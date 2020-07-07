Americas
Top 4 Internet Providers that Deliver the Best Gaming Speeds
Gamers all over the world face a common dilemma, how to find the best internet connection with maximum download and upload speed and minimum ping rate. Finding the perfect blend of price, speed, and quality is a challenging game on its own. Being an enthusiastic gamer myself, I have faced this issue of slow and low-quality internet service several times. Therefore, in this guide, I am going to walk you through various factors that you need to consider when purchasing an internet service for the sole purpose of playing games. After that, we will discuss some of the best internet service providers who are known for delivering high-speed internet and value for money. Finally, I will enlighten you about the practices through which you can make the most out of your internet connection. So, without further ado, let us dive right into it.
Factors to Consider When Purchasing an Internet Service
Internet Speed and Quality
For online games, you want a fast internet connection with maximum speed and minimum ping or lag time. Thankfully, the days of dial-up internet connection are behind us. With the advent of fiber-optic lines, you can get a connection that is incredibly fast and stable. When it comes to online games, the quality of the connection matters a lot. Therefore, I highly recommend getting your services from a renowned service provider.
Ethernet Cable vs. Wireless Router
When playing online games, the Ethernet connection is without a doubt a better option than a wireless one. This is because the Ethernet cable eliminates the lag time and provides a direct connection to your gaming platform. Sending signals through airwaves opens doors to other instances like multiple connections or low-quality signals, etc. In addition to this, when you connect an Ethernet cable to the gaming platform, the download and upload speeds improve significantly, ultimately giving you a better gaming experience.
If for some reason, you cannot connect an Ethernet cable, there are several high-quality wireless routers available in the market that consistently provide good quality signals to your gaming device.
What makes fiber-optic connections a better internet service?
To enjoy an exceptional gaming experience, you need to install an internet service that is beyond amazing. This is where the fiber-optic connection comes in to deliver that sensational experience to you. The infrastructure of this particular internet service is different from all other connections available in the market because it is delivered through fiber-optic lines, which is, practically speaking, an instantaneous service. However, this internet service is not widely accessible and you need to check its availability in your area.
Top Internet Providers for Online Gaming
Here is a shortlist of quality service providers so you can easily compare their services and choose the one that best suits your needs and requirements.
Spectrum Internet
Spectrum got solid ratings for high-speed internet and low latency rates. The company is available in more than 40 states in the US and according to a consumer survey report, Charter Spectrum is offering its services to millions of customers who have given positive reviews regarding its quality and consistency. Apart from the quality service, Spectrum offers various packages to its customers to facilitate them in the best possible way. So, Spectrum Internet, is without a doubt, one of the best options for an outstanding gaming experience.
Verizon FiOS
Verizon FiOS is a service provider that brings internet connections to consumers through fiber-optic technology. The company claims to deliver equal download and upload speeds so that customers can play games, stream HD videos, and download files uninterruptedly. Just like Spectrum, Verizon FiOS also offers a variety of packages to its customers.
AT&T Internet
AT&T is well known for its consistent speed and quality service, a combination that every gamer needs. With internet speeds starting from 15Mbps, AT&T is widely available throughout the nation and offers premium services to its customers, especially the ones living in Maine, New Hampshire, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
Google Fiber
The search engine giant entered the service provider industry with a strong foothold and is expected to expand gradually. The company is currently offering its super-fast fiber-optic connection so that gamers can enjoy a superior gaming experience. Although the service is being offered in limited markets, the customers are highly satisfied with its quality.
How to make the most out of your internet connection?
Here are some tips you need to adopt right now to improve your internet speed and stability.
First of all, choose a provider that offers fiber-optic service. Secondly, analyze the provider’s actual speed and the claimed speed so that you know what you are paying for. Thirdly, use Ethernet cable whenever you can to maximize your download and upload speed. Lastly, choose a computer that has a solid-state drive so that you can load your data instantly. Keep all these factors in mind and you will be on your way to enjoy quality internet service.
