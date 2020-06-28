Why Your Kids Need Special Hair Products

The high street is packed with a variety of brand names and specific natural ingredients when it comes to hair products. There is almost a unique hair product to suit each individual’s needs.

Whether it’s taming and controlling frizzy locks, trying to define those round curls, or maintaining the healthy shine of hair, there is a hair product for everything.

The same goes for kids’ hair products, there is now a huge range of brands which are specially designed for youngsters to suit their specific hair needs, textures, and healthy growth of hair strands.

Kids hair grows differently than adult hair

It may not look it, but children’s hair grows very differently compared to adult hair. An adult’s scalp produces around six times more oil on a daily basis compared to a child’s scalp which produces significantly less.

Kids’ hair and skin can be very sensitive to a number of factors such as synthetic perfumes, colors, and preservatives. These are all usually found in adults’ hair care products alongside elements such as aggressive surfactants and heavy-film forming conditioners. These are all components that can cause harm to a child’s sensitive and fragile skin.

Children don’t produce enough sebum, which is an oily, waxy substance produced by the body’s sebaceous glands which moisturises, coats and protects the skin, until they are teenagers. This is why adult hair care products are unsuitable for children as the structure of their hair and skin cells differ greatly.

Kids’ products are specially made

It’s a very common misconception that all hair products are made the same. It feels good and soft on your hair, so it must be the case when it comes to your kid’s hair, right? Wrong! The texture and development of kids’ hair varies greatly from adult hair, as well as the texture and sensitivity of their skin.

When it comes to buying hair products for kids, it’s important to shop for products that are specifically designed for children, which contain the appropriate ingredients and are free from harmful chemicals that may cause them harm.

Kids’ hair brands are made from gentler ingredients and don’t contain elements such as sulfates, parabens and silicones.

Choose the best product for your kid’s hair

Even though there are several kids’ hair brands available on the market these days, it is important to choose the best one to suit your child’s particular hair care needs.

There are kids’ hair care brands that specialise in afro hair for example, which contain elements and ingredients not found in the more generic, all purpose hair care products.

It’s important to take care of your kids’ hair and provide it with it’s specifically unique needs from a young age, so that it remains strong and shiny whilst growing in the most healthy way possible.