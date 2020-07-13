Connect with us

Tech

5 Best Websites: Convert PPTs To PDF files

Published

1 day ago

on

Convert PPTs To PDF files

The Microsoft PowerPoint is a standard format used by students, colleagues, or other professionals when it comes to presentations. One downside of this format is that not all systems support it. A lot has been facing problems when it comes to converting ppts to pdf files, especially those who are not tech-savvy.

Many developers have come up with websites with tools that allow you to convert your file easily. There are endless sites available on the world wide web, but we have sorted out five best converting applications or websites that will make your process quick and hassle-free.

PDFBear

Using this website, you can easily convert your ppt to pdf with just a few clicks. Saving a file has never been made easier if you know your way around this software. They made sure that the quality of your PowerPoint slides will exactly remain when converting to PDF.

Privacy is also brought up by PDFBear to ensure the safety of your uploaded files. After completing the conversion of your ppt to pdf, you can download the file a couple of times before it gets deleted. All available operating systems support the software’s conversion tool. You don’t need to do a lot; click convert PPT to PDF, then you are good to go.

Online2PDF

Unlike other converters, this program does not have an elite interface, but it works like no other. Online2PDF allows you to convert small PPTS files to PDF even if it is not appealing to the eyes. Two modes are presented for the output of the PDF files; you can either make a PDF from the PPT or create a PDF file for every page inside the data.

Online2PDF will allow you to select pages you wish to convert, but you can save only a maximum of 20 files that are not higher than 50MB. Once you’re done, when you open the file, its content will be precisely the same because only the format is changed. No need to worry about the unwanted rearrangement of files.

Nitro Powerpoint to PDF

Nitro Powerpoint is an online software created that is used to convert Microsoft documents to PDF files. The service offers options for free users and gives premium features for membership accounts.

It is a software that will require you to provide an email address for the conversion to begin.  Giving out email addresses may not be a choice for other people to avoid having mailbox spams. This program ensures that spams will not be delivered to your inbox for the privacy and safety of the user’s information. After converting, the file be directly sent to your email address.

Small PPT To PDF Converter

Small PPT is developed by the company of Small PDF. This converter provides interfaces that are enhanced and converts in seconds. It also offers more options,  not just ppt to pdf conversions. Using this will not change the content itself, and their program secures data.

The website will allow you to drag and drop any PowerPoint files from your desktop, or you can add the data from accessible services like the cloud. It supports both old and new formats.  After converting the files, it merges them to form a new PDF file. These newly converted files can be uploaded again in other services.

Adobe.com

When using the Acrobat tool in converting PPT files to PDF, each of the slides will be made into a single pdf page once the saved data is finished. It remains the format of the document creating the contents of your information the same as expected, may it be presented using the platforms Mac or Windows.

Adobe can easily convert PowerPoint to PDF because its online services are available for all. After the whole process, you can share your PDF without worrying that the contents or formats of the slides are changed. Adobe itself invented the PDF format, so it is not a question that the output of the conversion will have the highest quality ever.

Takeaway

Converting PowerPoint(PPT) to PDF is now frequently practiced by students, workers, and more. Slide sharing is essential when it comes to presentations of data. This article presented websites that would help you convert PowerPoints to PDF files to prevent technical difficulties if a device does not support PPT formats.

Related Topics:

Mahesh is leading digital marketing initiatives at RecentlyHeard, a NewsFeed platform that covers news from all sectors. He develops, manages, and executes digital strategies to increase online visibility, better reach target audiences, and create engaging experience across channels. With 7+ years of experience, He is skilled in search engine optimization, content marketing, social media marketing, and advertising, and analytics.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

LightArt by Tom John Light a New Real Estate Market through custom Designs, Handmade Fixtures
Real estate24 hours ago

LightArt by Tom John Light a New Real Estate Market through custom Designs, Handmade Fixtures
Kick-Start Your Career With Apprenticeship In Health and Social Care
Health A-Z1 day ago

Health Issues Women Face as They Grow Old
Convert PPTs To PDF files
Tech1 day ago

5 Best Websites: Convert PPTs To PDF files
Exporting Digital Solutions 9 Fascinating Tricks You Can Do With PDFs
Tech1 day ago

Exporting Digital Solutions: 9 Fascinating Tricks You Can Do With PDFs
2020 Beauty Industry Statistics that Prove Personalized Online Shopping is Here to Stay
Beauty2 days ago

2020 Beauty Industry Statistics that Prove Personalized Online Shopping is Here to Stay
Herbs
A - Z Health Guides4 days ago

This Powerful Herb Is Changing the Lives of Millions
question
Tech5 days ago

Five Questions to Ask before selecting an Electronic Signature Software
Home Improvement7 days ago

What Your Windows are Telling You
Glove and Mask Holder
A - Z Health Guides1 week ago

Your ideal partner in fighting Covid-19
Tech1 week ago

The Curious Case of Netflix’s Metaflow Python Framework
Best Internet for Gaming
Americas1 week ago

