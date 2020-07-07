Tech
The Curious Case of Netflix’s Metaflow Python Framework
Almost everyone with the power of the Internet has heard about Netflix. The cloud based video streaming platform is known for many reasons. Be it the amazing series of shows or thought provoking movies, Netflix has totally aced the video content zone like a pro. For this reason a lot of people these days are buying subscriptions to Netflix and letting the best of content entertain them. As people watch their favourite shows and programs on Netflix, seldom do they know what goes behind them.
Just like any other digital organizations, Netflix makes use of programming languages for its background processes. One of the most popular of these is everyone’s favourite Python. The popularity of Python is growing with each passing day, with companies incorporating it for their business processes in one form or the other. In fact, IEEE’s 2019 list of popular programming languages ranks Python as the most widely used programming language. The surprise came from the fact that Python beat JAVA, which was the world’s favourite language for the longest amount of time.
Why Python?
Today there are more than 8 million Python developers to hire across the world who use the language for a variety of purposes. Be it enterprise development, machine learning model implementation, data science or scientific applications, Python is being used in all walks of life both as a development and scripting programming language.
There are many reasons why companies from all across the world love Python. It is easy to understand, scalable and has infinite inbuilt libraries that can be used for a variety of purposes. In other words, Python helps an organization accomplish a lot more with only a few lines of code. It helps them solve plenty of complex and rigorous computational problems with ease. One of the most important factors, however, is that Python is one of the easiest languages to learn and implement. Developers love the fact that they can learn Python both as beginners and as pros and accomplish a lot of goals with only a few lines of code. Apart from this, Python is fast, high-level and has an amazing community which keeps adding frameworks to the language.
How Netflix Uses Python?
When it comes to Netflix, just like any other organization, it harnesses the best of Python for their video streaming platform. It recently revealed how it uses Python for day to activities in its backend. Right from operation management to analysis, security and networking, Netflix has got the fastest growing language doing all sorts of jobs in its organization. Believe it or not but Netflix has even got its very own Python framework that it turned open source recently. The framework is known as Metaflow, and helps Netflix developers manage real-life data science projects with ease.
Netflix relies on a mix of well-known packages along with some of the inhouse software libraries for its functioning. Even though fundamentally Python runs on Amazon Web Services Cloud platform it uses Python in every corner of its online streaming business. Netflix’s engineers recently pointed it out that they use Python through the full content lifecycle, right from deciding which content to fund to operating the CDN that serves final video to over 148 million subscribers.
In operations Netflix quintessentially uses python libraries NumPy SciPy to perform numerical analysis, while rq to run asynchronous workloads. Similarly it uses Pandas, Ruptures along with NumPy and SciPy to help analyze thousands of signals after an alert. Apart from this Python is excessively used to develop a time series correlation system and distributed worker system to paralyze the large analytic workloads faced by the video streaming platform. But this isn’t the end of it. Python’s key role in Netflix lies in automating multiple tasks and managing data science projects in a seamless manner.
The Metaflow Framework
Metaflow was quintessentially developed by Netflix to boost the productivity of data scientists who work on a wide variety of projects right from classical statistics to deep learning. It works by providing a unified API to the infrastructure stack, which is then required to execute data science projects from prototype to production.
The team at Netflix points out that over the past two years Metaflow has been used internally at Netflix to build and manage hundreds of data science projects, be it in the data science domain or natural language processing. The organization wants its data scientists to be curious and take smart risks that have the guts for high business impact.
When Metaflow was in its inception, the machine learning infrastructure team gathered and asked themselves a fundamental question- What is the hardest thing as a data scientist at Netflix? Soon they realized that everything that a data scientist wanted to do was already doable, but wasn’t as easy as it seemed. Therefore, instead of developing new technical feats, Netfliz created Metaflow to make common data science operations extremely easy.
Metaflow thus focuses its energy on improving the productivity of data scientists by being fanatically human centric. It provided a unified approach to navigating the stack. Even though the new framework is prescriptive about the lower levels of the stack, it is far less opinionated about the actual data science at the top of the stack. The best thing withMetaflow being open source is that developers can now use it along with their favourite machine learning and data science libraries like PyTorch, Scikit-Learn, Tensorflow etc.
Conclusion
Metaflow can really help data scientists reduce their burden by writing models and business logic as idiomatic Python code. It leverages the existing infrastructure at Netflix whenever possible. The biggest relief comes from the fact that finally we have a framework that might not be able to do something new but is integrated full-stack and human centric API. Metaflow is also available on Amazon Web Services as a cloud- native framework, leveraging the elasticity of cloud by design itself, both in terms of computing and storage.
