Connect with us

Entrepreneurship

BORN WITH THE DESIRE TO HELP FELLOW HUMAN BEINGS: JHANSI REDDY, A PHILANTHROPIST AND HUMANITARIAN

Published

12 hours ago

on

BORN WITH THE DESIRE TO HELP FELLOW HUMAN BEINGS

The concept of helping others is as old as the human race itself. From a very young age, a person is taught to help their fellow human beings, regardless of their beliefs, race, age, or any other difference. This mindfulness of others proves that a person is humble and down-to-earth.

There are many ways to help those around us, from being kind and compassionate in our actions to being generous with our time and money. As quoted in the words of Mahatma Gandhi, “A man’s true wealth hereafter is the good he has done to his fellow men.” Not only did Gandhi use his words to educate people about the importance of helping the less fortunate, but his actions were also proof of his generosity towards them.

There are a myriad of issues affecting the world today, including illiteracy, limited resources, and poverty. Thankfully, many successful and innovative people have stepped up to help solve these problems. They have created organizations and trust funds in order to provide people with basic necessities, food and shelter, and educational grants. Jhansi Reddy remains distinguished among these generous individuals.

A dedicated entrepreneur, women’s rights supporter, and philanthropist at heart, Jhansi Reddy is a great example of a true humanitarian. This 54-year-old Telugu businesswoman is the co-founder of Hanumandla Rajender and Jhansi Reddy Foundation, an organization that has made this world a better place for thousands of people.

JHANSI’S REMARKABLE JOURNEY

Jhansi Reddy was born in Choppakatlapalem (Khammam District) in Telangana, India, on November 18th, 1965 in the home of Seelam Ram Mohan Reddy and Saraswathi Reddy.

In 1977, Jhansi and her mother settled in the United States after the death of her father. Jhansi was not afraid of the challenges in her life; instead, she viewed them as opportunities to work hard and succeed. On August 8th, 1982, she married a young physician from India named Dr. Hanumandla Rajender Reddy. After marriage, Jhansi and Rajender moved to New Jersey for Rajender’s internal medicine residency and subsequent cardiology fellowship.

Jhansi started her first job in 1983 as a pharmacy technician at Medi Mart in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, where she worked for 1 year. In 1985, Jhansi entered the banking sector and started working as a teller at Savings and Loans Bank. During this time she developed interest in the financial sector and took up accounting and banking courses. She was later promoted to the IRA department at Trenton Bank in Trenton, New Jersey. After moving to Phoenix, Arizona in 1987, she worked as an associate in the wire department at Arizona Bank.

A few years later, Jhansi realized that her heart was set on becoming an entrepreneur. In 1992, she and her husband set up a real estate firm called Raj Properties. Their first investment was a 32-unit apartment building in Berkeley, California. After a temporary break to look after her family, Jhansi refocused her attention on her business in 1997, and rapidly expanded it.  Today, Jhansi and Rajender own over 1000 residential and commercial rental units across California.

Jhansi’s success not only gave her personal satisfaction, but also helped her realize the importance of giving back to the community. A caring and generous soul, Jhansi always strives to help others. With the goal of providing the best opportunities to Telugu men and women in the United States as well as India, Jhansi joined the Board of Directors of the American Telugu Association (ATA) in 2007. She dedicated significant time and effort to promoting cultural and service activities among the Telugu diaspora in America. After being part of ATA for two years, Jhansi joined the North American Telugu Association, NATA, in 2010 and served on the Board of Directors. She left the organization in 2014 and was appointed as the President of Telangana American Telugu Association (TATA) in 2015.

Jhansi left TATA in 2018, but that did not stop her from making a difference in the community. In 2018, she and her husband co-founded the Hanumandla Rajender and Jhansi Reddy Foundation. The foundation is a non-profit organization whose efforts are dedicated to both the United States and India.

