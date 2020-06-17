Connect with us

Home Improvement

Things To Consider While Choosing A Kitchen Backsplash

Published

5 seconds ago

on

By

Things To Consider While Choosing A Kitchen Backsplash

You will see backsplash from the moment you woke up for your coffee and through the day and night. Backsplash has to look cool or sophisticated or else you will get tired quickly in the kitchen.

This topic will help you with choosing kitchen backsplash tiles. To do so, you need to decide what type of tiles will suit your taste. And don’t forget to find an excellent design which will help you in creating the perfect decor for you. The following tips will help you in choosing kitchen backsplash tiles.

  1. Choosing the right tile

There are many different tile materials such as glass, porcelain, marble, granite, ceramic, and even metal to choose from. But before choosing one should consider their budget first. If you have a tight budget, then go for porcelain and ceramic. And if you can spend a bit more then go for a more expensive option such as marble, granite, and glass.

  • Ceramic and Porcelain Tile

It is a popular backsplash option that looks “tile-like” and by mixing and matching bold color. They stand up well against water and cost less than other tiles.

  • Glass Tile

The glass backsplash tiles have a cool, sophisticated look as they reflect light from their surface, which makes the kitchen look brighter. They are exceptionally strong and naturally non-porous, so it never needs to be sealed. And the color of a glass style never fades.

  • Metal Tile

It is nothing but a large team selling tile reuse for the wall. It was popular in the past, but you will still find these in use. They can be easily stuck to the wall with the help of mastic

  1. Design of a tile

Kitchen tiles are available in different cuts ok, colors and styles for example

  • Diagonal Tile

A diagonal tile can give your backsplash a unique look. But the diagonal cut style requires a greater number of tiles than usual tiles when it comes to a tiling kitchen backsplash, which eventually increases the cost.

  • Laser Cut Tiles

By using Laser technology tiles can be cut in intricate designs and patterns.        This will be led to the elaborately designed backsplash, which tends to be quite expensive.

  • Subway Tiles

It is one of the most popular backsplash tiles mostly used in Subway stations which will create a classic and clean-cut look.

We recommend you to compare some tiles before you make any decision.

  1. Mixing and Matching

Most important part of choosing a kitchen backsplash tile is how your chosen tile design will go with your floor, ceilings, walls, countertops, and even appliances. For instance, grey cabinets would blend perfectly with blue tiles. You can use white tiles with black countertops or can choose a bright countertop against a white wall and white tiles.

  1. Height of Backsplash

It’s another important decision for you to make, which may affect the overall styling of your kitchen. Standard countertop-to-cabinet height is most opt by the house owner, but we suggest you go for a full-height backsplash.

Installing Kitchen Backsplash

Many owners tend to install kitchen tiles by themself here are some simple tips for doing so

* One should always have an upland layout which includes height of backsplash, and the total area to be covered. Having a layout, you will help in calculating the required number of times that you need.

* First clean your wall entirely and then apply a thin set of mortar and mastic adhesive according to the instruction provided by manufacturers.

* you need to purchase a tile of which will help you in cutting tiles. Make sure to measure and then cut styles carefully. And hold the tile saw down to make sure they adhere. You can get a professional contractor for larger or more complicated designs.

Related Topics:

Mahesh is leading digital marketing initiatives at RecentlyHeard, a NewsFeed platform that covers news from all sectors. He develops, manages, and executes digital strategies to increase online visibility, better reach target audiences, and create engaging experience across channels. With 7+ years of experience, He is skilled in search engine optimization, content marketing, social media marketing, and advertising, and analytics.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Things To Consider While Choosing A Kitchen Backsplash
Home Improvement5 seconds ago

Things To Consider While Choosing A Kitchen Backsplash
Depression
A - Z Health Guides13 hours ago

Coronavirus Lockdown may lead to increase in Depression and other Mental Health Problems
Scoping Your Options
Facts14 hours ago

Scoping Your Options: How To Choose The Right Scope For Your Gun
Breaking Down Business Software
Business14 hours ago

Breaking Down Business Software: What Is Microsoft 365?
3 Simple Credit Tips for When Cash is No Longer King
Finance2 days ago

