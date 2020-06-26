Celebrities
The Long History of Celebrity Car Wrecks in Las Vegas
Celebrity deaths seem to hit us in a special type of way, despite the fact that we may not have known these people personally. As anyone can attest, the whole world was in mourning after the January 2020 death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, and the more-recent passing of Lord of the Rings Star Ian Holm has also brought an outpouring of love from the worldwide community. It’s never easy to lose a star that you look up to, but when so many pass in a row, it can be a bit hard to deal with.
With the amount of celebrity deaths that have happened this year, including the incredible songwriters Bill Withers and John Prine, we thought it would be appropriate to take a retrospective on those souls that have been taken from us too early. While the majority of accidental celebrity deaths seem to take place in California, there is one other hotspot for tragedy in the West: Las Vegas.
Early Las Vegas Car Crashes
You may have heard of Evel Knieval and his death-defying stunts, but one stunt in Vegas almost left him with career-ending injuries. Upon seeing Caesar’s Palace for the first time, Knievel knew that he had to jump the fountains that decorated its place on the Strip, and so on New Year’s Eve in 1967, Knievel attempted to jump the fountains on his motorcycle. He says that as he hit the ramp for the 141-foot jump, he felt his motorcycle slow down unexpectedly and was unable to make the jump, landing on a safety ramp and skidding into a nearby parking lot.
Despite his failure, the crash skyrocketed Knievel’s fame and thrust him into the spotlight. He suffered from a crushed pelvis and femur as well as multiple fractures to the rest of his body and a serious concussion and spent months in the hospital recovering from his injuries. Even though this was a very serious crash, Knievel was able to walk away from it and keep performing stunts for the next decade until his retirement.
Modern Vegas Car Wrecks
Unfortunately, modern celebrity car accidents in Las Vegas seem to be much deadlier–in the 2010s alone, several celebrities have died in pedestrian or traffic accidents, and with rising amounts of traffic in the city each year, it does not seem like this trend will die down.
In 2010, a freak accident took the life of Steve Lee, a Swiss musician and singer for the band Gotthard. A semi-truck swerved and struck a parked motorcycle, sending the motorcycle flying towards Steve Lee, who had stopped somewhere near the Utah state line to change into wet-weather gear. Lee passed away due to his injuries and the entire music community mourned his loss.
Jonathan Kaufer, an American director and screenwriter, passed away after a car accident in 2013. Kaufer was most well-known for being a writer on the hit sitcom, Mork and Mindy. While on a road trip from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, Kaufer lost control of his vehicle and was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and there is still mystery surrounding what exactly caused the crash that took his life.
Most recently, Jeremy Geathers of the New Orleans Saints and the Orlando Predators passed away in 2017 in Vegas when he was only 30 years old. Geathers was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a limousine and died due to his injuries. He was an alumni of UNLV and son of former NFL linebacker, James “Jumpy” Geathers.
Accidents Can Happen to Celebrities Too
Any town with a focus on entertainment and nightlife is going to see its fair share of traffic deaths, but Las Vegas has seen more than usual, only topped by Los Angeles for the number of celebrity car wrecks that occur there. It may seem as though celebrities are invincible, but accidents like these reveal their utterly human quality: their mortality.
Many families have trouble managing grief after a loved one has passed away, but it’s even more difficult when doing so in the public spotlight. For instance, Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant, along with other family members of the deceased from the tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, are in the midst of a legal battle with the company that chartered the helicopter that flew in that January crash. While it’s obvious that winning a wrongful death case against this company won’t bring their deceased family members back, hopefully they can prevent these types of deaths from happening again in the future.
It’s never easy to lose a celebrity that you look up to, especially one whose promising career was cut short due to a tragic accident that could’ve been easily prevented. We mourn the loss of those who have passed, and hope that the rest of 2020 will be a little bit easier to handle.
The Long History of Celebrity Car Wrecks in Las Vegas
Gaming Online in the US: How and Where
All You Should Know About AYUSH Health Insurance
Drug Addiction Treatment for married Couples find hope in Couples Rehabs
An Expert Explains how to do a Tarot Reading
E-Learning Not the Same as Learning
New Orleans Educators Share How Teach to One Helps Save Students From the Iceberg Problem
The Updated Computer Security Guide for 2020
What is NPS Scheme and benefits?
Add Style To Your Kid’s Wardrobe With The Best-selling Baby Boy Clothes
Baking Pandoro Cake With Utmost Perfection in Italian Style
Things To Consider While Choosing A Kitchen Backsplash
Coronavirus Lockdown may lead to increase in Depression and other Mental Health Problems
Scoping Your Options: How To Choose The Right Scope For Your Gun
Breaking Down Business Software: What Is Microsoft 365?
3 Simple Credit Tips for When Cash is No Longer King
4 ways to calculate returns on SIP of mutual funds
How to optimize your eCommerce Website for More Product Sales during the Covid-19 Pandemic?
