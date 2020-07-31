Connect with us

Finance

Basics Of Demat Account & Dematerialization Simplified For You!

Published

4 days ago

on

demat account

If you want to understand Demat Account’s meaning, it is important to understand what dematerialization stands for. Dematerialization refers to a process in which your physical share certificates are converted by your Depository Participant (DP) into the electronic form. 

For a brief definition of Demat Account

It is the account in which the electronic equities are held for trading or monitoring is known as a Demat Account. It consists of all the investments you make in the form of stocks exchange funds, mutual funds, government securities, shares, bonds, etc. stored in one place. Through this Demat Account, you can continue your transactions of buying new shares or selling the existing ones.

In other words, facilitating transactions resembling a typical bank account but, in this case, for equities is what we understand from a Demat Account meaning. 

How To Open A Demat Account

The process of opening a Demat Account is quite simple and transparent. Given below is the step by step process following which you will be successfully able to open for yourself a Demat Account.

  • You first have to choose the financial institution or depository with whom you would like to open your Demat Account.
  • Once chosen, you will have to assign for yourself a Depository Participant (DP) who acts as an agent or mediator between you and the depository. You should choose on the basis of the compatibility of your meeting the charges of the DP for his or her services.
  • Then you will be required to submit an application form filling out all the necessary details and attaching along with it the relevant documents required such as PAN card, address proof and other identity details.
  • Prior to the Demat Account to be finally opened, you will be asked by your DP to sign an agreement which will include all the terms and conditions with which both you and your DP have to align with.
  • Following this, you will be assigned a client identification number which you will be needing for all your future transactions.

Following these steps, you will have successfully opened your Demat Account. It is also important to note that a Demat Account can be maintained with zero balance as well.  

Benefits Of Demat Account

A Demat Account meaning would become nil if it does nothing more than converting the equities from physical to electronic format. For why then an investor would even bother to waste his time in undergoing the process of converting his shares? So, it must be that a Demat Account offers a number of advantages that lures the investor to opt for opening a Demat Account in the first place.

With a Demat Account, you can monitor your data from anywhere. SOURCE: Pixabay

The following are some of the benefits which a Demat Account provides to its user.

  • You can access your equities from anywhere. The electronic shares allow you the option to access them through a computer, mobile phone or a tablet. This makes it easier for you to monitor your account activities, and constantly be in a position to make effective decisions anytime regarding your shares. 
  • Physical share certificates run the risk of being damaged or lost. With the help of a Demat Account, you can be assured of the security of your securities. 
  • As physical share certificates can be converted into an electronic format through the process known as dematerialization, it by no means implies that you cannot reverse the process. Rematerialization is the process of reconverting the electronic stock into the physical format. Therefore, a Demat Account allows you the option of both dematerialization and rematerialisation.
  • You can freeze your Demat Account for a certain time to prevent any unwanted reduction from your account. Though it may be the case that you will need to maintain a certain amount of securities in your Demat Account before you can freeze it.
  • A Demat Account saves time by directly crediting the dividends or profits as received from your investments.
  • Enables a faster way to sell your shares and convert them into money.
  • A Demat Account remains updated regarding various issues, rights and other such important information.
  • Purchase or sell of share has also become easier and quicker with a Demat Account. With physical stock, any transaction would usually involve a longer time period to be reflected in your account in comparison to a Demat Account. 
  • No stamp duty fee has to be paid for the transfer of shares. 
  • You can also avail a loan for yourself by keeping your shares in a Demat Account as collateral.

A Demat Account meaning for you, thus, would be to continue investing with better and more benefits than previously. 

Demat Account Charges

There are a certain amount of charges which you may have to pay for opening and maintaining a Demat Account. Some of them are as follows:

  • Opening Charges

Some financial institutions charge a nominal fee for opening a Demat Account, while others do not charge an opening account fee. With some of these institutions, the opening fee is also refundable – it will be returned to you once you close your Demat Account. 

  • Custodian Fee

Before having a Demat Account, an investor would have to be responsible for the safety of physical share certificates. In the case of a Demat Account, however, the responsibility is shifted to the DP. He is entitled to be a guardian of your securities and to make sure that they are not harmed in any way. For providing this service, the DP charges a nominal custodian fee. Custodian fee is either a one-time charge or it is not charged at all, depending upon the broker.

