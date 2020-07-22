Connect with us

A - Z Health Guides

Aromatherapy & Yoga: The Perfect Mix For Your At-Home Yoga Practice

Published

2 days ago

on

Aromatherapy

After the closing of gyms, the increase of online workouts and classes, with more and more people looking to energize and utilize their time through exercise. Many companies like Bloc Training have founded Blocktv, apps, and programs to pay for online classes they can no longer complete in person. While this appears to be a current solution for fitness cravers or new members to the fitness world, the idea of having an instructor talk to you through a screen during your exercise and those unable to have a comfortable working out area, such as a home gym or large spaces may feel strange and impersonal. This sense of anxiety can especially be found in frequent yoga participants.

Many of you are already familiar with the magical effects of fragrances on the human body. Therefore, it’s only natural that many people prefer to use aromatherapy to heighten feelings of relaxation and stress relief during their yoga session. But what is the secret of aromatherapy magic? What is the unique composition of essential oils that they help from various ailments and how to use aromatherapy in your yoga practice?

How Does Aromatherapy Work?

Aromatherapy, also known as essential oil therapy is an entire healing treatment that uses natural plant extracts to promote human health and well-being. Aromatherapy involves the use of aromatic essential oils medicinally to improve our body’s health, mind, and spirit. It improves not only physical but also mental health.

The impact of essential oils on organs and emotional state is not magic, but the result of an individual chemical reaction occurring in the human blood. The point is that essential oil contains many components, which interact with hormones and enzymes in blood by the inhaling. As a result, a human feels a rise in vitality, calm, excitement, and relaxation.

Aromatherapy serves as both an art and a science, and it has gained more approval recently in the fields of science and medicine. Furthermore, there is plenty of historical evidence that proves that humans used essential oils in Ancient Egypt, India, Greece, and Rome.

How To Use Essential Oils In Yoga?

How To Use Essential Oils In Yoga

How To Use Essential Oils In Yoga

Essential oils heighten both the health and beauty of skin, nails, and hair, but they are most generally used in aromatherapy practice, during which they are inhaled in various ways. Aromatherapy puts these oils to use for their healing benefits for your body and mind. As a bonus, they smell lovely when applied to the body!

However, essential oils are not designed to be swallowed as the chemicals included in essential oils can interact with the body in several ways. Here are three easy methods to use essential oils in your yoga practice:

  • Aromatic essential oils can be evaporated into the yoga practice space to deliver a lovely fine mist of essential oils, enhance breathing, and create relaxation or inspiring mood. Make sure to diffuse before your practice and shut off as a yoga session begins, letting the fragrance in the room linger without overpowering with a constant scent;
  • Essential oils can also be used to purify your yoga space, yoga mat, chairs and clothes to help them stay fresh and clean;
  • One of the potent methods to use essential oils is by applying them during a massage to improve body stretching and recovery or worn as a scent to promote better visualisation, meditation and focus.

What Essential Oils Should You Try?

Essential oils are the essence of a plant, a present from the earth, distilled and prepared for people to bring the power of nature into your home. Essential oils can work wonders, affecting the olfactory and physical level at the same time. When choosing an essential oil, you should pay attention to the useful properties that it has. It is worth to opt for the ones that are most pleasant and evoke positive emotions.

Even if the oil is considered incredibly useful, but in a particular person causes a negative feeling or discomfort, it is better not to use it. Benefits from it will be a little; besides, an unpleasant smell will appear in a bad mood or even a headache. Here are examples of several kinds of essential oils that you can try out.

  • Basil

Basil

Basil

Inhaling the aroma of basil essential oil is thought to deliver messages to a brain region known as the limbic system, which is responsible for controlling emotions and influences the nervous system.

Basic oil is often used as an antimicrobial agent in complex therapy. It also can help to lower the temperature, improve the immune system, soothe headaches and muscle aches, enhance mood and increase alertness.

  • Grapefruit

Grapefruit

Grapefruit

Grapefruit essential oil has unique properties that may offer a variety of health benefits, including balanced mood, reduced blood pressure and stress levels. It has a pleasantly sweet, tangy/tart, and stimulating aroma that blends well with a number of other essential oils and is shown to improve mental focus and give you a re-energised and renewed feeling.

The oil includes active ingredients to boost metabolism and decrease appetite. It’s also widely used to stimulate circulation, relieve headaches and fatigue, increase energy, and enhance digestion. Grapefruit oil also works as a diuretic and lymphatic stimulant to help flush out toxins and excess water from the body to feel lighter on your feet.

