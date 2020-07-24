Ahead Of Trilogy Fight Daniel Cormier Explains How He Fumbled Stipe Miocic Rematch

Daniel Ryan Cormier is a mixed martial artist and a former Olympic wrestler who competes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Daniel is one of only two people to ever hold two titles in two different weight classes at the same time. Daniel was trained in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu by Leandro Vieira and made his professional MMA debut in 2009.

Daniel has quite an impressive record in the MMA with 22wins, 2 losses and 1 No contests in 25 matches, he is often considered one of the best mixed martial artists in the world.

Recently Daniel Cormier UFC fighter commented about his rematch with Stipe Miocic, he agreed that he fumbled the match against UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. Daniel had fought Miocic way back in 2018, that time around Daniel won the fight in the first round itself, In a rematch of the same Daniel and Stipe Miocic once again met inside the Octagon, but this time around the result was different.

A third fight between the two is on the cards and is a certainty, it would be interesting to see who wins the end of trilogy fight. This fight would be a huge crowd puller and UFC President Dana White would certainly want this fight to take place as soon as possible.

Daniel started the fight in great form and was looking strong but after Stipe unleashed a plethora of body shots, Daniel eventually lost in the fourth round via TKO.

When asked about the fight Daniel said “I fumbled really bad last time. I was so distracted with everything going on in my life and I was so focused on coaching and all these other things that I kind of just fumbled. I fumbled bad and I wasn’t prepared as I needed to and I got tired. I can admit it. I got tired. He hit me with those shots, in the end, he hurt me to the body and he hurt me to the head and I didn’t react because my body couldn’t react because I was so tired, and I will not allow that to happen again.” he told ESPN.

Daniel seemed visibly upset about the bout and was self-critical, he also blamed the loss on him being overconfident and said that he became complacent because he believed he was better and still believes he is the better fighter.

Daniel Cornier and Stipe have fought each other twice and both times the matches ended up in surprising results, whether it be the first-round KO or Daniel’s defeat in their second match. It would be interesting to see the next fight between the two as both fighters seem ready and know what mistakes they did or did not make in the last fight. Whatever the seen maybe we as fans would thoroughly be entertained if these two fighters met again.