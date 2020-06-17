Food
Baking Pandoro Cake With Utmost Perfection in Italian Style
When it comes to the variation in baking cakes, we always have to look towards Italian cuisine. Most of the local bakers use the same bread, whipped cream, and flavors every time when you order the cake for a special occasion. Let’s bake something distinctive and purely Italian in your kitchen! We are talking about the famous Pandora cake which as a wonderful history of more than 100 years. Initially, this famous eight star pointed cake was introduced to the wealthy society of Italy. Later, it becomes a popular Christmas cake and an integral part of Italian culture. The secret of pandoro lies behind its kneading and loaded butter. For making fluffy and delicious pandoro cake, you need a reliable recipe as we are mentioning below.
Ingredients
- All-purpose flour (divided) (300 grams )
- Unsalted butter (200 grams)
- Egg yolks (divided) (5)
- Granulated sugar (divided) (120 grams)
- Active baker’s yeast (20 grams)
- Whole egg (1)
- Lemon zest (1)
- Vanilla extract (1 teaspoon)
- Cream (1/2 cup)
- Powdered sugar (30 grams)
For Mold:
- Unsalted butter (2 tablespoons)
- All-purpose flour (2 tablespoons)
The pandoro cake mold has 8 stars pointed shape to give it a traditional look. However, you may not be able to find the exact mold from the local market. In that case, the normal cylindrical cake baking utensil can serve the purpose.
Directions to prepare
Total time:- 10 Hours
Total servings:- 6
Approximate calories:- 770
- Take a large bowel, crumbled the east and combine it with one-third cup of flour. Make a soft dough by adding 1 egg yolk one tablespoon of sugar and adequate water as per the requirement. Knead it properly and let it rise in a warm place by covering with a kitchen towel for the next 2 hours.
- Take 1 ⅓ cup of flour and ¼ cup of sugar, mix them with 3 tablespoons of softened butter and 3 egg yolk. Knead this mixture and prepare a dough ball. In a large bowl, cover this dough and let it rise for 2 hours similar to the previous dough.
- Repeat the same process by mixing one-third cup of flour, one-fourth cup of sugar and remaining egg yolk. Let it rest for 2 hours until it rises properly.
- Sprinkle some dry flour on the work surface after 2 hours and place your dough on it. For flavoring, add Vanilla extract and lemon zest. Pour some cream and knead it again to obtain a soft dough.
- With a rolling pin, spread the dough in a rectangular shape and bread butter in small pieces over it.
- Fold the sheet and press it with a rolling pin. Let it rest for 30 minutes and repeat this process twice.
- Sprinkle flour and butter inside the cake mold. Preheat the oven at 200 degrees celsius. Place your dough inside the mold, cover it and keep in a warm place for around 20 minutes.
- Once your oven is ready, reduce the heat at 180 degrees Celsius and bake the dough for the next 30 minutes.
- Take it out, unmold and allowed to cool down on a cooling rack. Your pandoro Italian cake is ready to serve. Don’t forget to sprinkle the powdered sugar dust over it before serving.
Some additional tips to make your Pandoro cake more delicious
- You can add honey instead of sugar while kneading the dough.
- During the last kneading step, add some dry fruits of your choice to give it a new flavor.
- Serve Pandoro cake with a glass of white wine on special occasions like New year and Christmas.
You can also buy pandoro cake online from authentic Italian food stores. Unlike other cakes, it has a longer shelf life. while buying it online, make sure that you are choosing a native Italian brand.