Top 4 Internet Providers that Deliver the Best Gaming Speeds
life1 week ago

6 Ways to Make Back-to-College Better
car1 week ago

Common Misconceptions About Car Detailing
Business1 week ago

Importance of Online Presence For Your Business
life1 week ago

16 ‘Hot for Summer’ Solutions
How can Internet Service Providers Improve Their Customer Services
How to1 week ago

How can Internet Service Providers Improve Their Customer Services?
The genre of tech horror
Entertainment1 week ago

The genre of tech horror; How dark and true is the “Black Mirror”
technology1 week ago

Q-Reel to Revolutionize Electric Vehicle Charging with World’s First At-Home Semi-Automatic Station
Fitness1 week ago

Revolutionary Performance-Enhancing, Psychology-Driven Activewear Line Redefining Wearable Technology
Travel1 week ago

Nation’s Largest Ghost Tour ‘Nightly Spirits’ Helping Resurrect Local Restaurant Scenes
General news1 week ago

Tổng quan ngắn gọn về cá cược nhà cái
marriage
Finance1 week ago

All you want to know about necessary requirements for Marriage Loans
Americas1 week ago

All you need to know about Last Will and Testament in Alaska
seositecheckup
Business2 weeks ago

Your Business Needs to Work With The Top Agencies in Chicago
photography college 
News2 weeks ago

How to Choose a Holiday Photo Card
finance
Finance2 weeks ago

Questions to Ask Before You Take Out a Loan
home equipment
Fitness2 weeks ago

How to Train at Home during the Quarantine: Tips & Trick
What Is Vocational Adjustment & How Does It Affect My SSD Claim?
News2 weeks ago

What Is Vocational Adjustment & How Does It Affect My SSD Claim?
Fake News Regarding COVID-19
News2 weeks ago

Stop Kids from Getting Exposed To Fake News Regarding COVID-19
streaming
Entertainment2 weeks ago

How to Enjoy Online Streaming For Free While Quarantine?

The genre of tech horror
Entertainment1 week ago

The genre of tech horror; How dark and true is the “Black Mirror”
Breaking Down Business Software
Business4 weeks ago

Breaking Down Business Software: What Is Microsoft 365?
Depression
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago

Coronavirus Lockdown may lead to increase in Depression and other Mental Health Problems
computer security
Tech3 weeks ago

The Updated Computer Security Guide for 2020
New Orleans Educators Share How Teach to One Helps Save Students From the Iceberg Problem
News3 weeks ago

New Orleans Educators Share How Teach to One Helps Save Students From the Iceberg Problem
nps
Insurance4 weeks ago

What is NPS Scheme and benefits?
baby
Parenting4 weeks ago

Add Style To Your Kid’s Wardrobe With The Best-selling Baby Boy Clothes
3 Simple Credit Tips for When Cash is No Longer King
Finance4 weeks ago

3 Simple Credit Tips for When Cash is No Longer King
Scoping Your Options
Facts4 weeks ago

Scoping Your Options: How To Choose The Right Scope For Your Gun
Things To Consider While Choosing A Kitchen Backsplash
Home Improvement4 weeks ago

Things To Consider While Choosing A Kitchen Backsplash
AYUSH Health Insurance
Insurance3 weeks ago

All You Should Know About AYUSH Health Insurance
rehab
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

Drug Addiction Treatment for married Couples find hope in Couples Rehabs
tarot
Education3 weeks ago

An Expert Explains how to do a Tarot Reading
Baking Pandoro Cake With Utmost Perfection in Italian Style
Food4 weeks ago

Baking Pandoro Cake With Utmost Perfection in Italian Style
online gaming
Sports3 weeks ago

Gaming Online in the US: How and Where
How to Protect Your SD Card and Decrypt SD Card
Tech2 weeks ago

How to Protect Your SD Card and Decrypt SD Card
Fake News Regarding COVID-19
News2 weeks ago

Stop Kids from Getting Exposed To Fake News Regarding COVID-19
Online Learning
Education3 weeks ago

E-Learning Not the Same as Learning
What Is Vocational Adjustment & How Does It Affect My SSD Claim?
News2 weeks ago

What Is Vocational Adjustment & How Does It Affect My SSD Claim?
las vegas
Celebrities3 weeks ago

The Long History of Celebrity Car Wrecks in Las Vegas
streaming
Entertainment2 weeks ago

How to Enjoy Online Streaming For Free While Quarantine?
How to Replace an Evaporator Coil
Home Improvement2 weeks ago

How to Replace an Evaporator Coil
children
children2 weeks ago

Why Your Kids Need Special Hair Products
How to Dig a Trench for a Sewer Line Replacement
Home Improvement2 weeks ago

How to Dig a Trench for a Sewer Line Replacement
home equipment
Fitness2 weeks ago

How to Train at Home during the Quarantine: Tips & Trick
Water Damage Restoration Steps
Home Improvement2 weeks ago

Water Damage Restoration Steps
How to Choose Watches for Women
Fashion2 weeks ago

How to Choose Watches for Women
finance
Finance2 weeks ago

Questions to Ask Before You Take Out a Loan
photography college 
News2 weeks ago

How to Choose a Holiday Photo Card
seositecheckup
Business2 weeks ago

Your Business Needs to Work With The Top Agencies in Chicago

Trending