  • Account Maintenance Charge

Account Maintenance Charge, also known as Annual Maintenance Charge (AMC).is a specific amount of fee charged by DP annually for the maintenance of your Demat Account. Variations are to be found in AMC in the sense that some do not charge any fee for the first year, while some do not demand an AMC provided you exceed the standard limit of transactions. 

  • Transaction Fee

The DP charges a transaction fee every time you purchase or sell shares. Charges can either be made on the number of translations you make or directly on a monthly basis. It is also the case with some DPs that they charge only when you sell your shares, while others charge on both buying and selling. 

To conclude, once you know the Demat Account meaning, you begin to see the advantages it offers over the physical mode of stock. The only thing for you to negotiate then would be which DP and institution to opt for: based upon your own compatibility regarding the services and the charges levied by a particular DP. Once that is figured out, the rest would be smoothness and effectiveness.

Related Topics:

Mahesh is leading digital marketing initiatives at RecentlyHeard, a NewsFeed platform that covers news from all sectors. He develops, manages, and executes digital strategies to increase online visibility, better reach target audiences, and create engaging experience across channels. With 7+ years of experience, He is skilled in search engine optimization, content marketing, social media marketing, and advertising, and analytics.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

kratom
A - Z Health Guides4 days ago

Top 5 Health Benefits of Kratom
One may think that successful machinery transport is just as easy as shipping other items. Though moving them from one place to another indeed follows the same shipping principles applied globally, there are still some exceptions, especially for some heavy machinery. With that being said, any organization needs to be aware of the important practices that encompass machinery shipping. Machinery Transport 101: How to Transport Machinery and Their Parts Successfully shipping any type of machinery and its parts require individuals to determine the proper mode, carrier, and packaging needed to transport such materiel. The following practices always take precedence when transporting such assets: • Apperceiving the machinery for transport. An initial assessment of the machinery to be transported must be completed before the transport itself takes place. The clients must take note of any features that could affect freight capacities like weight and dimensions. The key here is to understand the type of machinery that needs to be shipped. Researching how other clients and carriers have moved them in the past can ensure a shipment’s success. • Packing the materiel accordingly. Transporting heavy machinery cannot be compared with regular freight movement where small items are packed in boxes filled with protective material such as bubble wrap. It often brings with it more machinery shipping packaging regulations compared to regular transport. Planning and proper handling of heavy machinery are indeed needed. There is a delicate balance to maintain between a client’s shipping needs and the carrier’s packaging requirements. Some carriers have strict regulations, requiring every machinery fit for transport to be stored in container vans, which adds rental costs to the client’s expenses. Aside from that, knowing the kind of work needed to load the equipment is necessary as well. For instance, loading docks and cranes might be needed to get heavy equipment on the back of a trailer truck. • Determining the Suitable Mode. Knowing the difference between FTL and LTL is important for determining the appropriate mode to use. FTL (full-truckload) service means that an entire truck is necessary to fully transport the cargo, while LTL (less-than-truckload) means that the shipment can be moved using a relatively smaller vessel. With that said, clients must consider their preferred mode for transporting their machinery. • Selecting the “Right” Carrier. Now, this one is a combination of what the sender currently knows about shipping machinery and the most relevant carrier available to them. Depending on the type of machinery a client or a company wants to ship, finding the right freight movement company could prove to be difficult. Regardless, the aim is to find a carrier that’s specialized and known for reliable machinery transport and especially the particular machinery they need transported. For instance, shipping heavy machinery would be handled better by international carriers who specialize in the movement of heavy machinery like bulldozers, backhoe loaders, heavy hydraulics, etc. The efficiency and rate of shipping success increase exponentially with these specialized carriers, not to mention they also reduce the risk of unanticipated costs and damages. Knowing the Different Shipping Modes Since we’ve previously talked a bit about the shipping modes, let’s go through all of them and compare what each can provide clients. It’s vital to know about the various shipping modes because they’re all dependent on timing, cost, and size of the shipment. Taking the time to read through each mode would help you decide which one is the most suitable in your case. • Full Truckload (FTL) – This mode necessitates the use of a whole trailer, with the shipment’s overall weight reaching over 6,804 kilograms (15,000 pounds). • Less than Truckload (LTL) – This mode is used when the shipment weighs between 68 (150 pounds) and 6,804 kilograms but doesn’t need a full trailer. • Partial Truckload (PTL) – This mode is used when the shipment’s weight is over 2,268 kilograms (5,000 pounds). However, you may need to split the expenses of a truck with other clients. • Intermodal – This mode is used when there’s a need (or preference) for combining various transportation modes such as rails, trucks, or ships. One could say that this works best for reliable machinery transport overseas, in vast territories such as Australia. • Expedited – This mode is used when time is of the essence for shipping heavy machinery. Keep in the mind that additional costs may arise from selecting this mode. • Flatbed – This mode is used when the shipment must be loaded from the side or needs dimensional flexibility. Evaluate the Machinery’s Extent of Liability In every shipment that carriers make and every mode of transport, there is a limited liability coverage set for moving all kinds of freight. Both the client and the freight service must come to an agreement to evaluate this extent. The liability coverage is determined by the carrier and is reliant on the type of commodity to be moved. For example, LTL covers a fixed amount of payment per kilogram of shipped freight. Keep in mind that understanding a carrier’s liability for loss of cargo and the limits of their liability coverage offers are good practice. It helps you get a better picture of how they run things and if they’re the right carrier for you. Now that you have an idea how machinery transport and how important practices in general freight shipment work, you can now select the right international transport service for you, to effectively increase your chances of your machinery being shipped successfully. Remember, successful freight movement isn’t just up to the carrier; clients have a very important role to play too.
Travel4 days ago