  • Cinnamon

Cinnamon

Cinnamon

Cinnamon essential oil can help to diminish the feelings of depression, exhaustion, and faintness. It’s known to be beneficial for strengthening immunity and thereby decreasing the symptoms of colds and the flu.

The ability of cinnamon to enhance circulation might help to decrease the pain associated with headaches, which is also useful for improving the function of the digestive system. When diffused, the characteristic warm, uplifting, and relaxing scent of cinnamon has a therapeutic grounding and calming effect.

  • Fir

Fir

Fir

Fir is an excellent analgesic that helps with frostbite and stimulator that can be helpful in case of fatigue. Fir Needle essential oil possesses invigorating, stimulating, refreshing, and strengthening properties. It’s commonly used for relieving tired muscles and treating upper respiratory diseases, arthritis, arthrosis, and neuralgia.

What’s more, it may be helpful to strengthen the body and lower anxiety or depressed spirits as well as eliminate unpleasant odours, thus purifying the air.

  • Eucalyptus

Eucalyptus

Eucalyptus

Active chemical components of eucalyptus contribute to purifying, cleansing, clarifying, and immune-boosting effects of oil that is ideal for use in aromatherapy and on skin.

Eucalyptus is useful for coughing, as well as for throat diseases, colds and infectious diseases. It can help to reduce or eliminate airborne bacteria, harmful surface, and infections upon contact. In addition, it is usually used as an antiseptic, antispasmodic, decongestant, stimulant, and diuretic.

  • CBD Oil

 

CBD Oil

CBD Oil

CBD oil contains the effective component which is called cannabidiol (CBD) and can not only help to reduce stress levels, boost your immune system, and enhance concentration but also relieve pain and promote better sleep.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a prominent, natural compound with various potential benefits and healing properties that is obtained from Cannabis Sativa plants. CBD possesses anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, analgesic, and soothing properties. While CBD products can be a great addition to your yoga practice to diminish pain and chronic aches, aromatherapy with CBD oil can help to relax, activate focus, and increase energy levels.

Related Topics:

Mahesh is leading digital marketing initiatives at RecentlyHeard, a NewsFeed platform that covers news from all sectors. He develops, manages, and executes digital strategies to increase online visibility, better reach target audiences, and create engaging experience across channels. With 7+ years of experience, He is skilled in search engine optimization, content marketing, social media marketing, and advertising, and analytics.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Whats the difference between online and live casino?
Sports12 hours ago

Best Texas Hold’em Poker Tips To Hone Your Poker Skills
10 Different Types Of Software Development
News2 days ago

10 Different Types Of Software Development
Aromatherapy
A - Z Health Guides2 days ago

Aromatherapy & Yoga: The Perfect Mix For Your At-Home Yoga Practice
Emergency Medical Transport Insurance
Finance5 days ago

A Complete Guide to Life Insurance Coverage for Women
Effective Management
Tech5 days ago

What is Endpoint Management and Why IT Matters
FINDING TRUE PURPOSE IN LIFE, MOHAMMAD SHAIKH
Celebrities5 days ago

FINDING TRUE PURPOSE IN LIFE, MOHAMMAD SHAIKH
BORN WITH THE DESIRE TO HELP FELLOW HUMAN BEINGS
Entrepreneurship1 week ago

BORN WITH THE DESIRE TO HELP FELLOW HUMAN BEINGS: JHANSI REDDY, A PHILANTHROPIST AND HUMANITARIAN
PDF Files
Tech1 week ago

PDF Files: Here’s What You Need to Know
LightArt by Tom John Light a New Real Estate Market through custom Designs, Handmade Fixtures
Real estate1 week ago

LightArt by Tom John Light a New Real Estate Market through custom Designs, Handmade Fixtures
Kick-Start Your Career With Apprenticeship In Health and Social Care
Health A-Z2 weeks ago

Health Issues Women Face as They Grow Old
Convert PPTs To PDF files
Tech2 weeks ago

5 Best Websites: Convert PPTs To PDF files
Exporting Digital Solutions 9 Fascinating Tricks You Can Do With PDFs
Tech2 weeks ago

Exporting Digital Solutions: 9 Fascinating Tricks You Can Do With PDFs
2020 Beauty Industry Statistics that Prove Personalized Online Shopping is Here to Stay
Beauty2 weeks ago

2020 Beauty Industry Statistics that Prove Personalized Online Shopping is Here to Stay
Herbs
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago

This Powerful Herb Is Changing the Lives of Millions
question
Tech2 weeks ago

Five Questions to Ask before selecting an Electronic Signature Software
Home Improvement2 weeks ago

