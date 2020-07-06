Connect with us

Entertainment

The genre of tech horror; How dark and true is the “Black Mirror”

Published

21 mins ago

on

The genre of tech horror

Black Mirror first aired in 2011; a British series that focuses on the dark side of technology and its impact on individuals. Created by satirist Charlie Brooker, it is primarily eerie with twists and turns about the plots relevant to the smartphone age. What’s scarier than ever is the unnerving that it does to its viewers and all in the comfort of their homes? The focus is on the complexities of technological systems that are currently in use in our households. The real-time horrors and the fragility of those systems, is what makes Black Mirror so real.

Technology cannot replace real

In season 2’s “be right back” the Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein like story goes on where a woman loses her husband but gets back a prosthetic bionic man with her husband’s memories downloaded. After the initial euphoria, she soon realizes that the resurrected figure is more a horror because no technology is good enough as human life. You have the money then you can buy an experience. That’s all it’s ever going to be.

Social Media dictation

Another consumer-centered episode is “nosedive”. It is set in a not so distant future where social media likes or dislikes determine a person’s living, their jobs and their chances in the world. Again, a farce on society, it portrays a woman’s journey to get to a wedding as bride’s maid. The social acceptance issue is so vivid again here. Every other day, we see people falling victim to the unassuming headaches of social platforms. We need to realize that other people do not and should not have the authority to dictate and define our lives.

The mortality and morality dilemma

There are also more sensitive sides to Black Mirror like “San Junipero”. Here, the issue of mortality is in question. The focus is on how much you’re willing to pay for an unlimited time on Earth and then what will we essentially do with all that time. We can simply survive in a world of technology with all its abilities to extend pain or give extreme joy or pleasure without a second thought. Nevertheless, the choice is ours and choosing wisely is the key.

The age of innovative tech is here and we’re all party to it. With all the creative geniuses that we have experienced until now, we will very soon be living in a world of robotics and AI. Reality as we perceive now, will soon be outdated and technology will take control over everything. This may sound superficial but with the emerging new advancements from crazy gadgets to weird bionic tech, we aren’t too far away from the darker side of it as well.

Where can you watch the show?

If you want to stream the show online then you can opt for Netflix – all you need is the super fast internet or a good cable package. The Spectrum Channel List is a great option to ponder over, if you’re looking for a cable provider. The only other option to opt is for you to go for Blu-ray/DVD available on Amazon. Yes, there might be some pirated episodes available but let’s not forget that it’s not just wrong and unethical but also a crime. Therefore go for what’s right and legal.

Can you subscribe to Netflix just for Black Mirror?

While it may sound like a silly question, it is very much possible. How so? Netflix offers you a 30 day free trail option. If you can binge watch and complete all the seasons within that time period – just unsubscribe.

However, most people who go for the trail always end up taking the subscription because it’s a new form of entertainment and TV. We can watch whatever we want on whatever we wish to and let’s not forget the where ever.

Anyway, here’s how you can unsubscribe;

  1. Sign in and open the account section by clicking on the down arrow next to your profile name.
  2. Once done, you would see a gray box with the words “Cancel Membership” written on it under the Membership and Billing column.
  3. Yes, click on it and then on “Finish Cancellation”. This will end you subscribed package.

However, you can watch/ use the app until the end of your billed month.

Best Picks

Now that the where is out of the way, let’s talk about the what, shall we? What or which episodes are the best ones so far?

Here are 5 best episodes of Black Mirror for you.

  1. Season 2, Episode 3 – The Waldo Moment: It revolves around the possibilities of a cartoon character being elected for the public office.
  2. Season 4, Episode 6 – Black Museum: This episode showcases voyeurism to an extent alongside how humanity can cross all boundaries without thinking about the implications for a second even.
  3. Season 2, Episode 2 – White Bear: This has been one of the shakiest episodes so far and doesn’t give away the mystery until the end.
  4. Season 4, Episode 4 – Hang the DJ: A satire on Tinder and future, this episode, focuses on a cosmopolitan lifestyle where everything is too fast. People just don’t have enough time, therefore, an app vets relationships for people. From choosing the people to dates, dinners and duration of the whole courtship.
  5. Season 3, Episode 4 – San Junipero: This may be one of the sweetest episodes with zero hint of horror in it. It gives a couple a happily ever after but then again if it’s forever – how long could you stay happy for?

Read More: 10 Ways to Enhance Your Social Media and Marketing Know-How

Related Topics:

After completing her English Literature degree in 2017, Sijdah, set out for a professional career as a Content Marketer so she could feed all 7 of her cats and work towards her ambition of opening an animal shelter one day. She works as a social worker as well as a cat whisperer in her free time - contributing to spreading awareness about child and animal abuse. She also aspires to be an author/ poet like Sylvia Plath and Charlotte Bronte.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

car21 mins ago

Common Misconceptions About Car Detailing
life21 mins ago

6 Ways to Make Back-to-College Better
life21 mins ago

16 ‘Hot for Summer’ Solutions
Business21 mins ago

Importance of Online Presence For Your Business
How can Internet Service Providers Improve Their Customer Services
How to21 mins ago

How can Internet Service Providers Improve Their Customer Services?
The genre of tech horror
Entertainment21 mins ago

The genre of tech horror; How dark and true is the “Black Mirror”
Fitness21 mins ago

Revolutionary Performance-Enhancing, Psychology-Driven Activewear Line Redefining Wearable Technology
technology21 mins ago

Q-Reel to Revolutionize Electric Vehicle Charging with World’s First At-Home Semi-Automatic Station
Travel21 mins ago