3 Simple Credit Tips for When Cash is No Longer King
mutual funds
Marketing4 days ago

4 ways to calculate returns on SIP of mutual funds
Magento eCommerce Development
Business4 days ago

How to optimize your eCommerce Website for More Product Sales during the Covid-19 Pandemic?
youtube
Tech5 days ago

Top 5 Ideas for an Effective YouTube Intro
Solar Energy
Business6 days ago

Solar Energy and its Prospects in India
_Penang
Travel6 days ago

5 Tips for Beginner Skiers
Impact of Covid-19 on Higher Education in India
Education6 days ago

Impact of Covid-19 on Higher Education in India
SOCIAL
Business6 days ago

A SOMALIAN SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR, HUSSEIN ABDI ABDULLAHI, SERVES AS AN ADVOCATE OF HOLISTIC COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
Reasons to Get an Inspection Before Buying a Car
car6 days ago

Reasons to Get an Inspection Before Buying a Car
A - Z Health Guides6 days ago

Great Quality of Kratom for Sale
5 Benefits of Medical Answering Services For Doctors
A - Z Health Guides1 week ago

5 Benefits of Medical Answering Services For Doctors
Four Cheapest Marketing Tactics for SMEs
Marketing1 week ago

Four Cheapest Marketing Tactics for SMEs
Top 10 Timeless Fashions for You
Fashion1 week ago

How To Dress For A “Smart Casual Dress Code” For Women
netflix
Entertainment2 weeks ago

List of NETFLIX Movies and Series Guide For June 2020
12 Backpacking Essentials & Items for Your Next Big Adventure
Travel2 weeks ago

12 Backpacking Essentials & Items for Your Next Big Adventure
Reasons To Consider Silestone Quartz Worktops For Your Kitchen
Kitchen2 weeks ago

Reasons To Consider Silestone Quartz Worktops For Your Kitchen
Rosa Diaz
Entertainment2 weeks ago

Here we dig FEW TV Characters who’ve actually Said They Were Bisexual- On and OFF Screen
Black Pro-Life activists have been arrested outside PP, while tens of thousands have gone free.
News2 weeks ago

Black Pro-Life activists have been arrested outside PP, while tens of thousands have gone free.
Calling Protestants 'Animal animals that have escaped from a zoo' Rapper Trina Blasted
News2 weeks ago

Calling Protestants ‘Animal that have escaped from a zoo’ Rapper Trina Blasted
Like rabbit, Rosenstein is systematically tearing him away during the hearing of the Senate
News2 weeks ago

Like rabbit, Rosenstein is systematically tearing him away during the hearing of the Senate
kanya west
News2 weeks ago

Kanye West gives George Floyd’s daughter 2 million dollars, country school tuition.
Hydroxchloroquine
News2 weeks ago

Covid-19 Policy following suspect hydroxychloroquine data Governments and WHO Change Policy
Chauvin, Will Prosecute Other 3 officers of George Floyd Case Minnesota AG Upgrades Charge
News2 weeks ago

Chauvin, Will Prosecute Other 3 officers of George Floyd Case Minnesota AG Upgrades Charge
Hollywood Celebs Demand We ‘Defund The Police’; LA Mayor To Cut $150M From LAPD To ‘Reinvest’ in...
News2 weeks ago

We ‘Defunde The Police’; LA Mayor To Cut $150M LAPD To ‘Reinvest’ In Hollywood Celebs Demand We…
NYPD Chief Terence Monahan addresses rumors about a police shooting.
News2 weeks ago

Chief Justice of the Left Wing Judiciary Roberts Sides in Bans in Religious Services
Front-line nursing work united after nine weeks with her two girls
News2 weeks ago

Front-line nursing work united after nine weeks with her two girls

Tech2 weeks ago

The role of big data, machine learning and 3D printers to help alleviate the effects of Covid-19
facebook
News3 weeks ago

Facebook Announces Launch ‘Shops’ for Facebook and Instagram
Nigerian lawmaking professionals Accuse Bill Gates of Bribing Theme
News4 weeks ago

