6 Ways to Make Back-to-College Better

It’s about that time for our co-eds to head toward, or back to, University life—whether that be an on-campus dorm or off-campus dwelling. Whichever the case, here are a few lifestyle-enhancing and productivity-boosting finds that can make this upcoming year an A+.

Embroidered Collegiate Pillows (www.catstudio.com)

Here’s a wonderful way to get those bright eyed students excited for back to college—whether that’s campus life or taking the fall semester online: embroidered Collegiate Pillows available at catstudio. Working alongside each university, catstudio has created some fabulous, officially licensed hand-drawn artwork celebrating college life and the essence of each University. Their original, licensed art embodies the spirit and uniqueness of each school—the architecture, education, sports, history and traditions. Created on tea-colored background, the 16×20-inch pillow is accented with black piping, and finished with a zipper closure. Plus, you can make this already great gift ever even more ideal by personalizing it. Just consult with your local monogram shop and easily add to the back—initials, graduation class, personal note, logo and more. Beyond these spirited and decidedly decorative pillows, catstudio’s collegiate collection also includes zipper pouches, dish towels, glasses, thermal bottles and fine art prints that any co-ed is sure to adore The company’s collegiate gift line is personal, thoughtful and meaningful. What’s also admirable about this company is that a percentage of each purchase is donated back to each respective school, serving to fund scholarships, student activities or recreational programs.

Pixel Non-Prescription Compuer Glasses (www.PixelEyewear.com)

The human eyes are not designed to be exposed to blue light emitted by computer screens, phones and television constantly. This strong blue light causes eye fatigue, dry eyes, blurred vision and headaches, which are all symptoms of digital eye strain also known as Computer Vision Syndrome. Beyond damaging the eyes, exposure to blue light at night disrupts the circadian rhythm that regulates the release of melatonin, preventing rest and degrading sleep quality. One great way to safeguard your student’s eyes while simultaneously sporting stylish frames from Pixel Eyewear. This company provides breakthrough lens technology that filters at least 50 percent of blue light and up to 95 percent at the strongest wavelengths, without the yellow tint. They provide a clear, surgical protection that allows wearers to focus on their work instead of ensuing migraines. The lenses of the eyewear also have a super-hydrophobic outer layer, which is a nanotechnology that reduces smudges and repels water and dust. This means no more constantly taking the glasses off for cleaning and wiping. The premium anti-reflective coating eliminates computer glare and reduces stress on your eyes all the while. It’s time to experience the world in High-Def. Each model is designed, engineered and built with comfort in mind. The full lens features, among those already mentioned, include glare elimination; UV light blockage; scratch, fingerprint and smudge resistance; water, liquid, dust and particle repellence; and a reduction of color and image distortion.

STM Goods ChargeTree (www.STMGoods.com)

STM Goods, a leading designer of innovative bags, cases and related products for consumer electronic devices, recently announced the latest addition to the company’s growing line of power and cable accessories. Their new ChargeTree wireless charging stand can power up to three different items: an iPhone or other wireless ready smartphone; AirPods/Air Pods Pro; and Apple Watch—all simultaneously on one slim stand. It’s a handy, small footprint solution for eliminating wires and the need to use separate charging units to repower these devices individually. The ChargeTree is Qi certified to work with Qi-enabled devices and also plugs into the power source with a USB-A to USB-C cable (a one-meter cable is included). ChargeTree is also compatible with AirPods in a wireless charging case and will function with most phone cases (non-metal) up to 5mm thick. Slim and sleek, the ChargeTree leaves a small footprint that takes up minimal space on a desk or nightstand. If you’re like me, multi-tasking is a way life, so this multi-device charger will help ensure your go-to tech is fully juiced when you need it.

G-DRIVE Mobile USB-C – 1TB – 4TB product capacity options (www.Shop.Westerndigital.com)

No matter the student’s major, rest assured there will be a need to access, store and transport digital data. Ensure they don’t run out of hard drive space with Western Digital’s G-DRIVE Mobile USB-C External Portable Drive that’s available in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB and 5TB capacities. With a plug-and-play USB-C-ready port (that’s USB 3.0 and Thunderbolt 3 compatible) and with speeds up to 140MB/s for super-fast file transfer and backup, this mobile hard drive offers portable storage in a stylish design to complement any computer. It actually includes both USB-C and USB-A cables to make it universally compatible. Its sleek and beautiful aluminum case provides sturdy, portable storage that’s designed to travel well. And with up to 5TB of storage on-the-go, you’re instantly ready to back up your favorite documents, presentations, videos, photos, music and more, wherever you go. It ships Mac ready, but is easily reformatted for Windows. Plus there’s a 3-Year limited warranty to ensure your student’s productivity will never be stifled.