Top 5 Ideas for an Effective YouTube Intro
Solar Energy and its Prospects in India
5 Tips for Beginner Skiers
Impact of Covid-19 on Higher Education in India
A SOMALIAN SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR, HUSSEIN ABDI ABDULLAHI, SERVES AS AN ADVOCATE OF HOLISTIC COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
Reasons to Get an Inspection Before Buying a Car
Great Quality of Kratom for Sale
5 Benefits of Medical Answering Services For Doctors
Four Cheapest Marketing Tactics for SMEs
How To Dress For A “Smart Casual Dress Code” For Women
List of NETFLIX Movies and Series Guide For June 2020
12 Backpacking Essentials & Items for Your Next Big Adventure
The role of big data, machine learning and 3D printers to help alleviate the effects of Covid-19
The Most Popular Perfumes That Are Perfect Enticers and Head Turners!
Black Pro-Life activists have been arrested outside PP, while tens of thousands have gone free.
Playing The Indian Stock Market: What makes SBI Card IPO A Good Investment?
How To Download DRM-free Songs From Apple Music
The cop of Seattle caught George Floyd’s protestor in a knee video
4 Ways To Motivate Yourself to Exercise
Kanye West gives George Floyd’s daughter 2 million dollars, country school tuition.
Here we dig FEW TV Characters who’ve actually Said They Were Bisexual- On and OFF Screen
Websites to Download Free Movies and Series
BELIEVE WHAT YOU ARE, AND YOU WILL BE, KRISTINA JOHNSON, BUILDING WOMEN ACROSS THE GLOBE
We ‘Defunde The Police’; LA Mayor To Cut $150M LAPD To ‘Reinvest’ In Hollywood Celebs Demand We…
Former M16 Chief Says Coronavirus was ‘Man Made’ & ‘Accidently Released’
4 Ways On How To Edit A PDF File
‘Virtual Walkingout’ stage of Facebook staff following the response from Zuckerberg to the post of Trump
Like rabbit, Rosenstein is systematically tearing him away during the hearing of the Senate
The Amazing Fitness Ideas to Introduce In Field Of Business
Where America Burns, George W. Bush commends ‘Protestors’ on ‘Better Future’ and ‘Turning Peace’
Things You Need to Do Before Shifting To A New Home
The Future of Technology in the Automotive Industry
Pandemics impact overworked structures for Home Plumbing
Kick your SEO Strategy into Gear, Chat with Local SEO Company
Chief Justice of the Left Wing Judiciary Roberts Sides in Bans in Religious Services
Chauvin, Will Prosecute Other 3 officers of George Floyd Case Minnesota AG Upgrades Charge
FIGHTING THE PANDEMIC: SEVEN WAYS TO SAVE OURSELVES FROM CORONAVIRUS
Covid-19 Policy following suspect hydroxychloroquine data Governments and WHO Change Policy
Income Tax Rules Aren’t the Same After Budget 2020. Know What’s Changed
List of NETFLIX Movies and Series Guide For June 2020
Calling Protestants ‘Animal that have escaped from a zoo’ Rapper Trina Blasted
Reasons To Consider Silestone Quartz Worktops For Your Kitchen
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Star Wars: The Clone Wars New Season Announced 2018
Trending
- Tech3 weeks ago
The role of big data, machine learning and 3D printers to help alleviate the effects of Covid-19
- Business3 weeks ago
The Most Popular Perfumes That Are Perfect Enticers and Head Turners!
- News3 weeks ago
Black Pro-Life activists have been arrested outside PP, while tens of thousands have gone free.
- Finance4 weeks ago
Playing The Indian Stock Market: What makes SBI Card IPO A Good Investment?
- Tech4 weeks ago
How To Download DRM-free Songs From Apple Music
- News4 weeks ago
The cop of Seattle caught George Floyd’s protestor in a knee video
- Fitness3 weeks ago
4 Ways To Motivate Yourself to Exercise
- News3 weeks ago
Kanye West gives George Floyd’s daughter 2 million dollars, country school tuition.
- Entertainment3 weeks ago
Here we dig FEW TV Characters who’ve actually Said They Were Bisexual- On and OFF Screen
- Tech4 weeks ago
Websites to Download Free Movies and Series
- startup4 weeks ago
BELIEVE WHAT YOU ARE, AND YOU WILL BE, KRISTINA JOHNSON, BUILDING WOMEN ACROSS THE GLOBE
- News3 weeks ago
We ‘Defunde The Police’; LA Mayor To Cut $150M LAPD To ‘Reinvest’ In Hollywood Celebs Demand We…
- News3 weeks ago
Former M16 Chief Says Coronavirus was ‘Man Made’ & ‘Accidently Released’
- Tech4 weeks ago
4 Ways On How To Edit A PDF File
- News3 weeks ago
‘Virtual Walkingout’ stage of Facebook staff following the response from Zuckerberg to the post of Trump
- News3 weeks ago
Like rabbit, Rosenstein is systematically tearing him away during the hearing of the Senate
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must log in to post a comment.