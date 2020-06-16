Connect with us

Scoping Your Options: How To Choose The Right Scope For Your Gun

Scoping Your Options

A good scope is a must-have for serious hunters. If you are just starting out with hunting as a hobby, then you will need to have some sense of what works and what does not.

Choosing the right scopes for your firearms depends on several considerations. Naturally, you need to think about how you plan on using your firearm. However, even when you have this narrowed down, it can be difficult to sort through the dozens of different scope options to settle on the best one for your needs.

Let’s look at some of the things that you need to keep in mind to choose the right scope for your gun.

Think About Magnification

Depending on what your purposes are for your firearm, you will need a different degree of magnification. For hunting, think about what type of game you are going to be after. If you are in the bush with thick foliage and trees around, there will be little use for an extremely long-distance scope. However, if you are out in the open, where distance becomes a factor, then you will want to consider investing in something with a little more telescopic power.

Remember that too much magnification can actually be a bad thing when it comes to hunting. If your scope is set to zoom in too much, your accuracy will likely suffer rather than improve. There is an art and a science to finding the right scope, and the magnification is only a tool to assist your hunting ability, not a substitute for it.

Think About Adjustability

Some scopes have the benefit of being adjustable. If you plan on mixing up your hunting with different game, it is beneficial to have a scope that can be modified to suit the needs of the day. However, the downside is that these scopes are typically more expensive. If you have the budget, then it is definitely worth the investment. If you are only going to be hunting the same game each season, then you can save by buying a fixed scope that will work well.

Think About Quality

Beyond magnification, there are other factors to consider when assessing the quality of a scope. Cheaper scopes may lack must-have features such as fog-proofing. While hunting, the weather conditions can vary tremendously. You will want to have a scope that can hold up to the elements and provide you with a clear line of sight in all conditions. Look for guarantees when buying a scope that attests to the robustness of the scope in heat and humidity. Be sure to experiment with your scope outdoors before you take it with you on a hunting trip.

Explore Different Reticles

When you are hunting, you will spend a lot of time looking down the sight through the reticle. Because of this, you will want to make sure that the reticle you choose suits your needs. Beginners will do well in choosing a standard crosshair reticle. However, you will find out what works best for you after some experimentation. Try out different reticles in your local gun shop to see what feels right and then take them out for some field testing.

Scope Out The Best Scope

These tips will point you in the right direction when it comes to finding the best scope for your firearm. Experienced hunters will have plenty of advice to offer about scopes, though you will find that your own experience with different scopes will be personal. It is best to start with the basics and branch out from there. Over time, you will find out what configurations are right.

