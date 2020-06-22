The Updated Computer Security Guide for 2020

Unlike traditional crimes, cybercrimes are much more sophisticated and organized. The fundamental ideologies behind hacks are the financial benefit the hackers get. And another is some ego clashes between the victim and the hacker. The corporate rivalry is also a significant reason behind the hacking.

Those with skills and expertise are entering to your devices and stealing money and data. Hackers are using these words (coronavirus and COVID-19) as entry points to your devices. And such practice causes an increase in the number of cybercrimes.

Common problems that everyone faces after the attack are the theft of data and money. Hackers can receive and make phone calls and messages from your device. They can request the PIN and change your passwords. Your social media handles also come to stake.

I am going to discuss some cybersecurity tips to help you through. Ensure that your internet experience is the best.

Internet encryption

Connecting from your Wi-Fi will record your activities, and maybe some third parties steal it. Using a VPN will encrypt your connection and will make the transfer more secure. It will encrypt all the traffic from your device until it reaches the destination.

Strong login credentials

The first thing the hackers attack is your password. It will grant them access to your accounts. Try changing your passwords at regular intervals and use strong passwords. Also, never do not use the same password for different sites, especially for banking.

Keep a check on malware attacks

Sometimes users themselves install malicious software which becomes the source of hacking. Always use the latest available OS and buy a good antivirus. Running malware scans will detect such software.

Maintain account ownership

You may lose account ownership. A restriction or login error will appear. Most of the service providers like Microsoft, Apple, and Google provide a feature to answer some personal questions, and you will get back your account.

Prevent hacking of account

Your account may get hacked again once you get back. Most hackers set up the gateways to enter again once they lose access from your account. To avoid such a problem, check any unusual emails, messages, and links and delete them.

Save your money

Even after getting hackers out, you may face some losses from your bank accounts. Do a check for extra cards and addresses added to your accounts. Hackers may request tickets and other information to a new address.

Check on Information leaks

A leak of information always involves human interference. At the corporate level, keep a check on employees. And at a personal level, follow some basic rules like don’t write passwords, don’t allow third-party apps, do not click fake links and ads.

Going through the problems and their solution clarifies that security of data and privacy matters, while you make connections on the network. To keep your money and data safe, follow the cybersecurity tips, and be aware of the unusual activities in your accounts. It will not only keep your money and data safe but will also protect you from social exploitation.