In 2006, Jhansi and Rajender donated $1 million to the University of California, Merced to build a student health center. Over the years, they have spent more than $1 million on various philanthropic projects in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, India. These projects include building much-needed facilities for villages in India, including schools, hospitals, libraries, and women’s welfare centers. Jhansi and Rajender have also done much to bring high-quality educational opportunities to rural Indian students by awarding scholarships. They also provide for children’s basic needs through their organization.

As a strong advocate for women’s rights, Jhansi launched Women Empowerment Telugu Association (WETA) in March, 2018. The purpose of the organization is to support women across the globe, especially Telugu women. It works to eliminate inequality and all forms of injustice against women.

Jhansi Reddy is a wife, mother, entrepreneur, women’s rights advocate, and above all, a humanitarian. She has inspired and motivated countless people, and hopes that together, we can all make this world a better place.

Related Topics:

Mahesh is leading digital marketing initiatives at RecentlyHeard, a NewsFeed platform that covers news from all sectors. He develops, manages, and executes digital strategies to increase online visibility, better reach target audiences, and create engaging experience across channels. With 7+ years of experience, He is skilled in search engine optimization, content marketing, social media marketing, and advertising, and analytics.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

BORN WITH THE DESIRE TO HELP FELLOW HUMAN BEINGS
Entrepreneurship12 hours ago

BORN WITH THE DESIRE TO HELP FELLOW HUMAN BEINGS: JHANSI REDDY, A PHILANTHROPIST AND HUMANITARIAN
PDF Files
Tech1 day ago

PDF Files: Here’s What You Need to Know
LightArt by Tom John Light a New Real Estate Market through custom Designs, Handmade Fixtures
Real estate3 days ago

LightArt by Tom John Light a New Real Estate Market through custom Designs, Handmade Fixtures
Kick-Start Your Career With Apprenticeship In Health and Social Care
Health A-Z4 days ago

Health Issues Women Face as They Grow Old
Convert PPTs To PDF files
Tech4 days ago

5 Best Websites: Convert PPTs To PDF files
Exporting Digital Solutions 9 Fascinating Tricks You Can Do With PDFs
Tech4 days ago

Exporting Digital Solutions: 9 Fascinating Tricks You Can Do With PDFs
2020 Beauty Industry Statistics that Prove Personalized Online Shopping is Here to Stay
Beauty4 days ago

2020 Beauty Industry Statistics that Prove Personalized Online Shopping is Here to Stay
Herbs
A - Z Health Guides7 days ago

This Powerful Herb Is Changing the Lives of Millions
question
Tech1 week ago

Five Questions to Ask before selecting an Electronic Signature Software
Home Improvement1 week ago

What Your Windows are Telling You
Glove and Mask Holder
A - Z Health Guides1 week ago

Your ideal partner in fighting Covid-19
Tech1 week ago

The Curious Case of Netflix’s Metaflow Python Framework
Best Internet for Gaming
Americas1 week ago

Top 4 Internet Providers that Deliver the Best Gaming Speeds
car2 weeks ago

Common Misconceptions About Car Detailing
life2 weeks ago

6 Ways to Make Back-to-College Better
life2 weeks ago

16 ‘Hot for Summer’ Solutions
Business2 weeks ago

Importance of Online Presence For Your Business
How can Internet Service Providers Improve Their Customer Services
How to2 weeks ago

How can Internet Service Providers Improve Their Customer Services?
The genre of tech horror
Entertainment2 weeks ago

The genre of tech horror; How dark and true is the “Black Mirror”
Fitness2 weeks ago

Revolutionary Performance-Enhancing, Psychology-Driven Activewear Line Redefining Wearable Technology
technology2 weeks ago

Q-Reel to Revolutionize Electric Vehicle Charging with World’s First At-Home Semi-Automatic Station
Travel2 weeks ago

Nation’s Largest Ghost Tour ‘Nightly Spirits’ Helping Resurrect Local Restaurant Scenes
General news2 weeks ago

