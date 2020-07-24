Connect with us

Boxing

Ahead Of Trilogy Fight Daniel Cormier Explains How He Fumbled Stipe Miocic Rematch

Published

2 days ago

on

daniel

Daniel Ryan Cormier is a mixed martial artist and a former Olympic wrestler who competes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Daniel is one of only two people to ever hold two titles in two different weight classes at the same time. Daniel was trained in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu by Leandro Vieira and made his professional MMA debut in 2009.

Daniel has quite an impressive record in the MMA with 22wins, 2 losses and 1 No contests in 25 matches, he is often considered one of the best mixed martial artists in the world.

Recently Daniel Cormier UFC fighter commented about his rematch with Stipe Miocic, he agreed that he fumbled the match against UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. Daniel had fought Miocic way back in 2018, that time around Daniel won the fight in the first round itself, In a rematch of the same Daniel and Stipe Miocic once again met inside the Octagon, but this time around the result was different.

A third fight between the two is on the cards and is a certainty, it would be interesting to see who wins the end of trilogy fight. This fight would be a huge crowd puller and UFC President Dana White would certainly want this fight to take place as soon as possible.

Daniel started the fight in great form and was looking strong but after Stipe unleashed a plethora of body shots, Daniel eventually lost in the fourth round via TKO.

When asked about the fight Daniel said “I fumbled really bad last time. I was so distracted with everything going on in my life and I was so focused on coaching and all these other things that I kind of just fumbled. I fumbled bad and I wasn’t prepared as I needed to and I got tired. I can admit it. I got tired. He hit me with those shots, in the end, he hurt me to the body and he hurt me to the head and I didn’t react because my body couldn’t react because I was so tired, and I will not allow that to happen again.” he told ESPN.

Daniel seemed visibly upset about the bout and was self-critical, he also blamed the loss on him being overconfident and said that he became complacent because he believed he was better and still believes he is the better fighter.

Daniel Cornier and Stipe have fought each other twice and both times the matches ended up in surprising results, whether it be the first-round KO or Daniel’s defeat in their second match. It would be interesting to see the next fight between the two as both fighters seem ready and know what mistakes they did or did not make in the last fight. Whatever the seen maybe we as fans would thoroughly be entertained if these two fighters met again.

Related Topics:

Mahesh is leading digital marketing initiatives at RecentlyHeard, a NewsFeed platform that covers news from all sectors. He develops, manages, and executes digital strategies to increase online visibility, better reach target audiences, and create engaging experience across channels. With 7+ years of experience, He is skilled in search engine optimization, content marketing, social media marketing, and advertising, and analytics.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

employees
Business2 days ago

Meet America’s Best Temporary Staffing Companies 2020
daniel
Boxing2 days ago

Ahead Of Trilogy Fight Daniel Cormier Explains How He Fumbled Stipe Miocic Rematch
seo
Marketing2 days ago

Quick 5 Steps Guide: How To Hire the Right SEO Company
online gaming
Marketing2 days ago

Tips For Selling Your Products Online
Kick-Start Your Career With Apprenticeship In Health and Social Care
A - Z Health Guides2 days ago

How To Stay Healthy As You Age: Top Tips
Doctors
A - Z Health Guides2 days ago

Tips for Finding The Best Doctor
St. Augustine of Hippo
Facts2 days ago

The 5 Most Popular Saints
What’s the key to finding college scholarships
Education2 days ago

The First Time Away From Home: Tips for Students
fine arts students need a quality printer
Education2 days ago

Things Every New Student Should Know
injured at work
care2 days ago

Injured at Work? Here’s What you Should do
fibro
A - Z Health Guides2 days ago

Remedies That Can Help Fibromyalgia
Whats the difference between online and live casino?
Sports3 days ago

Best Texas Hold’em Poker Tips To Hone Your Poker Skills
10 Different Types Of Software Development
News4 days ago

10 Different Types Of Software Development
Aromatherapy
A - Z Health Guides4 days ago

Aromatherapy & Yoga: The Perfect Mix For Your At-Home Yoga Practice
Emergency Medical Transport Insurance
Finance1 week ago

A Complete Guide to Life Insurance Coverage for Women
Effective Management
Tech1 week ago

What is Endpoint Management and Why IT Matters
FINDING TRUE PURPOSE IN LIFE, MOHAMMAD SHAIKH
Celebrities1 week ago

FINDING TRUE PURPOSE IN LIFE, MOHAMMAD SHAIKH
BORN WITH THE DESIRE TO HELP FELLOW HUMAN BEINGS
Entrepreneurship1 week ago

