LightArt by Tom John Light a New Real Estate Market through custom Designs, Handmade Fixtures

It is not just the selling of a house, but primarily the focus on the lifestyle and intangible advantages of the house for developers and brands who are involved in the branded immobilization industry. The 2019 Spotlight Report by Savills Branded Residences showed the number of branded property developments over the last decade rose by almost 200%. 65 branded residences were opened last year and about 70 new branded residences will open in 2020.

More than 60 different developers manage over 100 brands in the global branded residences sector. Hotelier, Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) is the largest player in the area of branded residences, with Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, W and Westin as one of its iconic brand residences.

Tom John Light was inspired to create LightArt, a company devoted to the production of extraordinary contemporary works for immobilities that could change living rooms and enrich residents’ lives.

His decision to launch a full art company proved timely, as property owners are finding ways of differentiating new buildings, optimizing profits and improving occupancy. This comes of course with its own obstacles that we build incredibly public art, which will enhance the appeal of construction while pleasing citizens and stakeholders. LightArt is obliged, on the one hand, to create works which attract current owners but potential customers, whose tastes may be most conservative, also need to be considered.

“Each project is first reviewed by our team to make sure the artwork chosen suits the house, area and tenants in its entirety,” Light says. “Our artwork is specially designed for each project and positioned prominently in all of the building’s community areas. The artwork and the owner of each apartment are planned and chosen by the staff.

May coexist with innovation and market feasibility

The economic benefits of developing contemporary production and complementary art are clear. However, other benefits are often not readily calculated. “Living in an art-oriented building turned the life into a vibrant and entertaining one,” says Light, descending the projects of his organization as “a key symbol and attraction that allows people to be proud of owning a project apartment and taking their guests home.”

The creative cycle starts with the development of the correct theme for each building by LightArt’s designer and design team. The technological side of the design is supervised by the developers, but the designers collaborate together to emphasize their artistic element and make sure the finished product is flavored.

Local artists are encouraged to join the LightArts projects in keeping with the mood of the city and the architecture of this unique area. “There are different styles and cultures in each city and country. Every single project is designed to fit its environment,” Tom John Light explains. “We will sign up with the best artist and designers of the genre, who will be suited to the project, until genre and style are selected and decided upon.”

How about the first project of LightArt?

We have a couple of projects going but we are in Florence in Tel Aviv to develop our first house. When you walk down Florentine ‘s streets, you’ll know that LightArt is not the most suitable neighborhood in the city. Florentine is a mix of old and fresh, contemporary and classic with street lighting that covers many public areas and contemporary residential buildings. LightArt blends the two and builds a local landmark with a deep history and culture.

Gary Ghozlan, CEO & Partner of LightArt, led this particular project. Gary is a resident of the municipality of Herzliya and has more than 15 years of experience in the creation of property. Gary brings his vast expertise in the real estate industry to LightArt, but also his passion and appreciation of the art world. Gary created Bascula, an urban circus that incorporates art & circus, to give the artist and the audience a shared experience.

Real estate rates have continued to increase over the last two decades, but you are no longer worth it. Better tile, maybe better curtains, but for years the industry has stood in its style. The real estate industry is revolutionizing Branding and LightArt. You get a tremendous premium for your apartment by its branding and architecture.

In the past, you ‘d determine how many meters, on which level, etc, but now we’ve made an emotional choice, based on “what expertise do I gain from purchasing”? They revolutionize the market and set the standard very high.

We have a couple of projects going but we are in Florence in Tel Aviv to develop our first house. When you walk down Florentine ‘s streets, you’ll know that LightArt is not the most suitable neighborhood in the city. Florentine is a mix of old and fresh, contemporary and classic with street lighting that covers many public areas and contemporary residential buildings. LightArt blends the two and builds a local landmark with a deep history and culture.

Gary Ghozlan, CEO & Partner of LightArt, led this particular project. Gary is a resident of the municipality of Herzliya and has more than 15 years of experience in the creation of property. Gary brings his vast expertise in the real estate industry to LightArt, but also his passion and appreciation of the art world. Gary created Bascula, an urban circus that incorporates art & circus, to give the artist and the audience a shared experience.