Nigerian lawmaking professionals Accuse Bill Gates of Bribing Theme
World Bank: Extreme hunger impacts for 60 million people
News3 weeks ago

World Bank: Extreme hunger impacts for 60 million people
investment
Business4 weeks ago

How AI is shaping the future Of Investment Banking?
branding
Tech4 weeks ago

Top 5 Reasons Why Online Reviews are Essential for Your Brand
She 'd still say to liberal journalist 'vote for Biden, if he has boiled and ate babies'
News4 weeks ago

She ‘d still say to liberal journalist ‘vote for Biden, if he has boiled and ate babies’
Jan Brewer: Democrats from Arizona will show their cynicism on claims of sexual harassment
News4 weeks ago

Jan Brewer: Democrats from Arizona will show their cynicism on claims of sexual harassment
Freelancing Income
Business4 weeks ago

How to Boost Your Income Through the Gig Economy
In Easton, Connecticut, 5G phase out barred due to 'checking'
News4 weeks ago

In Easton, Connecticut, 5G phase out barred due to ‘checking’
mobile phones
Tech4 weeks ago

Second Hand Mobile Phones: How to Spend Less & Get More
Search Engine Rankings
Business4 weeks ago

How SEO Services Can Improve Search Engine Rankings?
hillary
News3 weeks ago

Hilary Duff Accused Sex Trafficking By Twitter Trolls Over Alleged Photo Of Son
To give seat to the opposing party due to sex scandal to Rep. Katie Hill is the first female in history
News4 weeks ago

To give seat to the opposing party due to sex scandal to Rep. Katie Hill is the first female in history
freelancer
Business3 weeks ago

6 Effective Ways To Get Your Brand Noticed Online and Offline
DC Circuit Court asks Sullivan Judge to clarify why he opposes the issue of dropping Flynn
News4 weeks ago

DC Circuit Court asks Sullivan Judge to clarify why he opposes the issue of dropping Flynn
Popular Perfumes for Women
Business2 weeks ago

The Most Popular Perfumes That Are Perfect Enticers and Head Turners!
The Active Shooter, Gunman's Naval Air Station Sent Into Lockdown
News4 weeks ago

The Active Shooter, Gunman’s Naval Air Station Sent Into Lockdown
George
News3 weeks ago

Four Minneapolis police officers terminated after George Floyd dies.
Obama Staffer, Bill Gates, Pushing Hollywood Soros Behind Group Hold Coronavirus Propaganda
News4 weeks ago

Obama Staffer, Bill Gates, Pushing Hollywood Soros Behind Group Hold Coronavirus Propaganda
'The Right View.' Trump Campaign is starting 'The Right View'
News4 weeks ago

‘The Right View.’ Trump Campaign is starting ‘The Right View’
sbicard
Finance3 weeks ago

Playing The Indian Stock Market: What makes SBI Card IPO A Good Investment?
Michigan AG Lashes Out At Trump President He's 'No Longer Welcome to Michigan'
News4 weeks ago

Michigan AG Lashes Out At Trump President He’s ‘No Longer Welcome to Michigan’
madison bell
News3 weeks ago

Missing Madison Bell, a teenager from Highland County, found safe
Ivanka Trump, Business Leaders Release 'Call-to-Action' on 'Unprecedented Technology Investment'
News4 weeks ago

Ivanka Trump, Business Leaders Release ‘Call-to-Action’ on ‘Unprecedented Technology Investment’
How To Download DRM-free Songs From Apple Music
Tech3 weeks ago

How To Download DRM-free Songs From Apple Music
340,000 public servants make over $100,000 during the CA Faces Budget Crisis
News4 weeks ago

340,000 public servants make over $100,000 during the CA Faces Budget Crisis
Joe Rogan: Obamagate is 'REAL.'
News4 weeks ago

Joe Rogan: Obamagate is ‘REAL.’
Judge Rules Shop can remain open again to 77 year old barber:
News4 weeks ago

Judge Rules Shop can remain open again to 77 year old barber
An elderly woman prays with a wheelchair in the background.
News3 weeks ago

CDC Estimates The COVID Fatality Rate is 0.26%, more than 13 times lower than the original WHO claim.

Trending