BORN WITH THE DESIRE TO HELP FELLOW HUMAN BEINGS: JHANSI REDDY, A PHILANTHROPIST AND HUMANITARIAN
PDF Files
Tech1 week ago

PDF Files: Here’s What You Need to Know
LightArt by Tom John Light a New Real Estate Market through custom Designs, Handmade Fixtures
Real estate2 weeks ago

LightArt by Tom John Light a New Real Estate Market through custom Designs, Handmade Fixtures
Kick-Start Your Career With Apprenticeship In Health and Social Care
Health A-Z2 weeks ago

Health Issues Women Face as They Grow Old
Convert PPTs To PDF files
Tech2 weeks ago

5 Best Websites: Convert PPTs To PDF files
Exporting Digital Solutions 9 Fascinating Tricks You Can Do With PDFs
Tech2 weeks ago

Exporting Digital Solutions: 9 Fascinating Tricks You Can Do With PDFs
2020 Beauty Industry Statistics that Prove Personalized Online Shopping is Here to Stay
Beauty2 weeks ago

2020 Beauty Industry Statistics that Prove Personalized Online Shopping is Here to Stay
Herbs
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago

This Powerful Herb Is Changing the Lives of Millions
question
Tech2 weeks ago

Five Questions to Ask before selecting an Electronic Signature Software
Home Improvement3 weeks ago

What Your Windows are Telling You
Glove and Mask Holder
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

Your ideal partner in fighting Covid-19
Tech3 weeks ago

The Curious Case of Netflix’s Metaflow Python Framework
Best Internet for Gaming
Americas3 weeks ago

Top 4 Internet Providers that Deliver the Best Gaming Speeds

The genre of tech horror
Entertainment3 weeks ago

The genre of tech horror; How dark and true is the “Black Mirror”
What Is Vocational Adjustment & How Does It Affect My SSD Claim?
News4 weeks ago

What Is Vocational Adjustment & How Does It Affect My SSD Claim?
Fake News Regarding COVID-19
News4 weeks ago

Stop Kids from Getting Exposed To Fake News Regarding COVID-19
How to Protect Your SD Card and Decrypt SD Card
Tech4 weeks ago

How to Protect Your SD Card and Decrypt SD Card
streaming
Entertainment4 weeks ago

How to Enjoy Online Streaming For Free While Quarantine?
home equipment
Fitness4 weeks ago

How to Train at Home during the Quarantine: Tips & Trick
las vegas
Celebrities4 weeks ago

The Long History of Celebrity Car Wrecks in Las Vegas
finance
Finance3 weeks ago

Questions to Ask Before You Take Out a Loan
children
children4 weeks ago

Why Your Kids Need Special Hair Products
How to Dig a Trench for a Sewer Line Replacement
Home Improvement4 weeks ago

How to Dig a Trench for a Sewer Line Replacement
How to Replace an Evaporator Coil
Home Improvement4 weeks ago

How to Replace an Evaporator Coil
Water Damage Restoration Steps
Home Improvement4 weeks ago

Water Damage Restoration Steps
Best Internet for Gaming
Americas3 weeks ago

Top 4 Internet Providers that Deliver the Best Gaming Speeds
How to Choose Watches for Women
Fashion4 weeks ago

How to Choose Watches for Women
Tech3 weeks ago

The Curious Case of Netflix’s Metaflow Python Framework
photography college 
News3 weeks ago

How to Choose a Holiday Photo Card
life3 weeks ago

6 Ways to Make Back-to-College Better
seositecheckup
Business3 weeks ago

Your Business Needs to Work With The Top Agencies in Chicago
life3 weeks ago

16 ‘Hot for Summer’ Solutions
Glove and Mask Holder
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

Your ideal partner in fighting Covid-19
Business3 weeks ago

Importance of Online Presence For Your Business
marriage
Finance3 weeks ago

All you want to know about necessary requirements for Marriage Loans
Travel3 weeks ago

Nation’s Largest Ghost Tour ‘Nightly Spirits’ Helping Resurrect Local Restaurant Scenes
How can Internet Service Providers Improve Their Customer Services
How to3 weeks ago

How can Internet Service Providers Improve Their Customer Services?
General news3 weeks ago

Tổng quan ngắn gọn về cá cược nhà cái
technology3 weeks ago

Q-Reel to Revolutionize Electric Vehicle Charging with World’s First At-Home Semi-Automatic Station
Fitness3 weeks ago

Revolutionary Performance-Enhancing, Psychology-Driven Activewear Line Redefining Wearable Technology
car3 weeks ago

Common Misconceptions About Car Detailing
Americas3 weeks ago

All you need to know about Last Will and Testament in Alaska
question
Tech2 weeks ago

Five Questions to Ask before selecting an Electronic Signature Software

Trending