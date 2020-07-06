Connect with us

Nation's Largest Ghost Tour 'Nightly Spirits' Helping Resurrect Local Restaurant Scenes

After months of “going dark” on hiatus amid the COVID-19 health crisis that brought America to a veritable standstill over the first and second quarter of 2020, many restaurants and bars are reopening—or are poised to do so in short order. This as consumers are clamoring not only for dining out experiences, but also entertainment and revelry.

To help these age-21+ men and women get their spook on, Nightly Spirits—America’s largest ghost tour company that has been operating since 2012—recently announced that it has resumed tour operations in cities across the nation. Of course, the combined pub-crawl walking party and haunted history tour is opening in conjunction with post-quarantine phase procedures to best assure participant safety. As was the case pre-COVID, reservations are required, but now space is limited to only 10 ghoul-loving guests, as opposed to the usual 25. Social distancing requirements, including the use of face masks, are also in place in accordance with CDC and local guidelines.

“We are excited that so many people are wanting to get out and do things again, but rest assured we are taking precautions—like limiting group size—to make sure that safe distancing can be maintained,” said Jared Broach, the company’s Chief Spirit Hunter Taster and Founder. “With so many having been ‘sheltering in place’ for an extended period, what better fun than getting outside and exploring some of the best haunts in your city?”

Nightly Spirits is a ghost tour unlike other haunted walking excursions in that each are born and based out of the local restaurant and pubs in each city where it runs. The tours begin at a location known for its folklore or haunted sightings. Tour guests meet at the first stop with their very knowledgeable (and entertaining) guide for a drink and ghostly tale before walking along a route filled with both famous and obscure mysteries. The group makes 3-4 stops at eateries where participants enjoy special pricing on tour-only menu offerings for both bar bites and beverages. There are also meal-centered food tours for those who prefer a full stomach with their frights. Amid the spiritual sightings, or hope related thereto, for all tours your glass becomes a take-home keepsake.

In every city where it operates, Nightly Spirits is a welcomed source of attention and activity for restaurant and bar owners. In an effort to better support these local eateries and watering holes, Nightly Spirits also announced that it is giving away up to $500,000 in tour tickets on take-out orders placed directly with its F&B partners in each city. Through this alignment with local restaurants, in each city of operation, the tour company is offering 100 food tour tickets and 100 ghost tour pub crawl tickets. In addition to the takeout giveaway, ghost tour fans, history buffs and foodies can purchase discounted gift certificates for tour options online at www.NightlySpirits.com—and can code NeedSpirits1313 for 20 percent off.

“Our goal is for people to have a good time and enjoy a mini-escape from their normal lives,” Broach continues. “Amid this virus, things are constantly changing day by day and as long as we’re allowed to operate, we’ll be here to provide haunts.”

June openings for Nightly Spirit Tours include Savannah, Charleston, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Tampa, San Antonio, Nashville, Charlotte and New Orleans. July openings will be in Seattle, Chicago, Austin, Alexandria and Washington D.C.

Forbes Business Council Member Merilee Kern, MBA is an internationally-regarded brand analyst, strategist and futurist who reports on noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators across all categories, both B2C and B2B. This includes field experts and thought leaders, brands, products, services, destinations and events. Merilee is Founder, Executive Editor and Producer of “The Luxe List” as well as Host of the nationally-syndicated “Savvy Living TV show. As a prolific consumer and business trends, lifestyle and leisure industry voice of authority and tastemaker, she keeps her finger on the pulse of the marketplace in search of new and innovative must-haves and exemplary experiences at all price points, from the affordable to the extreme. Her work reaches multi-millions worldwide via broadcast TV (her own shows and copious others on which she appears) as well as a myriad of print and online publications. Connect with her at www.TheLuxeList.com and www.SavvyLiving.tv / Instagram www.Instagram.com/LuxeListReports  / Twitter www.Twitter.com/LuxeListReports / Facebook www.Facebook.com/LuxeListReports / LinkedIN www.LinkedIn.com/in/MerileeKern.

***Some or all of the accommodations(s), experience(s), item(s) and/or service(s) detailed above may have been provided or arranged at no cost to accommodate if this is review editorial, but all opinions expressed are entirely those of Merilee Kern and have not been influenced in any way.***

