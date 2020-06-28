Connect with us

children

Why Your Kids Need Special Hair Products

Published

23 hours ago

on

By

children

The high street is packed with a variety of brand names and specific natural ingredients when it comes to hair products. There is almost a unique hair product to suit each individual’s needs. 

Whether it’s taming and controlling frizzy locks, trying to define those round curls, or maintaining the healthy shine of hair, there is a hair product for everything. 

The same goes for kids’ hair products, there is now a huge range of brands which are specially designed for youngsters to suit their specific hair needs, textures, and healthy growth of hair strands.  

Kids hair grows differently than adult hair 

It may not look it, but children’s hair grows very differently compared to adult hair. An adult’s scalp produces around six times more oil on a daily basis compared to a child’s scalp which produces significantly less. 

Kids’ hair and skin can be very sensitive to a number of factors such as synthetic perfumes, colors, and preservatives. These are all usually found in adults’ hair care products alongside elements such as aggressive surfactants and heavy-film forming conditioners. These are all components that can cause harm to a child’s sensitive and fragile skin. 

Children don’t produce enough sebum, which is an oily, waxy substance produced by the body’s sebaceous glands which moisturises, coats and protects the skin, until they are teenagers. This is why adult hair care products are unsuitable for children as the structure of their hair and skin cells differ greatly. 

Kids’ products are specially made

It’s a very common misconception that all hair products are made the same. It feels good and soft on your hair, so it must be the case when it comes to your kid’s hair, right? Wrong! The texture and development of kids’ hair varies greatly from adult hair, as well as the texture and sensitivity of their skin. 

When it comes to buying hair products for kids, it’s important to shop for products that are specifically designed for children, which contain the appropriate ingredients and are free from harmful chemicals that may cause them harm.  

Kids’ hair brands are made from gentler ingredients and don’t contain elements such as sulfates, parabens and silicones. 

Choose the best product for your kid’s hair 

Even though there are several kids’ hair brands available on the market these days, it is important to choose the best one to suit your child’s particular hair care needs. 

There are kids’ hair care brands that specialise in afro hair for example, which contain elements and ingredients not found in the more generic, all purpose hair care products. 

It’s important to take care of your kids’ hair and provide it with it’s specifically unique needs from a young age, so that it remains strong and shiny whilst growing in the most healthy way possible. 

Related Topics:

Mahesh is leading digital marketing initiatives at RecentlyHeard, a NewsFeed platform that covers news from all sectors. He develops, manages, and executes digital strategies to increase online visibility, better reach target audiences, and create engaging experience across channels. With 7+ years of experience, He is skilled in search engine optimization, content marketing, social media marketing, and advertising, and analytics.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

How to Dig a Trench for a Sewer Line Replacement
Home Improvement5 hours ago

How to Dig a Trench for a Sewer Line Replacement
How to Replace an Evaporator Coil
Home Improvement5 hours ago

How to Replace an Evaporator Coil
Water Damage Restoration Steps
Home Improvement5 hours ago

Water Damage Restoration Steps
How to Protect Your SD Card and Decrypt SD Card
Tech23 hours ago

How to Protect Your SD Card and Decrypt SD Card
children
children23 hours ago

Why Your Kids Need Special Hair Products
las vegas
Celebrities3 days ago

The Long History of Celebrity Car Wrecks in Las Vegas
online gaming
Sports4 days ago

Gaming Online in the US: How and Where
AYUSH Health Insurance
Insurance5 days ago

All You Should Know About AYUSH Health Insurance
rehab
A - Z Health Guides6 days ago

Drug Addiction Treatment for married Couples find hope in Couples Rehabs
tarot
Education7 days ago

An Expert Explains how to do a Tarot Reading
Online Learning
Education1 week ago

E-Learning Not the Same as Learning
New Orleans Educators Share How Teach to One Helps Save Students From the Iceberg Problem
News1 week ago

New Orleans Educators Share How Teach to One Helps Save Students From the Iceberg Problem
computer security
Tech1 week ago

The Updated Computer Security Guide for 2020
nps
Insurance2 weeks ago

What is NPS Scheme and benefits?
baby
Parenting2 weeks ago

Add Style To Your Kid’s Wardrobe With The Best-selling Baby Boy Clothes
Baking Pandoro Cake With Utmost Perfection in Italian Style
Food2 weeks ago

Baking Pandoro Cake With Utmost Perfection in Italian Style
Things To Consider While Choosing A Kitchen Backsplash
Home Improvement2 weeks ago

Things To Consider While Choosing A Kitchen Backsplash
Depression
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago

Coronavirus Lockdown may lead to increase in Depression and other Mental Health Problems
Scoping Your Options
Facts2 weeks ago

Scoping Your Options: How To Choose The Right Scope For Your Gun
Breaking Down Business Software
Business2 weeks ago

Breaking Down Business Software: What Is Microsoft 365?
3 Simple Credit Tips for When Cash is No Longer King
Finance2 weeks ago

3 Simple Credit Tips for When Cash is No Longer King
mutual funds
Marketing2 weeks ago

4 ways to calculate returns on SIP of mutual funds
Magento eCommerce Development
Business2 weeks ago

How to optimize your eCommerce Website for More Product Sales during the Covid-19 Pandemic?
youtube
Tech2 weeks ago