Tổng quan ngắn gọn về cá cược nhà cái
marriage
Finance2 weeks ago

All you want to know about necessary requirements for Marriage Loans
Americas2 weeks ago

All you need to know about Last Will and Testament in Alaska
seositecheckup
Business2 weeks ago

Your Business Needs to Work With The Top Agencies in Chicago
photography college 
News2 weeks ago

How to Choose a Holiday Photo Card
finance
Finance2 weeks ago

Questions to Ask Before You Take Out a Loan
home equipment
Fitness2 weeks ago

How to Train at Home during the Quarantine: Tips & Trick
What Is Vocational Adjustment & How Does It Affect My SSD Claim?
News2 weeks ago

What Is Vocational Adjustment & How Does It Affect My SSD Claim?

The genre of tech horror
Entertainment2 weeks ago

The genre of tech horror; How dark and true is the “Black Mirror”
computer security
Tech4 weeks ago

The Updated Computer Security Guide for 2020
New Orleans Educators Share How Teach to One Helps Save Students From the Iceberg Problem
News4 weeks ago

New Orleans Educators Share How Teach to One Helps Save Students From the Iceberg Problem
nps
Insurance4 weeks ago

What is NPS Scheme and benefits?
baby
Parenting4 weeks ago

Add Style To Your Kid’s Wardrobe With The Best-selling Baby Boy Clothes
Things To Consider While Choosing A Kitchen Backsplash
Home Improvement4 weeks ago

Things To Consider While Choosing A Kitchen Backsplash
AYUSH Health Insurance
Insurance3 weeks ago

All You Should Know About AYUSH Health Insurance
Baking Pandoro Cake With Utmost Perfection in Italian Style
Food4 weeks ago

Baking Pandoro Cake With Utmost Perfection in Italian Style
tarot
Education4 weeks ago

An Expert Explains how to do a Tarot Reading
rehab
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

Drug Addiction Treatment for married Couples find hope in Couples Rehabs
online gaming
Sports3 weeks ago

Gaming Online in the US: How and Where
What Is Vocational Adjustment & How Does It Affect My SSD Claim?
News2 weeks ago

What Is Vocational Adjustment & How Does It Affect My SSD Claim?
How to Protect Your SD Card and Decrypt SD Card
Tech3 weeks ago

How to Protect Your SD Card and Decrypt SD Card
Fake News Regarding COVID-19
News2 weeks ago

Stop Kids from Getting Exposed To Fake News Regarding COVID-19
Online Learning
Education4 weeks ago

E-Learning Not the Same as Learning
streaming
Entertainment2 weeks ago

How to Enjoy Online Streaming For Free While Quarantine?
las vegas
Celebrities3 weeks ago

The Long History of Celebrity Car Wrecks in Las Vegas
children
children3 weeks ago

Why Your Kids Need Special Hair Products
How to Replace an Evaporator Coil
Home Improvement3 weeks ago

How to Replace an Evaporator Coil
home equipment
Fitness2 weeks ago

How to Train at Home during the Quarantine: Tips & Trick
Water Damage Restoration Steps
Home Improvement3 weeks ago

Water Damage Restoration Steps
How to Dig a Trench for a Sewer Line Replacement
Home Improvement3 weeks ago

How to Dig a Trench for a Sewer Line Replacement
How to Choose Watches for Women
Fashion2 weeks ago

How to Choose Watches for Women
finance
Finance2 weeks ago

Questions to Ask Before You Take Out a Loan
photography college 
News2 weeks ago

How to Choose a Holiday Photo Card
seositecheckup
Business2 weeks ago

Your Business Needs to Work With The Top Agencies in Chicago
life2 weeks ago

6 Ways to Make Back-to-College Better
Tech1 week ago

The Curious Case of Netflix’s Metaflow Python Framework
Best Internet for Gaming
Americas1 week ago

Top 4 Internet Providers that Deliver the Best Gaming Speeds
marriage
Finance2 weeks ago

All you want to know about necessary requirements for Marriage Loans

Trending