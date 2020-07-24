Injured at Work? Here’s What you Should do

If you have been injured while at work, you might assume that all you need to do is take time off to recover. However, if the accident was not your fault you could have a personal injury claim. Before we take a look at that, however, here are a few other things you should do:

Concentrate on your Injury

This is crucial as you will need to spend time recovering. One of the first things you need to do immediately after being injured is to get treated. Find someone who can help you.

When you can, go to the hospital, even if you think your injury is only a minor one. Chances are you’re still full of adrenaline. This means you’re unlikely to be in as much pain as you would otherwise be. Make sure you get the treatment you need before you do anything else.

Report the Accident

Now it’s time for you to report the accident. You need to do this in case you want to pursue a worker’s compensation claim. Any injury attorney that you hire will need to see evidence of your injury, and this evidence includes an accident report.

You must also report the accident to your manager as they will have certain protocols that they need to follow. In some workplaces, you’ll be breaching the employee procedures if you do not report to your manager.

Gather the Evidence Together

One of the best things you can do right now in order to support any potential worker’s compensation claim is to gather evidence. You should take photographs and/or videos of your injuries. You should also take photographs/videos of the area where your injury took place at work. This is so that you have evidence that there were inadequate safety measures, for example.

You might also want to gather any witness statements that could help with your case. Don’t forget to keep a note of your appointments, your traveling expenses, and anything else that’s relevant.

Make a Note of Your Symptoms

Now it’s time for you to make a note of your symptoms. It’s important that you do this as your doctor might not fully record your symptoms. Make a note every single day and write down where the pain is, what it’s like, and any other symptoms you are experiencing.

It’s likely that your symptoms will change over time. There’s also a chance that you might not remember exactly how much pain you were in or how many symptoms you experienced. This is why it is important for you to make a note.

Speak to a Personal Injury Lawyer

If you think you have a worker’s compensation claim, you should consider speaking to a personal injury lawyer. A lawyer such as this could help you to make a claim against your employer. They will also tell you how successful your case is likely to be and what you need to do next.

If you have been injured in an accident at work, use the above steps to help you.