Top 5 Ideas for an Effective YouTube Intro
Solar Energy
Business3 weeks ago

Solar Energy and its Prospects in India
_Penang
Travel3 weeks ago

5 Tips for Beginner Skiers
Impact of Covid-19 on Higher Education in India
Education3 weeks ago

Impact of Covid-19 on Higher Education in India
SOCIAL
Business3 weeks ago

A SOMALIAN SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR, HUSSEIN ABDI ABDULLAHI, SERVES AS AN ADVOCATE OF HOLISTIC COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
Reasons to Get an Inspection Before Buying a Car
car3 weeks ago

Reasons to Get an Inspection Before Buying a Car
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

Great Quality of Kratom for Sale

Tech4 weeks ago

The role of big data, machine learning and 3D printers to help alleviate the effects of Covid-19
Black Pro-Life activists have been arrested outside PP, while tens of thousands have gone free.
News4 weeks ago

Black Pro-Life activists have been arrested outside PP, while tens of thousands have gone free.
Popular Perfumes for Women
Business4 weeks ago

The Most Popular Perfumes That Are Perfect Enticers and Head Turners!
Fitness Center
Fitness4 weeks ago

4 Ways To Motivate Yourself to Exercise
kanya west
News4 weeks ago

Kanye West gives George Floyd’s daughter 2 million dollars, country school tuition.
justice
News4 weeks ago

The cop of Seattle caught George Floyd’s protestor in a knee video
'Virtual Walkingout' stage of Facebook staff following the response from Zuckerberg to the post of Trump
News4 weeks ago

‘Virtual Walkingout’ stage of Facebook staff following the response from Zuckerberg to the post of Trump
Rosa Diaz
Entertainment3 weeks ago

Here we dig FEW TV Characters who’ve actually Said They Were Bisexual- On and OFF Screen
Former M16 Chief Says Coronavirus was 'Man Made' & 'Accidently Released'
News4 weeks ago

Former M16 Chief Says Coronavirus was ‘Man Made’ & ‘Accidently Released’
Hollywood Celebs Demand We ‘Defund The Police’; LA Mayor To Cut $150M From LAPD To ‘Reinvest’ in...
News4 weeks ago

We ‘Defunde The Police’; LA Mayor To Cut $150M LAPD To ‘Reinvest’ In Hollywood Celebs Demand We…
Former President George W. Bush has praised the "protesters" who he says are marching for "a better future" and "lasting peace" while hundreds of cities across the country are engulfed in chaos and organized destruction.
News4 weeks ago

Where America Burns, George W. Bush commends ‘Protestors’ on ‘Better Future’ and ‘Turning Peace’
Like rabbit, Rosenstein is systematically tearing him away during the hearing of the Senate
News4 weeks ago

Like rabbit, Rosenstein is systematically tearing him away during the hearing of the Senate
Fitness Center
startup4 weeks ago

The Amazing Fitness Ideas to Introduce In Field Of Business
home plumbing
Home Improvement4 weeks ago

Pandemics impact overworked structures for Home Plumbing
Chauvin, Will Prosecute Other 3 officers of George Floyd Case Minnesota AG Upgrades Charge
News4 weeks ago

Chauvin, Will Prosecute Other 3 officers of George Floyd Case Minnesota AG Upgrades Charge
FIGHTING THE PANDEMIC SEVEN WAYS TO SAVE OURSELVES FROM CORONAVIRUS
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago

FIGHTING THE PANDEMIC: SEVEN WAYS TO SAVE OURSELVES FROM CORONAVIRUS
NYPD Chief Terence Monahan addresses rumors about a police shooting.
News4 weeks ago

Chief Justice of the Left Wing Judiciary Roberts Sides in Bans in Religious Services
netflix
Entertainment3 weeks ago

List of NETFLIX Movies and Series Guide For June 2020
Hydroxchloroquine
News4 weeks ago

Covid-19 Policy following suspect hydroxychloroquine data Governments and WHO Change Policy
Income Tax Rules Aren't the Same After Budget 2020. Know What's Changed
Finance4 weeks ago

Income Tax Rules Aren’t the Same After Budget 2020. Know What’s Changed
Calling Protestants 'Animal animals that have escaped from a zoo' Rapper Trina Blasted
News4 weeks ago

Calling Protestants ‘Animal that have escaped from a zoo’ Rapper Trina Blasted
Front-line nursing work united after nine weeks with her two girls
News4 weeks ago

Front-line nursing work united after nine weeks with her two girls
Whats the difference between online and live casino?
Sport4 weeks ago

The record rate of Online Poker Betting during the Pandemic
Reasons To Consider Silestone Quartz Worktops For Your Kitchen
Kitchen3 weeks ago

Reasons To Consider Silestone Quartz Worktops For Your Kitchen
12 Backpacking Essentials & Items for Your Next Big Adventure
Travel3 weeks ago

12 Backpacking Essentials & Items for Your Next Big Adventure
ETHICAL PROBLEMS ENCOUNTERED IN PSYCHIATRIC NURSING PRACTICE
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago

ETHICAL PROBLEMS ENCOUNTERED IN PSYCHIATRIC NURSING PRACTICE
Top 10 Timeless Fashions for You
Fashion3 weeks ago

How To Dress For A “Smart Casual Dress Code” For Women
SOCIAL
Business3 weeks ago

A SOMALIAN SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR, HUSSEIN ABDI ABDULLAHI, SERVES AS AN ADVOCATE OF HOLISTIC COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
5 Benefits of Medical Answering Services For Doctors
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

5 Benefits of Medical Answering Services For Doctors
Four Cheapest Marketing Tactics for SMEs
Marketing3 weeks ago

Four Cheapest Marketing Tactics for SMEs

Trending