Copper-Infused Dual Filter Face Mask (www.CopperCompression.com)

Copper Compression, a designer, manufacturer and provider of a wide range of copper-infused recovery wearables and self-care solutions, now boasts anti-bacterial, reusable and washable copper ion-infused face masks. Copper is broadly recognized for its natural ability to destroy bacteria and the mask’s dual filter is among the highest protection available today. The non-medical mask, reportedly embraced by doctors, nurses and emergency medical technicians, has also reportedly been favored among fitness, fashion, and foodie elites. The mask features a four-layer structure with a protective copper-infused cotton outer layer. Its middle layers include a high-efficiency bacterial filter and supportive lining creating dual filters, which blocks fine particulate matter over a five-year period. The interior of the mask is made with a soft, 100 percent cotton-lining and provides extra space for ventilation and moisture absorption, making it extremely comfortable for extended wear. The copper protection infused within each fiber maintains its hygienic potency throughout the lifespan of the product and never washes out. Each mask comes with a certificate of conformity, ensuring its standards meet the consumer product and safety commission.

The company’s other helpful copper-infused products that’ll help keep students feeling their best by lessening slumping and realizing better posture. This includes their unisex Full Posture Corrector with Support Bars, which provides comfortable specifically designed to reduce pressure on joints, discs and muscles, while providing the necessary protection. Their Slim Back Brace with Extra Support Bars is also helpful. This non-intrusive design effectively engages your core and lower back muscles, giving you back pain relief without feeling cumbersome. Steady pressure from the brace also stabilizes your lower back muscles, giving you better balance and improved posture.

RAYCOP RS Pro Allergen Vacuum (www.Raycop.com)

Help your college-bound kiddo feel well and stay focused by avoiding those annoying allergies that can infiltrate their dorm or apartment. One highly effective tech solution is RAYCOP, which has advanced its allergen vacuum technology with its new, hand-held RS Pro model. Mattresses, pillows, blankets, upholstered desk chairs and other cloth furniture are the perfect home for allergens like dust mites and pollen. The RS Pro is the reported to be the only allergen vacuum that eliminates 99.99% of these and other allergy-causing irritants. In fact, the RAYCOP RS Pro emits heat of up to 158° Fahrenheit—a temperature that instantly kills dust mites and eliminates pollen—plus it uses the same UVC light that hospitals use to combat bacteria and viruses. Safety measures built into this and other RAYCOP products ensure the UVC sanitizing light and heat can be safely used in a residence. For even more efficacy, the vacuum also includes HEPA filtration and air redirect suction technology to protect fabrics while reducing allergens. The RS Pro is the latest in Raycop’s line of handheld vacuums. With advanced RayClean technology, this model combines a multitude of features–heat, UVC sanitizing light, HEPA filtration and our Air Redirect Suction Technology—to kill dust mites and pollen completely. This can lead to less dependence on medication and a more comfortable, clean environment.

Forbes Business Council Member Merilee Kern, MBA is an internationally-regarded brand analyst, strategist and futurist who reports on noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators across all categories, both B2C and B2B. This includes field experts and thought leaders, brands, products, services, destinations and events. Merilee is Founder, Executive Editor and Producer of “The Luxe List” as well as Host of the nationally-syndicated “Savvy Living” TV show. As a prolific consumer and business trends, lifestyle and leisure industry voice of authority and tastemaker, she keeps her finger on the pulse of the marketplace in search of new and innovative must-haves and exemplary experiences at all price points, from the affordable to the extreme. Her work reaches multi-millions worldwide via broadcast TV (her own shows and copious others on which she appears) as well as a myriad of print and online publications. Connect with her at www.TheLuxeList.com and www.SavvyLiving.tv / Instagram www.Instagram.com/LuxeListReports / Twitter www.Twitter.com/LuxeListReports / Facebook www.Facebook.com/LuxeListReports / LinkedIN www.LinkedIn.com/in/MerileeKern.

***Some or all of the accommodations(s), experience(s), item(s) and/or service(s) detailed above may have been provided or arranged at no cost to accommodate if this is review editorial, but all opinions expressed are entirely those of Merilee Kern and have not been influenced in any way.***