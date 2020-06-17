Connect with us

Food

Baking Pandoro Cake With Utmost Perfection in Italian Style

Published

2 seconds ago

on

By

Baking Pandoro Cake With Utmost Perfection in Italian Style

When it comes to the variation in baking cakes, we always have to look towards Italian cuisine. Most of the local bakers use the same bread, whipped cream, and flavors every time when you order the cake for a special occasion. Let’s bake something distinctive and purely Italian in your kitchen! We are talking about the famous Pandora cake which as a wonderful history of more than 100 years. Initially, this famous eight star pointed cake was introduced to the wealthy society of Italy. Later, it becomes a popular Christmas cake and an integral part of Italian culture. The secret of pandoro lies behind its kneading and loaded butter. For making fluffy and delicious pandoro cake, you need a reliable recipe as we are mentioning below.

Ingredients

  • All-purpose flour (divided) (300 grams )
  • Unsalted butter (200 grams)
  • Egg yolks (divided) (5)
  • Granulated sugar (divided) (120 grams)
  • Active baker’s yeast (20 grams)
  • Whole egg (1)
  • Lemon zest (1)
  • Vanilla extract (1 teaspoon)
  • Cream (1/2 cup)
  • Powdered sugar (30 grams)

For Mold:

  • Unsalted butter (2 tablespoons)
  • All-purpose flour (2 tablespoons)

The pandoro cake mold has 8 stars pointed shape to give it a traditional look. However, you may not be able to find the exact mold from the local market. In that case, the normal cylindrical cake baking utensil can serve the purpose.

Directions to prepare

Total time:- 10 Hours

Total servings:- 6

Approximate calories:- 770

  • Take a large bowel, crumbled the east and combine it with one-third cup of flour. Make a soft dough by adding 1 egg yolk one tablespoon of sugar and adequate water as per the requirement. Knead it properly and let it rise in a warm place by covering with a kitchen towel for the next 2 hours.
  • Take 1 ⅓ cup of flour and ¼ cup of sugar, mix them with 3 tablespoons of softened butter and 3 egg yolk. Knead this mixture and prepare a dough ball. In a large bowl, cover this dough and let it rise for 2 hours similar to the previous dough.
  • Repeat the same process by mixing one-third cup of flour, one-fourth cup of sugar and remaining egg yolk. Let it rest for 2 hours until it rises properly.
  • Sprinkle some dry flour on the work surface after 2 hours and place your dough on it. For flavoring, add Vanilla extract and lemon zest. Pour some cream and knead it again to obtain a soft dough.
  • With a rolling pin, spread the dough in a rectangular shape and bread butter in small pieces over it.
  • Fold the sheet and press it with a rolling pin. Let it rest for 30 minutes and repeat this process twice.
  • Sprinkle flour and butter inside the cake mold. Preheat the oven at 200 degrees celsius. Place your dough inside the mold, cover it and keep in a warm place for around 20 minutes.
  • Once your oven is ready, reduce the heat at 180 degrees Celsius and bake the dough for the next 30 minutes.
  • Take it out, unmold and allowed to cool down on a cooling rack. Your pandoro Italian cake is ready to serve. Don’t forget to sprinkle the powdered sugar dust over it before serving.

Some additional tips to make your Pandoro cake more delicious

  • You can add honey instead of sugar while kneading the dough.
  • During the last kneading step, add some dry fruits of your choice to give it a new flavor.
  • Serve Pandoro cake with a glass of white wine on special occasions like New year and Christmas.

You can also buy pandoro cake online from authentic Italian food stores. Unlike other cakes, it has a longer shelf life. while buying it online, make sure that you are choosing a native Italian brand.

