Things To Consider While Choosing A Kitchen Backsplash

You will see backsplash from the moment you woke up for your coffee and through the day and night. Backsplash has to look cool or sophisticated or else you will get tired quickly in the kitchen.

This topic will help you with choosing kitchen backsplash tiles. To do so, you need to decide what type of tiles will suit your taste. And don’t forget to find an excellent design which will help you in creating the perfect decor for you. The following tips will help you in choosing kitchen backsplash tiles.

Choosing the right tile

There are many different tile materials such as glass, porcelain, marble, granite, ceramic, and even metal to choose from. But before choosing one should consider their budget first. If you have a tight budget, then go for porcelain and ceramic. And if you can spend a bit more then go for a more expensive option such as marble, granite, and glass.

Ceramic and Porcelain Tile

It is a popular backsplash option that looks “tile-like” and by mixing and matching bold color. They stand up well against water and cost less than other tiles.

Glass Tile

The glass backsplash tiles have a cool, sophisticated look as they reflect light from their surface, which makes the kitchen look brighter. They are exceptionally strong and naturally non-porous, so it never needs to be sealed. And the color of a glass style never fades.

Metal Tile

It is nothing but a large team selling tile reuse for the wall. It was popular in the past, but you will still find these in use. They can be easily stuck to the wall with the help of mastic

Design of a tile

Kitchen tiles are available in different cuts ok, colors and styles for example

Diagonal Tile

A diagonal tile can give your backsplash a unique look. But the diagonal cut style requires a greater number of tiles than usual tiles when it comes to a tiling kitchen backsplash, which eventually increases the cost.

Laser Cut Tiles

By using Laser technology tiles can be cut in intricate designs and patterns. This will be led to the elaborately designed backsplash, which tends to be quite expensive.

Subway Tiles

It is one of the most popular backsplash tiles mostly used in Subway stations which will create a classic and clean-cut look.

We recommend you to compare some tiles before you make any decision.

Mixing and Matching

Most important part of choosing a kitchen backsplash tile is how your chosen tile design will go with your floor, ceilings, walls, countertops, and even appliances. For instance, grey cabinets would blend perfectly with blue tiles. You can use white tiles with black countertops or can choose a bright countertop against a white wall and white tiles.

Height of Backsplash

It’s another important decision for you to make, which may affect the overall styling of your kitchen. Standard countertop-to-cabinet height is most opt by the house owner, but we suggest you go for a full-height backsplash.

Installing Kitchen Backsplash

Many owners tend to install kitchen tiles by themself here are some simple tips for doing so

* One should always have an upland layout which includes height of backsplash, and the total area to be covered. Having a layout, you will help in calculating the required number of times that you need.

* First clean your wall entirely and then apply a thin set of mortar and mastic adhesive according to the instruction provided by manufacturers.

* you need to purchase a tile of which will help you in cutting tiles. Make sure to measure and then cut styles carefully. And hold the tile saw down to make sure they adhere. You can get a professional contractor for larger or more complicated designs.