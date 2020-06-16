Breaking Down Business Software: What Is Microsoft 365?

Almost all offices around the world rely on some form of software to get their work done. With more workers moving to remote office setups these days, the need for high-quality office software is even more pronounced. However, finding the right tools for your work is tricky. There are many software packages out there and narrowing down the options to find the ideal one takes some research.

Fortunately, there is one tool that stands out from the crowd for its versatility and user-friendliness. Microsoft 365 is a great software subscription service from Microsoft that many office workers are already familiar with. Microsoft 365 features many different tools and programs that are essential for anyone who uses a computer for their work. If you are unfamiliar with these tools, it is worth exploring Microsoft 365 in more detail to get up to speed.

Let’s look at what Microsoft 365 is and how its features will improve your productivity and efficiency in the office.

What Is Microsoft 365?

Microsoft 365 is a set of subscription services from Microsoft. These encompass all of the useful programs that are contained in Microsoft Office, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Each of these programs is often standard in offices everywhere.

However, Microsoft 365 also includes the option of taking advantage of various cloud services and a higher level of security.

What Are The Advantages Of Using Microsoft 365?

One of the biggest benefits of Microsoft 365, especially in the age of the coronavirus, is the ability to set up your workforce remotely. The programs that come with Microsoft 365 are all well-suited to fostering collaboration and close connections between your team members. You will be able to recreate your office workflows in a remote setting without any problems.

Microsoft 365 also provides users with the latest versions of its programs for free. Once you have paid the initial subscription fee, you will benefit from regular updates that make these programs even better.

There are also customizable subscription options when you opt for Microsoft 365. Instead of paying for a bundle of services when you only need a few of them, you will be able to select the right plan for the needs of your business or office.

Microsoft 365 also provides robust security protection. This ensures that your data and privacy are kept safe and secure. Cloud-based security ensures that your emails and other data are only accessible by the people who are intended to access them. Microsoft 365 also protects your systems by using an Advanced Threat Analytics system to identify and inform you of any malicious activity on your network. This is essential for offices who are switching to remote working and have real concerns about data security.

Who Will Benefit From Microsoft 365?

Anyone who works in an office and uses a computer as part of their daily duties will certainly benefit from Microsoft 365. The programs included in the subscription bundle are all standard pieces of equipment for the modern workforce. Remote workers will also benefit from the ability to remain connected with their colleagues through many of Microsoft 365’s features. You will be able to edit and share documents with your co-workers in real-time, without the need to send dozens of emails back and forth. If you want to keep your productivity at its peak, then opting for better tools is the best solution.

Ready To Help, 365 Days Per Year

For the reasons outlined here and many more, Microsoft 365 is an essential investment for offices and office workers everywhere. If you have not already discovered the productivity-enhancing benefits of Microsoft 365 for yourself, then start exploring them right away.