What Your Windows are Telling You
Glove and Mask Holder
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago

Your ideal partner in fighting Covid-19
Tech2 weeks ago

The Curious Case of Netflix’s Metaflow Python Framework
Best Internet for Gaming
Americas2 weeks ago

Top 4 Internet Providers that Deliver the Best Gaming Speeds
car3 weeks ago

Common Misconceptions About Car Detailing
life3 weeks ago

6 Ways to Make Back-to-College Better
Business3 weeks ago

Importance of Online Presence For Your Business
life3 weeks ago

16 ‘Hot for Summer’ Solutions
How can Internet Service Providers Improve Their Customer Services
How to3 weeks ago

How can Internet Service Providers Improve Their Customer Services?
The genre of tech horror
Entertainment3 weeks ago

The genre of tech horror; How dark and true is the “Black Mirror”
Fitness3 weeks ago

Revolutionary Performance-Enhancing, Psychology-Driven Activewear Line Redefining Wearable Technology
technology3 weeks ago

Q-Reel to Revolutionize Electric Vehicle Charging with World’s First At-Home Semi-Automatic Station
Travel3 weeks ago

Nation’s Largest Ghost Tour ‘Nightly Spirits’ Helping Resurrect Local Restaurant Scenes
General news3 weeks ago

Tổng quan ngắn gọn về cá cược nhà cái
marriage
Finance3 weeks ago

All you want to know about necessary requirements for Marriage Loans

The genre of tech horror
Entertainment3 weeks ago

The genre of tech horror; How dark and true is the “Black Mirror”
AYUSH Health Insurance
Insurance4 weeks ago

All You Should Know About AYUSH Health Insurance
online gaming
Sports4 weeks ago

Gaming Online in the US: How and Where
What Is Vocational Adjustment & How Does It Affect My SSD Claim?
News3 weeks ago

What Is Vocational Adjustment & How Does It Affect My SSD Claim?
How to Protect Your SD Card and Decrypt SD Card
Tech4 weeks ago

How to Protect Your SD Card and Decrypt SD Card
Fake News Regarding COVID-19
News3 weeks ago

Stop Kids from Getting Exposed To Fake News Regarding COVID-19
streaming
Entertainment3 weeks ago

How to Enjoy Online Streaming For Free While Quarantine?
home equipment
Fitness3 weeks ago

How to Train at Home during the Quarantine: Tips & Trick
las vegas
Celebrities4 weeks ago

The Long History of Celebrity Car Wrecks in Las Vegas
finance
Finance3 weeks ago

Questions to Ask Before You Take Out a Loan
How to Replace an Evaporator Coil
Home Improvement4 weeks ago

How to Replace an Evaporator Coil
children
children4 weeks ago

Why Your Kids Need Special Hair Products
Water Damage Restoration Steps
Home Improvement4 weeks ago

Water Damage Restoration Steps
How to Dig a Trench for a Sewer Line Replacement
Home Improvement4 weeks ago

How to Dig a Trench for a Sewer Line Replacement
Best Internet for Gaming
Americas2 weeks ago

Top 4 Internet Providers that Deliver the Best Gaming Speeds
How to Choose Watches for Women
Fashion3 weeks ago

How to Choose Watches for Women
photography college 
News3 weeks ago

How to Choose a Holiday Photo Card
Tech2 weeks ago

The Curious Case of Netflix’s Metaflow Python Framework
seositecheckup
Business3 weeks ago

Your Business Needs to Work With The Top Agencies in Chicago
life3 weeks ago

6 Ways to Make Back-to-College Better
life3 weeks ago

16 ‘Hot for Summer’ Solutions
marriage
Finance3 weeks ago

All you want to know about necessary requirements for Marriage Loans
How can Internet Service Providers Improve Their Customer Services
How to3 weeks ago

How can Internet Service Providers Improve Their Customer Services?
Glove and Mask Holder
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago

Your ideal partner in fighting Covid-19
Business3 weeks ago

Importance of Online Presence For Your Business
Travel3 weeks ago

Nation’s Largest Ghost Tour ‘Nightly Spirits’ Helping Resurrect Local Restaurant Scenes
General news3 weeks ago

Tổng quan ngắn gọn về cá cược nhà cái
technology3 weeks ago

Q-Reel to Revolutionize Electric Vehicle Charging with World’s First At-Home Semi-Automatic Station
Fitness3 weeks ago

Revolutionary Performance-Enhancing, Psychology-Driven Activewear Line Redefining Wearable Technology
car3 weeks ago

Common Misconceptions About Car Detailing

Trending