6 Vital Truck Maintenance Tips
air conditioning float switch
Tech4 days ago

What Is An Air Conditioning Float Switch?
Using The Correct Flange
Tech4 days ago

How to use The Correct Flange
Why Subscribing to a Car Equates Safety Plus Self-Reliance
car4 days ago

Why Subscribing to a Car Equates Safety Plus Self-Reliance
demat account
Finance4 days ago

Basics Of Demat Account & Dematerialization Simplified For You!
employees
Business2 weeks ago

Meet America’s Best Temporary Staffing Companies 2020
daniel
Boxing2 weeks ago

Ahead Of Trilogy Fight Daniel Cormier Explains How He Fumbled Stipe Miocic Rematch
seo
Marketing2 weeks ago

Quick 5 Steps Guide: How To Hire the Right SEO Company
online gaming
Marketing2 weeks ago

Tips For Selling Your Products Online
Kick-Start Your Career With Apprenticeship In Health and Social Care
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago

How To Stay Healthy As You Age: Top Tips
Doctors
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago

Tips for Finding The Best Doctor
St. Augustine of Hippo
Facts2 weeks ago

The 5 Most Popular Saints
What’s the key to finding college scholarships
Education2 weeks ago

The First Time Away From Home: Tips for Students
fine arts students need a quality printer
Education2 weeks ago

Things Every New Student Should Know
injured at work
care2 weeks ago

Injured at Work? Here’s What you Should do
fibro
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago

Remedies That Can Help Fibromyalgia
Whats the difference between online and live casino?
Sports2 weeks ago

Best Texas Hold’em Poker Tips To Hone Your Poker Skills
10 Different Types Of Software Development
News2 weeks ago

10 Different Types Of Software Development
Aromatherapy
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago

Aromatherapy & Yoga: The Perfect Mix For Your At-Home Yoga Practice
Emergency Medical Transport Insurance
Finance2 weeks ago

A Complete Guide to Life Insurance Coverage for Women
Effective Management
Tech2 weeks ago

What is Endpoint Management and Why IT Matters
FINDING TRUE PURPOSE IN LIFE, MOHAMMAD SHAIKH
Celebrities2 weeks ago

FINDING TRUE PURPOSE IN LIFE, MOHAMMAD SHAIKH
BORN WITH THE DESIRE TO HELP FELLOW HUMAN BEINGS
Entrepreneurship3 weeks ago

BORN WITH THE DESIRE TO HELP FELLOW HUMAN BEINGS: JHANSI REDDY, A PHILANTHROPIST AND HUMANITARIAN
PDF Files
Tech3 weeks ago

PDF Files: Here’s What You Need to Know
LightArt by Tom John Light a New Real Estate Market through custom Designs, Handmade Fixtures
Real estate3 weeks ago

LightArt by Tom John Light a New Real Estate Market through custom Designs, Handmade Fixtures
Kick-Start Your Career With Apprenticeship In Health and Social Care
Health A-Z3 weeks ago

