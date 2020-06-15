Finance
3 Simple Credit Tips for When Cash is No Longer King
They say cash is king, but in a time when social distancing is on everyone’s minds, its reign is on the chopping block — and for good reason. The average bill can pick up a few germs in its time, and new studies show it may be a vector for more serious health concerns.
With the crown up for grabs, the credit card may be its heir apparent. Thanks to its contactless payments, credit offers an easy way around touching dirty money, but it does pose another risk.
The New York Times reports people are more likely to spend when using credit vs cash. There’s no physical exchange of bills when you tap or swipe, so you can end up charging more than you can afford.
If you’re worried about your budget when you give up cash, check out these tips. They’ll help you tap into your credit card’s advantages without putting your finances in a bind.
1. Understand How They Work
A crash course in the various credit accounts can do wonders for your financial health. It helps you understand what’s on the line every time you swipe, tap, or sign your name.
Ordinarily, credit is reserved for special emergencies. Take, for example, installment loans. The loan experts at MoneyKey only recommend using installment loans to cover surprise auto or medical bills when your savings are low. The installment loans you can find at www.MoneyKey.com aren’t meant for day-to-day shopping, and their terms and conditions reflect that.
But a credit card isn’t like an installment loan. When used responsibly, it may tag along to the average shopping trip. Its billing process is different from most personal loans, which is why it may be suited to these expenses — provided you follow the next rule closely.
2. Treat it Like Cash
Cash enjoyed a long reign because it’s simple. Once you run out of it, you can’t spend any more. It’s an easy way to stay on budget.
A credit card is a little more complicated. Remember the money you charge to this account is an IOU. Eventually, you’re expected to pay it back plus interest, even if it’s more than you have.
Use a budget to avoid overspending. It can show you how much cash you need to cover the essentials throughout the month, and how much cash you have leftover for non-essentials. These are your hard limits; don’t spend more than this.
3. Pay in Full and On Time
Paying your full balance on time is one of the best ways to manage this account. It frees up your limit for additional purchases, and it may reduce the interest you accrue.
If you’ve been spending according to your budget, you’ll always have the cash you need to make this full payment. You just need to get into the habit of paying it on time. Set up reminders to help you remember and set up automatic payments covering the minimum payment in case you forget. This will keep your account in good standing until you pay again.
These tips don’t guarantee a credit card is the perfect replacement for cash, but they do put you in a better position to use it responsibly. Take advantage of any rewards points that might come with this account, and always avoid opening an account that has an annual fee if you can help it.
What is NPS Scheme and benefits?
Add Style To Your Kid’s Wardrobe With The Best-selling Baby Boy Clothes
Baking Pandoro Cake With Utmost Perfection in Italian Style
Things To Consider While Choosing A Kitchen Backsplash
Coronavirus Lockdown may lead to increase in Depression and other Mental Health Problems
Scoping Your Options: How To Choose The Right Scope For Your Gun
Breaking Down Business Software: What Is Microsoft 365?
3 Simple Credit Tips for When Cash is No Longer King
4 ways to calculate returns on SIP of mutual funds
How to optimize your eCommerce Website for More Product Sales during the Covid-19 Pandemic?
Top 5 Ideas for an Effective YouTube Intro
Solar Energy and its Prospects in India
5 Tips for Beginner Skiers
Impact of Covid-19 on Higher Education in India
A SOMALIAN SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR, HUSSEIN ABDI ABDULLAHI, SERVES AS AN ADVOCATE OF HOLISTIC COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
Reasons to Get an Inspection Before Buying a Car
Great Quality of Kratom for Sale
5 Benefits of Medical Answering Services For Doctors
Four Cheapest Marketing Tactics for SMEs
How To Dress For A “Smart Casual Dress Code” For Women
List of NETFLIX Movies and Series Guide For June 2020
12 Backpacking Essentials & Items for Your Next Big Adventure
Reasons To Consider Silestone Quartz Worktops For Your Kitchen
Here we dig FEW TV Characters who’ve actually Said They Were Bisexual- On and OFF Screen
Black Pro-Life activists have been arrested outside PP, while tens of thousands have gone free.
Calling Protestants ‘Animal that have escaped from a zoo’ Rapper Trina Blasted
Like rabbit, Rosenstein is systematically tearing him away during the hearing of the Senate
Kanye West gives George Floyd’s daughter 2 million dollars, country school tuition.