Related Topics:

Mahesh is leading digital marketing initiatives at RecentlyHeard, a NewsFeed platform that covers news from all sectors. He develops, manages, and executes digital strategies to increase online visibility, better reach target audiences, and create engaging experience across channels. With 7+ years of experience, He is skilled in search engine optimization, content marketing, social media marketing, and advertising, and analytics.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Baking Pandoro Cake With Utmost Perfection in Italian Style
Food2 seconds ago

Baking Pandoro Cake With Utmost Perfection in Italian Style
Things To Consider While Choosing A Kitchen Backsplash
Home Improvement2 mins ago

Things To Consider While Choosing A Kitchen Backsplash
Depression
A - Z Health Guides13 hours ago

Coronavirus Lockdown may lead to increase in Depression and other Mental Health Problems
Scoping Your Options
Facts14 hours ago

Scoping Your Options: How To Choose The Right Scope For Your Gun
Breaking Down Business Software
Business14 hours ago

Breaking Down Business Software: What Is Microsoft 365?
3 Simple Credit Tips for When Cash is No Longer King
Finance2 days ago

3 Simple Credit Tips for When Cash is No Longer King
mutual funds
Marketing4 days ago

4 ways to calculate returns on SIP of mutual funds
Magento eCommerce Development
Business4 days ago

How to optimize your eCommerce Website for More Product Sales during the Covid-19 Pandemic?
youtube
Tech5 days ago

Top 5 Ideas for an Effective YouTube Intro
Solar Energy
Business6 days ago

Solar Energy and its Prospects in India
_Penang
Travel6 days ago

5 Tips for Beginner Skiers
Impact of Covid-19 on Higher Education in India
Education6 days ago

Impact of Covid-19 on Higher Education in India
SOCIAL
Business6 days ago

A SOMALIAN SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR, HUSSEIN ABDI ABDULLAHI, SERVES AS AN ADVOCATE OF HOLISTIC COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
Reasons to Get an Inspection Before Buying a Car
car6 days ago

Reasons to Get an Inspection Before Buying a Car
A - Z Health Guides6 days ago

Great Quality of Kratom for Sale
5 Benefits of Medical Answering Services For Doctors
A - Z Health Guides1 week ago

5 Benefits of Medical Answering Services For Doctors
Four Cheapest Marketing Tactics for SMEs
Marketing1 week ago

Four Cheapest Marketing Tactics for SMEs
Top 10 Timeless Fashions for You
Fashion1 week ago

How To Dress For A “Smart Casual Dress Code” For Women
netflix
Entertainment2 weeks ago

List of NETFLIX Movies and Series Guide For June 2020
12 Backpacking Essentials & Items for Your Next Big Adventure
Travel2 weeks ago

12 Backpacking Essentials & Items for Your Next Big Adventure
Reasons To Consider Silestone Quartz Worktops For Your Kitchen
Kitchen2 weeks ago

Reasons To Consider Silestone Quartz Worktops For Your Kitchen
Rosa Diaz
Entertainment2 weeks ago

Here we dig FEW TV Characters who’ve actually Said They Were Bisexual- On and OFF Screen
Black Pro-Life activists have been arrested outside PP, while tens of thousands have gone free.
News2 weeks ago

Black Pro-Life activists have been arrested outside PP, while tens of thousands have gone free.
Calling Protestants 'Animal animals that have escaped from a zoo' Rapper Trina Blasted
News2 weeks ago

Calling Protestants ‘Animal that have escaped from a zoo’ Rapper Trina Blasted
Like rabbit, Rosenstein is systematically tearing him away during the hearing of the Senate
News2 weeks ago

Like rabbit, Rosenstein is systematically tearing him away during the hearing of the Senate
kanya west
News2 weeks ago

Kanye West gives George Floyd’s daughter 2 million dollars, country school tuition.
Hydroxchloroquine
News2 weeks ago

Covid-19 Policy following suspect hydroxychloroquine data Governments and WHO Change Policy
Chauvin, Will Prosecute Other 3 officers of George Floyd Case Minnesota AG Upgrades Charge
News2 weeks ago

Chauvin, Will Prosecute Other 3 officers of George Floyd Case Minnesota AG Upgrades Charge
Hollywood Celebs Demand We ‘Defund The Police’; LA Mayor To Cut $150M From LAPD To ‘Reinvest’ in...
News2 weeks ago

We ‘Defunde The Police’; LA Mayor To Cut $150M LAPD To ‘Reinvest’ In Hollywood Celebs Demand We…
NYPD Chief Terence Monahan addresses rumors about a police shooting.
News2 weeks ago

Chief Justice of the Left Wing Judiciary Roberts Sides in Bans in Religious Services

Tech2 weeks ago

The role of big data, machine learning and 3D printers to help alleviate the effects of Covid-19
facebook
News3 weeks ago