Health Issues Women Face as They Grow Old
Convert PPTs To PDF files
Tech3 weeks ago

5 Best Websites: Convert PPTs To PDF files
Exporting Digital Solutions 9 Fascinating Tricks You Can Do With PDFs
Tech3 weeks ago

Exporting Digital Solutions: 9 Fascinating Tricks You Can Do With PDFs
2020 Beauty Industry Statistics that Prove Personalized Online Shopping is Here to Stay
Beauty3 weeks ago

2020 Beauty Industry Statistics that Prove Personalized Online Shopping is Here to Stay

The genre of tech horror
Entertainment4 weeks ago

The genre of tech horror; How dark and true is the “Black Mirror”
Tech4 weeks ago

The Curious Case of Netflix’s Metaflow Python Framework
Best Internet for Gaming
Americas4 weeks ago

Top 4 Internet Providers that Deliver the Best Gaming Speeds
Glove and Mask Holder
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago

Your ideal partner in fighting Covid-19
Business4 weeks ago

Importance of Online Presence For Your Business
marriage
Finance4 weeks ago

All you want to know about necessary requirements for Marriage Loans
life4 weeks ago

6 Ways to Make Back-to-College Better
life4 weeks ago

16 ‘Hot for Summer’ Solutions
How can Internet Service Providers Improve Their Customer Services
How to4 weeks ago

How can Internet Service Providers Improve Their Customer Services?
Travel4 weeks ago

Nation’s Largest Ghost Tour ‘Nightly Spirits’ Helping Resurrect Local Restaurant Scenes
question
Tech4 weeks ago

Five Questions to Ask before selecting an Electronic Signature Software
car4 weeks ago

Common Misconceptions About Car Detailing
technology4 weeks ago

Q-Reel to Revolutionize Electric Vehicle Charging with World’s First At-Home Semi-Automatic Station
2020 Beauty Industry Statistics that Prove Personalized Online Shopping is Here to Stay
Beauty3 weeks ago

2020 Beauty Industry Statistics that Prove Personalized Online Shopping is Here to Stay
Convert PPTs To PDF files
Tech3 weeks ago

5 Best Websites: Convert PPTs To PDF files
Fitness4 weeks ago

Revolutionary Performance-Enhancing, Psychology-Driven Activewear Line Redefining Wearable Technology
Exporting Digital Solutions 9 Fascinating Tricks You Can Do With PDFs
Tech3 weeks ago

Exporting Digital Solutions: 9 Fascinating Tricks You Can Do With PDFs
Herbs
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago

This Powerful Herb Is Changing the Lives of Millions
Home Improvement4 weeks ago

What Your Windows are Telling You
Kick-Start Your Career With Apprenticeship In Health and Social Care
Health A-Z3 weeks ago

Health Issues Women Face as They Grow Old
BORN WITH THE DESIRE TO HELP FELLOW HUMAN BEINGS
Entrepreneurship3 weeks ago

BORN WITH THE DESIRE TO HELP FELLOW HUMAN BEINGS: JHANSI REDDY, A PHILANTHROPIST AND HUMANITARIAN
LightArt by Tom John Light a New Real Estate Market through custom Designs, Handmade Fixtures
Real estate3 weeks ago

LightArt by Tom John Light a New Real Estate Market through custom Designs, Handmade Fixtures
Effective Management
Tech2 weeks ago

What is Endpoint Management and Why IT Matters
FINDING TRUE PURPOSE IN LIFE, MOHAMMAD SHAIKH
Celebrities2 weeks ago

FINDING TRUE PURPOSE IN LIFE, MOHAMMAD SHAIKH
PDF Files
Tech3 weeks ago

PDF Files: Here’s What You Need to Know
Emergency Medical Transport Insurance
Finance2 weeks ago

A Complete Guide to Life Insurance Coverage for Women
daniel
Boxing2 weeks ago

Ahead Of Trilogy Fight Daniel Cormier Explains How He Fumbled Stipe Miocic Rematch
Whats the difference between online and live casino?
Sports2 weeks ago

Best Texas Hold’em Poker Tips To Hone Your Poker Skills
Aromatherapy
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago

Aromatherapy & Yoga: The Perfect Mix For Your At-Home Yoga Practice
St. Augustine of Hippo
Facts2 weeks ago

The 5 Most Popular Saints

Trending