Covid-19 Policy following suspect hydroxychloroquine data Governments and WHO Change Policy
Chauvin, Will Prosecute Other 3 officers of George Floyd Case Minnesota AG Upgrades Charge
The role of big data, machine learning and 3D printers to help alleviate the effects of Covid-19
Facebook Announces Launch ‘Shops’ for Facebook and Instagram
Nigerian lawmaking professionals Accuse Bill Gates of Bribing Theme
World Bank: Extreme hunger impacts for 60 million people
Jan Brewer: Democrats from Arizona will show their cynicism on claims of sexual harassment
Hilary Duff Accused Sex Trafficking By Twitter Trolls Over Alleged Photo Of Son
To give seat to the opposing party due to sex scandal to Rep. Katie Hill is the first female in history
In Easton, Connecticut, 5G phase out barred due to ‘checking’
6 Effective Ways To Get Your Brand Noticed Online and Offline
The Most Popular Perfumes That Are Perfect Enticers and Head Turners!
Four Minneapolis police officers terminated after George Floyd dies.
Black Pro-Life activists have been arrested outside PP, while tens of thousands have gone free.
Playing The Indian Stock Market: What makes SBI Card IPO A Good Investment?
‘The Right View.’ Trump Campaign is starting ‘The Right View’
Missing Madison Bell, a teenager from Highland County, found safe
Ivanka Trump, Business Leaders Release ‘Call-to-Action’ on ‘Unprecedented Technology Investment’
How To Download DRM-free Songs From Apple Music
The cop of Seattle caught George Floyd’s protestor in a knee video
Joe Rogan: Obamagate is ‘REAL.’
4 Ways To Motivate Yourself to Exercise
3 City Obama Won Twice Democrats Just Got Voted Off Council
340,000 public servants make over $100,000 during the CA Faces Budget Crisis
Kanye West gives George Floyd’s daughter 2 million dollars, country school tuition.
Covid-19 Vaccine Trials After Securing Bill Gates Backed Group’s $388 million
Here we dig FEW TV Characters who’ve actually Said They Were Bisexual- On and OFF Screen
Greg Gutfeld Fact Tests Hydroxychloroquine from Juan Williams, say: ‘You have blown out of the bath’
CDC Estimates The COVID Fatality Rate is 0.26%, more than 13 times lower than the original WHO claim.
Church Battling Lockout Controls Burns Down in Alleged Arson
Officers charged in the fatal arrest of a black man in Minneapolis were dismissed.
Experts Address, Resolve 3 Key Keto Diet Problems
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Star Wars: The Clone Wars New Season Announced 2018
Trending
- Tech3 weeks ago
The role of big data, machine learning and 3D printers to help alleviate the effects of Covid-19
- News4 weeks ago
Facebook Announces Launch ‘Shops’ for Facebook and Instagram
- News4 weeks ago
Nigerian lawmaking professionals Accuse Bill Gates of Bribing Theme
- News4 weeks ago
World Bank: Extreme hunger impacts for 60 million people
- News4 weeks ago
Jan Brewer: Democrats from Arizona will show their cynicism on claims of sexual harassment
- News4 weeks ago
Hilary Duff Accused Sex Trafficking By Twitter Trolls Over Alleged Photo Of Son
- News4 weeks ago
To give seat to the opposing party due to sex scandal to Rep. Katie Hill is the first female in history
- News4 weeks ago
In Easton, Connecticut, 5G phase out barred due to ‘checking’
- Business4 weeks ago
6 Effective Ways To Get Your Brand Noticed Online and Offline
- Business3 weeks ago
The Most Popular Perfumes That Are Perfect Enticers and Head Turners!
- News4 weeks ago
Four Minneapolis police officers terminated after George Floyd dies.
- News2 weeks ago
Black Pro-Life activists have been arrested outside PP, while tens of thousands have gone free.
- Finance3 weeks ago
Playing The Indian Stock Market: What makes SBI Card IPO A Good Investment?
- News4 weeks ago
‘The Right View.’ Trump Campaign is starting ‘The Right View’
- News4 weeks ago
Missing Madison Bell, a teenager from Highland County, found safe
- News4 weeks ago
Ivanka Trump, Business Leaders Release ‘Call-to-Action’ on ‘Unprecedented Technology Investment’
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must log in to post a comment.