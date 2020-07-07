The Curious Case of Netflix’s Metaflow Python Framework

Almost everyone with the power of the Internet has heard about Netflix. The cloud based video streaming platform is known for many reasons. Be it the amazing series of shows or thought provoking movies, Netflix has totally aced the video content zone like a pro. For this reason a lot of people these days are buying subscriptions to Netflix and letting the best of content entertain them. As people watch their favourite shows and programs on Netflix, seldom do they know what goes behind them.

Just like any other digital organizations, Netflix makes use of programming languages for its background processes. One of the most popular of these is everyone’s favourite Python. The popularity of Python is growing with each passing day, with companies incorporating it for their business processes in one form or the other. In fact, IEEE’s 2019 list of popular programming languages ranks Python as the most widely used programming language. The surprise came from the fact that Python beat JAVA, which was the world’s favourite language for the longest amount of time.

Why Python?

Today there are more than 8 million Python developers to hire across the world who use the language for a variety of purposes. Be it enterprise development, machine learning model implementation, data science or scientific applications, Python is being used in all walks of life both as a development and scripting programming language.

There are many reasons why companies from all across the world love Python. It is easy to understand, scalable and has infinite inbuilt libraries that can be used for a variety of purposes. In other words, Python helps an organization accomplish a lot more with only a few lines of code. It helps them solve plenty of complex and rigorous computational problems with ease. One of the most important factors, however, is that Python is one of the easiest languages to learn and implement. Developers love the fact that they can learn Python both as beginners and as pros and accomplish a lot of goals with only a few lines of code. Apart from this, Python is fast, high-level and has an amazing community which keeps adding frameworks to the language.

How Netflix Uses Python?

When it comes to Netflix, just like any other organization, it harnesses the best of Python for their video streaming platform. It recently revealed how it uses Python for day to activities in its backend. Right from operation management to analysis, security and networking, Netflix has got the fastest growing language doing all sorts of jobs in its organization. Believe it or not but Netflix has even got its very own Python framework that it turned open source recently. The framework is known as Metaflow, and helps Netflix developers manage real-life data science projects with ease.

Netflix relies on a mix of well-known packages along with some of the inhouse software libraries for its functioning. Even though fundamentally Python runs on Amazon Web Services Cloud platform it uses Python in every corner of its online streaming business. Netflix’s engineers recently pointed it out that they use Python through the full content lifecycle, right from deciding which content to fund to operating the CDN that serves final video to over 148 million subscribers.

In operations Netflix quintessentially uses python libraries NumPy SciPy to perform numerical analysis, while rq to run asynchronous workloads. Similarly it uses Pandas, Ruptures along with NumPy and SciPy to help analyze thousands of signals after an alert. Apart from this Python is excessively used to develop a time series correlation system and distributed worker system to paralyze the large analytic workloads faced by the video streaming platform. But this isn’t the end of it. Python’s key role in Netflix lies in automating multiple tasks and managing data science projects in a seamless manner.

The Metaflow Framework

Metaflow was quintessentially developed by Netflix to boost the productivity of data scientists who work on a wide variety of projects right from classical statistics to deep learning. It works by providing a unified API to the infrastructure stack, which is then required to execute data science projects from prototype to production.

The team at Netflix points out that over the past two years Metaflow has been used internally at Netflix to build and manage hundreds of data science projects, be it in the data science domain or natural language processing. The organization wants its data scientists to be curious and take smart risks that have the guts for high business impact.

When Metaflow was in its inception, the machine learning infrastructure team gathered and asked themselves a fundamental question- What is the hardest thing as a data scientist at Netflix? Soon they realized that everything that a data scientist wanted to do was already doable, but wasn’t as easy as it seemed. Therefore, instead of developing new technical feats, Netfliz created Metaflow to make common data science operations extremely easy.

Metaflow thus focuses its energy on improving the productivity of data scientists by being fanatically human centric. It provided a unified approach to navigating the stack. Even though the new framework is prescriptive about the lower levels of the stack, it is far less opinionated about the actual data science at the top of the stack. The best thing withMetaflow being open source is that developers can now use it along with their favourite machine learning and data science libraries like PyTorch, Scikit-Learn, Tensorflow etc.

Conclusion

Metaflow can really help data scientists reduce their burden by writing models and business logic as idiomatic Python code. It leverages the existing infrastructure at Netflix whenever possible. The biggest relief comes from the fact that finally we have a framework that might not be able to do something new but is integrated full-stack and human centric API. Metaflow is also available on Amazon Web Services as a cloud- native framework, leveraging the elasticity of cloud by design itself, both in terms of computing and storage.