This Powerful Herb Is Changing the Lives of Millions
Five Questions to Ask before selecting an Electronic Signature Software
What Your Windows are Telling You
Your ideal partner in fighting Covid-19
The Curious Case of Netflix’s Metaflow Python Framework
Top 4 Internet Providers that Deliver the Best Gaming Speeds
6 Ways to Make Back-to-College Better
Common Misconceptions About Car Detailing
16 ‘Hot for Summer’ Solutions
Importance of Online Presence For Your Business
How can Internet Service Providers Improve Their Customer Services?
The genre of tech horror; How dark and true is the “Black Mirror”
Q-Reel to Revolutionize Electric Vehicle Charging with World’s First At-Home Semi-Automatic Station
Revolutionary Performance-Enhancing, Psychology-Driven Activewear Line Redefining Wearable Technology
Nation’s Largest Ghost Tour ‘Nightly Spirits’ Helping Resurrect Local Restaurant Scenes
Tổng quan ngắn gọn về cá cược nhà cái
All you want to know about necessary requirements for Marriage Loans
All you need to know about Last Will and Testament in Alaska
Your Business Needs to Work With The Top Agencies in Chicago
How to Choose a Holiday Photo Card
Questions to Ask Before You Take Out a Loan
How to Train at Home during the Quarantine: Tips & Trick
What Is Vocational Adjustment & How Does It Affect My SSD Claim?
Stop Kids from Getting Exposed To Fake News Regarding COVID-19
How to Enjoy Online Streaming For Free While Quarantine?
How to Choose Watches for Women
How to Dig a Trench for a Sewer Line Replacement
How to Replace an Evaporator Coil
Water Damage Restoration Steps
How to Protect Your SD Card and Decrypt SD Card
The genre of tech horror; How dark and true is the “Black Mirror”
A SOMALIAN SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR, HUSSEIN ABDI ABDULLAHI, SERVES AS AN ADVOCATE OF HOLISTIC COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
Reasons to Get an Inspection Before Buying a Car
Breaking Down Business Software: What Is Microsoft 365?
How to optimize your eCommerce Website for More Product Sales during the Covid-19 Pandemic?
Coronavirus Lockdown may lead to increase in Depression and other Mental Health Problems
Top 5 Ideas for an Effective YouTube Intro
Solar Energy and its Prospects in India
The Updated Computer Security Guide for 2020
5 Tips for Beginner Skiers
Great Quality of Kratom for Sale
3 Simple Credit Tips for When Cash is No Longer King
Add Style To Your Kid’s Wardrobe With The Best-selling Baby Boy Clothes
Scoping Your Options: How To Choose The Right Scope For Your Gun
Impact of Covid-19 on Higher Education in India
What is NPS Scheme and benefits?
New Orleans Educators Share How Teach to One Helps Save Students From the Iceberg Problem
4 ways to calculate returns on SIP of mutual funds
Things To Consider While Choosing A Kitchen Backsplash
Drug Addiction Treatment for married Couples find hope in Couples Rehabs
All You Should Know About AYUSH Health Insurance
An Expert Explains how to do a Tarot Reading
Baking Pandoro Cake With Utmost Perfection in Italian Style
Gaming Online in the US: How and Where
E-Learning Not the Same as Learning
How to Protect Your SD Card and Decrypt SD Card
Stop Kids from Getting Exposed To Fake News Regarding COVID-19
The Long History of Celebrity Car Wrecks in Las Vegas
What Is Vocational Adjustment & How Does It Affect My SSD Claim?
How to Enjoy Online Streaming For Free While Quarantine?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Star Wars: The Clone Wars New Season Announced 2018
Trending
- Entertainment5 days ago
The genre of tech horror; How dark and true is the “Black Mirror”
- Business4 weeks ago
A SOMALIAN SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR, HUSSEIN ABDI ABDULLAHI, SERVES AS AN ADVOCATE OF HOLISTIC COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
- car4 weeks ago
Reasons to Get an Inspection Before Buying a Car
- Business3 weeks ago
Breaking Down Business Software: What Is Microsoft 365?
- Business4 weeks ago
How to optimize your eCommerce Website for More Product Sales during the Covid-19 Pandemic?
- A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago
Coronavirus Lockdown may lead to increase in Depression and other Mental Health Problems
- Tech4 weeks ago
Top 5 Ideas for an Effective YouTube Intro
- Business4 weeks ago
Solar Energy and its Prospects in India
- Tech3 weeks ago
The Updated Computer Security Guide for 2020
- Travel4 weeks ago
5 Tips for Beginner Skiers
- A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Great Quality of Kratom for Sale
- Finance4 weeks ago
3 Simple Credit Tips for When Cash is No Longer King
- Parenting3 weeks ago
Add Style To Your Kid’s Wardrobe With The Best-selling Baby Boy Clothes
- Facts3 weeks ago
Scoping Your Options: How To Choose The Right Scope For Your Gun
- Education4 weeks ago
Impact of Covid-19 on Higher Education in India
- Insurance3 weeks ago
What is NPS Scheme and benefits?
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must log in to post a comment.