This idea can be effectively used in beauty or stitching videos. Get some more relevant ideas on InVideo.
On the other hand, the zoom-out intro style includes the room décor in the frame as well. Brands can effectively utilize the space to explain the concept of the video. This type of intro goes well with cooking and craft making videos. Brands can use the intro maker to create some interesting zoom-in and zoom-out intros.
- Image Transformation
This is a creative and unique intro concept that highlights the content of the video plus the brand logo. It starts with multiple small images floating all over the screen, eventually forming the logo of the brand.
It is an innovative way to align the audience’s objectives with the brand. Marketers can take some important tips from Renderforest’s intro. The brand has perfectly managed to keep the viewers engaged and curious in their 14 seconds intro clip.
- Animation
You see, many brands nowadays have started using unique and quirky animation ideas to attract their target audience. This is a fun-filled and vibrant idea to keep the audience engaged and involved for a longer time. Refer to InVideo for more ideas. Here are some tips to make it more fun and attractive:
- Brands must not forget to add a lot of vibrancy in their animation intros.
- Slow-motion, stop motion, zoom-in, and zoom-out are some styles that can multiply the aesthetic value of the intro.
- Crisp and to-the-point language can do wonders with the channel views and subscriptions.
- Logo revealing Intros
There are many innovative ideas available for marketers that aim to incorporate their brand logos in the intro. Logo revealing intros play a vital role in boosting conversions and ROI. It creates an instant connection with the target audience. Some tips to make it more fun and attractive:
- Liquid Splash Logo – It is a perfect way to introduce a brand logo artistically and expressively.
- Fire-in Fly Logo – The brand logo is introduced with thrilling fire and burning effects.
- Neon Light Room – Presenting the logo in a flat black background, neon lights, and a modern look is a sure shot way to enchant the viewers. Edgy graphics and sharp digital sound are the USP of this style.
Tips to Create the Best YouTube Video Intro
Apart from the graphics, the content of the intro is also equally crucial. Follow these simple tips to create a killer YouTube video intro content.
- Keep it Short – Brands must focus on keeping their intro short, on-brand, and consistent. Let the audience crave for more details and wait until the entire video ends. Experts recommend that a catchy intro should finish within 15 seconds. Marketers can take some quick tips from Jazza.
- Surprise and Delight – 90% of Americans who use YouTube are in the age group of 18-24 years. Using bright colors, short scenes, and a zippy pace is a secret to ace a happening intro. Yuya knows exactly how to use this trick to enchant its audience.
- Explain what the Audience will get – Around 500 hours of videos are uploaded on YouTube every hour. Brands must make it clear how the video is going to entertain the audience to keep them engaged. Check out the captivating intro of Good Mythical Morning for a better understanding.
These simple YouTube intro ideas and tips can generate leads for a brand. The prime focus of the marketers should be on reflecting their brand. Rather than trying their luck, they should trust the best, InVideo. Its online video editor feature can help them in creating a power-packed intro.
