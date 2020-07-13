Beauty
2020 Beauty Industry Statistics that Prove Personalized Online Shopping is Here to Stay
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, leaving millions of people stuck at home with nothing to do but window shop online, the dial was already turning in favor of the digital shopping experience. It comes as no surprise that one of the largest and fastest-growing market sectors, the beauty industry, is one of the first to dominate buying trends like social shopping and personalization. These trends will go on long after we’ve all returned to our outdoor lives, as the convenience is too hard to let go of.
Beauty Refuses to Go Broke During COVID-19
Part of the thrill of shopping for makeup is testing it at the counter and seeing all the colorful pallets and tubes all lined up and waiting for you. While many people still buy their beauty products in stores where they have to physically see and touch and even try on the products, you would have expected this $500 billion dollars global industry to suffer during the lockdown, but in fact, it was one of the most resilient markets. While it’s in-store sales understandably went down, their on-line sales increased 20-30% offsetting much of that downturn. Leading beauty brands like Sephora have used Augmented Reality (AR) to help consumers see what the products will look like on their own personal avatar.
The use of AR will continue to gain popularity as consumers are totally done with seeing airbrushed and photoshop flawless photos in advertising. In fact, 51% of consumers stated they didn’t want to see photoshopped images anymore.
Beauty Gets Down with Social Media
Social selling is the hottest trend in beauty as IG and Facebook both announced huge overhauls to their social selling platforms making it a more seamless experience for large and small companies alike. Social selling makes sense when you look at these beauty industry stats:
- 96% of beauty brands have social media accounts
- 80% of beauty consumers think social media dictates beauty trends
- 63% of beauty consumers trust brands more when they have a strong social media presence
- 67% of social media users trust influencers when making purchases
You’re going to see more community-based websites and beauty apps like Mira Beauty, where people can share personal reviews on skincare products and makeup, becoming micro-influencers in their own spheres. People trust their family and friends when it comes to product recommendation, and that’s true for every industry.
Direct to Consumer (D2C) Grows as Personalization Becomes King
Another key beauty industry statistics centers on the direct to consumer trend (D2C) which is taking social media by storm. If you’ve heard of beauty subscription services like Birchbox and Ipsy or have seen the stunningly aesthetic posts from Glossier then you’ve already discovered D2C beauty brands. Their popularity is quickly growing, expecting to go up 20-30% in the next year, and that prediction was made before COVID-19 made permanent changes to our online shopping habits.
Direct-to-consumer (DTC) means there is no brick-and-mortar store and no middleman. This allows even small companies to compete and offer a wide range of choices for total personalization of skin types and tones across the beauty marketplace.
LightArt by Tom John Light a New Real Estate Market through custom Designs, Handmade Fixtures
Health Issues Women Face as They Grow Old
5 Best Websites: Convert PPTs To PDF files
Exporting Digital Solutions: 9 Fascinating Tricks You Can Do With PDFs
2020 Beauty Industry Statistics that Prove Personalized Online Shopping is Here to Stay
This Powerful Herb Is Changing the Lives of Millions
Five Questions to Ask before selecting an Electronic Signature Software
What Your Windows are Telling You
Your ideal partner in fighting Covid-19
The Curious Case of Netflix’s Metaflow Python Framework
Top 4 Internet Providers that Deliver the Best Gaming Speeds
6 Ways to Make Back-to-College Better
Common Misconceptions About Car Detailing
Importance of Online Presence For Your Business
16 ‘Hot for Summer’ Solutions
How can Internet Service Providers Improve Their Customer Services?
The genre of tech horror; How dark and true is the “Black Mirror”
Q-Reel to Revolutionize Electric Vehicle Charging with World’s First At-Home Semi-Automatic Station
Revolutionary Performance-Enhancing, Psychology-Driven Activewear Line Redefining Wearable Technology
Nation’s Largest Ghost Tour ‘Nightly Spirits’ Helping Resurrect Local Restaurant Scenes
Tổng quan ngắn gọn về cá cược nhà cái
All you want to know about necessary requirements for Marriage Loans
All you need to know about Last Will and Testament in Alaska
Your Business Needs to Work With The Top Agencies in Chicago
How to Choose a Holiday Photo Card
Questions to Ask Before You Take Out a Loan
How to Train at Home during the Quarantine: Tips & Trick
What Is Vocational Adjustment & How Does It Affect My SSD Claim?
Stop Kids from Getting Exposed To Fake News Regarding COVID-19
How to Enjoy Online Streaming For Free While Quarantine?
The genre of tech horror; How dark and true is the “Black Mirror”
Breaking Down Business Software: What Is Microsoft 365?
Coronavirus Lockdown may lead to increase in Depression and other Mental Health Problems
The Updated Computer Security Guide for 2020
New Orleans Educators Share How Teach to One Helps Save Students From the Iceberg Problem
What is NPS Scheme and benefits?
Add Style To Your Kid’s Wardrobe With The Best-selling Baby Boy Clothes
3 Simple Credit Tips for When Cash is No Longer King
Scoping Your Options: How To Choose The Right Scope For Your Gun
Things To Consider While Choosing A Kitchen Backsplash
All You Should Know About AYUSH Health Insurance
Drug Addiction Treatment for married Couples find hope in Couples Rehabs
An Expert Explains how to do a Tarot Reading
Baking Pandoro Cake With Utmost Perfection in Italian Style
Gaming Online in the US: How and Where
How to Protect Your SD Card and Decrypt SD Card
Stop Kids from Getting Exposed To Fake News Regarding COVID-19
E-Learning Not the Same as Learning
What Is Vocational Adjustment & How Does It Affect My SSD Claim?
The Long History of Celebrity Car Wrecks in Las Vegas
How to Enjoy Online Streaming For Free While Quarantine?
How to Replace an Evaporator Coil
Why Your Kids Need Special Hair Products
How to Train at Home during the Quarantine: Tips & Trick
Water Damage Restoration Steps
How to Dig a Trench for a Sewer Line Replacement
How to Choose Watches for Women
Questions to Ask Before You Take Out a Loan
How to Choose a Holiday Photo Card
Your Business Needs to Work With The Top Agencies in Chicago
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Star Wars: The Clone Wars New Season Announced 2018
Trending
- Entertainment1 week ago
The genre of tech horror; How dark and true is the “Black Mirror”
- Business4 weeks ago
Breaking Down Business Software: What Is Microsoft 365?
- A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Coronavirus Lockdown may lead to increase in Depression and other Mental Health Problems
- Tech3 weeks ago
The Updated Computer Security Guide for 2020
- News3 weeks ago
New Orleans Educators Share How Teach to One Helps Save Students From the Iceberg Problem
- Insurance4 weeks ago
What is NPS Scheme and benefits?
- Parenting4 weeks ago
Add Style To Your Kid’s Wardrobe With The Best-selling Baby Boy Clothes
- Finance4 weeks ago
3 Simple Credit Tips for When Cash is No Longer King
- Facts4 weeks ago
Scoping Your Options: How To Choose The Right Scope For Your Gun
- Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Things To Consider While Choosing A Kitchen Backsplash
- Insurance3 weeks ago
All You Should Know About AYUSH Health Insurance
- A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago
Drug Addiction Treatment for married Couples find hope in Couples Rehabs
- Education3 weeks ago
An Expert Explains how to do a Tarot Reading
- Food4 weeks ago
Baking Pandoro Cake With Utmost Perfection in Italian Style
- Sports3 weeks ago
Gaming Online in the US: How and Where
- Tech2 weeks ago
How to Protect Your SD Card and Decrypt SD Card
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must log in to post a comment.