Facebook Announces Launch ‘Shops’ for Facebook and Instagram
Nigerian lawmaking professionals Accuse Bill Gates of Bribing Theme
News4 weeks ago

Nigerian lawmaking professionals Accuse Bill Gates of Bribing Theme
World Bank: Extreme hunger impacts for 60 million people
News3 weeks ago

World Bank: Extreme hunger impacts for 60 million people
investment
Business4 weeks ago

How AI is shaping the future Of Investment Banking?
branding
Tech4 weeks ago

Top 5 Reasons Why Online Reviews are Essential for Your Brand
She 'd still say to liberal journalist 'vote for Biden, if he has boiled and ate babies'
News4 weeks ago

She ‘d still say to liberal journalist ‘vote for Biden, if he has boiled and ate babies’
Jan Brewer: Democrats from Arizona will show their cynicism on claims of sexual harassment
News4 weeks ago

Jan Brewer: Democrats from Arizona will show their cynicism on claims of sexual harassment
Freelancing Income
Business4 weeks ago

How to Boost Your Income Through the Gig Economy
mobile phones
Tech4 weeks ago

Second Hand Mobile Phones: How to Spend Less & Get More
In Easton, Connecticut, 5G phase out barred due to 'checking'
News4 weeks ago

In Easton, Connecticut, 5G phase out barred due to ‘checking’
Search Engine Rankings
Business4 weeks ago

How SEO Services Can Improve Search Engine Rankings?
hillary
News3 weeks ago

Hilary Duff Accused Sex Trafficking By Twitter Trolls Over Alleged Photo Of Son
To give seat to the opposing party due to sex scandal to Rep. Katie Hill is the first female in history
News4 weeks ago

To give seat to the opposing party due to sex scandal to Rep. Katie Hill is the first female in history
freelancer
Business3 weeks ago

6 Effective Ways To Get Your Brand Noticed Online and Offline
DC Circuit Court asks Sullivan Judge to clarify why he opposes the issue of dropping Flynn
News4 weeks ago

DC Circuit Court asks Sullivan Judge to clarify why he opposes the issue of dropping Flynn
Popular Perfumes for Women
Business2 weeks ago

The Most Popular Perfumes That Are Perfect Enticers and Head Turners!
The Active Shooter, Gunman's Naval Air Station Sent Into Lockdown
News4 weeks ago

The Active Shooter, Gunman’s Naval Air Station Sent Into Lockdown
George
News3 weeks ago

Four Minneapolis police officers terminated after George Floyd dies.
Obama Staffer, Bill Gates, Pushing Hollywood Soros Behind Group Hold Coronavirus Propaganda
News4 weeks ago

Obama Staffer, Bill Gates, Pushing Hollywood Soros Behind Group Hold Coronavirus Propaganda
'The Right View.' Trump Campaign is starting 'The Right View'
News4 weeks ago

‘The Right View.’ Trump Campaign is starting ‘The Right View’
Michigan AG Lashes Out At Trump President He's 'No Longer Welcome to Michigan'
News4 weeks ago

Michigan AG Lashes Out At Trump President He’s ‘No Longer Welcome to Michigan’
madison bell
News3 weeks ago

Missing Madison Bell, a teenager from Highland County, found safe
sbicard
Finance3 weeks ago

Playing The Indian Stock Market: What makes SBI Card IPO A Good Investment?
Ivanka Trump, Business Leaders Release 'Call-to-Action' on 'Unprecedented Technology Investment'
News4 weeks ago

Ivanka Trump, Business Leaders Release ‘Call-to-Action’ on ‘Unprecedented Technology Investment’
How To Download DRM-free Songs From Apple Music
Tech3 weeks ago

How To Download DRM-free Songs From Apple Music
340,000 public servants make over $100,000 during the CA Faces Budget Crisis
News4 weeks ago

340,000 public servants make over $100,000 during the CA Faces Budget Crisis
Joe Rogan: Obamagate is 'REAL.'
News4 weeks ago

Joe Rogan: Obamagate is ‘REAL.’
Judge Rules Shop can remain open again to 77 year old barber:
News4 weeks ago

Judge Rules Shop can remain open again to 77 year old barber
An elderly woman prays with a wheelchair in the background.
News3 weeks ago

CDC Estimates The COVID Fatality Rate is 0.26%, more than 13 times lower than the original WHO claim.

Trending