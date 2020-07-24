How To Stay Healthy As You Age: Top Tips

As we age, we find that we need to take extra care of ourselves. Our health perhaps isn’t quite as good as it once was. Maybe our mobility is slightly more limited and our freedom might also come at a cost. However, there are a few things that all of us can do to ensure we stay as healthy as possible as we age. Read on for some great tips.

Eat a Healthy, Balanced Diet

Consuming a healthy, balanced diet is still important. This is because a diet such as this can help to prevent illnesses while ensuring you have a lot of energy. You should ideally eat at least 5 portions of fruits and vegetables daily along with whole grains. Try to reduce your intake of salt, sugar, and fat.

Drink plenty of fluids but try to consume little alcohol and sugary drinks. Staying hydrated can help you to stay well.

Take Care of your Teeth

Brushing and flossing daily is essential if you want to help prevent gum disease. Clean teeth also feel and look better so why not brush them twice a day? Make sure you still see your dentist and have frequent dental cleanings. Seeing your dentist at least twice a year will help your dentist to spot any issues.

If you wear dentures you should make sure they fit correctly. Clean them every day too, so they stay looking good.

Be As Active As Possible

When you exercise as often as you can, you’re more likely to have a lower risk of diabetes, heart disease, strokes, and other conditions. Try to do at least 2.5 hours of moderate exercise every week. The more you exercise, the stronger you will become, which is great for your muscles and joints.

Get Enough Sleep

Sleep is very important to your health. Too little sleep can leave you feeling unable to concentrate. It can also lead to stress and a wide range of other conditions. If you have trouble getting to sleep try to drink some chamomile tea before bed. You should also make sure your bedroom isn’t too light, too hot, or too cold.

See Your Doctor Frequently

The older we are, the more likely we are to suffer from a range of health conditions. This is why it’s important that you should see your doctor frequently. If you notice you are having symptoms or you’re concerned about anything, speak to your doctor. They might be able to alleviate your concerns or recommend a change in medication.

If you have a health condition that’s a cause for concern you should see your doctor at least once every other month. This is so they can monitor your condition and make any necessary adjustments to your treatment.

Use the above tips to help you to stay healthy as you age. Eat a balanced diet, look after your teeth, be active, and get enough sleep. Lastly, visit your doctor whenever you need to so you’re more likely to stay healthy as you age.