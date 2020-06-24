Insurance
All You Should Know About AYUSH Health Insurance
Ayurveda is an ancient healing method developed in India more than 5,000 years ago. This holistic treatment is a kaleidoscope of yoga, acupuncture, herbal medicine, therapies, and an organic diet. It is less expensive and also has a minimum of side-effects. That is why, in recent years, a paradigm swing from conventional medications to alternate treatments has observed. Therefore, to support and make it accessible to all the citizens, the IRDAI has directed all health insurance companies to offer AYUSH Health Insurance. Let’s understand all the essential things about AYUSH coverage.
What is AYUSH Health Insurance Cover?
AYUSH is Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy treatment. The drugs and therapy include different herbs and natural ingredients that are not harmful to the body, easy to absorb, and gives you sustainable health in the long run. In association with the Ministry of AYUSH and NABH (National Board for Hospitals), the government of India using it as an alternate method to enhance the quality of healthcare services in the country. Health insurance companies cover the expenses related to AYUSH treatment in health insurance. So, you can prefer AYUSH over allopathic medicine as per the doctor’s advice.
What are the Benefits of AYUSH Coverage?
Under AYUSH cover, medical expenses incurred on in-patient treatment get reimbursed. Take a look at some of its significant benefits:
- Helpful to the government to bridge the gaps in healthcare facilities and make it available to all the citizens belong to different income groups.
- It has a holistic approach that focuses on your complete health and wellbeing.
- It is better for older adults because it has minimal side effects and improves the immune system.
- Lifestyle diseases like Diabetes, Hypertension, Thyroid, etc. can also be treated well with the AYUSH.
- It is cost-effective than other modern treatments.
What is not covered (exclusions) under AYUSH Treatment Cover?
Health insurance companies are providing AYUSH cover but with some exclusions. Check them below:
- No coverage if hospitalization is less than 24 hours
- Daycare procedures, OPD expenses, pre, and post hospitalization expenses are not covered
- Treatment for prevention or rejuvenation that is not required medically
- Hospitalization expenses for the diagnostic purpose only
- Spas and massages for relaxation
Quick Facts about AYUSH Health Insurance Cover?
Here are some quick facts that you should know before opting for AYUSH coverage:
- There is a clause of co-payment in the AYUSH cover. Under which you have to pay a minimum percentage of the claim amount from your pocket rest by your health insurance company.
- Some health insurance companies keep a limit on the sum assured to cover the expenses for alternative treatments.
- It covers only in-patient expenses no additional medical costs are covered
- You can get AYUSH cover only when you opt for a basic health insurance plan. There is no separate plan that you can buy for alternate treatments.
Which Health Insurance Companies are Offering AYUSH Coverage?
Leading health insurance companies providing AYUSH treatment cover are:
- Star Health Insurance – It provides coverage for alternate treatment under its Medi Classic Insurance Policy.
- Max Bupa – Its Health Companion policy covers AYUSH treatment.
- Religare Health Insurance – Care is its comprehensive health insurance product that offers coverage for non-allopathic treatment such as Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, or Homeopathy, up to a defined limit.
- HDFC ERGO Health – This health insurance company covers alternative treatment expenses under its Easy Health policy.
There is no doubt that ayurvedic treatment gives you long-lasting benefits. So, if you think that switching to alternate medication is helpful, then check the detailed plans of above health insurance companies, pick the AYUSH Health Insurance and give your self a chance to rejuvenate your overall wellbeing.
