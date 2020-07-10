A - Z Health Guides
This Powerful Herb Is Changing the Lives of Millions
If you haven’t heard about Kratom before, then perhaps it’s time to join the ranks of millions whose lives have been enhanced by this curious plant.
Kratom is a powerful, natural substance that is harvested from a tree that is native to southeast Asia. One of the most rarely understood facts about Kratom is that it comes in a variety of strains; each of which has its own, unique effects.
In this article, we’re going to dive into the many Kratom strains that are available, and we’re going to explain what separates them from each other.
If you’re new to Kratom, this guide will help you to select the right Kratom strain for you. If you’re a long-time user of the herb, you still might learn something!
The Role of Plant Alkaloids
Molecular compounds that are naturally found in plants and herbs are called alkaloids. A great example of a common alkaloid is caffeine, which naturally occurs in the coffee plant.
Incidentally, Kratom is in the same family as the coffee plant, and the different strains of Kratom each contain slightly different alkaloid profiles. As such, one strain can have effects that are different for some users compared with another strain.
Even though the body’s response to Kratom can be highly subjective, there are some generally agreed-upon benefits that some strains provide.
Vein vs Strain
It’s important to draw the distinction between vein and strain. You’ll often see terms like ‘Red Vein’, ‘White Vein’, or ‘Green Vein’, and these descriptors have to do with the color of the leaf venation that is found on the Kratom leaves themselves.
- Red Vein Kratom is often described as producing feelings of calm, tranquility, and ease. As such, this kind of Kratom is used by many to relax.
- White Vein Kratom can have an energizing and uplifting effect. This is reputed to be a more stimulating strain, which is why it’s often taken earlier in the day.
- Green Vein Kratom is known for enhancing motivation and feelings of positivity. This is a good ‘all around’ type of Kratom that has many uses.
To be clear, there are many more strains of Kratom than there are veins. And, the strain name is often attributed based on where the Kratom was cultivated, the shape of the plant leaves, or a processing variable like sun-drying or UV treatments.
Pick a Strain, Any Strain
When it comes to Kratom strains, there is a wide variety to choose from!
Here are a few examples of some of the more popular Kratom strains on the market:
- Maeng Da
- Indo
- Bali
- Malay
- Thai
- Borneo
- Betuangie
Often Kratom vendors will use the region of origin in combination with the vein color to categorize their products. For example, it’s common to see ‘Red Bali’, ‘Green Malay’, or ‘White Indo Maeng Da’.
It’s been shown that the cultivation environment in combination with the harvesting and processing methods used all contribute to the final alkaloid profile of Kratom powder, capsules, and extracts. As this herb has been used for centuries, cultivators have learned how to get the most potent, effective alkaloids from this incredible plant.
Enjoy trying the numerous Kratom strains available, and good luck finding the ones that work best for you!
