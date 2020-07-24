Connect with us

The First Time Away From Home: Tips for Students

12 hours ago

What’s the key to finding college scholarships

Are you about to become a student and have your first time away from home? You’re likely to be feeling both nervous and excited about it. For the first time in your life, you will have the freedom to do what you wish all day, every day.

While you will have to make sure you get your college work done, the prospect of looking after yourself the rest of the time might be quite anxiety-provoking. Do not worry, this article will help you to deal with your first time away from home, helping you to manage better.

Your college is likely to have a lot of student services on offer. From counselors to  psychiatric services, financial aid, and more, they are designed to make your life easier. Don’t be afraid to ask for help or information should you need it. This is what each of the services is for. You could find your time as a student is easier if you have someone to talk to.

Join a Few Clubs

Most colleges encourage their students to meet new people. If you’re going to live in off campus student housing, it’s likely you’ll meet people there, but the clubs could offer you even more. Why not join a club that’s geared toward like-minded people? You could find that you’re entertained for a few evenings each week. In addition to this, chances are you’ll make a friend or two for life.

Stay Organized

One of the most challenging things you might have to deal with involves staying organized. Organizing your lectures, when to write assignments, and dealing with other responsibilities can seem overwhelming. However, if you can stay organized you’re likely to get everything accomplished so much sooner. Imagine being able to submit your essay when other’s are still working on theirs.

Come up with a schedule and try to stick to it. Every time you need to add something to it, make sure you put it in there. This will ensure you don’t have to do things at the last minute.

Learn How to Cook

There has never been a better time for you to learn how to cook. Knowing how to make a tasty meal can save you a lot of money. It can also be a much healthier way to eat. When you have a healthy diet, you’ll find you’re much more able to concentrate when you’re in a lecture. You’ll also have the chance to explore new dishes that you’ve probably never tried before.

Learning how to cook now can save you a lot of money throughout the semester. It can also set you up with a few skills that you’ll have and probably use for the rest of your life.

The first time away from home can be hard. However, the above tips can help you make your time at college so much easier. Think about using some or all of the above tips so you too can achieve more when you’re away from home for the first time.

Mahesh is leading digital marketing initiatives at RecentlyHeard, a NewsFeed platform that covers news from all sectors. He develops, manages, and executes digital strategies to increase online visibility, better reach target audiences, and create engaging experience across channels. With 7+ years of experience, He is skilled in search engine optimization, content marketing, social media marketing, and advertising, and analytics.

