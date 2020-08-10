Business
Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
You can’t make important business decisions without data in the twenty-first century. The internet users have a short attention span and they easily get annoyed. They also don’t want to spend a lot of time just searching for just one solution. Companies have to collect user data to analyze and use it to enhance user experience and grow their business. Here I have shared the most essential user information to collect.
Location
Different countries and cities have different preferences. Many times, one thing has different prices in different regions. That’s why it’s crucial to have an IP geolocation API to identify and record the location of the user. This will also help you understand different markets so you can plan the growth of your business accordingly.
Buying Preference
Most online stores like Amazon have been so successful because they recommend products that a user is more likely to buy. They record the online behavior of the user on different stores and analyze the product or service pages he visited. He would be more interested in buying tech gadgets if he recently bought something similar.
Search History
You can record and use search history of internet users; however, you can’t have a person read them or sell it to others. Search history tells a great deal about that person. You can tell his stage in the buyer’s journey by analyzing the keywords he searched. Furthermore, the other websites he visited, or frequently visits, also tells a great deal about what you need to pitch him.
Age and Gender
Age and gender are perhaps the most important and easiest data to collect. You are wasting a big portion of the marketing budget if you haven’t filtered your target audience by its age and gender. A woman is very unlikely to buy a men’s suit, and old people won’t have any interest in wearing jordans.