Nation’s Largest Ghost Tour ‘Nightly Spirits’ Helping Resurrect Local Restaurant Scenes
General news23 mins ago

Tổng quan ngắn gọn về cá cược nhà cái
marriage
Finance24 mins ago

All you want to know about necessary requirements for Marriage Loans
Americas2 days ago

All you need to know about Last Will and Testament in Alaska
seositecheckup
Business3 days ago

Your Business Needs to Work With The Top Agencies in Chicago
photography college 
News3 days ago

How to Choose a Holiday Photo Card
finance
Finance4 days ago

Questions to Ask Before You Take Out a Loan
home equipment
Fitness5 days ago

How to Train at Home during the Quarantine: Tips & Trick
What Is Vocational Adjustment & How Does It Affect My SSD Claim?
News5 days ago

What Is Vocational Adjustment & How Does It Affect My SSD Claim?
Fake News Regarding COVID-19
News5 days ago

Stop Kids from Getting Exposed To Fake News Regarding COVID-19
streaming
Entertainment5 days ago

How to Enjoy Online Streaming For Free While Quarantine?
How to Choose Watches for Women
Fashion6 days ago

How to Choose Watches for Women
How to Dig a Trench for a Sewer Line Replacement
Home Improvement7 days ago

How to Dig a Trench for a Sewer Line Replacement
How to Replace an Evaporator Coil
Home Improvement7 days ago

How to Replace an Evaporator Coil
Water Damage Restoration Steps
Home Improvement7 days ago

Water Damage Restoration Steps
How to Protect Your SD Card and Decrypt SD Card
Tech1 week ago

How to Protect Your SD Card and Decrypt SD Card
children
children1 week ago

Why Your Kids Need Special Hair Products
las vegas
Celebrities1 week ago

The Long History of Celebrity Car Wrecks in Las Vegas
online gaming
Sports2 weeks ago

Gaming Online in the US: How and Where
AYUSH Health Insurance
Insurance2 weeks ago

All You Should Know About AYUSH Health Insurance
rehab
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago

Drug Addiction Treatment for married Couples find hope in Couples Rehabs
tarot
Education2 weeks ago

An Expert Explains how to do a Tarot Reading

The genre of tech horror
Entertainment21 mins ago

The genre of tech horror; How dark and true is the “Black Mirror”
netflix
Entertainment4 weeks ago

List of NETFLIX Movies and Series Guide For June 2020
SOCIAL
Business4 weeks ago

A SOMALIAN SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR, HUSSEIN ABDI ABDULLAHI, SERVES AS AN ADVOCATE OF HOLISTIC COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
Top 10 Timeless Fashions for You
Fashion4 weeks ago

How To Dress For A “Smart Casual Dress Code” For Women
Four Cheapest Marketing Tactics for SMEs
Marketing4 weeks ago

Four Cheapest Marketing Tactics for SMEs
5 Benefits of Medical Answering Services For Doctors
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago

5 Benefits of Medical Answering Services For Doctors
Reasons to Get an Inspection Before Buying a Car
car4 weeks ago

Reasons to Get an Inspection Before Buying a Car
Solar Energy
Business4 weeks ago

Solar Energy and its Prospects in India
Magento eCommerce Development
Business3 weeks ago

How to optimize your eCommerce Website for More Product Sales during the Covid-19 Pandemic?
youtube
Tech3 weeks ago

Top 5 Ideas for an Effective YouTube Intro
Breaking Down Business Software
Business3 weeks ago

Breaking Down Business Software: What Is Microsoft 365?
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago

Great Quality of Kratom for Sale
_Penang
Travel4 weeks ago

5 Tips for Beginner Skiers
Depression
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

Coronavirus Lockdown may lead to increase in Depression and other Mental Health Problems
3 Simple Credit Tips for When Cash is No Longer King
Finance3 weeks ago

3 Simple Credit Tips for When Cash is No Longer King
Impact of Covid-19 on Higher Education in India
Education4 weeks ago

Impact of Covid-19 on Higher Education in India
baby
Parenting3 weeks ago

Add Style To Your Kid’s Wardrobe With The Best-selling Baby Boy Clothes
computer security
Tech2 weeks ago

The Updated Computer Security Guide for 2020
nps
Insurance3 weeks ago

What is NPS Scheme and benefits?
New Orleans Educators Share How Teach to One Helps Save Students From the Iceberg Problem
News2 weeks ago

New Orleans Educators Share How Teach to One Helps Save Students From the Iceberg Problem
Scoping Your Options
Facts3 weeks ago

Scoping Your Options: How To Choose The Right Scope For Your Gun
mutual funds
Marketing3 weeks ago

4 ways to calculate returns on SIP of mutual funds
Things To Consider While Choosing A Kitchen Backsplash
Home Improvement3 weeks ago

Things To Consider While Choosing A Kitchen Backsplash
rehab
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago

Drug Addiction Treatment for married Couples find hope in Couples Rehabs
Baking Pandoro Cake With Utmost Perfection in Italian Style
Food3 weeks ago

Baking Pandoro Cake With Utmost Perfection in Italian Style
tarot
Education2 weeks ago

An Expert Explains how to do a Tarot Reading
AYUSH Health Insurance
Insurance2 weeks ago

All You Should Know About AYUSH Health Insurance
Online Learning
Education2 weeks ago

E-Learning Not the Same as Learning
online gaming
Sports2 weeks ago

Gaming Online in the US: How and Where
las vegas
Celebrities1 week ago

The Long History of Celebrity Car Wrecks in Las Vegas

Trending