Connect with us

Tech

Exporting Digital Solutions: 9 Fascinating Tricks You Can Do With PDFs

Published

1 day ago

on

Exporting Digital Solutions 9 Fascinating Tricks You Can Do With PDFs

From the classroom to an office everyday task, PDF files can be practically useful for everything. It offers various features and capabilities that are often not available from other conventional file formats. Check out these following fascinating PDF tricks that exceed the traditional functions of most formats.

Split Your PDFs Via pdfbear.com

If you are reading long passages from a specific PDF, you can split pdf via pdfbear.com to separate the passage or pages and make individual chapters. This method allows you to save, mark, or send necessary readings you only need.

Convert Your Whiteboard Notes Into PDF

You can take a photo of the Whiteboard notes through your phone and upload them to your Nitro Cloud account. This trick is essentially helpful if you do not have enough time to copy down the necessary whiteboard notes.

After uploading the images to your Nitro Cloud account, you can access it via a browser on any technological devices, and download them as a single PDF file. It crucially gives users convenient and easy access they want since they only need to scan notes on their phones instead of taking down notes.

Download Wikipedia Articles As PDFs

This is fundamentally helpful for those who love to read Wikipedia articles and want to download them offline. Just click the print section of Wikipedia in its left navigation menu, and select “Download as PDF” to fully export the files as PDF documents and access it without an internet connection.

Directly Save Your PDFs to OneDrive, Dropbox, and Google Drive

For anywhere and anytime access, you can directly save your PDFs to your cloud storage accounts without any hassle. This is especially beneficial for Nitro Pro 10 users for the fastest and effortless file transfer. Just open your documents in Nitro Pro, click File, and “Save As,” then select where you prefer your PDF files to be saved.

Incorporate Media

Turn your documents into a fully interactive file type. With this newest advanced digital solution, you can directly add audio, video, Flash, and other interactive experiences into a single PDF. Reader 9 and Adobe Reader X are two of the common readers you can use for seamless playback and complete media interactive experience.

Add Digital Signatures

Adding digital signatures to legal documents in government is now a popular method nowadays as a sign of authenticity, integrity, and authority. Signing your PDF documents or by simply putting timestamps validates its authenticity when hundred over to the recipients.

Edit PDF Files

In case you need to add some comments or make necessary changes with the document, you can freely edit PDFs. This is one of the best things about this file format, allowing you to edit without any hassle on your part. Tools like TOUCHPDF and PDFzen are two of the popular choices. There are also offline editing tools like Foxit and nitro pdf.

Extract Texts From Scanned PDF Files

Google Docs can be used when you want to extract some texts from scanned PDF files. You just have to make a few steps: transfer or upload the file to your Google Docs, and it will immediately convert the scanned files into a format, which you can easily copy the document’s text. Aside from Google Docs, FreeOcr and online OCR are other great options.

Compress PDF Documents

Let’s say that you intended to send your PDF document via email, but due to its large quantity, Gmail restricts you from sending it. Thus, it would be best if you compressed it as much as possible while also assuring the original content’s quality. You can easily compress PDFs via software like PDFaid and 7-Zip.

Takeaway

From academic to business purposes, the tricks mentioned above are some of the latest digital solutions for file reading and sharing. These let your mobile device and desktop become more useful for your day-to-day digital task, making it fast, easy, and interactive. In just a single click, you can have the type of document you want and ready to use.

Related Topics:

Mahesh is leading digital marketing initiatives at RecentlyHeard, a NewsFeed platform that covers news from all sectors. He develops, manages, and executes digital strategies to increase online visibility, better reach target audiences, and create engaging experience across channels. With 7+ years of experience, He is skilled in search engine optimization, content marketing, social media marketing, and advertising, and analytics.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

LightArt by Tom John Light a New Real Estate Market through custom Designs, Handmade Fixtures
Real estate24 hours ago

LightArt by Tom John Light a New Real Estate Market through custom Designs, Handmade Fixtures
Kick-Start Your Career With Apprenticeship In Health and Social Care
Health A-Z1 day ago

Health Issues Women Face as They Grow Old
Convert PPTs To PDF files
Tech1 day ago

5 Best Websites: Convert PPTs To PDF files
Exporting Digital Solutions 9 Fascinating Tricks You Can Do With PDFs
Tech1 day ago

Exporting Digital Solutions: 9 Fascinating Tricks You Can Do With PDFs
2020 Beauty Industry Statistics that Prove Personalized Online Shopping is Here to Stay
Beauty2 days ago

2020 Beauty Industry Statistics that Prove Personalized Online Shopping is Here to Stay
Herbs
A - Z Health Guides4 days ago

This Powerful Herb Is Changing the Lives of Millions
question
Tech5 days ago

Five Questions to Ask before selecting an Electronic Signature Software
Home Improvement7 days ago

What Your Windows are Telling You
Glove and Mask Holder
A - Z Health Guides1 week ago

Your ideal partner in fighting Covid-19
Tech1 week ago

The Curious Case of Netflix’s Metaflow Python Framework
Best Internet for Gaming
Americas1 week ago

