The 5 Most Popular Saints

12 hours ago

St. Augustine of Hippo

There are a lot of different saints, some of whom are revered by the Catholic Church more than others. Some saints, such as Saint Christopher, is revered by those who aren’t Catholics. But who are the most popular saints and why are they so popular? We’re going to look at this now:

St. Mary the Virgin

St. Mary the Virgin is without a doubt one of the most popular and important saints. The mother of Jesus is known for being humble, and details of her life can be found in the New Testament. Associated with motherhood, St. Mary is thought to be everyone’s spiritual mother from the moment you are born, up until the moment you die.

St. Augustine of Hippo

Considered to be a huge influence on Western Christianity and Philosophy, St. Augustine believed we could all be free if we accepted the grace of Christ. Augustine is recognized as a saint by the Catholic Church along with the Eastern Orthodox Church. He is also recognized by the Anglican Communion. The Works of Saint Augustine are often used as sources of inspiration and influence even to this day.

St. Anthony of Padua

St. Anthony of Padua is known for helping people to find their lost items and their lost souls. It’s thought that St. Anthony’s voice was so wonderful that it had the power to convert people to Christianity. Even former Catholics who had strayed from the Church found themselves repenting and returning. This earned St. Anthony the nickname the “Hammer of Heretics”.

St. Joan of Arc

St. Joan was born on a farm in France in 1412 and she was a devout Catholic. At 13 years of age, she had her first vision. As she grew older. Joan’s visions became more frequent and when she was 16 she predicted that the local garrison would be defeated in a battle. The military withdrew from the battle because of this. At just 19 years of age, St. Joan was made a martyr. Canonized in 1920, St. Joan was made the patron saint of France, soldiers, captives, prisoners, and the Woman’s Army Corps.

St. Gertrude the Great

Educated in a monastery since the age of 4, St. Gertrude the Great became a lover of the written word. While some of her works have been lost, she wrote spiritual treaties. St. Gertrude was considered to be the 13th Century’s great mystic. Becoming the bride of Christ thanks to her nuptial mysticism, she is the patron Saint of the West Indies. Gertrude is also known for releasing souls that are stuck in purgatory.

There are many well-known saints around the world, however, the above 5 are considered to be some of the most popular saints. Achieving remarkable things during their lifetime, each of these saints is considered special in the Catholic Church. Whether you’re a Catholic or simply an admirer of special people, there’s no doubt about it that they deserve to be revered for their humble actions.

Trending