BORN WITH THE DESIRE TO HELP FELLOW HUMAN BEINGS: JHANSI REDDY, A PHILANTHROPIST AND HUMANITARIAN

The concept of helping others is as old as the human race itself. From a very young age, a person is taught to help their fellow human beings, regardless of their beliefs, race, age, or any other difference. This mindfulness of others proves that a person is humble and down-to-earth.

There are many ways to help those around us, from being kind and compassionate in our actions to being generous with our time and money. As quoted in the words of Mahatma Gandhi, “A man’s true wealth hereafter is the good he has done to his fellow men.” Not only did Gandhi use his words to educate people about the importance of helping the less fortunate, but his actions were also proof of his generosity towards them.

There are a myriad of issues affecting the world today, including illiteracy, limited resources, and poverty. Thankfully, many successful and innovative people have stepped up to help solve these problems. They have created organizations and trust funds in order to provide people with basic necessities, food and shelter, and educational grants. Jhansi Reddy remains distinguished among these generous individuals.

A dedicated entrepreneur, women’s rights supporter, and philanthropist at heart, Jhansi Reddy is a great example of a true humanitarian. This 54-year-old Telugu businesswoman is the co-founder of Hanumandla Rajender and Jhansi Reddy Foundation, an organization that has made this world a better place for thousands of people.

JHANSI’S REMARKABLE JOURNEY

Jhansi Reddy was born in Choppakatlapalem (Khammam District) in Telangana, India, on November 18th, 1965 in the home of Seelam Ram Mohan Reddy and Saraswathi Reddy.

In 1977, Jhansi and her mother settled in the United States after the death of her father. Jhansi was not afraid of the challenges in her life; instead, she viewed them as opportunities to work hard and succeed. On August 8th, 1982, she married a young physician from India named Dr. Hanumandla Rajender Reddy. After marriage, Jhansi and Rajender moved to New Jersey for Rajender’s internal medicine residency and subsequent cardiology fellowship.

Jhansi started her first job in 1983 as a pharmacy technician at Medi Mart in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, where she worked for 1 year. In 1985, Jhansi entered the banking sector and started working as a teller at Savings and Loans Bank. During this time she developed interest in the financial sector and took up accounting and banking courses. She was later promoted to the IRA department at Trenton Bank in Trenton, New Jersey. After moving to Phoenix, Arizona in 1987, she worked as an associate in the wire department at Arizona Bank.

A few years later, Jhansi realized that her heart was set on becoming an entrepreneur. In 1992, she and her husband set up a real estate firm called Raj Properties. Their first investment was a 32-unit apartment building in Berkeley, California. After a temporary break to look after her family, Jhansi refocused her attention on her business in 1997, and rapidly expanded it. Today, Jhansi and Rajender own over 1000 residential and commercial rental units across California.

Jhansi’s success not only gave her personal satisfaction, but also helped her realize the importance of giving back to the community. A caring and generous soul, Jhansi always strives to help others. With the goal of providing the best opportunities to Telugu men and women in the United States as well as India, Jhansi joined the Board of Directors of the American Telugu Association (ATA) in 2007. She dedicated significant time and effort to promoting cultural and service activities among the Telugu diaspora in America. After being part of ATA for two years, Jhansi joined the North American Telugu Association, NATA, in 2010 and served on the Board of Directors. She left the organization in 2014 and was appointed as the President of Telangana American Telugu Association (TATA) in 2015.

Jhansi left TATA in 2018, but that did not stop her from making a difference in the community. In 2018, she and her husband co-founded the Hanumandla Rajender and Jhansi Reddy Foundation. The foundation is a non-profit organization whose efforts are dedicated to both the United States and India.

In 2006, Jhansi and Rajender donated $1 million to the University of California, Merced to build a student health center. Over the years, they have spent more than $1 million on various philanthropic projects in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, India. These projects include building much-needed facilities for villages in India, including schools, hospitals, libraries, and women’s welfare centers. Jhansi and Rajender have also done much to bring high-quality educational opportunities to rural Indian students by awarding scholarships. They also provide for children’s basic needs through their organization.

As a strong advocate for women’s rights, Jhansi launched Women Empowerment Telugu Association (WETA) in March, 2018. The purpose of the organization is to support women across the globe, especially Telugu women. It works to eliminate inequality and all forms of injustice against women.

Jhansi Reddy is a wife, mother, entrepreneur, women’s rights advocate, and above all, a humanitarian. She has inspired and motivated countless people, and hopes that together, we can all make this world a better place.