Top 4 Internet Providers that Deliver the Best Gaming Speeds
life1 week ago

6 Ways to Make Back-to-College Better
car1 week ago

Common Misconceptions About Car Detailing
Business1 week ago

Importance of Online Presence For Your Business
life1 week ago

16 ‘Hot for Summer’ Solutions
How can Internet Service Providers Improve Their Customer Services
How to1 week ago

How can Internet Service Providers Improve Their Customer Services?
The genre of tech horror
Entertainment1 week ago

The genre of tech horror; How dark and true is the “Black Mirror”
technology1 week ago

Q-Reel to Revolutionize Electric Vehicle Charging with World’s First At-Home Semi-Automatic Station
Fitness1 week ago

Revolutionary Performance-Enhancing, Psychology-Driven Activewear Line Redefining Wearable Technology
Travel1 week ago

Nation’s Largest Ghost Tour ‘Nightly Spirits’ Helping Resurrect Local Restaurant Scenes
General news1 week ago

Tổng quan ngắn gọn về cá cược nhà cái
marriage
Finance1 week ago

All you want to know about necessary requirements for Marriage Loans
Americas1 week ago

All you need to know about Last Will and Testament in Alaska
seositecheckup
Business2 weeks ago

Your Business Needs to Work With The Top Agencies in Chicago
photography college 
News2 weeks ago

How to Choose a Holiday Photo Card
finance
Finance2 weeks ago

Questions to Ask Before You Take Out a Loan
home equipment
Fitness2 weeks ago

How to Train at Home during the Quarantine: Tips & Trick
What Is Vocational Adjustment & How Does It Affect My SSD Claim?
News2 weeks ago

What Is Vocational Adjustment & How Does It Affect My SSD Claim?
Fake News Regarding COVID-19
News2 weeks ago

Stop Kids from Getting Exposed To Fake News Regarding COVID-19
streaming
Entertainment2 weeks ago

How to Enjoy Online Streaming For Free While Quarantine?

The genre of tech horror
Entertainment1 week ago

The genre of tech horror; How dark and true is the “Black Mirror”
Breaking Down Business Software
Business4 weeks ago

Breaking Down Business Software: What Is Microsoft 365?
Depression
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago

Coronavirus Lockdown may lead to increase in Depression and other Mental Health Problems
computer security
Tech3 weeks ago

The Updated Computer Security Guide for 2020
New Orleans Educators Share How Teach to One Helps Save Students From the Iceberg Problem
News3 weeks ago

New Orleans Educators Share How Teach to One Helps Save Students From the Iceberg Problem
nps
Insurance4 weeks ago

What is NPS Scheme and benefits?
baby
Parenting4 weeks ago

Add Style To Your Kid’s Wardrobe With The Best-selling Baby Boy Clothes
3 Simple Credit Tips for When Cash is No Longer King
Finance4 weeks ago

3 Simple Credit Tips for When Cash is No Longer King
Scoping Your Options
Facts4 weeks ago

Scoping Your Options: How To Choose The Right Scope For Your Gun
Things To Consider While Choosing A Kitchen Backsplash
Home Improvement4 weeks ago

Things To Consider While Choosing A Kitchen Backsplash
AYUSH Health Insurance
Insurance3 weeks ago

All You Should Know About AYUSH Health Insurance
rehab
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

Drug Addiction Treatment for married Couples find hope in Couples Rehabs
tarot
Education3 weeks ago

An Expert Explains how to do a Tarot Reading
Baking Pandoro Cake With Utmost Perfection in Italian Style
Food4 weeks ago

Baking Pandoro Cake With Utmost Perfection in Italian Style
online gaming
Sports3 weeks ago

Gaming Online in the US: How and Where
How to Protect Your SD Card and Decrypt SD Card
Tech2 weeks ago

How to Protect Your SD Card and Decrypt SD Card
Fake News Regarding COVID-19
News2 weeks ago

Stop Kids from Getting Exposed To Fake News Regarding COVID-19
Online Learning
Education3 weeks ago

E-Learning Not the Same as Learning
What Is Vocational Adjustment & How Does It Affect My SSD Claim?
News2 weeks ago

What Is Vocational Adjustment & How Does It Affect My SSD Claim?
las vegas
Celebrities3 weeks ago

The Long History of Celebrity Car Wrecks in Las Vegas
streaming
Entertainment2 weeks ago

How to Enjoy Online Streaming For Free While Quarantine?
How to Replace an Evaporator Coil
Home Improvement2 weeks ago

How to Replace an Evaporator Coil
children
children2 weeks ago

Why Your Kids Need Special Hair Products
home equipment
Fitness2 weeks ago

How to Train at Home during the Quarantine: Tips & Trick
Water Damage Restoration Steps
Home Improvement2 weeks ago

Water Damage Restoration Steps
How to Dig a Trench for a Sewer Line Replacement
Home Improvement2 weeks ago

How to Dig a Trench for a Sewer Line Replacement
How to Choose Watches for Women
Fashion2 weeks ago

How to Choose Watches for Women
finance
Finance2 weeks ago

Questions to Ask Before You Take Out a Loan
photography college 
News2 weeks ago

How to Choose a Holiday Photo Card
seositecheckup
Business2 weeks ago

Your Business Needs to Work With The Top Agencies in Chicago

Trending